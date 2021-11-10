Bot Sentinel: Royal reporters are amplifying & interacting with Sussex hate accounts

Bot Sentinel released their latest report yesterday. This one is an investigation into how well-known and oft-quoted “royal reporters” are often the ones following, retweeting, corresponding with and amplifying well-known Sussex hate accounts. As always, the most repulsive hate accounts are the ones focused almost solely on the Duchess of Sussex, and the people who run those accounts know which royal commentators are their allies. Bouzy found multiple interactions between the hate accounts and Angela Levin, Richard Fitzwilliams, Richard Palmer, Emily Andrews, Richard Eden, Victoria Arbiter and more. You can see the Bot Sentinel PDF here.
Angela Levin’s interactions with hate accounts were more than all other journalists' and royal commentators' interactions combined. Angela had 102 interactions, and the majority were favorable to the hate accounts. pic.twitter.com/cFx4mhStVQ
— Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) November 9, 2021
Christopher Bouzy spoke to The Grio about what’s happening with the hate accounts and the royal reporters who love them:
Launched in 2018 as a crowdfunded web service, Bot Sentinel is designed to help fight disinformation and targeted harassment on Twitter. The company’s latest tool, the Hate Tracker, features an updated algorithm to ensure that the platform can identify all forms of harassment. To his critics, who claim that he is censoring free speech, Bot Sentinel CEO, Christopher Bouzy, insists that “free speech doesn’t give anyone the right to target, defame, or dox someone they don’t like.”
Bouzy explained to theGrio his evolving vision for the company: “I developed Bot Sentinel to help users identify toxic accounts that target the most vulnerable people online. However, we launched the Hate Tracker to spotlight single-purpose hate accounts targeting high-profile people, especially women and women of color. People need to understand it’s not just random angry people voicing their opinions. These single-purpose hate accounts are coordinated, and some are even profiting from their hatred and harassment.”
In the past two weeks, 47% of the accounts responsible for the majority of the hateful attacks against the Sussexes have either been incapacitated or restricted, including nine accounts which were permanently suspended by Twitter. In an Oct. 27 statement to the Washington Post, Twitter said they were “actively investigating” and would take action on any account violating Twitter rules but saw no evidence of “widespread coordination, the use of multiple accounts by single people, or other platform manipulation tactics.”
Bouzy told theGrio that the scope of Bot Sentinel’s investigation expanded when they observed “an unusual number of hate accounts interacting with journalists who primarily cover the Royal Family.” Further research showed that some journalists were following the “more active and well-known hate accounts.” By definition, these are accounts dedicated to tweeting defamatory content about Harry and Meghan. What value could royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams find in following one account that espouses conspiracy theories that claim Meghan was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, much less six?
The most egregious case was royal biographer, Angela Levin, who follows 19 hate accounts including one who threatened Meghan’s life. She also interacted regularly with two notorious anti-Sussex accounts, Murky Meg and Yankeewally, who were permanently banned from Twitter for violating the platform’s online harassment policy.
In the past, journalists who were caught engaging with these types of toxic accounts feigned ignorance, or like Robert Jobson, royal editor for the Evening Standard, they go with the old standby excuse of everyone who has ever forgotten to use their burner account — they claim they were hacked. The message that Jobson retweeted has since been deleted and the Banana Scribbler account appears to be deactivated.
By contrast, Levin chooses to hide in plain sight with over 100 interactions with accounts monitored by the Hate Tracker. Interactions range from retweets, quoted tweets, or replies, but the report doesn’t evaluate intent. Bouzy notes that the majority of royal reporters and commentators’ interactions with hate accounts “were inconsequential.”
Angela Levin was the most blatant example of someone who was openly interacting, repeating and amplifying all of the wildest and most toxic conspiracies from the hate accounts. People like the Daily Mail royal reporters try to be a bit more careful online, especially since they’re getting their leaks and marching orders from the palaces, not the hate accounts. But there’s a symbiosis happening there, and many Sussex squaders believe to this day that some of the hate accounts are being run BY royal communications offices. At this point, it would not surprise me.
Call me when they find the links between them and Dan Wooton!
Call me when they find the link to Jason Knauf.
Bingo! All roads lead to Kensington Palace and Jason Knauf is running things on the order of William. This is going to end up like Watergate. They will keep going up the chain until they can finally make the connection to the Cambridges.
I think that’s what we’re starting to see here – a pulling of the thread, so to speak – and as the sweater keeps unraveling, its going to get very ugly/interesting.
Sorry for the weird analogy lol.
After reading the report, all I could say was “Vast right-wing conspiracy” or in this case “William”
Bot sentinel, please find us an official palace link for Christmas! We’ve been good all year.
I second this!!
It’s good to have confirmation of what many believed. And I have no doubt there are KP staff burner accounts among them.
M&H fans were right about A LOT. I also wouldn’t be surprised if RRs and the palace had some burner accounts among them.
The only thing surprising is that Angela Levin only had 100 interactions with hate accounts. I would have guessed at least 10,000.
Tell us again of how all members of the royal family had to grin and bear their way through similar experiences with the press. Tells us again how no one could help Meghan because “they all went through it.” There is nothing normal or “part of the job” about the hatred and bile toward a woman who has done nothing to deserve it beyond being biracial and American.
Not a surprise, Levinis the worst. Although I’m shocked Dan Wooton isn’t getting more of a side-eye.
DW probably gets most of his hate from the source…William and KP. And his own mind.
Probably because Wooten used several accounts to spread out the information. He could interact once as himself then again with a different account and then interact as himself with his other account. Thereby giving enough distance to not quite ping and spread the information in different ways. Just a theory I have as to why he doesn’t show as more. I’m assuming Angela was too stupid to have multiple accounts.
I don’t know how much Dan Wootton interacts with these hate accounts. Like if Murky Meg responded to one of his posts, I’m not sure if he would have retweeted it. Quite frankly, someone like him or Piers Morgan doesn’t have to, they are capable of stirring up enough hate and anger among their followers as it is without amplifying hate accounts. (which is what this particular report was tracking.)
Angela Levin, on the other hand, is both so desperate for fame and to be recognized as an expert and hates Meghan SO MUCH that she would retweet anything that made Meghan look evil and Harry incompetent etc.
True Becks. I might need to take a few rhinestones off the top foil tiara haha.
It’s just so hard not to feel like there is such a deeper plan and coordinate effort between some of these parties.
Great Work! After reading still dont understand how he got this data,how he managed to legaly connect those troll accounts and the rota rats. I admit i get zero for I.T anyways.
Twitter is a public forum unless you make your account private. All you need to do is run an analysis of the tweets. (Not saying it easy, cause I’m not an IT person either, lol.)
Hate tweeting pairs well with online shopping apparently
And once one royal reporter amplifies it, the rest follow. “Meghan is awful, says royal expert” articles everywhere. They may not be interacting with the hate accounts directly, but they’re still putting their message out their.
*Adjusts tinfoil tiara*
Please note that I am an absolute sucker for coming up with wild theories about pretty much anything related to social media campaigns and trying to tie them to Putin’s cyber division. (Everyone has a weakness, okay? Cambridge Analytica and the Russian interference with the 2016 election left a very large footprint in my mind.)
One thing that’s always stuck in my mind were remarks from Russian and Ukrainian individuals stating that they weren’t surprised by any of the tactics used against Hilary because Putin’s social media warfare had been extensively beta tested in Russia and Ukraine. The fact that Bot Sentinel could not find a clear political animus for the campaign against Meghan made me think that this is Putin’s people beta testing how to manipulate twitter for their own ends. They succeeded with facebook, but many people have since moved away from it and twitter seems to be the platform of choice. The way twitter works has its own peculiarities for manipulating narratives and keeping people’s attention.
I’m not saying that Putin et al are responsible for the initiation of the smear campaign, but I think they saw an opportunity to do that delicate thing of engaging in key players, stoking the fires, targeting real individuals—who actually hate Meghan— to act of their own will to continue perpetuating certain narratives and amplify the message. The Russian election campaign was super deft at exploiting individuals to do what Putin et al wanted them to do because these individuals already wanted to do it. They just needed to amplify the message. And a lot of the time it seems that Putin et al’s goal isn’t specifically to achieve a certain end— it’s more about destabilizing, damaging a person’s credibility, creating deep divides between factions. Which, if Putin et al are being a enablers, they’re doing a really good job.
*Takes off tinfoil tiara.*
Back to your regular programming of me not being a lunatic. 😝