Duchess Meghan: Paid family leave ‘is a humanitarian issue’ not a political issue

The Duchess of Sussex and Mellody Hobson did a good thirty-minute discussion on Tuesday with the New York Times’ Dealbook, hosted by Andrew Ross Sorkin (who is a Meghan-stan). Meghan was there in person, Hobson was video-conferenced in. The discussion was about a lot of different things, including Meghan cold-calling senators about paid family leave, unpaid work inside the home, financial literacy for women, work ethic, and a lot more. I’m including the full video at the end of the post. I’m not going to transcribe everything but here are some highlights from one part of the conversation:
On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex joined The New York Times DealBook Online Summit, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Dealbook. Meghan joined a conversation with Mellody Hobson, Co-C.E.O. and President of Ariel Investments, called “Minding the Gap,” which focused on how women can reach economic and professional parity.
Meghan, 40, was asked by host Andrew Ross Sorkin, Editor at Large, Columnist and Founder of DealBook The New York Times about recently reaching out to senators to continue her campaign for paid family leave. She acknowledged that the royal family traditionally stays politically neutral but said that she saw paid leave as a “humanitarian issue.”
“We can all agree that people need support, especially when they’ve had a child,” said Meghan. “Paid leave, from my point of view, is a humanitarian issue.”
As Remembrance Day approaches, the mom of two wore a black pants and top adorned with a poppy pin, the red flower that has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war in the U.K.
Meghan also said that felt a need to speak up in a way that she has since she was young, alluding to when she, at just as 11 years old, called out a Procter & Gamble commercial that advertised its Ivory dishwashing soap solely to women. After writing a letter to the company, they changed their slogan from “Women all over America” to “People all over America.”
“When my life and lifestyle were very different, I always stood up for what was right,” she said.
Meghan also spoke about the double standard between women and men having ambition, which she called a “trigger word.”
“There’s nothing wrong with talking about a woman’s success or her ambition,” Meghan said, adding later that men should be part of the conversation.
She’s right about “ambition.” That’s a word which has been weaponized against her, especially in the British press. Royal commentators are constantly referring to her as “Harry’s ambitious wife.” Like, how dare she have goals and want to financially support herself and – gasp – have ambitions “above her station.” I also agree with her that paid family leave should not be a political issue, any more or less than the environment. Prince Charles, William and the Queen all said words about the environment last week – were they politicizing themselves any more than Meghan and her work on paid family leave?
On a superficial note, she looked great. Shiny hair, clear skin, pretty smile. Loved the all black ensemble with the poppy pin too.
How can women reach economic and professional parity? Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and @MellodyHobson share top-down solutions with @andrewrsorkin at the #DealBook Online Summit. https://t.co/VfoMWaLsYg
— DealBook (@dealbook) November 9, 2021
Screencaps courtesy of the NYT Dealbook video.
She’s glowing
Oh please let this initiative succeed. I am Canadian. I got a whole year off, paid at 65% of my previous years pay, when I had my first. It was the first year Canada had the extended parental leave, but we’d had a shorter length program before. It’s outrageous the US does not have this.
I had an American friend who moved up here for graduate school , got married and had kids and talking to her about what her experience of pregnancy/birth/parental leave would have been like in the US had she stayed was mind-blowing. I took what Canada offers us for granted, I appreciate what we have a lot more now.
Fellow Canadian here, and I would like to add that one of the biggest benefits of having up to 18 months parental leave is that it encourages you to split your leave with your coparent! It makes such a difference, and I sincerely hope Meghan and this initiative find success.
No wonder TOB is jealous…Kopykate could never!! Keep thriving Meghan!!!
Go on Duchess.
COMMUNIST!
(Invasion of the Body Snatchers “point and screech” gif here)
Yeah, it’s amazing how many Americans (usually men) think it’s almost insulting to ask for parental leave because 1) if we want kids, we should save up enough money to be off for a year and not need government “help,” and 2) if we allow parental leave, our country will turn into Venezuela or Cuba!!!!!
She was glowing yesterday – she looks so much younger than me, and as you all know I’m about to turn 40 soon like Meghan, lol.
I liked how she referred to the royals as “my husband’s family.”
I was seeing a lot of the usual comments on NYT’s article about this yesterday, but they were being shut down really fast – like “she’s not a duchess” and there were 10 replies immediately saying YES SHE IS. My “favorite” were the people who had comments like “why is she talking about this, the US has horrible leave policies” yes, yes we do THATS WHY SHE IS TALKING ABOUT IT.
Anyway I thought the clips I saw of her were great, she is comfortable, confident, glowing – talk about the Era of Thrive.
I enjoyed this. It was a good discussion and Meghan is such a delightful person. I can see why KP sought to undermine and smeared her.
Meghan looks amazing!! She looks and sounds herself for those who followed her from Suits!
I really hope Paid leave makes it through whether attached to BBB or on its own. Everyone benefits from this.
“Prince Charles, William and the Queen all said words about the environment last week – were they politicizing themselves any more than Meghan and her work on paid family leave?”
This is why I laugh at monarchists who say royals do not get involved in politics. They absolutely do. Their entire existence (particularly the monarch) is political. There are some things that shouldn’t be political (like climate change and paid leave) but they are and it’s the world we live in. Every time Charles/William/Queen ask/urge the government to get involved with climate change, they’re engaging in politics. The queen lobbied to be exempt from certain laws. That’s getting involved in politics and laws. I think when they say “royals don’t get involved in politics”, they mean they’re supposed to be “non partisan” but they’re all a bunch of poorly disguised Tories so they’re not even doing that.
Idk, advocating elected representatives for policy change is inherently political imo. Policy is political, especially when there’s costs associated. But I’m also of the opinion that “political” has been unfairly stigmatized, when more often than not people mean “partisan”. That being said — love her! Love the fit, the glow, and the confidence as always.