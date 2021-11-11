Duchess Meghan knew her letter to her father ‘could be leaked,’ quelle surprise

Today, Thursday, marks the third and final day of an appeal hearing into the Duchess of Sussex’s lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday and their corporate owner. I previewed the appeal earlier this week, knowing that the Mail and other British outlets were going to cover the hearing extensively all week. And that’s exactly what’s happening. Meghan won her summary judgment in the case in February, where the judge found that yes, of course the MoS violated Meghan’s copyright when the paper published selections from a hand-written letter she wrote to her father. Meghan wrote the letter to her father in the summer 2018, but Thomas Markle didn’t give/sell the letter to the MoS until early 2019. Toxic Tom did so, he claims, in response to a People Magazine cover story where Meghan’s friends revealed the existence of a letter.
One of the important things to remember about the letter and the lag time between Meghan sending the letter and the Mail publishing the letter is that Thomas Markle had been lying in interview after interview during that lag time. He claimed repeatedly that Meghan had not contacted him whatsoever following his “heart attack.” She did. She wrote him that letter begging him to stop talking to the press. She also knew her father, and knew he would likely sell the letter eventually, because she knows that he’s a toxic dumpster fire. I always said – admiringly – that I loved the trap Meghan set. There is still so much elegance to it. But of course, the Mail is still big mad that they fell head first into her trap. So the Mail is now trying to make it into Breaking News that Jason Knauf’s texts with Meghan at the time reveal that Meghan had some idea that her father would likely sell the letter:
Meghan Markle has been accused of a “direct contradiction” after private messages to an aide were revealed in a court case. The Duchess of Sussex’s lawyers sued U.K. tabloid The Mail on Sunday over a letter she sent her father and said in an initial filing that she “intended the detailed contents of the Letter to be private.”
However, Jason Knauf, her former communications secretary, has handed private texts and emails to the newspaper which show Meghan telling him she wrote it “with the understanding that it could be leaked.”
Meghan sent Knauf a draft of the letter asking his advice before sending the final version in August 2018. A message the duchess sent him, released by the Court of Appeal, read: “Obviously everything I’ve drafted is with the understanding that it could be leaked so I have been meticulous in my word choice but please do let me know if anything stands out to you as a liability.”
She added: “Honestly Jason, I feel fantastic, cathartic and real and honest and factual. If he leaks it then that’s on his conscience but at least the world will know the truth, words I could never voice publicly.”
This is mind-numbingly stupid for the Mail and other outlets to latch onto. Oh, Meghan MEANT for her father to release the letter? No. She knew her father was and is scum. She knew that he was likely to leak the letter at some point. It doesn’t follow that she always meant for the letter to become public, she was just taking pains to write it a certain way IN CASE it became public. She baited a trap. She didn’t push anyone into the trap.
Also from the Jason Knauf files, there was a lot of back-and-forth between Knauf and both Harry and Meghan about Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s Finding Freedom. While FF was never meant to be an “authorized” biography, anyone with half a brain knows that FF was as close to authorized as most royal biographies get. The British papers are making a huuuuge deal about Meghan “lying” about just how much correspondence she actually had with Scobie and Durand. This was perhaps a trap which Meghan fell into herself – she never should have strongly denied involvement with the book, especially given that ALL royals have helped along their unauthorized biographers off-the-record. That’s all Meghan and Harry did. They should have just owned that upfront: “Of course we wanted to set the record straight about some issues, just like Charles and Camilla have done with their biographers.”
Now, should we talk about how the Mail got this cache of Jason Knauf’s emails and texts? It looks so bad that the man who is still employed by William and Kate (through their foundation) is doing their keen dirty work on behalf of the Mail! It’s also kind of funny that every royal reporter on Isla de Saltines is fanatically covering this hearing… all for a woman who has not stepped foot on that toxic island since March 2020.
Correct me if I’m oversimplifying or if my love and protectiveness of M is making me miss the point BUT, I think it’s perfectly reasonable that M (a duchess, a member of the royal family, one of the most famous women on the planet) wrote her letter knowing her father is a PoS who could leak it and that she had to conduct herself in a way that was befitting her new role. Just because she knew there was a chance of it getting out, the very fact that it was sent to her father (a private citizen) and not published as an open letter or in any public forum means it was a PRIVATE letter and that any publication of it would be a violation of privacy. Also, this looks super bad for Jason and KP. He was tasked with her protection and not only did he fail dismally, but he’s publicly blaming her for his failure. Please make it make sense.
To use an analogy, Marvel are hyperaware of possible leaks. They know things could leak and prepare for it (by not telling their crews anything for example, but that’s a whole other issue).
Does them taking steps because there might be a leak mean they intend for it to leak? Of course not!
I am more interested about involvement with “Finding Freedom” as everyone knows Jason Knauf is a loser who feed the Sussexes to the Bearish Media wolf pack.
Dragging in FF is just a red herring and a lets-muddy-the-waters-effort on MoS’s art. No relevance whatsoever.
The palace sanctioned FF.
It doesn’t matter that she knew her POS pseudo father would try and profit from the letter. What matters is that the stupid Daily Fail actually purchased and published her personal letter without her approval. All of the rest is just a bunch of BS from Salty Island. As far as the FF book who the F cares about a tiara. The fact that Salty Island is in a complete meltdown over a tiara is laughable. PAY UP Daily Fail…. yes now pay Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex
@Blackfemmebot 💯 Totally agree. I’m a nobody and I write every work email (personal messages too) carefully, knowing it could be leaked. That’s just standard practice these days.
I am quite sure that Meghan never in her wildest imagination that Daddy Dearest would NOT have stooped so low as to dive further in the sewage and sell her private letter to the guttersnipe British press.
The contents sound like a desperate plea for Thomas to stop and think about what it was doing to their relationship.
Believing it was possible that her father might leak the letter still isn’t giving consent to the DM to actually publish the letter. If that becomes intent then no royal correspondence will ever be safe because they all can be leaked. That’s not how copyright works. Also, Charles actually released a portion of the letters that he sued over and still won. It is a private letter sent to there father and there is no public interest in that to override copyright law. It’s not like they were discussing a crime or a political scandal.
Meghan sent that letter a year before Thomas sold it to the Mail, so up until that point I believe that Meghan didn’t necessarily think he would publish it. In fact, Tom was nearly invisible during the time she was dating Harry, quiet for the engagement period, and then he went rogue a few weeks before the wedding. I don’t think she anticipated him selling her out the way he did. Also the letter does not make him look good and I bet he’d look even worse if the full extent of its contents were revealed, which is what Meg said in we statement. Who would want to release something that makes them look bad?
I don’t see what the big deal is either. They already said that they authorized him to speak as their communication officer at the time. This is also how the palace operates.
A few months ago someone posted a chart about William and KP. I don’t normally believe in this kind of stuff but they said in November there would be a preview about the “invisible contract” and how the palace press office works. This was before the court date was announced. They also said around January more would come out . Listen I’m starting to believe it.
William has to many skeletons to keep hidden. Harry and Meghans whole life has been laid bare. They have nothing to hide. If this is the “worst” they are good. Either way they are good.
I think when Meghan wins this case the Mail will be pissed and either
1. Retaliate against Will (they’ve been protecting him because Jason Knauf is working with them)
2. Harry spills all the beans
3. A whistleblower comes forward and exposes everything.
Just my two cents but I think it’s about to all spill over.
You mean revealing that William has cheated? I don’t foresee Harry saying that. It will make Harry look really rude and insensitive to Kate and the kids. Also, no idea how much he has or hasn’t cheated but I doubt there’s a woman who will put herself out there and admit it.
But if that’s not what you’re getting at what is the other dirt about William?!
Not about the cheating but the sabotaging/behind the scenes of what he did to Harry and Meghan. But who knows everyone seems to know about his cheating. I don’t think Harry would ever say anything about that.
If Harry has any evidence that William or Kate worked with JF in the smear campaign, this might be what gets him to go there and make sure it is very clear and explicit in his book.
@polo- simultaneous thoughts!
Jason Knauf’s purpose is to smear Meghan. Smoke and Mirrors to take the focus off of the purpose of the case which is Daily Fail publishing her personal letter without her approval. William is a POS because we all know that Jason works for him. The truth will come out.
Misappropriation or just flat out embezzlement of foundation funds will be huge and I think is what the press knows.
Way too many charities under Willnot and Cannot’s tent have closed over the last decade and it would not surprise me if a there is a story just sitting there waiting to be put on Al Gore’s internet.
That Tattler story was extremely well done. So that is a warning shot that it can be done with other topics regarding the Firm.
Oh snap I also heard something about funds and what they actually spend their money on versus what they vaguely show to the public. It already started with Charles though that has died down but I’m with you there’s way more that still to be reported on
Being aware that something could be leaked isn’t the same thing as intending it for public consumption, that’s such a bafflingly malicious argument.
And the Mail are STILL profiting off their own unlawful actions by covering this as well as presenting their own case as objective facts.
Yep. Ridiculous.
Knowing the letter could be leaked is NOT the same thing as giving the MoS permission to publish it, so I’m not sure how this really changes anything. Didn’t we already know Jason reviewed it, and that was why the MoS thought he had a copyright claim?
Anyway maybe this hurts her privacy claim, I don’t know, I’m not an expert on UK privacy law, but the copyright claim still seems pretty and dry to me.
And if this goes to court, I think it’s going to get really messy for Jason who is a huge liability for the Cambridges right now. And yet he is still there.
@Becks1: But Jason leaves in December. I think William gave him permission to testify against Meghan but if he did testify he couldn’t remain at KP and I think that’s why he’s leaving.
AmyBee I just said that down below! It occurred to me after I posted. Announcing his departure months again gets the Cambridges off the hook – they get rid of the liability that is Knauf without having it directly tied to this.
It doesn’t sound like Wills thought that through (surprise). If Jason goes “rogue” against his NDA because he’s leaving, H&M will just come out fighting harder and drop even more damning receipts against the BRF. This whole game will come back to bite Will big time.
I am still wondering how all this new information from Knauf can be provided for this appeal. Why didn’t he give this in the first place? Usually it is pretty hard to introduce new evidence at an appeal. And really the basis of an appeal has to be an error of law made by the judge at first instance. I have still not seen anything that changes this.
Anticipating the worst outcome doesn’t mean you want it to happen.
Also didn’t the emails show that Meghan didn’t want to contribute to FF? She relayed info secondhand to their press secretary and trusted him (sadly) to do his job.
From what i read both H&M were fully on board and Meghan even sent the equivalent of a 2 page email on the subjects she wanted the book to cover. I think it’s best that they just accept ( as they already have) that they participated and move on from the topic. This is a distraction to the real case, which is the copyright to the letter.
Where did you read that?
@Maria – it’s in the Daily beast article. It sounds like H&M were excited bc they knew Omid would give them a fair shake, or fairer, and they agreed not to talk to him but Jason insisted that HE would sit down with them, which seems pretty standard for me? Meghan gave him a list of topics, including a timeline of her family which Jason already had.
Meghan said in a follow up to the court that these kinds of interactions with Jason were normal and that’s why she didn’t remember it, which I believe. Also if she knew Jason was regularly having contact with Omid in his role as a reporter she may have genuinely gotten that confused with any conversations about the book.
Daily Beast has published a lot of inaccurate things before (articles unrelated to Harry and Meghan) so I’m skeptical is all.
Also, Tom Sykes.
I’m sure there was involvement but when reading the exchanges it is sounding like Knauf was spearheading their participation in this for reasons we can already assume, so “fully on board” sounds wrong to me.
I think he was pushing for this, and it would make sense in terms of Meghan saying the emails helped her case, particularly as Knauf is the one coordinating who should talk to who in all these exchanges.
Anyway, it’s moot.
It was part of Knauf’s official statement apparently, and Meghan is not denying it.
However Meghan’s response that this helps her case is what confusing to me, because i really don’t see that can be if Knauf is saying he communicated information that she explicitly wanted to book to include or correct. I think her lawyers are just trying to put a positive spin on this story but i’m not a lawyer so i’m probably wrong.
Again ultimately the FF thing should not be part of the copyright claim.
Meghan is not denying they communicated about the book and talking points for it. But Meghan saying it helps her case is the point. The exchange makes it look like Knauf is the one pushing for involvement in the book and H&M didn’t want to. And then Knauf is the one coordinating who should talk to who and who shouldn’t.
It’s not relevant to the copyright issue but it does not indicate they were fully on board.
No. Meghan said she didn’t trust Omid. The daily beast hasn’t been reporting the facts. You need to go read the case files. The palace sanctioned FF. They wanted H and M to support the book. It was all a trap!
Okay , I think even if Harry and Meghan had written FF themselves, it still should have absolutely no merit as to why the mail has absolutely no right to publish her letter. 4+4 doesn’t equal 10. This case is about her letter to her dad not whether or not she contributed to FF.
Granted I have never read it so I can’t say what’s in the book. I think the judge should stick to the letter and forget all the extra noise about the book. And I would bury Jason after this if I were them along with willyleaks.
All this stuff about FF is totally irrelevant because the letter was published before the book came out. And had she wanted the letter published in FF then she had a right to do so herself. But her father already out it out there without her permission.
The court is letting in way too much irrelevant information here. You can’t say that the letter can be published without her consent simply because they were fact checking a separate work with their press secretary. All the biographers have been in contact with royal staff. And the texts only prove that Meghan and Harry never directly contacted Omid anyway. Which is consistent with what they said.
Knauf is a vile, conniving, schemer. And Willileaks and the Top CEO are absolutely disgusting for allowing/ instructing him to do the things he did.
Knauf really is the worst. Meghan trusted him and he has been awful to her.
He is a c**t. Plain and simple.
That’s what’s so heartbreaking about this. Meghan was clearly eager to fix this situation and trusted Jason Knauf. I cannot imagine the horror at realizing that this person is just pretending. Was he the person telling Meghan that they couldn’t correct the crying story?
Youre either deliberately misrepresenting DoS statements on how Omid came to get third person interview for FF, or you dont understand what u read. Anyway u take it, its typical of trolls’ mentality.
Let’s NOT forget that Knauf worked with the Cambridges first then Prince Harry after which he went back to work for Cain and Do-Little Katie.
Royal Foundation Exec Steps Down After Meghan Markle …https://www.usmagazine.com › celebrity-news › news › ro…
Jason Knauf was and is a crown/palace employee who signed a nda and is now testifying and using crown/palace emails and conversations against a member of the Royal family. Pretty much says it all. I hope the courts follow the laws instead of following the media smear campaign made up to sensationalize an irrelevant issue.
This is what stands out to me at this point. If he had all this documentation, why has he sat on it up until this point? Who has given him permission to leak it and break his NDA?
Meghan (and Harry) authorising him to talk to the authors of Finding Freedom and then lying about it (you don’t ‘forget’ something like that) is far more damaging to their reputation than Meghan appreciating there was a possibility that her scumbag father would leak her private letter. But even so, it shouldn’t make any difference to the court case because the fundamental issue is the Heil on Sunday’s breach of copyright.
She didnt lie abt it. She said knauf’s speaking with FF was a run-of-the-mill part of his job. Everyday they had scores and scores of writers from all over the world wanting to interview her…….what part of that dont folks get? Why should scobie/durand stand out to her? They stand out to themselves but not to her for whom theyre a dime a dozen wannabe biographers of her life.
He’s setting a precedent. To potentially be used against the rest of the royal family. I’m sure M & H lawyers are smiling.
So most NDAs have a clause that void the agreement for court proceedings. Even if absent, in the US, the court can still compel testimony. How does that work in the UK? Here in the States, baring some exceptions, he wouldn’t have the choice to testify or hand over documents. You pretty much are required to cooperate with the court.
So Meghan wrote a letter pleading with her dad to stop harming her. But she also had the foresight to know that her shitty pops (who’s already been leaking every aspect of her life) might leak it, and prepared herself with the protection she needed in the case that it happens, and the co-leakers are now big mad that they fell into the trap?! I love how smart and prepared this woman is. “Fool me once…” She’s definitely not gonna let them fool her a 2nd time!
And no, she never wrote the letter in hopes that it gets leaked. She had the foresight to know that due to her dad’s past transgressions, him leaking the letter was a (major) possibility.
Okay I’m not a lawyer so if you’re a lawyer and you’re reading this and I say something that’s totally wrong, correct me please.
There’s a difference in knowing the letter could leak vs *giving permission* for the Mail to leak it. Meghan didn’t do the latter and there may be something in the law that says that. I don’t know.
Meghan has always maintained that she wasn’t directly involved. And in her statement, she says she was going to email friends to not get involved yet Jason told her not to. I think her lawyers could argue that sending briefings to Jason doesn’t make her *directly* involved but again I’m not a lawyer and have no idea whether or not she could do that. It seems Jason 100% set her up. It’s really hard to get an accurate reporting of this because it’s coming from bits and pieces from the UK media who do have their own agenda.
The consensus still seems to be that she’ll win the copyright part at least but I don’t know about the privacy part and I don’t know if her admitting she omitted something out is going to go down well with the judges.
The Fail is appealing the privacy part, not the copyright
As for the Finding Freedom but – it seems bad bc Meghan said they did not cooperate at all, but I also do think it sounds routine? Like I imagine the communications secretary sat down a lot with reporters who were writing books to hit certain highlights or emphasize certain points. And it’s clear from this exchanges that H&M did NOT authorize any friends to talk to Omid and Carolyn.
Finally, FF came out, what, a year after the MoS published the letter?
Wasn’t FF a palace sanctioned book. The palace wanted H & M to work with the authors and they did not want to. They chose a minimal engagement that was one or two steps removed from the authors.
Also why is all this coming out on the appeal? Why wasn’t this part of the original summary judgment motion? The MoS had the opportunity to present all this evidence before, why didn’t they?
I think because JK pulled their trump card of the copyright issue at the last minute. This is plan B.
I believe the judges actually called the Mail out and asked the same question (why wasn’t this given to Warby?). The Mail apologised and said they should have given this to Warby.
Then this new information should not be admissible. The appeal is to determine if Warby erred in his decision with the information he was provided with at the time. They are trying to drag Meghan to hell and back and get their money’s worth.
@Jodes: I don’t know. I’m not a lawyer. This is what someone who watched the appeal (because it is being streamed online) said.
It’s really a moot point in the case (which I think you already pointed out). It think it really just shows the desperation from the Daily Fail and William. The fact that Meghan stated she gave permission to Jason/KP Staff to discuss “tiara gate” with FF authors and Salty Island is having a meltdown is just ridiculous. As The Queen said in this case “some recollections may vary” and in the words of William, “She very much forgot she approved the discussion on tiara gate”
I’m not a lawyer either, however an appeal isn’t an opportunity to do over your case. Appeals are heard on matters of law only. All the info coming out now is surplus to requirements and nothing to do with the appeal. It is an exercise in bashing Meghan. Again.
M wrote the letter to TM after receiving advice from two senior royals on how to manage her father. My reading of the situation shows that she inserted protective guardrails into the letter to minimise any fallout if it was made public. She was thinking strategically and did a good job of protecting herself. Managing risk is not the same as providing permission for something to occur.
And of course she’d want to run it by Jason; she’s a member of the RF, and wouldn’t want to put them in a difficult or embarrassing position with something she said if it was leaked – that’s my interpretation of “anything that stands out to you as a liability.” Reviewing something like this for that aspect would have been part of his job.
JK is really a rather spectacular turd. I guess he’s William’s Michael Fawcett. Will hasn’t bothered to learn much that’s truly useful about how Charles does his job, but apparently the idea of having a hatchet man appealed to him.
I am impressed with the way she handled the situation with her father. After the Oprah interview, I was concerned that she had been too naive and too passive. She put her thoughts down in writing so that it is protected through copyright and she put enough information that either cornered her dad or clarified false information about her.
I am disappointed in her though with the FF situation. Not for cooperating, that’s fine, they all do it. But for not getting ahead of it when she made her statement in court. She should have combed through texts and emails to make sure all her ducks were in a row.
That being said, FF has nothing to do with her letter and Jason Knauf is a shady person for helping a newspaper with their case. We’ve always said, all roads lead to Kensington Palace.
Wait, so is it Jason’s choice to help out as a Witness? He has no obligation to be part of this case?
None at all. He gave a statement before, along with three other palace staff, that he is willing to testify in a trial to shed light on some matters. The statement was too vague and the judge thought that it was inconsequential to the case. So now, he picked a side and gave testimony helping out The Mail with their case, with leaked emails/texts. The worst part is, what he leaked on FF has nothing to do with the letter.
Yeah I hate that she missed that cause otherwise it would have been a slam dunk. But I hope ultimately the judge look at the whole scope of the case and follow the law.
I don’t think Meghan missed it. Jason was under a NDA, that info was not supposed to be in public.
What statement did she make in court? Everyone is talking about perjury, but I’m confused to as why.
She said in an earlier statement that she did not authorize FF or cooperate with the authors.
Now it seems she did authorize Knauf to cooperate with the authors, so that’s a bad look, but I don’t think it’s the be all and end all that some are saying.
I’m not a lawyer but I don’t think this qualifies as perjury. It’s during one of her previous written statements when there was a lot of back and forth between the two parties. She said (paraphrasing) she did not contribute to the book but she clarified certain things about her father to a friend that had been approached by the authors. She had no idea when the friend was going to speak with the authors, if they spoke with the authors and to what extent that information was conveyed.
@myra- thanks, I couldn’t remember what she had previously said in the court case. So then is Jason Knauf the “friend” that she authorized? Bc, in that case, don’t knauf’s texts just prove that?
I figured the meeting with Jason and Omid and Carolyn was to ensure their truth was out there. Similar to when a reporter writes an investigative article about a person, they always ask them for comment. I wouldn’t say that person help write the article. Omid and Carolyn wrote a whole flipping book. It’s silly for anyone to think that O and C didn’t try to confirm as much about the book as they could.
The palace was urging H&M to cooperate with the authors. It was a palace sanctioned book. MM could not have authorised the book as it had already been given the green light by the palace prior to any engagement from M&H. JK was requesting information from them not M&H saying that a book was being written about them and to set up a meeting so they could work on it.
@Jais I don’t know if Jason is the same friend she was referring to then, but her emails to him support some of what she said in her earlier statement, to some extent. She didn’t mention #tiaragate but that’s a moot point in relation to this case.
If Bulliam and KopyKate keep Knauf on after this, or give him any kind of positive reference in any way, it will be confirmation that they are they scum we all suspect them to be. They are desperate for the Fail to win because otherwise a whole Pandora’s Box is about to open up, and they’re in its crosshairs.
I think that’s why they already announced his departure. They knew this appeal was coming, probably told Knauf to release everything, and then announced that he would be leaving in December. So now they can say “well he’s not with us anymore” even though it was already mapped out this way.
I think you’re exactly right on the money. it’s so sick and tragic. Bulliam is deeply, deeply troubled and disturbed as is his witless, backstabbing mannequin.
I got the impression that KP was eager to work with Omid and Carolyn on the book but that Harry and Meghan didn’t want to. Jason Knauf insisted on having the meeting with them to provide background information. Hence the emails. Meghan only repeated information that Jason already knew. Also Harry told him if he was going to talk to them that he better tell the truth. I’m not sure that qualifies as them collaborating on the book. As Meghan said briefing journalists was part of Jason’s job and that’s what he was doing. In another part of her statement she says that she and Harry wanted to send an email to their friends to tell them do not cooperate but he told them no. To me it seems like Jason was the one working with Omid and Carolyn on the book not Harry and Meghan. As for the letter, anybody dealing with her father would be naive to think he wouldn’t leak it. She went to great lengths to ensure that the letter got to him without being leaked but she couldn’t trust her father. What I learned most of all from yesterday’s proceedings is that Harry and Meghan had no control over their lives.
This is where my opinion is too.
Didn’t the other judge say the book had nothing to do with the copyright issue? That was pretty cut and dried, they did not have her permission to publish the letter, period. This seems like a stall tactic by the Mail to try and get a PR win if not an actual win. This also shows that William and the rest are hella evil, to do this to Harry. No way that troll Jason is going rogue on this. Makes sense why they were all laughing and grinning together at COP 26.
If the Mail tell their lawyers to bring up the book in their appeal, they can write a load of headlines about the book.
They don’t care about winning, they’re making money from reporting on their own case. That’s why they want to drag it out for as long as possible.
I think it is a bad strategy of KP to go after Meghan so openly – Harry doesn’t like it when people smear his wife and he’s writing him memoir (and he knows a lot of dirt growing up in that family). He’s already shown that he’s willing to drop some truth bombs that make his family look very bad. At this point it is just straight up stupid to poke the bear.
I am very confused, I would assume that their staff had to sign NDA, does it have an expiration date? If not how can Jason go to the mail with things he shouldn’t be able to? I would sue him for breach of contract. However I haven’t been following the trail and I don’t speak Matlock
My guess is the Mail obtained emails between M&H and Jason in discovery which would not be covered by an NDA
Okay, but how could they have gotten them if Jason didn’t give them to the mail? Is he trying to convince me that he lost his phone and the mail found it and was able to unlock it and read his messages?
If Meghan had “intended for the letter to leak,” she could have just leaked it herself, to an outlet that was far more sympathetic to her cause than the Daily Mail.
Great point! A royal blogger yesterday thought she was being insightful by claiming that Meghan wouldn’t have sued if it was leaked to a more favorable outlet. But she sent it to Tom, of course if leaked it would go to a tabloid that hates her guts.
If her master plan had been for her father to leak the letter then I don’t understand why she’s suing ANL. The published extracts actually drew public sympathy for her – mission accomplished. People would also understand why she wouldn’t want to expose her father to the stress of a lawsuit and why she wouldn’t want to engage in a costly legal battle. Despite all this, M IS suing ANL which I have assume means that she never intended for the letter to be leaked even though she guessed it was a possibility.
In Meghan’s submitted comments, it was revealed that Senior Royals wanted her to go to Mexico and reign her father in. They were pushing her to leave the UK and for sure the Rota Rats would have been there to capture it all on film. To avoid that obvious tabloid trap setup, Meghan agreed to write a letter to TMark out of her sense of duty to do something to protect the royals from her father’s motor mouth. Either the Queen, Charles or William were squeezing her into contributing to and continuing the TMark drama to feed the tabloid beast.
Meghan is not on trial for Finding Freedom, despite what the British media is shouting today. Her comments also state that the list of info that Traitor Jason Knauf handed over was a timeline of Meghan’s family facts that he had asked her to compose years earlier so that the KP comms office had the facts straight when asked. What a viper’s den that family and KP is/was. I felt like praying retroactively for her when I read all this yesterday but thank God she and Archie were safely rescued from that nasty family.
Honestly what an evil place!! I did the same. I made sure to stop and pray because imagine a whole institution and country out to get you. I can bet it’s not easy but still they go on!!! But it’s always the darkest before the dawn and I really believe they are walking into a new season where they can finally put all this behind them. This is the last bit connecting the to the Uk and their past season.
@Polo isn’t it scary how we both had that same sense of fear for Meghan while reading her statement and felt that we had to apply to a higher power to protect her? I just pictured William or Charles using the Queen on the phone to try and convince Meghan to go to Mexico and her sitting there vulnerable and confused, trying to do the right thing but knowing in her gut that this was a dangerous idea for her and that she’d be swarmed if she went. Instead she compromised with the letter and Knauf and the Royals were happy that the Rota Rats got something after all.
@harper yesss!! Another friend who I didn’t know followed the Sussexes did the same thing. Let’s keep lifting them up!! I feel the shift coming!!!!
That Jason guy is out for blood and seems enormously vindictive.
Seems perfectly reasonable to me that Meghan would write the letter knowing it would be leaked, so making a manuscript and numbering the pages was especially smart. The part that stood out to me, was the calling him Daddy so it pulls at heartstrings if the letter is leaked. I was really surprised by that.
Im sure she has great lawyers and they’ll turn this around, i would hate to see the daily fascist win this case but i have to say, it doesn’t seem like such an obvious win anymore.
The Finding Freedom thing was such a silly own goal but i don’t see why it should be tied to the letter.
They still had to have permission from the author. The mistake they made was leaking it to the Mail in the UK. If it was leaked to the National Enquirer in the US it would not have been an issue. So they (William, Jason &Co.) outsmarted themselves. And the book has nothing to do with the letter.
Honestly, who cares? Like Meghan said, she already won and I don’t see how any of this “new” information would be enough to overrule the original judgement. Those swayed by this obsessive and sensationalized coverage are merely grasping for anything that vindicates their hatred of her. You can’t drag her for employing strategic PR tactics, yet stan the royal family — the most extensive propaganda machine in the world.
The texts re: FF do make her look bad, but they still have nothing to do with the copyright infringement of the letter. The text dump is shocking because it means KP/DM are committed to playing dirty, which is not a game I would want to play with the Sussexes. I hope H&M drop ALL the receipts they’ve been sitting on.
In what way do the texts make Meghan look bad?
The emails, rather. It looks bad that she initially denied tipping the authors of FF, only for that receipt to be thrown in her face. She clearly thought KP wouldn’t take it so far to leak emails.
@FC: But her statement explains that Jason was the one who was going to talk to the authors and he had asked for background information. She didn’t want to collaborate on the book. She basically repeated what Jason already knew. He was going to talk to them with or without her and Harry’s permission because he was the Communications Secretary. It was his job.
How come it’s become about the book now when it should be about the letter ? Duh…
The whole Royal Family is against Meghan. At the very onset they already set her up to fail. Even now she’s long left the UK, they are still at it. William is still out to take down his sister-in-law to the extent of using the full force of the institution to sabotage and annihilate her. Snake Jason Knauf obviously has the imprimatur of jealous William. This Other Brother is undoubtedly wicked and vile. May karma be with you.
Another thing that came out yesterday was that the family had no concern for what was going with Meghan and her father until he started to bad mouth them in the press. Then they put pressure on Harry and Meghan and that led to her writing the letter. I know Harry and Meghan say that it was after the tour that things changed for them and the family but their disinterest in Meghan’s wellbeing before the tour was telling. It’s interesting that her father when he speaks to the media now is always on the Royal Family’s side. No doubt her father is still working with KP.
That’s right. The Royal Family was liking it when Thomas Markle slandering Meghan day in and day out, but had a 360 degrees turnaround when he began directing his poison at the institution
Jason Knauf in his role as communications secretary meet with Scobie/Durand and provided background/corrections. That is basic comms stuff. That is not the same as collaborating. Especially the level of collaboration that the Sussexes have been accused of. None of what was listed by Jason was private or “inside” info. As Meghan pointed out most of the info were things that she had previously been asked to confirm. The fact Meghan’s statement shows that (1) Knauf recommended they meet with Scobie/Durand and they said no. (2) Meghan wanted to send an email to her friends to tell them not to cooperando and Knauf recommended against it. (3) Meghan expressed distrust of Scobie’s (4) KP was aware of the book and wanted them to cooperate but they didn’t demonstrates that the Sussexes weren’t looking to use FF as some sort of secret source and demonstrates that Scobie/Durand didn’t have specifically access to them. It’s Knauf’s job to provide background and correct inaccuracies. They are trying to use his basic job duties as some sort if smoking gun. It is not.
@Catherine – THANK YOU. That’s exactly how this all seems to me, so I’m not seeing how this proves anything about H&M collaborating with the book.
Is it customary in the UK to enter new evidence on appeal? Appellate courts in the US deal strictly with the application of law— it’s just briefs and oral argument. Any evidence is limited to what was already submitted in the lower court prior to the appeal. If the MoS had this, it begs the question of why they didn’t use it originally in SJ to support their flimsy case. I mean, we can all guess the answer— that they DIDN’T have it at the time and twisted William’s arm to get it. But using the emails and texts at this juncture would just piss off a US appellate judge to the extreme.
The new information was on approval to discuss a tiara…..what a joke
@Mmadison: The information about the tiara was already in the public domain btw. It was part of the Wedding exhibition at Windsor.
To clarify, I meant the emails and texts from the MoS, which as far as I recall, hadn’t been used in original SJ briefing. Even if both parties had the emails and texts at the time of SJ, the fact that the MoS did not use it to support their case and are now relying on it to prove… something… makes it new evidence. It had not been submitted into the lower court as material evidence, and therefore was not on the official court record, and therefore is new evidence per judicial procedure.
I haven’t been following this closely, but reading the comments thusfar seems to indicate that the MoS is trying to relitigate the SJ in its entirety before the appellate court, which is not how it works at all in the US (and I believe the UK). You can’t withhold (supposedly) material facts and then spring it on a higher court in an attempt to win an appeal.
As an example, taking this scenario to an extreme— it would be like the defendant getting a not guilty verdict, the decision being appealed, and prosecution suddenly finding new evidence that (seemingly) demonstrates the defendant’s guilt.
It would be a different question if that evidence had not been allowed by the judge during the original trial because of a misapplication of the law with respect to the admissibility of that evidence. But that doesn’t seem like what’s happening here. According to a comment above, the appellate panel specifically asked the MoS why this hadn’t been presented before Judge Warby, and the MoS admitted it should have and apologized.
OMG. I hope the UK justice system stays fair and just and not be corrupted by the aristocracy and the institution of the monarchy.
As an American living in Europe, I find the Meghan Markle articles on this website a major breath of fresh air. In Holland, they often follow the British news/”news,” and Meghan is not popular to say the least. So unfortunately the way this landed here is 1. See, she’s lyyyiinnggg, and 2. See, that’s what Harry gets for marrying an American.
I don’t love that she “didn’t remember” (I cannot imagine this to be true) speaking to Knauf, but to me it’s obvious that it should not matter. Bottom line is that the DM did something illegal and should have to pay, not what Meghan said. It’s disgustingly clear that the royal family is against her as well.
Well, we all know that the Royal Family wants her to lose the case. The only use they have for Meghan is to Hate her and Copy her.
Not sure if I’m remembering correctly, but didn’t Diana initially say that she had nothing to do with the Andrew Morton book? Then it came out after her death that she was the primary source? The gleefulness in the BM over Meghan lying is gross so maybe we should just talk about how she’s following in Diana’s footsteps. I’m mostly joking, especially since these texts show that Meghan was nowhere near a primary source for FF.
Letting Jason Knauf talk to Scobie and correct some of the lies is hardly collaborating and it seems like info that they would have liked out there either way to any reporter. If Jason wasn’t letting them correct these issues in the press but then said okay but we will talk to Scobie? Of course, they’re like yes please, talk to him, correct these lies. Funny, how Jason didn’t have the crying story corrected though. It doesn’t seem like this new info should change the case but it will let the media have their gleeful moment of calling Meghan a liar.
I suspect that Meghan’s refusal to help Jason with the book is one of the reasons why he sought to undermine her.
Yeah clearly Meghan was prepared for the worst but hoped for the best. It’s like my work emails. I make sure they are professional in the unlikely event they are ever disclosed or in case they are being monitored but doesn’t mean I want my boss to review them.
The letter obviously laid out facts that would make Thomas look bad which is why he initially didn’t leak it but just continued to pretend he hadn’t heard from her. So that would suggest she didn’t want him to leak it. Also as was said at summary judgement if the fail thought she wanted it leaked why didn’t they give her right of reply as is usual.
As for finding freedom before it was published Meghan & Harry said they weren’t interviewed for it but they were relaxed about friends speaking to the authors. I haven’t read it but heard the William’s’ sisters were quoted directly & from what I read of the witness statement, Meghan didn’t meet the authors so that adds up. Sounds like they were like this is what we would like covered if the palace was coordinating a bio.
what’s fascinating is that even though it was pitched as a Harry& meghan friendly book- it was actually palace sanctioned. I think Meghans lawyers said the palace comms did some fact checking. Also sounds like Meghan apparently was going to send an email to friends not to get involved & Jason said no.
I always thought it was generally sourced from tabloid info with majority palace staff input so fact that Jason was doing meetings with the authors explains why William came off with just being labelled a bit of a snob & Kate got most of the heat for being cold. Gotta protect the heirs. Also explains its inaccuracies & why things that it claimed like nobody cried in the KATE/Meghan pre wedding row differs from Meghan’s account on Oprah
Clearly all that palace outrage about Finding Freedom pre release was fake given how heavily it seems they were involved in it. I think they wanted it to be seen as the definitive book for Harry & Meghan like the Diana Morton one which is why the bullying etc smears only came up when it was announced they were doing Oprah.
Yeah, all this says to me was that FF was a lie. It was the palace approved version of events, with just enough heat on everyone to seem believable. Now we find out that H&M didn’t even want any part of this book but the palace made them cooperate for it essentially, but even still, H&M tried to mitigate their involvement. It also show why the book was filled with inaccuracies because it was mostly palace sources, along with public info about H&M. Scobie had no real scoops to give.
What I find puzzling is why the Daily Mail didn’t publish Meghan’s emails the first time around. Knauf was cooperating with them then. Was it because they were so confident the case would go to trial the first time? For them this is big news that generates a lot of clicks.
The Daily Fail know they took a gamble with the letter and therefore lost the case, but they want their invisible contractpartner Kensington Palace to share the blame. Knauf is the scapegoat who takes the sword for the royals.
The Daily Fail is like the thief who’s caught stealing items from your house and tells the judge you approved because you did not lock the door (therefore he assumed you agreed).
Of course the internal discussions about FF and illegally publishing a private letter by a tabloid are not connected. Therefore DM’s appeal is baseless.
It’s surprising that none of the other British papers hold the Daily Fail fully accountable for that.
It’s mindboggling how much power the British tabloids have to spread this misinformation on a daily basis without consequence from any authority.
I love when people think it’s a GOTCHA to release private emails from someone, and all it does is reveal that person to be loving father, thoughtful boss, or wise daughter who’s dealt with a lifetime of BS from her father and knew exactly how this was going to go.
It’s communications 101 to assume an internal document you produce will go external and draft it accordingly. Every corporate communications shop around has those exact conversations every day, and Jason absolutely should know this.
Exactly Molly. And of course Knauf does know this. It’s the lawyers that are trying to frame this as Meghan being conniving.
Yeah I don’t really see the relevance to the appeal either. I mean yes. It looks like they did get caught in a little white lie. But I guess you could make the argument also that they were just having Knauff provide standard info. So I do feel like it’s somewhat different from collaborating with the author.
I also noticed that Meghan seemed really polite and appreciative for Knauff’s help. Kind of contradicts the claim that she was this out of control diva to him and the staff..
God forbid you find one comment section on the internet that’s not relentlessly bashing Meghan. How frustrating for you that she enjoys an iota of support.
@Mel: Meghan doesn’t know me so I doubt she’s concerned about what I think about her. Kate has already been proven to be a liar and manipulator of the media. So I don’t have to say anything about her.