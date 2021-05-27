Ariana Grande reveals her Vera Wang wedding gown: classic, simple & lovely?

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez two weekends ago at their home in Montecito. At the time, Ariana and her people merely confirmed the news to People Magazine and other outlets, and we didn’t even have one wedding portrait to use. I hoped that Ariana would eventually post some photos on her Instagram, and she did. But because she’s Ari, it’s a bit complicated! Vogue Magazine claims they have the exclusive on Ari’s wedding, but Ari just went ahead and posted a dozen of the photos on her IG anyway. It kind of works, and I’m not mad about it. It’s her wedding, if she wants the people to see the photos without going to Vogue, that’s her right. She did give Vogue an exclusive on some of the wedding details though. You can see Vogue’s piece here. Some highlights:
Vera Wang had promised to do Ariana’s wedding gown: At the Met Gala a few years ago, Ariana and Vera had made a very important pact: On fashion’s biggest night, Vera promised that when the time came, she would create Ariana’s wedding day look…and the iconic designer delivered.
The gown: A custom lily-white silk charmeuse empire waist column gown accented with a sculpted neckline, an exposed bra strap closure, and a plunging back. The dress was accessorized with a shoulder-length hand-pleated bubble veil with a sweet satin bow at the very top. Altogether, the ensemble, styled to perfection by Mimi Cuttrell, was reminiscent of the look Jo Stockton so famously wore in Funny Face. The bride also wore custom Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels.
The earrings: Pearl and diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz were chosen to match the bride’s engagement ring—with one upside-down (a nod to her aesthetic that started during the “Sweetener” era) and the other right side up. The meaning behind this is significant to Ariana, as it represents appreciating the lowest or the “upside down” moments in her life and how they have contributed to where and who she is now.
Styling: Her polished half-up hair and soft curls were the work of Josh Liu, and her natural makeup, with sculpted brows and a pretty winged liner, were done by Ash K Holm.
They said their vows in a room lit by candlelight: Ariana’s mother, Joan Grande, gave her away, although in real life she did so alongside Ariana’s father, Ed Butera, which was a personal high point and one of the most special moments for the bride.
It was smart for Ariana to aim for Audrey Hepburn rather than Cinderella-at-the-ball, you know? Ari’s style can sometimes go over-the-top, princess-in-a-ball-gown. I’m glad she went simpler, classic, old-school. The “Audrey Hepburn” vibe works on Ari because she is so small and simpler styles look really good on her. Now, do I think her dress was the best thing ever? Not really, but she looked pretty and you can tell that she loved her dress. The veil suited her too.
Photos courtesy of Ariana’s IG and Vogue’s IG.
She is so petite, this gown looks great in her.
Holy cow! How high are the heels? She looks gorgeous, though. This style suits her.
She looks beautiful, love the gown! I had that same thought though with the last pic- those heels look incredibly high!!
I think her dress is just lovely and perfect on her. She looks gorgeous.
Agree! Elegant and not too over the top!
This gown and bubble veil with bow are perfection and a lovely nod to Audrey hepburns style in funny face. Loved her ring, loved how her earrings reflected it. Everything is like a refined version of Ariana’s overall style. 10/10
Completely agree!
Totally agree!! I think this whole look is bang on. I especially love that veil.
It’s a very “Ariana” wedding, from the gown to the veil to the decorations. Many congrats to them both.
She looks gorgeous, I love this!
I like it, very simple and it fits her like a glove.
I actually love the dress, tho its more “glam” than bridal to me. And im not a big fan of the veil. Personally, i would prefer a longer veil to go with a simple dress. That being said, she looked gorgeous. And since the wedding was at her house i kind off understand the whole simple, understated and classic vibe.
She looks lovely. The gown was a good match for her petite size. I had one of those veils with a bow 20 years ago, so it seems a bit old fashioned to me. However, it does suit her. Her hair looks lovely, also. Congrats to them
Very pretty. In one photo, it looks like she’s on 12-inch heels.
It really looks like very high heels 🤔
She’s a very petite lady. Probably wanted to be able to do the “you may now kiss” part of the ceremony without needing a stepy stool.
where they wedges?
I don’t like the “bra strap on purpose” detail. Because, you know, it looks like a bra strap.
I agree, I think this is very trendy right now though. When I was married strapless was in and I wish the trend would go away. She is beautiful and so petite, but the dress could have used a bit something more. But at this point, there aren’t many wedding gowns I have seen that I am thrilled with.
Agree. I love her dress other than that one detail. The exposed bra strap looks a little cheap and trashy to me.
I spent the teenage years “hiding” my bra straps so maybe those memories have me disliking it.
it was kinda necessary for the super low back detail. there has to be something holding it on! and I love the veil with the edge binding. the whole look is gorgeous and classic. she looks happy and radiant.
It’s beautiful and she’s beautiful in the dress!
The only gripe is the makeup/contouring that looks like a white mask around her eyes.wish this trend would die.
I was wondering if someone else would point this out. I see this everywhere, especially lately on younger girls (like Gen Z) in their under eye area. I used to think maybe it photographed better than it looks IRL but this is proof that’s not the case. Otherwise I absolutely love this, even though I’m not usually a huge fan of her fashion.
I was so eager to see Ariana’s wedding photos because I have a similar build (more, ahem, lavishly endowed, though), and I thought she might provide me with some inspiration if she didn’t go all cupcake princess on us. She did not disappoint. It seems to hug in all the right places, and that shade of white is just perfect against her skin tone. Though I think it could use a bit more of a train. And the bow on her veil is just pure Ariana, isn’t it? But I need a good look at the front, dammit!
(I actually don’t know why I’m drooling over this dress when I’m having an autumn wedding. Would this look even work for autumn? God, I suck at fashion.)
your wedding dress should be what YOU want! if it’s outdoors, you could add a little shrug or wrap. maybe velvet or damask or a heavier fabric. but really, it should be 100% YOU. congratulations!
She looks gorgeous and that gown is really pretty and perfect for her frame. I’m glad she went this route and not too Cinderella-ballgown vibes.
I loved it.
“Ariana’s mother, Joan Grande, gave her away, although in real life she did so alongside Ariana’s father, Ed Butera, which was a personal high point and one of the most special moments for the bride.”
Can someone explain this to me? In real life? What does that mean? Did they both give her away or was it just her mom?
I was thinking the same. That sounds like someone Google translated that into English into Mandarin or something, then translated the Mandarin back to English.
I think its a reference to her song thank u next.
She says one day when she gets marries she’ll hold her mums hand as she walks her down the aisle.
I was wondering the same thing, it makes more sense with the full excerpt from Vogue, “As the lyrics of “Thank U, Next” predicted (“One day I’ll walk down the aisle / Holding hands with my mama”), Ariana’s mother, Joan Grande, gave her away, although in real life she did so alongside Ariana’s father, Ed Butera, which was a personal high point and one of the most special moments for the bride.”
Are there any decent photos of the dress from the front? I’ve only seen photos from the side.
She looks absolutely gorgeous! I love a more simple look, like this, for a wedding gown, rather than the big, full Cinderella look. Of course, it is all a personal preference. This fit looks lovely on her
I like that she didn’t go for the Cinderella look this time. This looks more modern, but is still very much her.
You can never be too bad off with Vera Wang. Even her worst stuff is still pretty nice. She looks great.
In my quest for the perfect dress, I’ve seen and tried on many Vera Wangs, and I think what really sets her dresses apart is the fabric, There are any number of Vera Wang knock-offs floating around out there that, and some of them even manage to get the design itself down, but they use cheap fabrics.
She looks beautiful! The simplicity of it is so lovely and perfect for such a petite woman.
So chic.
It’s cute and exactly what I would expect her to wear. It suits her whole vibe perfectly.
Gorgeous!
I love this gown. The strap on her back is a really neat, interesting touch.
Major Audrey Hepburn vibes from her whole look. The dress is very pretty and like the design, but it looks too grey. Would have preferred a brighter white or cream. Didn’t know she had anyone steady in her life, much less a husband.
She looks stunning. A gorgeous gorgeous bride.
She looks great.
I wish she would do something different with her hair, every time I see her my head hurts just thinking about how pulled back it is
The dress is pretty and it’s her style. She’s so tiny that if she would’ve gone the princess way she would’ve looked like Toula from MBFGW
I think she looks amazing, I love the veil in particular.
She is a slip of a girl, and I think she nailed it, at least from the angles shown here, but I would need to see a photo of the front of the wedding gown to know if I love the gown. Very pretty bride, though. The lines work on her petite frame perfectly.
She looks stunning… good luck to them.
I think she looks like a dollar store Barbie doll in that dress. Not cute.