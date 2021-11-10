“Brian Williams is retiring from NBC News & MSNBC” links

Brian Williams is leaving NBC/MSNBC at the end of the year. [Just Jared]

Leo DiCaprio was cast as Jim Jones, the cult leader. [LaineyGossip]

Netflix’s latest true crime series is a missing-person case. [Pajiba]

Emily Ratajkowski is doing press for her book. [Go Fug Yourself]

An update on Josh Duggar’s criminal court case. [Dlisted]

Kumail Nanjiani is the best part of the Eternals? [Gawker]

Rob Lowe was once Dracula (when he was a kid). [Seriously OMG]

Camille Cottin wore Dior to the House of Gucci premiere. [RCFA]

The White House condemns Rep. Paul Gosar’s death threat video. [Towleroad]

Kanye West wants to end his beef with Drake. [Buzzfeed]

I can’t get past Dua Lipa’s terrible outfit. [Egotastic]