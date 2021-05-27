Aaron Rodgers is vacationing with Shailene instead of practicing with the Packers

The last time we checked in on Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley, they were attending the Kentucky Derby with Miles Teller and Miles’ wife Keleigh. It was yet another odd chapter for this very odd couple. Aaron and Shailene have seemingly been together for a little less than a year. They got engaged after – maybe – four months of dating. And now Aaron is blowing off his off-season practices with the Green Bay Packers and having fun in Hawaii with Shailene and the Tellers. Sports journalists are left checking Keleigh Teller’s Instagram for Aaron’s Hawaiian vacation update, and they’ve found a lot! I’m including some of the photos and videos in this post. Obviously, the sports media has their panties in a bunch:

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is having a dramatic offseason, if you haven’t heard. That isn’t stopping him from enjoying a vacation in Hawaii with actress Shailene Woodley (his fiancée), actor Miles Teller and Teller’s wife, Keleigh. So that’s a vacation with a Sundance nominee, an Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, and a three-time NFL MVP. Rodgers won the 2020 MVP award after a 48-touchdown season that saw the Packers lose in the NFC Championship Game. That came after the Packers drafted a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Rodgers hosted “Jeopardy!” this spring and then ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay. Rodgers clearly isn’t in Wisconsin this week as the Packers start their offseason program.

[From ESPN]

I actually appreciate that sports fans and sports journalists are going fully to the “blame Shailene” argument. It is clear that Aaron has been unhappy with the Packers, or maybe he’s just unhappy with football at the moment. Maybe Shailene has opened his eyes to the life he could have post-football. Or maybe he just wants to move teams. Who knows. Personally, I don’t know what’s weirder, Aaron and Shailene’s relationship or the fact that Miles and Shailene (who have been frequent costars) are mega-tight and take group trips and group vacations. Miles is a meathead bro! Shailene is a granola-crunching, forest-dwelling bajingo-sunner. None of this makes any sense!

Aaron Rodgers Hawaii update: It looks more fun than #Packers OTAs (3/3) #AaronRodgers pic.twitter.com/XFe08M7M9a — Matt Hietpas (@MattyHip) May 26, 2021