Surgeon General to Matthew McConaughey: Kids have died from Covid

Matthew McConaughey said he wouldn’t support a vaccine mandate for younger children and stated publicly that he hadn’t vaccinated his children. He’s reasoning was that he “quarantined harder” than his friends. When I hear crap like that, I can’t decide if I want to use my pillow to scream in or smack them on the head. The thing is, Matthew is an actor, and wants to be governor of a heavily populated state. Both of those things make people listen to him, whether they should or not. I don’t agree with his decision not to vaccinate his kids, but his reasoning is utter bullsh*t. There is no way to quantify how “hard” he’s quarantined or how it measures up to anyone else. But someone will hear this as a valid reason to ignore a recommendation by all the major health organizations because McConaughey said it was okay. At least one of those health organizations is officially telling Matty-Boy he’s doing harm. US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy responded to McConaughey’s nonsense by reminding him and the rest of the country that kids are dying from Covid.
US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy stressed Tuesday that parents need to recognize that “Covid is not harmless in our children” after actor Matthew McConaughey said his kids aren’t vaccinated and that he’s against mandating vaccines for children.
“Many kids have died. Sadly, hundreds of children — thousands — have been hospitalized, and as a dad of a child who has been hospitalized several years ago for another illness, I would never wish upon any parent they have a child that ends up in the hospital,” Murthy told CNN’s Erin Burnett on “OutFront.”
“And the vaccines have shown in these trials for children 5 through 11 they are more at 90% effective in protecting our kids from symptomatic infection, and they are remarkably safe as well.”
Covid is not harmless in anyone. All of these people who want more information on the vaccine, what exactly would satisfy them? There are studies and research showing the vaccine is effective and safe. There is hard evidence that children are contracting, suffering and dying from Covid. What other information does anyone need and why are they willing to risk their child’s health over it? I have never found the value in taking a wait and see approach to a deadly virus.
I’m sorry I sound crispy but I’m angry. I appreciate Dr. Murthy coming out with this statement, but he shouldn’t have to. This was irresponsible of McConaughey, and I’m not even convinced he truly believes what he’s saying. I think he’s playing to a base he wants to vote for him. McConaughey said that he was “in a position” where he could “quarantine harder” and test a “heavy amount” for Covid but that not everyone could. That privilege will not inoculate his children against suffering if they contract Covid. Whatever information he needs to come around on this, he better find it quickly, because this virus doesn’t care what his position is.
Not all actors spew nonsense, fortunately:
My cousin would like to have a word with you. But he can’t. He died of polio.
You’re an actor, not a scientist. You’re pandering in a way that harms children and prevents them from having the safe return to school they deserve. https://t.co/EbgzCRhW08
— Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) November 10, 2021
If he was really doing research on the issue he would know that children have died from COVID.
Josh Lyman!!! I’ve always loved Brad Whitford so much.
MM is a turd.
My SIL has had extreme COVID anxiety since the beginning of the pandemic – at an outside gathering in the summer (in that golden moment where we were allowed to have small outdoor gatherings), she kept her kids masked and they had to eat 20 feet away from the rest of us. Which was fine. Now every single adult in the immediate family is triple-jabbed and talking about a small Christmas lunch. And it turns out, she has “concerns” about the rare side effects and won’t be getting her kids vaxxed. The misinformation out there is staggering. WTAF.
Great smackdown from Bradley Whitford.
Yes!
Also, someone should remind MM that even if kids don’t die when they get COVID, kids have developed myocarditis, weird inflammatory problems, respiratory problems and – bonus – long COVID!
If you love your children and they don’t have vaccine allergies, please get them vaccinated against COVID. Otherwise you’re leaving them at risk of a lifetime of chronic health issues, not just death.
I know this is unpopular to say but this was only tested in a small number of kids and many of the side effects and adverse reactions we’ve seen in older teens and young adults and older adults apparently (?) did not ‘show up’ in the initial trials. I understand entirely the threat of Covid but concern about the vaccine can still exist and be legitimate. Each vaccine is not the same. There seems to be no nuance in how people look at this or remembrance of how the pharmaceutical companies have a history of hiding things and malfeasance. Covid is not going to make them angels straight away. A healthy skepticism is required. Not saying his ‘argument’ which I haven’t followed is a correct one but there are others that are. I understand people can’t hear this; it’s not diminishing the threat and reality of Covid but understanding there may be concerns that are legitimate. To say that no other views can be expressed goes against where we should be as a society.
Sorry but there are situations where society gets to decide for the individual. The good for society has outweighed individual risk on vaccines since we were scraping smallpox pus off of cows. I don’t care what anyone’s argument is. Get vaxxed or get the hell out of society.
I’m just gonna let this 27 second clip of Mr. Spock speak for me….
https://youtu.be/Xa6c3OTr6yA
Yeah, my neighbor has a 5-year-old with some heart issues and she’s not getting him vaccinated right away. Her two other children are vaccinated, but she wants to wait on her youngest. Can’t blame her, she’s trying to make the best decision for her child.
What does her medical doctor recommend? I can blame her if she is going against sound medical advice.
“It’s only been tested in a small number of children” and “they rushed this study” are both pieces of misinformation, popular anti-vax/anti-science “talking points,” and you should be ashamed for spreading it.
Thank you.
He is rich and his kids would get probably better treatment than other children of people with less means who would listen to him
I’ve said this a thousand times but at this point it’s about protecting other people. I would be devastated if I found out I unknowingly infected someone and they got seriously ill or died, and I hadn’t done everything I could to prevent that.
Somehow my son and I have managed to not get Covid or had very mild cases. I’ve been fully vaxxed since May and he gets his first shot tomorrow (he is 5). I feel like our luck is going to run out soon so yeah I signed him up sooner than I had originally planned. But I also read the Pfizer study and feel very confident in getting the vaccine for him.
A friend of my parents got covid, and didn’t close his store, went for walks, etc. He ended up infecting an elderly person, one of his best friend. This elderly gentleman died of covid complications. My parents ‘ friend commited suicide out of guilt for’ killing’ his friend…
It was so easy to avoid if he had stayed home, but he thought covid is just like a cold… 😢😕