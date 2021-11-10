Do we care enough to make fun of Ivy Getty’s excessive, out-of-touch wedding?

This has been a story all week and I’m not 100% sure why. Ivy Love Getty, a 26-year-old heiress (yes, that Getty) got married in San Francisco over the weekend. She married photographer Tobias Alexander Engel, a photographer. The wedding and reception probably set Ivy and her family back millions of dollars and it’s one of the larger “society weddings” we’ve seen since the pandemic began. But why are people being so negative about it? Is it because Speaker Nancy Pelosi officiated? Is it because even for a society wedding, it was excessive? Is it because she gave exclusive photos and behind-the-scenes extras to Vogue? Is it because people just love to hate on heiresses? I don’t know.

Ivy thinks her wedding was a miracle: She told Vogue, “It’s just like everything I could have dreamed of and more… So it’s wild when something so magical comes true because you’ve thought about it but didn’t actually think it would. Miracles happen.”

The celebration: The festivities kicked off Thursday night with a 1960s-inspired bash at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, which was reimagined as a nightclub for the occasion, according to Vogue. All guests were required to show their vaccination cards at the door before enjoying a night with plenty of entertainment, including a DJ set by Mark Ronson and a performance by Earth Wind & Fire, per the outlet. To top things off, the bride even rocked three different vintage looks throughout the course of the evening.

The pre-wedding picnic: On Friday afternoon, guests enjoyed a pre-wedding picnic — complete with IV drips for anybody in need — and the wedding day festivities kicked off with a pajama party, Vogue reported.

The bride wore Galliano: When it came time to walk down the aisle, the bride wear a custom John Galliano dress made of glass shards — and all of her bridesmaids wore gowns by the designer as well. The custom veil the bride wore on her day also featuring walnuts that represented her grandmother who “grew up on a walnut farm” and guitars to honor her father. “Ivy looked incredible in all those mirror shards that tinkled as she walked up the step,” Hamish Bowles, guest and contributing editor for Vogue, told the outlet. Bowles also told the outlet that California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a friend of the family, was in attendance.

The reception at the Getty mansion: “When my beloved grandmother passed away, I knew I wanted to have the wedding in my house to honor her,” Getty told Vogue. “My grandmother interior designed each room of the house which allows me to feel as if she is there with me. I would be able to look around the room and see something that reminds me of her.”