Aaron Rodgers feels ‘he’s being crucified’ for sharing his view on vaccines

QAaron Rodgers lied about being Covid “immunized” for months, wandering around maskless, expected vaccinated teammates to keep him safe, tried to get the NFL to accept his holistic Covid immunization and then claimed a “woke mob” was out to get him when it all blew up in his face. QAaron truly f–ked around and found out, and it’s worth noting that the dumbass is still in quarantine after testing positive for Covid last week. From his home, he called into a football talk show and went off about how it’s his body, his choice and how Joe Rogan gave him advice on vaccines. That interview went viral in the worst way over the weekend, and the whole thing is so bad that now QAaron is losing sponsors! So yeah, his ass hurts and now he’s trying to do damage control on his entirely self-made catastrophe.

Aaron Rodgers isn’t happy with the way his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has been received. The Green Bay Packers star is “upset” at the response to his recent admission that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 after previously saying that he had been “immunized” against the virus, a source close to the NFL star tells PEOPLE The source says that Rodgers “feels like he just shared his point of view, and now he’s being crucified for it. He knew some people would disagree with him, but he didn’t know that it would become the s—storm it became. People who he thought were friends are turning on him. He’s upset,” the insider adds. “He’s very unhappy with the response to him.” The source tells PEOPLE that “of course Joe Rogan wasn’t the only one who he consulted. He’s talked to medical professionals, too.” “Aaron feels like he’s an athlete, he knows about his body more than most people, and he made a choice for himself,” the source says. Rodgers’ comments also seem to have impacted his personal brand. Two days after his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, only 1.5 percent of State Farm ads included Rodgers, whereas 25 percent had included the athlete both Sundays prior, according to Apex Marketing Group, USA Today reported. In a statement to USA Today, a State Farm spokesperson said that while the company respects Rodgers’ “right to have his own personal point of view,” it also encourages vaccinations. “Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade,” the spokesperson said. “We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”

[From People]

So State Farm hasn’t dropped QAaron but they’re barely featuring his commercials these days. Which means they’ll probably drop him at some point, but State Farm is worried about looking like they’re piling on, and (worse yet) they’re afraid of all of these anti-vaxx dumbasses and their “political power.” No one wants to rile up these dangerous morons. As for QAaron being upset at the reaction to his f–king bonkers lies and interview… what is the “source” even trying to accomplish here? Rodgers did it to himself entirely. This is not a case where people were even looking to take him down! He took himself down! He destroyed his own image of a handsome, intelligent football player and now we all know he’s a selfish idiot who takes horse dewormer and whines about how he got caught in his own web of lies!