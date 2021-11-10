Aaron Rodgers takes ‘full responsibility’ for his ‘misleading’ Covid comments

The NFL has fined the Green Bay Packers $300,000 following Aaron Rodgers’ positive Covid status and his public lies about being Covid “immunized,” The Packers were penalized for failing to follow the NFL’s Covid protocols, especially the mask protocols (Rodgers wandered around unmasked a lot), the quarantine protocols (Rodgers went to a Halloween party) and the misinformation protocols (Rodgers actively spread vaccine misinformation). The protocols were agreed on by the players’ union and the NFL, and basically the teams are on the honor code to adhere to the protocols. Let’s be real though, $300K in fines is not a big deal to a rich football team. It would have been more appropriate to simply suspend Rodgers. But he’s white, so of course that’s not what happened. It does look like the Packers – and probably the NFL – did speak to Rodgers and they made him go back to the Pat McAfee Show to faux-apologize for his deranged comments last week.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reappeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday and took “full responsibility” for his comments last week about his vaccination status and being “in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now” over his vaccination status. “I shared an opinion that’s polarizing… I get it. And I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility of, those comments. I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. And to anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments. But in the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about. I stand behind the things that I said… I understand that this issue, in general, is very charging to a lot of people because we are talking about public health. I totally respect that. I made a decision that was in the best interest based on consulting with my doctors. And I understand that not everybody is going to understand that necessarily. But I respect everybody’s opinion.”

[From CNN & The Guardian]

What a douchebag. “I’m sorry you were offended,” basically. Or rather: I take full responsibility for pissing you off with my deranged comments, which I stand by. Shocked that he didn’t mention something about how he feels like he’s “being crucified” over this.

Meanwhile, QAaron’s fiancee Shailene Woodley decided to stop sunning her vadge long enough to go off on “the media” for claiming that Rodgers broke his quarantine. I’m pretty convinced that Shailene is unvaccinated too at this point.

"I shared an opinion that is polarizing I get it. I misled people about my status which I take full responsibility of.. I'm gonna continue to try & be the best version of me moving forward" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/UbyKh7XekO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 9, 2021