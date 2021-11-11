Alice Evans claims what she’s going through is ‘every woman’s nightmare’

Alice Evans is a legend in her own mind. She thinks she’s doing something no other woman has done before: publicly harass her estranged husband and be a manipulative psycho. Alice was on a British talk show this week and while most of the headlines are about how she “broke down in tears” during the interview, I laughed my ass off at some of her quotes. She is truly living in her own little delusional world and – weirdly?? – she thinks she has the moral high ground, and that everyone is on her “side.” Also, she lies a lot!! I’m not even following the minutiae of this gossip story and I know she contradicts herself at every bloody turn. Some quotes from the interview:
Every woman’s nightmare: “It’s been very tough, but just wanted to say thank you for having me on to speak about what is every woman’s nightmare. The reason I’m wanting to do this is because of the incredible feedback that I’ve had. I was completely unaware that so many people who have gone through exactly the same thing. Nobody talks about this sort of thing so I thought I would be that person.”
Whether Ioan is still speaking to her: “No. He won’t talk to me. He’ll talk to me only through lawyers. He’ll rarely talk to the children on FaceTime and when I lean in, he’ll call the lawyers.”
When things went wrong: “Only when my husband came back from his last season from a show he was filming in Australia [... before] everything was fine, it was wonderful. We were so pleased to get him out of the country, I feel like such a fool… he came in and hugged the kids, then dryly gave me a kiss on the cheek and that was how I knew something was wrong.”
Smug married: She described herself as being “one of those smug married couples” and never believed that such a situation would happen to them. “When he said in the first few days, ‘Oh I don’t love you anymore’… it was just so out of the blue. He kept saying, ‘Sorry, I don’t feel the same for you, I might leave’.” Alice explained that when Ioan was at the home he wouldn’t talk or look at her and slept in the spare room. “I was losing my mind,” she said. “Then I tweeted ‘He’s leaving us’ and everything blew up.”
No dignity: “There was so much talk of a dignified silence. I don’t understand how you can talk about a dignified silence when my whole life was falling apart around me.”
Ioan’s relationship with Bianca: “My phone pinged and it said, ‘Ioan Gruffudd has unblocked you on Instagram’ or whatever. I thought, ‘Oh! Maybe there’s a chance he wants to talk.’ And then it was announced by him and his mistress that they were a couple on Instagram two weeks ago. I just looked at the picture and it said something like, ‘Finally somebody who can make me happy.’ And then people started pinging from his set in Australia saying, ‘So glad you guys are finally out and allowed to be happy and you’re not being held back anymore.’ I was just slayed. I was slayed. This is my husband!”
OH MY GOD!! How many times is she going to tell different versions of the story where she found out about Bianca? She always ends the story the same way: “This is my husband!” Lady, he told you he was leaving a year and a half ago! He withstood your efforts to manipulate him and publicly shame him into staying with you. He filed for divorce and will only communicate with you through lawyers! The man is not “yours” anymore. You don’t have ownership over him. He was deeply unhappy, he left and he’s trying to find happiness with someone else. And yes, people talk about this sh-t all the time! She really thinks she’s a pioneer of making an ass out of herself.
She’s so delusional I’m surprised it took him this long to get out.
Nah, I think she’s sly. She’s using all of this for publicity (apparently believes any publicity is good publicity). Maybe not at first, but she sees the attention she’s getting and then we get the curated Hello! shoots. She’s crazy like a fox. And, no, I don’t like her.
She’s really…something. I’m not quite sure WHAT, exactly, besides unhinged, but yeah. She’s something
She is deeply troubled and needs more help than friends or family can provide. Her grasp of reality seems so tenuous, I do fear those children should not be with her at this time.
I am shocked she hasn’t caught pneumonia with the amount of time she’s spent showing her ass in recent months.
I don’t wish this experience on anyone but the more she talks, the more I’m happy for Ioan that he had the courage to finally get away from her. He had to have known she would act a whole entire fool when he left. And she is acting a fool and then some.
And if either of my sons was married to someone behaving like this during their breakup, I would be devastated because I’d be wondering what she’d been doing for all those years they were together.
Alice Evans is an abusive asshole and someone needs to look into her continued custody of her children. She’s sounding very “I’m not just going to be ignored, Daniel.” with increasing intensity.
Does she not have girlfriends?
She needs girlfriends to listen to her work out her crazy privately.
And to be honest with her about the bad look of public crazy.
I feel like she probably drove everyone away because she doesn’t like opinions or interpretations that are different from her own. She probably doesn’t have anyone willing to help her anymore.
At this point I can completely understand why he might have just said “f*ck it” and cheated on her. She’s like talking to a delusional brick wall.
I suspect their marriage was rocky for a long time but she thought he would stay for the children. I don’t know but when I read what she said on TV, I kept thinking of Thomas Markle. They seem to have similar traits.
Someone needs to give her Liberty Ross’ number so Liberty can show how to do this properly.
Pretty sure Instagram doesn’t notify people of being blocked or unblocked?
Google alert on Iaon(sp) is my guess.
She did a funny thing during the interview. She didn’t say at first that he rarely calls the children. She corrected herself to “rarely” to vilify him.
And when the host said they called Ioan and his new girlfriend for response, her eyes were wide open. It was clear how much she was craving that response. But they didn’t respond and she was sad again.
She’s a master manipulator.
I hope the poor kids are shielded from this drama, but I suspect not.