Do we care enough to make fun of Ivy Getty’s excessive, out-of-touch wedding?

This has been a story all week and I’m not 100% sure why. Ivy Love Getty, a 26-year-old heiress (yes, that Getty) got married in San Francisco over the weekend. She married photographer Tobias Alexander Engel, a photographer. The wedding and reception probably set Ivy and her family back millions of dollars and it’s one of the larger “society weddings” we’ve seen since the pandemic began. But why are people being so negative about it? Is it because Speaker Nancy Pelosi officiated? Is it because even for a society wedding, it was excessive? Is it because she gave exclusive photos and behind-the-scenes extras to Vogue? Is it because people just love to hate on heiresses? I don’t know.
Ivy thinks her wedding was a miracle: She told Vogue, “It’s just like everything I could have dreamed of and more… So it’s wild when something so magical comes true because you’ve thought about it but didn’t actually think it would. Miracles happen.”
The celebration: The festivities kicked off Thursday night with a 1960s-inspired bash at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, which was reimagined as a nightclub for the occasion, according to Vogue. All guests were required to show their vaccination cards at the door before enjoying a night with plenty of entertainment, including a DJ set by Mark Ronson and a performance by Earth Wind & Fire, per the outlet. To top things off, the bride even rocked three different vintage looks throughout the course of the evening.
The pre-wedding picnic: On Friday afternoon, guests enjoyed a pre-wedding picnic — complete with IV drips for anybody in need — and the wedding day festivities kicked off with a pajama party, Vogue reported.
The bride wore Galliano: When it came time to walk down the aisle, the bride wear a custom John Galliano dress made of glass shards — and all of her bridesmaids wore gowns by the designer as well. The custom veil the bride wore on her day also featuring walnuts that represented her grandmother who “grew up on a walnut farm” and guitars to honor her father. “Ivy looked incredible in all those mirror shards that tinkled as she walked up the step,” Hamish Bowles, guest and contributing editor for Vogue, told the outlet. Bowles also told the outlet that California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a friend of the family, was in attendance.
The reception at the Getty mansion: “When my beloved grandmother passed away, I knew I wanted to have the wedding in my house to honor her,” Getty told Vogue. “My grandmother interior designed each room of the house which allows me to feel as if she is there with me. I would be able to look around the room and see something that reminds me of her.”
Imagine being an attractive 26-year-old millionaire heiress and thinking it’s a “miracle” to find someone to marry. My God. I mean, so maybe I do get why people are hating on this woman and her wedding. It’s excessive and out-of-touch and maybe Speaker Pelosi should have opted out, same as Gov. Newsom. But whatever, rich people gonna rich people. Her dress was ugly too.
All the pushback I’ve seen has been aimed at Nancy Pelosi for officiating. She…maybe could have made a different choice, assuming that Ivy isn’t her goddaughter or something.
The wedding itself is a lot but also no worse than that Kitty Spencer one. Though I’m also guessing that Ivy is fine with the pushback. I didn’t know there was such a person until yesterday, and now I do, which is probably her plan.
I think she officiated because the Gettys have had a big hand in California politics – including in the career of Gavin Newsom.
I agree that it’s not any worse than Kitty’s wedding. Both were very over the top “society weddings” where the bride wore dresses designed by terrible people and famous/famous adjacent people attended.
Is that Anya Taylor-Joy as one of the bridesmaids?
Yes. She’s mentioned in the Vogue write up of the wedding.
Yes! She posted a bunch on Instagram about it.
Where is she in these pics?
She’s in photo 2 and 7 in the first slide.
the maid of honor no less. she’s a “dear friend” of the bride. that dress really is ugly though.
It’s never a good sign when the dog gets the best dress.
Maid of Honour actually. Was surprised but then I read that Anya is very rich and it’s no surprise she’s connected to Gettys.
I looked at some of the people who attended/follow Ivy on Instagram and all I can say is: damn she’s connected (to be expected I suppose).
People are sick of billionaires. They should not exist.
Yes it’s super excessive and over the top and very ugly.
But omg that dog! Love
No. I didn’t even know she existed.
What kills me is that I’m flat out broke and this person gets to spend what could set me up for life on a single event.
😥
Yep, for more than one lifetime too. I actually do like the aesthetic of it all and think she looks very pretty in the dress, plus the Getty oil money does good things in shape of the Getty foundation and I respect the former patriarch and his approaches to philanthropy, but yeah. It’s a senseless display of power and wealth, when so many people struggle. But hey, congrats to this teenaged boy looking dude, he won’t have to struggle ever again.
If he married a Getty he is likely rich as well.
Trickle down, guys. Think of all the staff hired for this event, and the businesses supported. (I’m just reading the party line here. I don’t really believe a service economy promotes equity).
“The bride wore Galliano” is all I needed to know to lose 100% interest.
And didn’t Kitty Spencer wear D&G? Apparently super problematic designers are like, THE thing at high society weddings.
(Though at least Kitty’s dresses were admittedly gorgeous. Ivy’s cream (ceremony?) dress is awful, I made better “dresses” with old sheets and safety pins when i was like, 7. I don’t hate the glass dress, but her frame is too small for something so heavy.)
It’s a choice.
A very bad choice.
A very tone-deaf choice.
I..don’t get the pushback. As you said, rich people gonna be rich and while it might be out of touch…there doesn’t seem anything more egregious about this case than other society weddings. And I actually think this isn’t more over the top than most society weddings that are featured in Vogue.
I liked hearing about it because it was in beautiful San Francisco, and Nancy Pelosi officiated, and Gavin Newsom was there, and probably lots of gay guests, and lots of celebrities, and lots of Getty money spent…in other words, things that drive red staters wild.
The SF Gettys are responsible for Gavin’s political career -he was a school friend of their sons. This makes a lifelong connection to Nancy P.
I’m not up on my Getty geography but on the late 90s Gavin open a restaurant in SF with one of the Getty kids. He’s in deep with that family. I don’t know his connection with Ivy but it’s more than a socialite thing. These are his actual friends. He’s taken a lot of flack for being at the wedding but even I can give him
a pass on this one.
The dog has a better dress.
hahaha harsh but true
The dog looks beautiful.
Does anyone remember the Mystery Science Theater 3000 episode with The Touch of Satan? Where they had a walnut ranch? Why is that immediately what I thought of with the walnut farm veil? LOL
it’s a beautiful place to have a reception. i’ve been there for parties. and the family donates a lot to the arts and charity so while the event may have cost a lot, they also spend a lot contributing to society.
I mean, I feel like this is a normal heiress wedding. It looks beautiful and it’s not too excessive considering her wealth. I never understood criticisms of wealthy people having big weddings — that’s something even normal people often spend a lot on, so why is it weird for the rich and famous to want a fancy wedding? It doesn’t mean they’re not otherwise putting their money to good use, idk.
Anya Taylor-Joy looks beautiful, as always.
Because she called it “a miracle”. I’d side-eye normal people too if they called their wedding a miracle. And putting together a unique and beautiful wedding on a limited budget is a heck of a lot harder than on her budget, but still NOT a miracle. Or else God took a break from curing cancer to make sure appetizers are of the perfect temperature?
Saw a post yesterday on how the Gettys are connected to the Newsom and Pelosi families, so I’m not surprised they were there. They’re all close with long histories. Also Ana Taylor-Joy is the bride’s best friend. So yeah, I can see why it’s getting attention.
This is a whole lot of extra for a starter wedding.
Here is hoping she takes it down a notch for the next one.
@Tiffany – you summed it up perfectly!
A starter wedding! Haha. Amazing comment
The dog is very cute. I like the colors. I…will just exit here, then
I love her wedding dress and veil – it’s really different, and so pretty.
No masks, all packed together. Do these people live in a magical world where the pandemic never happened? And isn’t still going on and getting worse? I don’t even care they threw a ridiculous over-the-top bash, or that we are pretending the Gettys didn’t make their money from oil and climate change, but wtf not even basic precautions? Hopefully this won’t be another wedding where three people die.
In some photos of the wedding ceremony itself, we do see most people in the audience (would that be the right term?) wearing masks; but agreed, not enough consistent mask wearing throughout.
But on a positive note her dress is all about social distancing. Who would want to hug someone wearing these big glass shards?
People literally do not care anymore. It’s been almost two years. NO ONE CARES. all these people at this wedding are vaccinated or rich enough to get treatment. Why should they care? Covid will be around forever. We need to deal with it.
I remember eating at that restaurant! I think it was called Plump Jack.
Balboa! That’s the restaurant. It’s across the street from the Plumpjack wine store, which Gavin also co-owns, I believe with the Gettys. (Either that or they substantially invested early on to get him started.) There’s a Plumpjack restaurant at the Squaw Valley (recently renamed Palisades) ski resort though.
I don’t care. She looks gorgeous in the other gown (the shards don’t get it for me) and Nancy just passed huge bill for people who aren’t rich. Of course she has powerful friends, she’s third in line to the presidency. They’re all vaxxed. I wouldn’t go, but I wasn’t asked hahaha.
My beef is with people who are rich who serve in Congress or WH and only serve their own interests and those of the elites.
I love the wedding dress and the headpiece it’s so different, and I hate saying that coz she sounds like a complete assh@le. I read the vogue piece and she said “After attending the Unicef Ball, we went to Capri for three days” ugh. Just ugh!
Ha! Interesting. I just read Kevin Kwan’s Sex and Vanity, which started with an over-the-top wedding in Capri. The rich are gonna rich, indeed.
Um…I love it. The mirror dress, the photos cascading down that staircase, how completely out of touch with reality it is…it’s amazing. These people live in a completely different world. It looks like a movie out of old Hollywood.
That dog is like bow down peasants. Behold my dress and cry bitter broke tears.
The dress the dog is wearing probably cost at least a year of the average twenty something’s college tuition 😭
It’s interesting to see the contrast of wedding styles between Malala and Ivy. The bright and grand display vs the lovely and simple ceremony.
I guess I’m glad that all the wedding vendors who must have been struggling during the pandemic got a big payday? (At least I hope they did.) I’m as “eat the rich” as the next person, but these kinds of people are usually the ones who employ working artists in various capacities, so I’m glad they’re spending money on something like this instead of another penthouse which will be empty most of the year.
Rich people need to pay more taxes.
🙌🙌🙌👏👏👏👆
I didn’t even notice her in the first photo, I was taking in the glorious room. Wowzers! Love all the photos. Is she a descendant of Talitha’s? She seems to be going for that look. OK, now I’ll read the article. Answer to the question in the title, sure, why not? She posted this stuff, she’s going to want comments.
OK, now I’ve read the article. I think the ‘miracle’ she refers to is pulling off a wedding of this size & type during a pandemic, not that she found someone to marry at all. I also find it odd that she’s quoted as saying she’s getting married in her grandmother’s house, as she clearly got married in the museum. Still, I enjoyed the photos, I think it was all quite lovely. Love the little butterfly girls. Love the ring bearer dog. I think her gowns are beautiful, although I’m not sure I’d've wanted to wear ‘shards’ of mirror glass.
I don’t think she’s descended from Talitha (I believe her son has only one daughter, also named Talitha), but she does have that look!
1. IV drips
2. Thirteen (13) bridesmaids
3. So much filler, on everyone (except groom?)
4. Pelosi officiating – tell me why billionaire tax was cut from BBB again?
5. No 24 yo wedding should be anyplace other than in a parents/friend’s backyard, in a restaurant, or local HS/YMCA/Rotary club gym/auditorium/Hall.
6. TAX THE F*CKING RICH ALREADY
oh, I love her dresses. I love when anyone shows an ounce of creativity with a wedding. I think I must have spent 15 years attending beige weddings with brides in white A-line dresses. Snore.
I don’t really mind if it’s out of touch – I’d want something like this too if I were a billionaire. Her dress and the whole aesthetic is gorgeous and I’m a bit envious.
Oh man, I liked Ivy’s Halloween costumes far more than her wedding outfits/dresses. I’m sure her wedding garb was crazy expensive, but they all somehow looked cheap 😭
I got married in that City Hall! That didn’t last though, ha!
People are being OTT about this. Of course Pelosi was there, these people are SF royalty and that’s where she’s from. Like….so? Who cares?
If she wanted mirror work so badly, she should’ve went with an indian designer – at least the end result would’ve been beautiful!
I personally love both her dresses, they’re whimsical and beautifully cut. Also Anya Taylor Joy looks radiant in cool tones.
I prefer rich people to be extravagant & frivolous instead of squirrelly, duplicitous & space obsessed like Elon Musk etc…
But I do totally get why displays of wealth are off putting, especially at the moment.
A 26 year old billionaire heiress calling her wedding a miracle…really? Come on.
I don’t care for the dress, and the whole thing seems over the top, but rich gonna rich. I wouldn’t do it, but I didn’t grow up a Getty.