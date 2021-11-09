Aaron Rodgers feels ‘he’s being crucified’ for sharing his view on vaccines

QAaron Rodgers lied about being Covid “immunized” for months, wandering around maskless, expected vaccinated teammates to keep him safe, tried to get the NFL to accept his holistic Covid immunization and then claimed a “woke mob” was out to get him when it all blew up in his face. QAaron truly f–ked around and found out, and it’s worth noting that the dumbass is still in quarantine after testing positive for Covid last week. From his home, he called into a football talk show and went off about how it’s his body, his choice and how Joe Rogan gave him advice on vaccines. That interview went viral in the worst way over the weekend, and the whole thing is so bad that now QAaron is losing sponsors! So yeah, his ass hurts and now he’s trying to do damage control on his entirely self-made catastrophe.
Aaron Rodgers isn’t happy with the way his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has been received. The Green Bay Packers star is “upset” at the response to his recent admission that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 after previously saying that he had been “immunized” against the virus, a source close to the NFL star tells PEOPLE
The source says that Rodgers “feels like he just shared his point of view, and now he’s being crucified for it. He knew some people would disagree with him, but he didn’t know that it would become the s—storm it became. People who he thought were friends are turning on him. He’s upset,” the insider adds. “He’s very unhappy with the response to him.”
The source tells PEOPLE that “of course Joe Rogan wasn’t the only one who he consulted. He’s talked to medical professionals, too.”
“Aaron feels like he’s an athlete, he knows about his body more than most people, and he made a choice for himself,” the source says.
Rodgers’ comments also seem to have impacted his personal brand. Two days after his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, only 1.5 percent of State Farm ads included Rodgers, whereas 25 percent had included the athlete both Sundays prior, according to Apex Marketing Group, USA Today reported. In a statement to USA Today, a State Farm spokesperson said that while the company respects Rodgers’ “right to have his own personal point of view,” it also encourages vaccinations.
“Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade,” the spokesperson said. “We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”
So State Farm hasn’t dropped QAaron but they’re barely featuring his commercials these days. Which means they’ll probably drop him at some point, but State Farm is worried about looking like they’re piling on, and (worse yet) they’re afraid of all of these anti-vaxx dumbasses and their “political power.” No one wants to rile up these dangerous morons. As for QAaron being upset at the reaction to his f–king bonkers lies and interview… what is the “source” even trying to accomplish here? Rodgers did it to himself entirely. This is not a case where people were even looking to take him down! He took himself down! He destroyed his own image of a handsome, intelligent football player and now we all know he’s a selfish idiot who takes horse dewormer and whines about how he got caught in his own web of lies!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
This kind of thing is why I don’t believe that he’s truly allergic like he claims. Being allergic is not a point of view. It’s a fact, and one that everyone would have understood and accepted immediately, especially had he been upfront and followed protocols. Instead he lied lied lied and now he’s been caught so he’s trying to blame everyone else.
i dunno, he definitely seems allergic to the truth
If he’s allergic, he’d have said what ingredient by now. And there are three different vaccines available. I’m sure there’s one with no ingredients he’s allergic to.
He didn’t say the ingredient/s but my understanding is he said he’s allergic to 2 of the vaccines and is afraid he’d be allergic to the 3rd as well.
And if it was a genuine allergy, he’d say which ingredient. He hasn’t, so I don’t believe he is.
@Stripe. He trotted out the debunked issues about blood clotting as the reason why he didn’t take the J&J shot. The cherry on top is his unfounded concerns that any of the vaccines would make him sterile,
@DUTCH
Then he can spunk in a cup, freeze it. Voila! NOT sterile, fertile forever!
He’s just a liar. And a dumb one. People can have their own opinions, but they cannot have their own facts. This is the dumbest timeline.
Exactly. If he were physically unable to get vaccinated, people would have be MORE accommodating of him and would have tried to protect him.
He lied, and put others at risk. He can cry all he wants, but that’s the truth.
It’s definitely seems like just one more lie in the litany of excuses and lies he just rattled off like a moron. Otherwise why wouldn’t he lead with that AND name the ingredient?
It’s really astonishing how thoroughly he showed his (dumb) ass. I can’t believe instead of just shutting the F up he’s still complaining.
I don’t believe he’d know enough about the vaccine’s ingredient to know he’s allergic to one of the compounds. Also, the only overlapping ingredients between Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are cholesterol, sugar and various forms of sodium and potassium salts ie stuff you’re likely not allergic to. He keeps lying, hoping something will stick.
Plus you can be allergic to a compound and still get your shot! A friend of mine if very allergic to eggs (albumin and yolks) and even if most classical vaccines involve eggs, he’s still fully vaccinated. It requires a different protocol to avoid/deal with an allergic reaction, but it’s rarely impossible. My friend even got his yellow fever shot, it took something like 5 hours under medical supervision, but it was not going to stop him.
Aaron doesn’t seem to understand that it was lying that people are mad at. Yes some are mad he isn’t vaccinated but it’s the bold faced lying that is ruining him.
As much as Aaron Rodgers would like to believe that he is god, he is not. No crucifying happening here, just consequences for his stupid life decisions.
“Rich white man alarmed to be facing consequences for his actions. News at 11.”
He hasn’t even been kicked out of the league, which he should be for not being vaccinated. Fucking hypocrisy because he’s a star and, probably, white.
There are many unvaccinated players in the NFL, including Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, whose vaccination status was covered here over the summer. The league and the players’ union negotiated protocols for unvaxxed players to follow. Rodgers’ coverup is what has people steamed the most. He supposedly followed the masking and daily testing protocols behind closed doors, but all the publicly facing protocols (Zoom press conferences, masking when not on the field, going to a Halloween party unmasked with more than 3 teammates or staff members), he clearly ignored, for which he and the team should be fined for at least.
I think he’s also been in a bubble of people who agree with him or at least don’t openly disagree with him. So, it probably was shocking to get exposed to viewpoints outside his bubble along with everything else. I’m not sympathetic for him though!
I’m not a fan but when I saw him in interviews I thought he was smart. It seems like he doesn’t really get why people are disappointed in him. He lied, didn’t follow any of the league’s protocols and now he’s just making himself look even worse by all these dumb statements.
Oh he gets it. He’s trolling the world because when he gave his “woke mob” statements he was wearing a T-shirt with Doc Holliday, a man who died young of a communicable respiratory disease, on it. He’s playing emotionally hurt because as a complete narcissist, he loves the attention it brings him.
i’m sorry, i missed the part where he got brutalized and nailed to a cross?
He needs to get off the cross because being held accountable for being a lying a-hole doesn’t make him a martyr.
Right? First he compares himself to MLK, Jr, and now to Jesus. The arrogance is just off the charts. It would be funny to me except that he’s just making the already angry right wingers even more unhinged.
Boo-freaking-hoo to this guy.
Antivaxers are a scourge on our society. And I say this as someone who loves people who won’t get their shot. They are not good people, they are selfish and incredibly arrogant. I hope my loved ones don’t learn the hard way. It’s a special kind of bonkers that the far-right has waded into and there seems to be no getting them back. Even when you love them and your concern is genuine, you’ll be met with “leftist, communist, conformist!” hysteria instead of a real conversation about the fact that vaccinations are a NORMAL part of public health and always have been.
100% – it’s selfish and it’s stupid. it’s saying “i don’t understand relative risk and i refuse to do anything slightly inconvenient to protect myself and others.”
These unvaccinated twats are the reason we are still in this pandemic. I have no sympathy for any of them.
They 100% are the reason this pandemic hasn’t ended. The vaccines were supposed to be our way out. Thanks to these morons, that’s not gonna happen. I have a feeling even a year from now we will still be in this. F*ck anti-vaxxers. Selfish jerks. Do they not understand how they, themselves have benefited from vaccines? Have they ever heard of Polio for God’s sake? How do they think we got it under control? Not to mention many other viruses. Don’t they ever wonder how our lives would have been if so many vaccines had not been created ? I just think anti-vaxxers think they are so healthy and pure nothing can touch them.
Chris Pratt and Aaron Rodgers need to link up and stay quiet forever. I really want to go one day without hearing their Christian values gripes on Celebitchy.
I think the word he’s looking for is “criticized.”
Yup!
And also he’s not being criticized for sharing his views. He’s being criticized for NOT sharing his views, for misrepresenting his views, for lying and putting other people at risk: his teammates, coaches and support staff, the press who had to work indoors with his lying, unmasked, idiot self!
If he had come out and said he’s not vaccinated, he’s allergic to vaccine ingredients (if true) and wore a mask around people he was in close quarters with … as was the NFL, his team’s protocol, few people would have made a stink about it.
Sure dude, you consulted Dr. Joe Rogan and some medical quacks and got yourself “immunized.” But your dumb ass still got COVID.
Right? Dude has access to some of the best doctors in the country, and is listening to…Joe Rogan? And both of them got Covid, recently, so…
What is it that he doesn’t get – HE LIED. The one thing that pisses me off more than anything – he lied. Man up Aaron and take responsibility for what you have done. Whining does not suit you.
That’s the thing. HE LIED. If you aren’t going to get the vaccine the very least you can do is be honest, follow the rules and protect people around you. He didn’t do that. F- him.
It’s not that he’s not vaccinated. Its that he lied about it and deliberately let people think he was vaccinated and didn’t follow the protocols set out by league for the unvaccinated players.
(I mean yes I judge him for refusing the vaccine but the main issue here is the lies and any potential cover-up/protection of Aaron by the Packers.)
He’s not the only NFL player who hasn’t gotten the vaccine and while the others have come under some scrutiny and gotten criticism, the reason he’s the subject of such outrage is because of his deception. He put people at risk, plain and simple, by lying about this.
Yeah exactly. He did not just share his point of view. He actively endangered the lives of others and lied about his vaccination status when asked directly. “Yeah, I’m immunized” in response to “Are you vaccinated?” is a complete lie if he just got some homeopathy/ivermectin.
I’m always confused when people believe freedom of speech/opinions doesn’t mean freedom from others having thoughts about those opinions.
This!
First he lied.
Then he didn’t follow the protocols for unvaccinated players which his union with the NFL had come to an agreement on and was put in place to protect players and staff so that football could be played during the pandemic.
Then he got covid and is now trying to place the blame on everyone but himself.
He went maskless, he partied, put his teammates at risk but it’s everybody’s fault except his.
He’s an azz.
Handsome? I beg to differ…
Also if he’s so worried about the public’s reaction maybe not use right wing dog whistle terms like “woke mob”.
He clearly piled on and provoked people even more with his crazy self important interview.
This!
As stupid as they are, at least Kyrie Irving and Kirk Cousins owned their anti-vax status. Rodgers thought he could play fast and loose with the truth and get away with it. Screw him.
What I personally take issue with the fact that he outright lied about it and continued in-person press when he was supposed to do Zoom-only interviews if unvaccinated. He didn’t follow NFL guidelines for unvaccinated players. He LIED. THAT is the biggest problem here. Of course I don’t support any anti-vax BS but it’s especially upsetting that he deliberately led people to believe he was vaccinated when he is not. There’s a certain level of trust between fellow vaccinated people and he betrayed that.
Dear Qaaron,
It’s approaching winter and fireplace time. Get off the cross; we need the wood.
Really he’s just upset that he was hoping to try for a Hollywood career and he’s largely blown it before he started. Yes he can go work for the lame conservative side of things (screeching on Fox News or making horrible religious movies with worst Superman and has-been Hercules), but that is not what he wanted.
Crucified? LOL! Get off the cross Kaaron, we need the wood.
He thought he couldn’t get covid. Probably thought it was a hoax and now he’s pushing back.
Bottom line, he is not a team player
My body my choice. What a novel statement.
“You done messed up A-a-ron”.
@Common LMAO!!! This wins the internet today HA!!!!!
Lol. Perfect.
OMG does he not understand that people are not mad at him for not being vaccinated, but that he LIED to others about it and flouted COVID protocols, putting colleagues and press, not to mention their families, at risk for getting sick?? He doesn’t come across as very self-aware, does he? Why do these people love to play the victim so much?
I personally couldn’t care less if he’s vaccinated. But what he and others like him don’t get is that they are a threat to the health and safety of others. And that just chaps my ass.
Anybody else on here ever been friends with an elite athlete? I lived with an elite swimmer. Her medical team would monitor her milk intake down to the tablespoon; it was intense. Milk was like the devil or something. I’m not surprised that so many athletes are botching their approach to vaccines; most of them are insanely controlling over that aspect of their lives. They can’t see the forest for the trees to save their lives. Literally.
Well, we still have Kevin Mimms, who is the current Jake from State Farm.
He seems to be out here acting right and is super attractive to boot.
that man is SO good looking.
Jesus would like to be excused from the narrative
The vaccine does not protect you much in my opinion, I got vaccinated and have gotten COVID 2x, tested positive 5 times. So to me it’s ridiculous that this is even news. It’s a persons choice wether or not to get vaccine,.
Bot
No one ever said the vaccines would 100% protect you from catching Covid, they are to keep you from DYING of Covid if you do catch it.
Imagine thinking the *NFL* is a woke mob!