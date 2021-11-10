Matthew McConaughey is against vaccine mandates for kids, his kids are unvaxxed

Matthew McConaughey was also interviewed as part of the New York Times’ Dealbook summit yesterday, it wasn’t just “titans of industry” and “royalty.” McConaughey was there to talk about God knows what, but he ended up talking about vaccines and he sounded like an a–hole. To be fair, this is nothing new from McConaughey. The vaccine stuff is new, but he’s sounded like an a–hole for the past few years, especially as he’s entering the political arena and dipping his toe in Texas gubernatorial politics. About 13 months ago, MM claimed that “the illiberal left” has always been super-mean to MAGA peeps, and that’s why MAGA peeps simply had to turn to violent racism, misogyny and insurrection. He talks out of both sides of his mouth about abortion as well, and now he’s trying to do the same with vaccine mandates:

Matthew McConaughey says that while he’s received his COVID-19 shot, he’s against mandating that his children get vaccinated. “I couldn’t mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information,” the “Interstellar” actor said Tuesday, when asked at The New York Times’s DealBook summit about his stance on childhood vaccinations and whether to mandate them. The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5 to 11 last week. McConaughey, who’s repeatedly floated a possible campaign against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), indicated that he’s not opposed to vaccinations, but would be against requiring them. “I’m vaccinated. My wife’s vaccinated. I didn’t do it because someone told me I had to — [I] chose to do it,” he told the Times’s Andrew Ross Sorkin. “Do I think that there’s any kind of scam or conspiracy theory? Hell no.” “We all got to get off that narrative. There’s not a conspiracy theory on the vaccines,” he said. But McConaughey, 52, added of his children: “Right now I’m not vaccinating mine, I’ll tell you that.” Saying he’s “quarantined harder” than his friends since the beginning of the pandemic last year, McConaughey — who’s been a proponent of face masks — told Sorkin his family has relied on a “heavy amount” of COVID-19 testing. “I’m in a position though where I can do that, and I understand that not everyone can do that,” he said.

[From The Hill]

Does… does MM not realize that most states have had vaccine and immunization mandates for kids for decades? If kids go to public school, they need certain vaccines. Period. The Covid vaccine would just be one more shot needed to attend school. I assume most private schools have vaccine mandates too. But in any case, right now the federal government isn’t mandating jack squat. Most state governments aren’t mandating Covid vaccines for adults or kids either. And yes, Matthew McConaughey sitting there at the NYT summit and playing footsie with anti-Vaxxers won’t satisfy either “side.” Rational people think he’s a moron; anti-vaxx idiots think he’s not enough of an unhinged conspiracist.