Do we care enough to make fun of Ivy Getty’s excessive, out-of-touch wedding?

This has been a story all week and I’m not 100% sure why. Ivy Love Getty, a 26-year-old heiress (yes, that Getty) got married in San Francisco over the weekend. She married photographer Tobias Alexander Engel, a photographer. The wedding and reception probably set Ivy and her family back millions of dollars and it’s one of the larger “society weddings” we’ve seen since the pandemic began. But why are people being so negative about it? Is it because Speaker Nancy Pelosi officiated? Is it because even for a society wedding, it was excessive? Is it because she gave exclusive photos and behind-the-scenes extras to Vogue? Is it because people just love to hate on heiresses? I don’t know.

Ivy thinks her wedding was a miracle: She told Vogue, “It’s just like everything I could have dreamed of and more… So it’s wild when something so magical comes true because you’ve thought about it but didn’t actually think it would. Miracles happen.”

The celebration: The festivities kicked off Thursday night with a 1960s-inspired bash at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, which was reimagined as a nightclub for the occasion, according to Vogue. All guests were required to show their vaccination cards at the door before enjoying a night with plenty of entertainment, including a DJ set by Mark Ronson and a performance by Earth Wind & Fire, per the outlet. To top things off, the bride even rocked three different vintage looks throughout the course of the evening.

The pre-wedding picnic: On Friday afternoon, guests enjoyed a pre-wedding picnic — complete with IV drips for anybody in need — and the wedding day festivities kicked off with a pajama party, Vogue reported.

The bride wore Galliano: When it came time to walk down the aisle, the bride wear a custom John Galliano dress made of glass shards — and all of her bridesmaids wore gowns by the designer as well. The custom veil the bride wore on her day also featuring walnuts that represented her grandmother who “grew up on a walnut farm” and guitars to honor her father. “Ivy looked incredible in all those mirror shards that tinkled as she walked up the step,” Hamish Bowles, guest and contributing editor for Vogue, told the outlet. Bowles also told the outlet that California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a friend of the family, was in attendance.

The reception at the Getty mansion: “When my beloved grandmother passed away, I knew I wanted to have the wedding in my house to honor her,” Getty told Vogue. “My grandmother interior designed each room of the house which allows me to feel as if she is there with me. I would be able to look around the room and see something that reminds me of her.”

[From People]

Imagine being an attractive 26-year-old millionaire heiress and thinking it’s a “miracle” to find someone to marry. My God. I mean, so maybe I do get why people are hating on this woman and her wedding. It’s excessive and out-of-touch and maybe Speaker Pelosi should have opted out, same as Gov. Newsom. But whatever, rich people gonna rich people. Her dress was ugly too.

Photos courtesy of Vogue, Ivy’s Instagram.

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

63 Responses to “Do we care enough to make fun of Ivy Getty’s excessive, out-of-touch wedding?”

  1. lunchcoma says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:23 am

    All the pushback I’ve seen has been aimed at Nancy Pelosi for officiating. She…maybe could have made a different choice, assuming that Ivy isn’t her goddaughter or something.

    The wedding itself is a lot but also no worse than that Kitty Spencer one. Though I’m also guessing that Ivy is fine with the pushback. I didn’t know there was such a person until yesterday, and now I do, which is probably her plan.

    Reply
    • Sofia says:
      November 10, 2021 at 10:29 am

      I think she officiated because the Gettys have had a big hand in California politics – including in the career of Gavin Newsom.

      I agree that it’s not any worse than Kitty’s wedding. Both were very over the top “society weddings” where the bride wore dresses designed by terrible people and famous/famous adjacent people attended.

      Reply
  2. Bookie says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:24 am

    Is that Anya Taylor-Joy as one of the bridesmaids?

    Reply
  3. milliemollie says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:25 am

    People are sick of billionaires. They should not exist.

    Reply
  4. Aud says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:25 am

    Yes it’s super excessive and over the top and very ugly.

    But omg that dog! Love

    Reply
  5. Eve says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:25 am

    No. I didn’t even know she existed.

    What kills me is that I’m flat out broke and this person gets to spend what could set me up for life on a single event.

    😥

    Reply
    • Sally says:
      November 10, 2021 at 10:50 am

      Yep, for more than one lifetime too. I actually do like the aesthetic of it all and think she looks very pretty in the dress, plus the Getty oil money does good things in shape of the Getty foundation and I respect the former patriarch and his approaches to philanthropy, but yeah. It’s a senseless display of power and wealth, when so many people struggle. But hey, congrats to this teenaged boy looking dude, he won’t have to struggle ever again.

      Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      November 10, 2021 at 11:24 am

      Trickle down, guys. Think of all the staff hired for this event, and the businesses supported. (I’m just reading the party line here. I don’t really believe a service economy promotes equity).

      Reply
  6. BayTampaBay says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:25 am

    “The bride wore Galliano” is all I needed to know to lose 100% interest.

    Reply
    • Miranda says:
      November 10, 2021 at 10:54 am

      And didn’t Kitty Spencer wear D&G? Apparently super problematic designers are like, THE thing at high society weddings.

      (Though at least Kitty’s dresses were admittedly gorgeous. Ivy’s cream (ceremony?) dress is awful, I made better “dresses” with old sheets and safety pins when i was like, 7. I don’t hate the glass dress, but her frame is too small for something so heavy.)

      Reply
    • agnes says:
      November 10, 2021 at 11:18 am

      It’s a choice.
      A very bad choice.
      A very tone-deaf choice.

      Reply
  7. Div says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:26 am

    I..don’t get the pushback. As you said, rich people gonna be rich and while it might be out of touch…there doesn’t seem anything more egregious about this case than other society weddings. And I actually think this isn’t more over the top than most society weddings that are featured in Vogue.

    Reply
  8. minx says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:27 am

    I liked hearing about it because it was in beautiful San Francisco, and Nancy Pelosi officiated, and Gavin Newsom was there, and probably lots of gay guests, and lots of celebrities, and lots of Getty money spent…in other words, things that drive red staters wild.

    Reply
    • Cleo D says:
      November 10, 2021 at 10:44 am

      The SF Gettys are responsible for Gavin’s political career -he was a school friend of their sons. This makes a lifelong connection to Nancy P.

      Reply
  9. Bettyrose says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:27 am

    I’m not up on my Getty geography but on the late 90s Gavin open a restaurant in SF with one of the Getty kids. He’s in deep with that family. I don’t know his connection with Ivy but it’s more than a socialite thing. These are his actual friends. He’s taken a lot of flack for being at the wedding but even I can give him
    a pass on this one.

    Reply
  10. Kiera says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:28 am

    The dog has a better dress.

    Reply
  11. Maria says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:28 am

    Does anyone remember the Mystery Science Theater 3000 episode with The Touch of Satan? Where they had a walnut ranch? Why is that immediately what I thought of with the walnut farm veil? LOL

    Reply
  12. local russian hill says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:30 am

    it’s a beautiful place to have a reception. i’ve been there for parties. and the family donates a lot to the arts and charity so while the event may have cost a lot, they also spend a lot contributing to society.

    Reply
  13. Case says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:31 am

    I mean, I feel like this is a normal heiress wedding. It looks beautiful and it’s not too excessive considering her wealth. I never understood criticisms of wealthy people having big weddings — that’s something even normal people often spend a lot on, so why is it weird for the rich and famous to want a fancy wedding? It doesn’t mean they’re not otherwise putting their money to good use, idk.

    Anya Taylor-Joy looks beautiful, as always.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      November 10, 2021 at 11:06 am

      Because she called it “a miracle”. I’d side-eye normal people too if they called their wedding a miracle. And putting together a unique and beautiful wedding on a limited budget is a heck of a lot harder than on her budget, but still NOT a miracle. Or else God took a break from curing cancer to make sure appetizers are of the perfect temperature?

      Reply
  14. MellyMel says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:33 am

    Saw a post yesterday on how the Gettys are connected to the Newsom and Pelosi families, so I’m not surprised they were there. They’re all close with long histories. Also Ana Taylor-Joy is the bride’s best friend. So yeah, I can see why it’s getting attention.

    Reply
  15. TIFFANY says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:33 am

    This is a whole lot of extra for a starter wedding.

    Here is hoping she takes it down a notch for the next one.

    Reply
  16. Jillian says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:33 am

    The dog is very cute. I like the colors. I…will just exit here, then

    Reply
  17. Kristen says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:34 am

    I love her wedding dress and veil – it’s really different, and so pretty.

    Reply
  18. Emma says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:38 am

    No masks, all packed together. Do these people live in a magical world where the pandemic never happened? And isn’t still going on and getting worse? I don’t even care they threw a ridiculous over-the-top bash, or that we are pretending the Gettys didn’t make their money from oil and climate change, but wtf not even basic precautions? Hopefully this won’t be another wedding where three people die.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      November 10, 2021 at 11:05 am

      In some photos of the wedding ceremony itself, we do see most people in the audience (would that be the right term?) wearing masks; but agreed, not enough consistent mask wearing throughout.

      Reply
    • MY3CENTS says:
      November 10, 2021 at 11:07 am

      But on a positive note her dress is all about social distancing. Who would want to hug someone wearing these big glass shards?

      Reply
    • Soni says:
      November 10, 2021 at 11:12 am

      People literally do not care anymore. It’s been almost two years. NO ONE CARES. all these people at this wedding are vaccinated or rich enough to get treatment. Why should they care? Covid will be around forever. We need to deal with it.

      Reply
  19. TiredMomof2 says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:38 am

    I remember eating at that restaurant! I think it was called Plump Jack.

    Reply
    • Lionel says:
      November 10, 2021 at 11:12 am

      Balboa! That’s the restaurant. It’s across the street from the Plumpjack wine store, which Gavin also co-owns, I believe with the Gettys. (Either that or they substantially invested early on to get him started.) There’s a Plumpjack restaurant at the Squaw Valley (recently renamed Palisades) ski resort though.

      Reply
  20. WithTheAmerican says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:38 am

    I don’t care. She looks gorgeous in the other gown (the shards don’t get it for me) and Nancy just passed huge bill for people who aren’t rich. Of course she has powerful friends, she’s third in line to the presidency. They’re all vaxxed. I wouldn’t go, but I wasn’t asked hahaha.

    My beef is with people who are rich who serve in Congress or WH and only serve their own interests and those of the elites.

    Reply
  21. Sinéad says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:39 am

    I love the wedding dress and the headpiece it’s so different, and I hate saying that coz she sounds like a complete assh@le. I read the vogue piece and she said “After attending the Unicef Ball, we went to Capri for three days” ugh. Just ugh!

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      November 10, 2021 at 11:08 am

      Ha! Interesting. I just read Kevin Kwan’s Sex and Vanity, which started with an over-the-top wedding in Capri. The rich are gonna rich, indeed.

      Reply
  22. Hillbo Baggins says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:39 am

    Um…I love it. The mirror dress, the photos cascading down that staircase, how completely out of touch with reality it is…it’s amazing. These people live in a completely different world. It looks like a movie out of old Hollywood.

    Reply
  23. death by bacon says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:40 am

    That dog is like bow down peasants. Behold my dress and cry bitter broke tears.

    Reply
  24. girl_ninja says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:43 am

    It’s interesting to see the contrast of wedding styles between Malala and Ivy. The bright and grand display vs the lovely and simple ceremony.

    Reply
  25. teecee says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:43 am

    I guess I’m glad that all the wedding vendors who must have been struggling during the pandemic got a big payday? (At least I hope they did.) I’m as “eat the rich” as the next person, but these kinds of people are usually the ones who employ working artists in various capacities, so I’m glad they’re spending money on something like this instead of another penthouse which will be empty most of the year.

    Reply
  26. Amy Bee says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:43 am

    Rich people need to pay more taxes.

    Reply
  27. BeanieBean says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:45 am

    I didn’t even notice her in the first photo, I was taking in the glorious room. Wowzers! Love all the photos. Is she a descendant of Talitha’s? She seems to be going for that look. OK, now I’ll read the article. Answer to the question in the title, sure, why not? She posted this stuff, she’s going to want comments.
    OK, now I’ve read the article. I think the ‘miracle’ she refers to is pulling off a wedding of this size & type during a pandemic, not that she found someone to marry at all. I also find it odd that she’s quoted as saying she’s getting married in her grandmother’s house, as she clearly got married in the museum. Still, I enjoyed the photos, I think it was all quite lovely. Love the little butterfly girls. Love the ring bearer dog. I think her gowns are beautiful, although I’m not sure I’d've wanted to wear ‘shards’ of mirror glass.

    Reply
    • Miranda says:
      November 10, 2021 at 11:08 am

      I don’t think she’s descended from Talitha (I believe her son has only one daughter, also named Talitha), but she does have that look!

      Reply
  28. Lurker25 says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:45 am

    1. IV drips
    2. Thirteen (13) bridesmaids
    3. So much filler, on everyone (except groom?)
    4. Pelosi officiating – tell me why billionaire tax was cut from BBB again?
    5. No 24 yo wedding should be anyplace other than in a parents/friend’s backyard, in a restaurant, or local HS/YMCA/Rotary club gym/auditorium/Hall.
    6. TAX THE F*CKING RICH ALREADY

    Reply
  29. GrnieWnie says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:51 am

    oh, I love her dresses. I love when anyone shows an ounce of creativity with a wedding. I think I must have spent 15 years attending beige weddings with brides in white A-line dresses. Snore.

    Reply
  30. Ash says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:52 am

    I don’t really mind if it’s out of touch – I’d want something like this too if I were a billionaire. Her dress and the whole aesthetic is gorgeous and I’m a bit envious.

    Reply
  31. Cassie says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:59 am

    Oh man, I liked Ivy’s Halloween costumes far more than her wedding outfits/dresses. I’m sure her wedding garb was crazy expensive, but they all somehow looked cheap 😭

    Reply
  32. Chicago says:
    November 10, 2021 at 11:04 am

    I got married in that City Hall! That didn’t last though, ha!

    Reply
  33. Soni says:
    November 10, 2021 at 11:10 am

    People are being OTT about this. Of course Pelosi was there, these people are SF royalty and that’s where she’s from. Like….so? Who cares?

    Reply
  34. Amrit says:
    November 10, 2021 at 11:17 am

    If she wanted mirror work so badly, she should’ve went with an indian designer – at least the end result would’ve been beautiful!

    Reply
  35. MarcelMarcel says:
    November 10, 2021 at 11:19 am

    I personally love both her dresses, they’re whimsical and beautifully cut. Also Anya Taylor Joy looks radiant in cool tones.
    I prefer rich people to be extravagant & frivolous instead of squirrelly, duplicitous & space obsessed like Elon Musk etc…
    But I do totally get why displays of wealth are off putting, especially at the moment.

    Reply
  36. lucy2 says:
    November 10, 2021 at 11:21 am

    A 26 year old billionaire heiress calling her wedding a miracle…really? Come on.

    I don’t care for the dress, and the whole thing seems over the top, but rich gonna rich. I wouldn’t do it, but I didn’t grow up a Getty.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment