Aaron Rodgers is vacationing with Shailene instead of practicing with the Packers

The last time we checked in on Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley, they were attending the Kentucky Derby with Miles Teller and Miles’ wife Keleigh. It was yet another odd chapter for this very odd couple. Aaron and Shailene have seemingly been together for a little less than a year. They got engaged after – maybe – four months of dating. And now Aaron is blowing off his off-season practices with the Green Bay Packers and having fun in Hawaii with Shailene and the Tellers. Sports journalists are left checking Keleigh Teller’s Instagram for Aaron’s Hawaiian vacation update, and they’ve found a lot! I’m including some of the photos and videos in this post. Obviously, the sports media has their panties in a bunch:
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is having a dramatic offseason, if you haven’t heard. That isn’t stopping him from enjoying a vacation in Hawaii with actress Shailene Woodley (his fiancée), actor Miles Teller and Teller’s wife, Keleigh. So that’s a vacation with a Sundance nominee, an Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, and a three-time NFL MVP.
Rodgers won the 2020 MVP award after a 48-touchdown season that saw the Packers lose in the NFC Championship Game. That came after the Packers drafted a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Rodgers hosted “Jeopardy!” this spring and then ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay.
Rodgers clearly isn’t in Wisconsin this week as the Packers start their offseason program.
I actually appreciate that sports fans and sports journalists are going fully to the “blame Shailene” argument. It is clear that Aaron has been unhappy with the Packers, or maybe he’s just unhappy with football at the moment. Maybe Shailene has opened his eyes to the life he could have post-football. Or maybe he just wants to move teams. Who knows. Personally, I don’t know what’s weirder, Aaron and Shailene’s relationship or the fact that Miles and Shailene (who have been frequent costars) are mega-tight and take group trips and group vacations. Miles is a meathead bro! Shailene is a granola-crunching, forest-dwelling bajingo-sunner. None of this makes any sense!
Let them live. I don’t know anymore.
He looks better in his football uniform. That’s all I have for this one.
Word.
Agreed! And the dude needs to discover sun block.
MTE….dude looks rough!
Who do they think they’re fooling?
I don’t know who he is and confusedly thought she is Shailene Rodgers = his daughter.
Hope the couple is happy – looks like they’re having fun.
I think he is hot. Probably went for her personality.
Shailene looks really weird in the first photo.
And I’ll never understand celebs being super secretive about their relationship and then being everywhere.
They are not “everywhere”. They’re vacationing with a friend’s wife who appears to IG a lot. In any case, a couple may be hiding and then once they are solid lose the self conscious need to protect it. They just want to live.
She was still working when they started dating and he was living under NFL covid rules that expects you to live in a bubble
That too
She doesn’t look weird, she looks like a normal, a cheesy, not facetuned, selfie. It’s like we’re in that Bruce Willis movie, where everyone is running around as their perfect avatars. She’s not perfect! OMG! let’s get rid of her and her athletic boyfriend, canceled bc her selfie wasn’t up to standard…
Wow, calm down. I just said that she looks weird in that photo. I wasn’t mocking her or cancelling her, or even saying to get rid of her and her boyfriend.
You are right, I overreacted. I’m sorry. Misread your comment and generally having a bad day so sensitive to criticism to others.
Lol their pairing is odd af and I’m here for it.
Sidenote: My husband is a Green Bay fan and has been losing it about Aaron not wanting to play for them anymore (although he can see why). He HATES this pairing. I think it makes me enjoy them together even more. Plus, Shailene seems harmless.
I must be odd myself, because I don’t see the problem with the pairing. Aaron is a California guy himself, born and raised. He may be into all this new age stuff. He’s 37, Shailene is 29, and from Cali. Miles and Shailene have been friends forever. Miles is 34 and his wife is 28, also from California. They seem to be a foursome who would get along just great. 🤷🏽♀️
Yeah her and Miles are tight and she was as their wedding in Hawaii .They even spent time with her in France when Shai was living there
Miles’ wife is from OC ,Shai is from Simi Valley , Aaron is from Chino ,Bahk and his fiancee(who also is from LA) and Tom Brady are from San Mateo
And he has always been into new agey stuff part of the reason his parents think he is hellbound
Aaron is from CHICO California, not Chino! Very much NOT the new age-y part of California, super redneck/Trump country. That said, he’s been gone a long time!
He’s 37?! Wow.
Is It Lunchtime Yet
Sorry about the Chino thing .Too busy listening to Rachel and Melindas podcast on The OC where Shai gets shouted out all the time even though she got sacked for not hitting puberty early enough
He is a graduate of UC Berkeley though .He did raise a shit load of money for Butte County though
He lost 15 pounds due to an ayurvedic cleanse
This is hilarious to me and I don’t know why.
Right?! They are such an odd pairing. I’m predicting a disastrous break-up sooner or later.
I hope he doesn’t get the Jeopardy! hosting gig. So tired of white men having everything handed to them.
I honestly didn’t think he was that great hosting Jeopardy? I mean, he was competent, but it seemed like he smoked a bowl in his dressing room beforehand. So far my fave has been Ken Jennings (another White guy, I know!) and I cannot wait for LeVar Burton!
Yes! I pray Levar Burton nails it. I love him so much. He’s not on until the end of July though.
There’s board room talk that Rogers is popular and would bring in more viewers/has online backing to get the gig.
He is so wooden. Even in that video of him singing with Keleigh (?), he keeps looking to her like he needs guidance on what to do. Maybe just because he doesn’t really know the song, but it makes him look really awkward.
I find it weird we are in a GLOBAL pandemic yet there seems to be two different types of people out there. Ones that are taking things seriously, and then rich people who just don’t give a f*ck. Yes by all means post your vacation pics so people like us still in lockdown can envy you. Idiots.
Or maybe they are vaccinated and hanging out in a small group in nature? I’m in NY, vaccinated, not in lock down, and living life again. Tourism is a big part of the economy of Hawaii. I say all this as someone who “came out of medical retirement” to volunteer in a covid icu and who has worked for 5 months at vaccine centers – nothing wrong with any of this as long as they are vaccinated.
If they’re vaccinated and where they are vacationing allows it I don’t see the problem. I’m lobbying for a trip to somewhere in the EU later this summer. They are welcoming tourists. Their vaccination rates are improving, cases are down and our vaccines appear to be working on the variants.
Where are people still in full lockdown mode?
I am in Ontario, Canada. We are still in full lockdown (stay at home order). Many places are still in full lockdown, not only in Canada, but many places around the world.
I would assume they are all vaccinated and followed the travel protocols.
Well we don’t know if they are fully vaccinated or not. Celebs are being really private about whether they are vaccinated or not (looking at you Lebron James !).
Well Shai and Miles are just about to start filming there next movie so imagine they have been vaccinated
“Shailene is a granola-crunching, forest-dwelling bajingo-sunner.” Eh, her last known boyfriend was the extremely religious rugby player Ben Volavola. So an American football player kind of seems in line with that. As you get older, your tastes change.
He’s just burning through the rest of the goodwill he has left in Green Bay.
It’s interesting how different sports media report on Aaron forcing his way out of GB compared to the way Russell Wilson was covered early in the offseason when he expressed a desire to leave Seattle. Let’s just say if Russell acted like this way he’d be ripped to shreds by the local and national sports media.
Eh, the Packers have a history that long predates him, and they will go on without him, whenever that time comes. No one stays forever.
Maybe he wants out of football, he’s what? 37 or 38? Time to give his brain a rest i would say.
It would make sense, but why not just retire then? This feels super passive-aggressive and rather silly. Plus he’s going to have to pay the team fines for every day he doesn’t show up. If I were Green Bay I’d be petty as f**k and drag him along as long as possible. Keep him tied up too long to play for anyone else this year. That seems to be the level of maturity we are dealing with here. 🤷♀️
He’s only missing OTAs right now and they have always been “optional”. Training camp hasn’t started yet.
That’s what I was thinking, it’s not mandatory yet. Most likely this is a vacation before heading back to a physically grueling job.
They seem like an odd pairing to me, but if they’re happy, great?
He reportedly wants out of the Packers only. He is upset about some roster decisions and wants a new team.
I find them to be so super cute together. All four of them I mean. Those fleeting coupled up years of fun before (possibly) having children. Live your best lives!
I dunno. They seem happy to me. I don’t think they’re EVERYWHERE. It’s not like we’re getting pap walks. The stuff we’ve seen has been other people posting on social media. They’re kind of growing on me lol.
Her being friends with Miles makes Aaron make more sense to me 😂
It’s sexist BS that people are blaming Shailene. He’s not been happy in GB for a while and he has made it known he wants to be traded, so of course he’s holding out from offseason practice. This would have happened with or without her.
Also, you’ll recall that people blamed Olivia Munn when word of his family estrangement came out. Somehow, it’s always the woman’s fault.
This misogynic nonsense is an insult to Aaron, who can damn well think and act for himself, and to the women in his life.
This! Yes!
All this, thank you.
Also, he looks stoned and good for him. 😂
He mentioned smoking on his inteview with Kenny Mayne this week “Huge floral guy. Roll it and light it “ and Shai made cracks about smoking when Miles gave her an MTV award one time “lets blaze up ”
420
Chiming in with the chorus: Yes. This. Men run freaking everything in the world, but when they screw up or do something unpopular, suddenly it’s the eeeeevil wimmins who are pulling all the strings. Give. Me. A. Break.
eh, if they weren’t famous, no one would bat an eye at this set of extremely normal vacation pictures of a pair of couples hanging out in Hawaii. I don’t have any opinion on them as a couple other than that I’ll be surprised if it lasts. They both have kind of messy histories when it comes to relationships, don’t they?
I feels like he’ll either go to another team or retire soon. Football is so hard on the body just in general, and genuinely terrifying in terms of what can happen to your brain. If you’re not into it anymore, it is really not worth it at all.
And he was pretty decent as a Jeopardy! host. I don’t know about him getting the permanent job, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he decides to move on soon to some other gig. Especially while he’s still healthy and in his prime.
The NFL Players Association reckon players should avoid the OTAs .Brady is avoiding going as well
The Taylor Swift thing is cute as Shai and Joe are in a film together that is just about to come out
And Aaron and her have been dating nearly a year know since they all went to Tahoe to play golf last summer
All I got out of this was that Miles Teller has a better body than I expected … and Rodgers doesn’t.
First time commenting, and of course it’s going to be a sports post.
There’s an excellent article from The Ringer on his deteriorating relationship with the Packers. (Don’t know if links are allowed, but if you search “Aaron Rodgers Ringer divorce, it’ll pop up.) TLDR; there have been at least two giant communication issues with coaching/management in the past year or so, and Aaron holds grudges.
If anything, I can see him using his relationship with Shailene to draw bigger headlines to his desire to leave the team. I mean this kindly, but I don’t think someone who describes the game as “throwing balls” would understand that LaFleur not telling Rodgers that they’d be going for the field goal on fourth down before Rodgers called the third is a crime.
I don’t know. I don’t follow sports and I don’t really care for her acting but I think they are a cute couple. They look like they have fun together and it seems wise to have a fun married couple to hang out with. All I remember of him is looking surly with Olivia whenever he was on the red carpet. So seeing him all smiley is nice.
As a Broncos fan, I hope the rumors of him considering us are true. 🤞🏽
I would advise him to skip these practices. There is the risk of injury for a veteran player. If he returns he’s starter so the upside of attending is nil.
I’m not a football fan-actic, so is him missing the first few days of practice that big of a deal?
I’m legitimately asking.
I don’t think Rogers skipping optional practice is anything really.
GB and Rogers are in a snit, his ego is bruised because the team drafted another QB.
Yeah, 38 in the NFL is getting old and older QBs are prone to career ending injuries.
As a MN Vikings NFL sufferer, if there is any tiny chance we could get Rogers…Oh, hell yes!
As for his private life? Who cares?
If any of us could afford to ditch our jobs and go on vacation to Hawaii, I’m guessing that starts right behind ME. lol
