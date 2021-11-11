Duchess Kate repeats a McQueen blouse for an Imperial War Museum opening

Back in September, the Duchess of Cambridge did a rather lovely event where she took a boat ride with the Windermere Children, the now-senior-citizens who survived the Holocaust and were relocated, after the way, the Lake District in the UK. Kate has done several events around the remaining survivors of the Holocaust, and she’s even photographed some of the survivors she’s met. It is, I believe, one of the few subjects she’s truly keen about. She loves it when she gets to be around elderly people and she’s genuinely interested in listening to their stories and talking to them. This “fits” her interests much more than whatever Early Years pie chart they give her. Her handlers are starting to understand that.
Kate stepped out on Wednesday for her first event since November 1st. And remember, she was on vacation for ten days prior to the November 1st events. So she needed another nine-day mini-vacation following her bonkers appearance at the COP26 conference, and here we are. She opened up a new exhibition at the Imperial War Museum. The exhibition is a photography collection about this generation of Holocaust survivors and their families. Some of Kate’s photos were even included in the exhibition, photos of Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein. The museum was happy to have her:
“We are honoured to host Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge at IWM today, and to witness her launching our new Second World War and The Holocaust Galleries,” IWM’s Director-General Diane Lees said in a statement. “Formally opening these Galleries, which are dedicated to improving understanding of two of the most devastating conflicts and genocides in human history, a day before the world stands together to remember those who have fallen in war, is incredibly poignant for us. Given that this period will sadly soon pass out of living memory, we want these Galleries to preserve the stories of our veterans, our eyewitnesses and our survivors, and ensure that we never forget what they experienced.”
As I said, it’s a good “event” for Kate. The bar is low, of course, but when she does anything with or for Shoah survivors, she and Kensington Palace always go the extra mile to highlight the personal stories of the people she met. It’s one of the rare subjects where she platforms the right cause and the right people.
As for fashion/styling… she repeated this Alexander McQueen nautical-themed blouse which she wore to one of her very first duchess events in 2011. Back then, she wore it with a skirt and a full head of sausage curls. The god-awful blouse is styled better here, with slim-cut trousers, navy heels and loose waves. The worst part of the look was her arrival, when she paired the look with a terrible blue blazer which didn’t look right with the ensemble.
