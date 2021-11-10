Matthew McConaughey is against vaccine mandates for kids, his kids are unvaxxed

Matthew McConaughey was also interviewed as part of the New York Times’ Dealbook summit yesterday, it wasn’t just “titans of industry” and “royalty.” McConaughey was there to talk about God knows what, but he ended up talking about vaccines and he sounded like an a–hole. To be fair, this is nothing new from McConaughey. The vaccine stuff is new, but he’s sounded like an a–hole for the past few years, especially as he’s entering the political arena and dipping his toe in Texas gubernatorial politics. About 13 months ago, MM claimed that “the illiberal left” has always been super-mean to MAGA peeps, and that’s why MAGA peeps simply had to turn to violent racism, misogyny and insurrection. He talks out of both sides of his mouth about abortion as well, and now he’s trying to do the same with vaccine mandates:
Matthew McConaughey says that while he’s received his COVID-19 shot, he’s against mandating that his children get vaccinated.
“I couldn’t mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information,” the “Interstellar” actor said Tuesday, when asked at The New York Times’s DealBook summit about his stance on childhood vaccinations and whether to mandate them. The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5 to 11 last week.
McConaughey, who’s repeatedly floated a possible campaign against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), indicated that he’s not opposed to vaccinations, but would be against requiring them.
“I’m vaccinated. My wife’s vaccinated. I didn’t do it because someone told me I had to — [I] chose to do it,” he told the Times’s Andrew Ross Sorkin. “Do I think that there’s any kind of scam or conspiracy theory? Hell no.”
“We all got to get off that narrative. There’s not a conspiracy theory on the vaccines,” he said.
But McConaughey, 52, added of his children: “Right now I’m not vaccinating mine, I’ll tell you that.” Saying he’s “quarantined harder” than his friends since the beginning of the pandemic last year, McConaughey — who’s been a proponent of face masks — told Sorkin his family has relied on a “heavy amount” of COVID-19 testing. “I’m in a position though where I can do that, and I understand that not everyone can do that,” he said.
Does… does MM not realize that most states have had vaccine and immunization mandates for kids for decades? If kids go to public school, they need certain vaccines. Period. The Covid vaccine would just be one more shot needed to attend school. I assume most private schools have vaccine mandates too. But in any case, right now the federal government isn’t mandating jack squat. Most state governments aren’t mandating Covid vaccines for adults or kids either. And yes, Matthew McConaughey sitting there at the NYT summit and playing footsie with anti-Vaxxers won’t satisfy either “side.” Rational people think he’s a moron; anti-vaxx idiots think he’s not enough of an unhinged conspiracist.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
People just out here telling on themselves, letting me know which movies to not spend my money on going forward. To be fair, we kind of already knew who he was before this.
(My eligible child is getting vaxxed tomorrow).
the naked bongo guy’s kids are unvaccinated? im shocked–SHOCKED! i say
Idiot.
I’m not sure I believe he’s vaxxed. I suspect he’s possibly lying. His talk about doing lots of testing is fishy. Why so much testing if he’s vaxxed?
Whatever. I also suspect he really is planning a Texas governor run, and his current messaging is aimed to that.
I mean, we also still use a lot of tests even though we and our friends are vaccinated. Even though it becomes less likely you can still get it and pass it on to your friends so for us it has become a no brainer to do tests before meeting up.
I get that, but he makes it sound like more than that…IDK, that was my feeling.
Almost two years later and I still don’t understand the opposition to masks and vaccines. Especially when these requirements are already in place in a different form. I understand the hesitation in the beginning. I was happy not to be part of the first wave of the vaccine but at this point, it’s obviously safe. I can also understand waiting a little before vaccinating your kids but to be completely opposed to it just because it’s a requirement is ridiculous.
Aye, Matthew, pinche cabrón. He needs to stop this shit. My 6yo is getting his vaccine on Friday!
He is so lacking self awareness he has no idea how stupid he sounds.
Oh boy am I over people ‘doing their own research’ and doing things only when they ‘choose’ to do them.
He should be thanking everyone who is vaccinated and who will be vaccinating their kids for keeping his family safe. But I can’t imagine he’d understand that argument.
“ Doing my own research” equals Googling for confirmation bias. He’s such a tool and that plaid suit is ridiculous.
All wrong, all wrong, all wrong.
I am so sick of his hippy dippy, soulful man from the South crap.
We get it, you’re not very smart and like putting ‘word of the day’ calendar to good use. 🙄
LOL! Love it and agree!
Doofus.
Let’s pray he never runs for office.
Hi,
Long time lurker here. Just my opinion: I am not the biggest fan of the political Matthew. However this is the one time I understand / am on the same side as him. For context: when the vaccine was available for my age group in Toronto I was one of the first in line. I truely trust science and I want to do the best for my family and society. I am just terrified what this means for my small, cute 5 yr old. What are the side effects? Remember when a minute number of people were experiencing side effects with the original vaccine? First everyone should get them J&J, Pfizer and Moderna. Then if you are under such and such age don’t get Moderna. Then J&J wasnt as effective. etc etc….I was willing to take the risk it wouldn’t be a problem for me. But am I willing to take the risk for my 5 year old? Its anxiety inducing.
I do not know the answer to this complex question. Ultimately…i think i will get him vaccinated. BUT I am struggling with the decision. Much more than I was when it came to me.
Are they vaccinating children in Canada? If they’re not you have nothing to worry about. You should talk to your pediatrician to allay your fears.
I understand your hesitation but I think we also have to look at the fact that they’ve taken longer to put this out then the others just for that reason. They studied it. I have vaccinated my two older kids and my 8 year old will get hers in a few weeks. As with anything, the pros outweigh the cons in this situation. Do I think the entire pediatric medical industry would get behind something that could harm a large amount of kids? No. Is there risk with every vaccine that an individual could have negative side effects? Yes. I just try to remember that if every parent denied their child the polo vaccine when it was first out we would not have eradicated it.
As for this guy, I am reading it that his kids aren’t vaccinated for Covid, not general vaccinations. I don’t know how old they are so it’s possible they weren’t eligible yet. But seriously, nobody is mandating that kids get vaccinated but I am sure this is all part of the lead up to 2022 when the campaigns will focus on “parental rights”. It’s already started locally but they want to make it a national issue.
I nearly died after my first dose (AZ), I am 1 of those very few people in UK who developed a severe allergic reaction. And you know what? 10 weeks later I got the second dose (Pfizer) in a controlled environment. But the risk of getting Covid on top of my health issues was far too great.
If I had a kid I would vaccinate him/her/them because the alternative is so much worse.
I get it, I really do, but at the end of the day it comes down to whether I am willing to risk losing my kid because I was too scared to vaccinate him? The odds are really slim that a child could get seriously sick due to COVID, but I’ve never been the gambling type, so why start now? Plus, my youngest has a wellness check up Friday and I plan to ask his pedi. I likely know what the pedi will advise, but I expect it to alleviate my anxiety.
I hear you. And I know the decision’s scary for a lot of people. As a fellow parent of a five-year-old, here’s how I’m thinking about it: the known risks of Covid are way, way worse than the known risks of the vaccine. Even for five-year-olds.
We all know that the mortality rate for little kids is super low, and I’m so grateful for that. But I follow a lot of pediatricians on Twitter, and it’s become clear to me that there are a lot of ill effects from Covid short of mortality that I really, really want to avoid for my daughter. They’re seeing kids suffering from blood clots and long-term breathing problems.
There’s also the societal consideration: one of the kids in my daughter’s class is tiny for his age, and looks really frail to me. Was he born prematurely? Are his lungs okay? I don’t know. I do know that kids who are less healthy than my daughter need to be protected. Anyway, my kid’s getting her first shot next week, and I’m so grateful that the vaccine’s available for her age group.
We do have vaccine mandates for kids. You know why? Years before covid, in Brooklyn, a bunch of anti-vax parents started a legit measles outbreak in the city. But yeah go on
Honestly he doesn’t sound as crazy as I expected given the headline. Should he get his kids vaccinated? Absolutely. But he is saying that he’s vaccinated, they wear masks, and he admits a hefty amount of privilege in how much his money allows them to isolate and test. The biggest thing is that he speaks out against vaccine conspiracies.
I enjoy when parents post their children getting the vaccine.
Those parents got the memo.
This is the same dude who says his musk is the only deodorant he needs. Is this really surprising?
Yeah, the only reason he got vaccinated is because he going to want to work again and no ‘alright alright alright’ is gonna get him pass that.
Proud to say that here in Costa Rica covid vaccines for kids are mandatory, as is the HPV shot and a lot of others. They are provided by our public health system for free and not getting your kids vaccinated can trigger a social case work for medical neglect. For the life of me I cannot understand these people!
I had to get vaccinated for college.
If a private institution requires that, there is no way a accredited elementary and high school does not.
And how selfish you gotta be to be vaccinated yourself and not make sure your children aren’t?
I agree! Some grown ups here were grumbling about vaccine mandates for adults but I am all for it! I mean 90% of people here support the mandate for adults!
My kids (6 and 7) school district had a vaccine clinic yesterday. I took them to get their shots and was pleasantly surprised to see a long line of families waiting to get theirs. My kids are doing great so far. Not even complaining about a sore arm! The next one in three weeks may bring a little more complaining, but it’s worth it to me! Now almost our entire household is vaccinated. We have three month olds twins but I don’t know if or when they’ll approve kids younger than five.
First, that suit is just as crazy as he is.
I will not judge here. Husband and I are vaccinated and so are our kids. It was not an easy road to come to that decision. I thought that OUR decision to vaccinate or not vaccinate would have major effects on these kids – even years from now. Was that fair? We talked to them and discussed and also asked what their opinion was on the matter – regardless of age.
Children sometimes have insight that we do not. Mine are also a bit older than the new group. We knew they had to be protected if they were going back out into society. Until that time, they were at home with us and that was not good for them either developmentally.
Also, subconsciously we see small children as more vulnerable and thus need to be protected. I get that. We are the test subjects with COVID. Just like our great grandparents were for polio or small pox or chicken pox.
It’s been such a long road for all of us. Parents too. So many issues to struggle with. I won’t judge parents. No one understands until they walk in that parent’s shoes.
Throw the rotten tomatoes at me (as I duck).
My children are in the their teens, they were both wiped out the day after their 1st shot after the 2nd they were fine. I understand being afraid with smaller children, talk to your pediatrician. Some kids will have side effects some won’t , just like any other vaccine. For me a side effect is better than a case of Covid.
I’m really tired of (especially white and male) people with zero expertise believing their personal opinions matter AND the press treating those opinions like they are as valid as those of the experts. Like, doubt and question all you want — that’s good! — but every time these fools open their mouths and spout off about things they understand only minimally, they show how ignorant they are. And the media lets them do it unchallenged, which makes people think that there is doubt about what the experts are saying, which there is not.