Surgeon General to Matthew McConaughey: Kids have died from Covid

Matthew_McC_B&W

Matthew McConaughey said he wouldn’t support a vaccine mandate for younger children and stated publicly that he hadn’t vaccinated his children. He’s reasoning was that he “quarantined harder” than his friends. When I hear crap like that, I can’t decide if I want to use my pillow to scream in or smack them on the head. The thing is, Matthew is an actor, and wants to be governor of a heavily populated state. Both of those things make people listen to him, whether they should or not. I don’t agree with his decision not to vaccinate his kids, but his reasoning is utter bullsh*t. There is no way to quantify how “hard” he’s quarantined or how it measures up to anyone else. But someone will hear this as a valid reason to ignore a recommendation by all the major health organizations because McConaughey said it was okay. At least one of those health organizations is officially telling Matty-Boy he’s doing harm. US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy responded to McConaughey’s nonsense by reminding him and the rest of the country that kids are dying from Covid.

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy stressed Tuesday that parents need to recognize that “Covid is not harmless in our children” after actor Matthew McConaughey said his kids aren’t vaccinated and that he’s against mandating vaccines for children.

“Many kids have died. Sadly, hundreds of children — thousands — have been hospitalized, and as a dad of a child who has been hospitalized several years ago for another illness, I would never wish upon any parent they have a child that ends up in the hospital,” Murthy told CNN’s Erin Burnett on “OutFront.”

“And the vaccines have shown in these trials for children 5 through 11 they are more at 90% effective in protecting our kids from symptomatic infection, and they are remarkably safe as well.”

[From CNN via Hollywood Life]

Covid is not harmless in anyone. All of these people who want more information on the vaccine, what exactly would satisfy them? There are studies and research showing the vaccine is effective and safe. There is hard evidence that children are contracting, suffering and dying from Covid. What other information does anyone need and why are they willing to risk their child’s health over it? I have never found the value in taking a wait and see approach to a deadly virus.

I’m sorry I sound crispy but I’m angry. I appreciate Dr. Murthy coming out with this statement, but he shouldn’t have to. This was irresponsible of McConaughey, and I’m not even convinced he truly believes what he’s saying. I think he’s playing to a base he wants to vote for him. McConaughey said that he was “in a position” where he could “quarantine harder” and test a “heavy amount” for Covid but that not everyone could. That privilege will not inoculate his children against suffering if they contract Covid. Whatever information he needs to come around on this, he better find it quickly, because this virus doesn’t care what his position is.

Not all actors spew nonsense, fortunately:

VivekMurthyInstar

MatthewMcConaugheyCamilaAlvesInStar

MatthewMcConaugheyInStar

Photo credit: InStar Images

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to “Surgeon General to Matthew McConaughey: Kids have died from Covid”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    November 11, 2021 at 7:20 am

    If he was really doing research on the issue he would know that children have died from COVID.

    Reply
  2. Oliphant says:
    November 11, 2021 at 7:23 am

    Josh Lyman!!! I’ve always loved Brad Whitford so much.

    MM is a turd.

    Reply
  3. Beana says:
    November 11, 2021 at 7:30 am

    My SIL has had extreme COVID anxiety since the beginning of the pandemic – at an outside gathering in the summer (in that golden moment where we were allowed to have small outdoor gatherings), she kept her kids masked and they had to eat 20 feet away from the rest of us. Which was fine. Now every single adult in the immediate family is triple-jabbed and talking about a small Christmas lunch. And it turns out, she has “concerns” about the rare side effects and won’t be getting her kids vaxxed. The misinformation out there is staggering. WTAF.

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    November 11, 2021 at 7:35 am

    Great smackdown from Bradley Whitford.

    Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      November 11, 2021 at 7:54 am

      Yes!

      Also, someone should remind MM that even if kids don’t die when they get COVID, kids have developed myocarditis, weird inflammatory problems, respiratory problems and – bonus – long COVID!

      If you love your children and they don’t have vaccine allergies, please get them vaccinated against COVID. Otherwise you’re leaving them at risk of a lifetime of chronic health issues, not just death.

      Reply
  5. Tinnie says:
    November 11, 2021 at 7:57 am

    I know this is unpopular to say but this was only tested in a small number of kids and many of the side effects and adverse reactions we’ve seen in older teens and young adults and older adults apparently (?) did not ‘show up’ in the initial trials. I understand entirely the threat of Covid but concern about the vaccine can still exist and be legitimate. Each vaccine is not the same. There seems to be no nuance in how people look at this or remembrance of how the pharmaceutical companies have a history of hiding things and malfeasance. Covid is not going to make them angels straight away. A healthy skepticism is required. Not saying his ‘argument’ which I haven’t followed is a correct one but there are others that are. I understand people can’t hear this; it’s not diminishing the threat and reality of Covid but understanding there may be concerns that are legitimate. To say that no other views can be expressed goes against where we should be as a society.

    Reply
  6. Ennie says:
    November 11, 2021 at 8:01 am

    He is rich and his kids would get probably better treatment than other children of people with less means who would listen to him

    Reply
  7. Meghan says:
    November 11, 2021 at 8:18 am

    I’ve said this a thousand times but at this point it’s about protecting other people. I would be devastated if I found out I unknowingly infected someone and they got seriously ill or died, and I hadn’t done everything I could to prevent that.

    Somehow my son and I have managed to not get Covid or had very mild cases. I’ve been fully vaxxed since May and he gets his first shot tomorrow (he is 5). I feel like our luck is going to run out soon so yeah I signed him up sooner than I had originally planned. But I also read the Pfizer study and feel very confident in getting the vaccine for him.

    Reply
    • Desdemona says:
      November 11, 2021 at 8:29 am

      A friend of my parents got covid, and didn’t close his store, went for walks, etc. He ended up infecting an elderly person, one of his best friend. This elderly gentleman died of covid complications. My parents ‘ friend commited suicide out of guilt for’ killing’ his friend…
      It was so easy to avoid if he had stayed home, but he thought covid is just like a cold… 😢😕

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment