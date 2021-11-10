Zayn Malik’s chronic marijuana use has made him ‘aggressive & paranoid’

The New York Post had a long piece last week about Zayn Malik and where it all went wrong. Some of the stuff is years-old stale tea, stuff from the One Direction days about how various band members couldn’t stand Zayn. The argument insiders are making now is that Zayn is such a chronic marijana smoker that it’s fundamentally changed his personality. They argue that Zayn has become incredibly paranoid and that paranoia makes him aggressive. Granted, I haven’t smoked pot in years and years, but I never felt aggressive when I was high. I *did* get paranoid a lot though. That’s one of the big reasons why I stopped getting high – I was tired of constantly feeling under threat and like I was hearing sirens. Some highlights from this NY Post piece:
His marijuana use: Close sources told The Post that the singer and former One Direction member has been known to smoke weed to the point that he becomes “aggressive” and “paranoid.”
The chip on Zayn’s shoulder: “Zayn feels like life is out to get him. He genuinely finds it hard to deal with the level of fame he had, and that comes out as if he’s ungrateful and arrogant,” said a music executive who has worked with him. “If he was a bit more open about talking about his issues, I think that people would warm to him.”
He’s always smoked a lot of weed: Malik freely admits it helps the “creative process … if you’re smoking a good weed,” and was seen smoking a joint while on tour with One Direction in South America in 2014. He was seen smoking marijuana in a 6 a.m. Instagram Live this January, prompting fans to wonder whether Khai was in the house. One insider who worked frequently with the band fondly known as 1D told The Post that Malik’s marijuana use got so bad that it made him “paranoid” — and led to former bandmate Harry Styles refusing to share a tour bus and private jet with him.
Zayn’s unhappiness in 1D: “Zayn wasn’t happy in the band, it wasn’t for him,” the insider said. “He didn’t like the whole constantly touring thing and being given a schedule. He was just so difficult that he wouldn’t turn up for stuff, like photo shoots or even gigs. He would block himself in the house, smoking loads of weed, and it made him really unreliable,” added the insider. According to another record executive who worked with the band: “You just didn’t know when Zayn was going to turn up, whether for a recording session or a concert.”
How marijuana affected him: The insider said: “In the beginning, Zayn was quite sweet. He just became a different person. When you are smoking weed to that extent, it really affects you. Zayn became aggressive. He was very aggressive towards the end of the band, having fierce rows with people he worked with. He never takes responsibility for anything — it’s always someone else’s fault.” Malik’s marijuana use “drove a wedge” between him and the other band members, the insider added. “He’d just be on the tour bus [smoking] all the way to the venue. It led Harry to get a separate tour bus with Niall and Liam — Louis would join Zayn. Harry wouldn’t fly with Zayn either.”
Again, I’ll buy the idea that chronic, years-long marijuana use has changed his personality and made him paranoid. Weed really does affect some people that way. But what I don’t buy is that marijuana “made” Zayn aggressive. While this isn’t addressed by the Post’s sources, I wonder if Zayn is combining marijuana with alcohol – if there were alcohol issues combined with constantly being high and paranoid, that might be a better way to partially explain Zayn’s behavior.
Cannabis is a convenient cover for other drugs and alcohol abuse. This is to distract from the real issues.
I think Zayn is dipping into the harder stuff, personally… there have been rumors along those lines for a while, and this seems to corroborate..:
This is my opinion too.
I bet he will be going to rehab soon.
Seriously! Came here to talk about the evil “marijuana,” which is apparently what people who have never done drugs call all drugs. If this dude is getting aggressive on plain ol’ weed, he has deeper mental issues and should try medication. Too bad he self-medicates like shit.
Different strains if marijuana have different effects, so it’s possible that it made him more aggressive. Either way, he needs to get sober if he’s going to try to deal with the issues that got him here.
Starins of weed are more like wine varieties-a merlot and a rose will taste different but still get you drunk. No strain will make you hulk out. Pot is known to trigger mental health issues in people that already had them but it wont create them. My money is onhim abusing xanax or something else in combination with pot
Yeah there’s no such thing as a very strong strain of weed that’ll make you aggressive but there are aggressive people that smoke a lot of weed. Weed can trigger mental health issues in some people, but it won’t make you a jackass. I still believe other drugs are involved and that he has a crap personality.
Agreed. People with existing mental health issues may react differently to certain strains, but the issues must have been there to begin with. He needs help to address his mental health and his aggressive behaviour. Denial is not a good first step.
…that’s not how pot works.
Weed ‘may’ have impacted him in some way, I’ll buy that, but marijuana has long been demonized as ‘changing’ people, when in reality to make it that dangerous it would normally need to be laced with something. Some people react badly to a lot of drugs, that doesn’t make the drug an all-out excuse to behave this way. It sounds like he was smoking something else.
If he’s self medicating anxiety with pot and the kind he’s getting isn’t right for anxiety, I could see this happening. Particularly, as Izzy says, if combined with alcohol.
I believe he’s always self medicated his anxiety. He’s had it going all the way back to XFactor. Simon Cowell even had to coax him back on stage at one point. I think he’s a creative soul but never had the constitution for the level of fame he reached. He smoked pot (and probably drank heavily) to get himself through it. He definitely needs rehab and a ton of therapy. And if he truly loves music, then maybe he should retreat to behind the scenes and become a songwriter and producer. Because fame doesn’t suit him at all.
If the marijuana was making him paranoid, I can see that translating into aggressive if he is interpreting things differently.
Like take the recent story about Yolanda coming to the house where he assaulted her – if he is convinced that Yolanda is trying to steal his baby and never let him see her again, then he’s going to lash out and protect himself and his child from this potential kidnapper.
(please note I’m not saying that’s what happened or defending him, just going for an easy example of how being paranoid could lead to being aggressive.)
My college best friend would get VERY paranoid after smoking even a little bit of weed (like she would become convinced we were trying to hurt or kill her) so you know what? After a few bad incidents she stopped smoking weed entirely because she knew she processed it differently than other people.
We also have a neighbor and good friend who is a “chronic marijuana user” to put it mildly and yeah, lets just say I don’t blame Harry et al for refusing to travel with Zayn.
Yeah, it’s not the Marijuana. He’s probably on something more potent but that being said, the piece had so many dog whistles in it I can’t totally get on board with what was reported. Not disputing that he has problems, everybody who goes through the Simon Cowell machine ends up with issues, but the reporting on Zayn has always been problematic. I hope he can find peace with himself.
I agree it’s not the pot; it tends to zap ambition but doesn’t cause aggression. He’s adding to the mix. Booze, speed, something.
My dad smoked a LOT of weed during my childhood and adolescence and he was incredibly belligerent when he was stoned. It completely ruined my relationship with him and contributed to my parents’ divorce. The effects on Zayn sound plausible to me – and I feel sorry for those around him.
This NY Post piece sounds like PR from the Hadid family. When was the last time anybody saw an agressive stoner???
or possibly PR from his side trying to set up his defense in court.
NYP is a bird cage liner level paper.
I’d buy this. Weed making people paranoid- sure. Aggressive? On its own? Incredibly rare.
But if they admit he does more, coke, pills, etc. it is a tacit admission that Gigi also probably did those to some degree. Probably less to none now that she has a baby, but they probably partied together a lot in their on and off volatile relationship.
Models doing cocaine is a fairly common occurrence.
It’s not weed. Sure, he may use marijuana from time to time, but weed is only an option from what is clearly a more robust catalogue of illicit options. The clear PR admission of marijuana use is simply there to cover up larger issues. Either he is on meds for his mental health issues or should be on them, either way, this is the kind of man who will never take personal responsibility for his actions.
It is incredibly unlikely that marijuana is making him aggressive. Much more likely that he has underlying mental health issues that he’s masking/“medicating” with marijuana and/or other substances. Demonizing of marijuana smoking has been a racist dog whistle for more than a century and this article sounds like more of the same.
Took the words out of my mouth.
Drug addiction is a mental health disorder, as well, not a personal failure.
ITA.
TMI I’m a long term pot user (I medicate for chronic pain & mental health). Marijuana hasn’t made me prone paranoia or aggressive outbursts. However, I had an ex who would punch bedroom walls out of frustration when he had smoked all his weed and couldn’t get more immediately. Weed smoking wasn’t the cause of that behaviour. His unaddressed childhood trauma and avoidance of therapy was the cause of his outbursts.
DV is widely misunderstood AND racism against Arabs is very normalised. Which means that very few media outlets are capable of doing honest & ethical reporting on this situation. It was full of racist dog whistles regarding Zayn AND weird asides about Gigi & Yolanda. How is the cause of Yolanda’s divorce with David relevant to her being pushed into a dresser by another man? Why include a photo of Gigi & Trisha Malik when the article wasn’t about her relationship with her mother in law? And Trisha wasn’t even present when Zayn assaulted Yolanda.
The whole thing read as a gleeful takedown of Arabic man who is struggling publicly and whose music isn’t selling. Because he’s abusive and that’s on public record the reporter used that as an excuse to engage with petty gossip & their unconscious biases surfaced re: racism & disbelieving DV survivors. I’m interested in analysis of the societal factors that enable abuse, how we can support survivors and how we can hold abusers accountable so that the abuse stops. Unfortunately article was snide, petty & poorly researched so I learnt nothing from reading it.
I’ve known some aggressive, messy stoners: they were also taking tons of pills – snorting adhd meds, popping anti-anxiety pills and smoking tons of pot to deal with the edginess and sleeplessness from the Aderall, taking opiate painkillers on top of it because they feel like shit all the time. Bad news. I’m not saying Zayn is on this track but I think it’s clear it’s not just weed
Drugs exacerbate underlying MH issues so let’s not use the weed as an excuse for his behaviour. These issues with his behaviour have always been there – he needs to take responsibility for it and seek professional help instead of self medicating. I would also call out what is being unspoken here – he is clearly using harder stuff than high grade weed.
As I have said on here many times – you can have MH issues and be an a$$hole at the same time.
Just lol forever on the weed making him agressive.
Either his team wrote this to hide harder drug use, or some Karen who doesn’t know anything about drugs and warns her kids that taking even one marijuana could make them homeless.
And this is what’s frustrating. We recognize that shopping, gambling, and online activity can all be addictive, but when someone smokes MJ, we act like it couldn’t possibly be an issue.
Not a Karen, have attended Al Anon/Narc Anon meetings to deal with a family member’s behavioral issues related to weed.
Domestic violence offenders often have addiction issues so he may have a weed problem. He is probably self medicating himself because he is clearly a very troubled man.
But anecdotally, I know abusers love to blame the fact that they assault woman on their addiction which is a lame attempt to distance themselves from their actions and is a sign they aren’t taking personal responsibility for their abusive conduct. They say things like, “I’m not a domestic abuser – I just have drinking problem. I wouldn’t have done it if I wasn’t high!” Zayn doesn’t abuse because he lost control of himself when he is high – abuse is almost always a power/control issue over the other person/people.. People get high every day without assaulting their in laws. I believe he assaulted Gigi’s mother to exert power and control of Gigi. He wanted to show Gigi that she has no control over her baby’s environment and that HE calls the shots, and look how he can do whatever he wants when she is gone working. I really think Zayn assaulting her mother, calling her screaming while she was working one of her first gigs back after the baby was a huge attempt to sabotage Gigi’s gig and force her to come back to him.
Sorry Zayn – get into rehab, get into therapy, admit you have a violence problem and start making amends.
Paranoia I can buy. Aggressive from smoking pot? No. I’m betting he is mixing his weed with something else (alcohol or prescription drugs). He has always suffered from crippling anxiety, he makes music but won’t tour because of it. I think that he needs intensive therapy because he has always had horrible anxiety. I deal with crippling depression and anxiety and I feel for him in this way. But he needs help and only he can be the one to get it.
Not sure why everyone is defending weed like it can’t possibly have a part in this. It’s been acknowledged that heavy, years long use of weed can cause personality changes. If it has enough actives to change your state of mind one way, it’s not exactly surprising that it can have a paradoxical effect the other way with an excess.
Or, look at it this way: Benadryl puts most people to sleep. In some people it has a paradoxical effect making people energetic and hyperactive.
Agree Betsy. Long term, chronic use of marijuana, especially in the young, has a known association for certain forms of psychosis and schizophrenia. So while it may not itself make you aggressive, it could serve as a trigger underlying issues in some. Also the current strains of marijuana can often have much higher THC. So it’s not the same as strains used for medicinal use or the strains we smoked in college.
Some one up thread mentioned all marijuana being like wine- it’s more akin to wine vs 100 proof whisky.
Yeah, no.
He’s an excessive pot user who is ALSO aggressive and paranoid.
Psych, here. I have seen all sorts of reactions to Marijuana. We do a ton of genetic testing and I can often pick out COMT enzyme variants now based on response to Marijuana. The thing that sucks is well meaning people will advocate for it to their depressed friends and (just like any substance) it’s not a one size fits all thing. Individual neurochemistry is so unique.
Why all this defense of Weed. It made my husband an incredible asshole when he was smoking. He stopped and his personality returned. Yup weed can make folks ugly.
More like chronic heroin use…