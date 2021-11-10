Hilary Duff pierced her baby’s ears: ‘Can’t wait for the internet to call me a child abuser’

Hilary Duff’s youngest child, Mae, is seven-months old. Hilary has two other children, Luca, nine, and Banks, three. Over the weekend, Hilary posted a photo to her Instagram Stories of Mae in cute little knit outfit staring into the camera. But the point of the photo was Mae’s new accessories: earrings. Hilary wrote on the photo that she had just pierced Mae’s ears and that she couldn’t, “wait for the internet to call me a child abuser…again.” Hilary has been through this once before with Banks, who got her ears pierced at eight months. When Hilary posted a sweet photo that showed Banks newly pierced ears, mommy-shamers came for Hilary, accusing her of mutilating her daughter and likening the act to child abuse.
Hilary Duff is ready to fend off mom shamers after getting her 7-month-old daughter’s ears pierced.
The 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a photo of Mae James, the youngest of her three children who she shares with husband Matt Koma. In the picture, the baby’s new earrings were on full display.
“Yes ! I pierced her ears today. Can’t wait for the internet to call me a child abuser…again,” she wrote.
Duff was referring to the mom-shaming comments that she received in response to piercing her older daughter’s ears back in 2019 when she was 8 months old. It was a black-and-white photo posted to Duff’s Instagram account of herself with daughter Banks, now 3, as the two played around in the kitchen. Soon enough, commenters took note of the new jewels and shared their opinions.
“That’s awful, did the baby ask you to get her ears pierced? No, then why would you do it,” one person wrote.
Another said, “I can’t believe someone who seemed so screwed on pierced her babies ears, causing unnecessary pain that isn’t for medical reasons done by a fully qualified medical professional is child abuse in my eyes.”
In 2019, several people did come to Hilary’s defense saying both that she did nothing wrong and that they had either pierced their babies’ ears or had their own pierced as babies. I actually didn’t know piercing babies’ ears was a contentious subject. I should have, everything with babies is a contentious subject. I did not pierce my kids’ ears, but it had nothing to do with whether I thought it right or wrong to do so. I’m just too lazy to keep the holes clean and the earrings were just something else for me to lose. There are many cultural ties to piercing a babies’ ears. It can also just be a preferential thing. If the parents are willing to take the care necessary, I have no opinion on the subject. To me it’s completely up to the family. I will defend the practice against the mutilation claim, though. Ear holes close up very easily and most of the time without any evidence of it ever being there.
As for how Hilary handled this, I think she probably took the best approach. She knew it was coming no matter what, so head-on was clever. Put up the post up so the dissenters can have their pile on and then everyone moves along. Plus, it takes away their power if she throws out the child abuse claim before they can. I know they will still come for Hilary, but this takes some of the bite out of their fangs.
Photo credit: Avalon Red and Instagram
I don’t think it makes her a child abuser, that said, doesn’t this just highlight that she’s treating her child like a doll? I don’t know, I get for some people it’s a decorative thing, but I feel like the kid should be old enough to make the choice for themselves.
Well i guess if that was the approach it wouldnt be called parenting. How many things will need to take a pause so we can ‘wait until their old enough’ to decide.
Like it’s said in the article, it can also be cultural. I’m of Indo – pakistani origin and baby girls almost always have their ears pierced.
Touchy subject it seems. I never saw it as abuse but I was slapped and spanked a lot as a kid so I’m probably not the best judge here lol
Here in Brazil someone will come around in the hospital after you’ve just given birth and offer to pierce your daughter’s ears. It’s a thing. If older people see a baby without pierced ears, they automatically think it’s a boy.
Cute baby – thats all I have on this story.
It’s not that big of a deal. People that go to her page to call her an abuser are the ones with the real issues.
Does a baby need ear piercings? No. And it does hurt. It can get infected.
Now, I don’t get it. Putting holes in your baby’s ears and hanging ornaments on them. Not a doll.
But child abuse?? no.
Just a personal and perhaps cultural preference.
Seems like unnecessary work and complications if there is infection.
I assume baby earrings are difficult for baby to remove which lessens the swallowing a pointy metal thing possibility.
My mother and grandmother believed “only gypsies pierce their ears”. So I wasn’t allowed until I was 16.
Funny thing is, I haven’t worked pierced earrings in decades. Holes never closed, but on special occasions I pick from my grandmother’s collection of fabulous, bold, occasionally gaudy clip on’s.
In my culture, it’s normal to have your babies ears pierced as soon as 1. I didn’t get mine done until I was around 5 which did raise a lot of questions and eyebrows amongst my extended family of why I didn’t when I was younger.
I can also attest to your ear holes getting closed without issue. The earring back went inside my ears (twice) so after the second time, I didn’t wear earrings out of fear and they’ve closed up.
I have no opinion on the ear piecing, I think everyone picks a year when they think it’s “appropriate”, my mom took me at 6 and people freaked out! Also Mae is adorable! Her big brown eyes!!
It’s mostly white people who think this is weird or “abuse”. Dear White People: it’s not.
I’ve always seen babies with pierced ears so it’s baffling to me that people consider it abuse or treating their child like a doll. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it.
I don’t know. It’s a thing where I’m from too, and I remember being a kid and walking past a jewellery store where parents would bring their children to get their ears pierced – you could hear little girls in there screaming bloody murder, completely terrified. Every time I see a small child with pierced ears, I remember that sound and my parents talking sh*t about the Moms (it was usually Moms) in there so I may be *a bit* prejudiced here.
It’s very cultural I think.
I got my ear pierced at 14, and it was my choice.
I will do the same for my daughter, I will wait until/if she asks.
But it doesn’t bother me to see babies with ear pierced.
A hundred years from now this will not be considered ok. The baby can’t consent to this, the baby does feel pain from this, for weeks, plus there’s risk of infection or complications, though minor.
It’s a cultural thing. I wasn’t allowed to do it until I was around 15, but I remember babies from Latin America and other Spanish-speaking countries getting it done very young, in infancy. Then I met my sister-in-law (married to my husband’s brother), whose parents emigrated from Romania. She had it done as a baby too, and did her daughter’s. They’re Jewish, but I think it was more the Romanian influence as I don’t think most Ashkenazi Jews do it.
When my daughter was little, more and more people were piercing their girls’ ears young, so I went ahead and let her do it when she was 8. I figured she should get used to taking care of them, etc. She wanted to do it.
I don’t see a big issue with it. It’s really no one’s business. Just make sure they care for them properly.
That is an adorable baby.
I’ve had pierced ears as long as I can remember- one of my earliest memories is getting it done when I was about 3. While I probably wouldn’t pierce an infant’s ear, it’s certainly not child abuse. And like others have said, the holes close easily. Mine closed by the time I was 12, I had to re-open them.