Lacey: Prince William ‘remains unhappy about what his brother has done’

In 2020, Robert Lacey published Battle of Brothers, a somewhat interesting look at the dynamics and dramas between Prince William and Prince Harry. Lacey’s original research and conclusion was that Prince William often behaves like an incandescent-with-rage dictator and that Harry and Meghan had good reason to leave. Then Lacey reissued the book this year with added information straight from Kensington Palace, if not William himself. It’s no big conspiracy what happened: William believed he was co-opting a biographer to “his side” and Lacey published all the sh-t he was told, then Lacey continued to be a shady B about the royals and he’s still talking out of both sides of his mouth. The truth is that Lacey knows a lot more than what he’s saying but he still wants to sell books and get inside info from KP. So here we are: Lacey has said new words about William and Harry and their relationship.
Don’t look to Princes William and Harry to reconcile anytime soon. Describing the current relationship between William, 39, and Harry, 37, royal scribe Robert Lacey doesn’t mince words: “Poor, definitely poor.”
Lacey, author of “Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult,” told Page Six that William recently hosted a party thanking people who were involved in the long-awaited sculpture of his mother, Princess Diana that was unveiled at Kensington Palace last July.
“I’ve spoken to two people from that party and it was quite clear from things he said that his anger towards Harry remains,” Lacey revealed. “He remains unhappy about what his brother has done. There is no immediate possibility of any reconciliation. I mean, it’s not wanted on either side. Too many bitter things have been said.”
The bad blood between the brothers was also exacerbated by Markle’s alleged bullying of royal staff, something she has steadfastly denied. The incidents, which reportedly left some staff in tears, allegedly happened when the Duchess of Sussex lived at Kensington Palace following her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. Lacey says that the serious allegations were the cause of a screaming match between the brothers and resulted in them splitting up their staff.
“I am told by the person to whom William described this, that William physically went round to discover Harry on the Kensington campus and they had a face-to-face showdown,” Lacey said. “It ended with William saying, ‘Well, I don’t want you in my household anymore.”
“The Crown” advisor says there has been one “curious benefit” to the royal rift.
“Certainly on this end of things, Charles, William, and the Queen have been on the telephone to each other a lot,” Lacey said. “And a paradoxical benefit of what’s happened has been that now they have come to form an effective working trio at the head of things, with the Queen slightly taking a step back. There have been problems between the Queen and Charles in the past. Certainly problems between William and his father in the past. These are set behind them. And I’m told they have a very good efficient working relationship. And so the future of the Royal Family, and what it does, you know, is in very sound hands.”
The event Lacey references is the KP reception last month which William and Kate hosted to thank everyone involved in the Fakakta Diana statue. We heard at the time that William name-checked Harry and the initial reports were about how nice that was William mentioned his brother. Now Lacey is saying that his sources told him William used his speech to rage about Harry? Sure, I’ll believe that. I don’t think Baldemort can help himself. It’s clear that Harry and Meghan live rent-free in both William and Kate’s heads.
As for Lacey’s repetition of the story that William “kicked out” the Sussexes because Meghan was bullying staff… again, prove it. It seems very, very important to William that this version is the official version, which is how you know it is not. Harry and Meghan left KP because they were being smeared by their own office. And if KP had any actual evidence or first-person testimony of Meghan’s “bullying” behavior, they would have amplified by now. All they’ve got is vague stories about how “Meghan made someone cry” and “Meghan had a work ethic and expected staffers to have work ethics too.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.
I bet Harry is also unhappy with what have you done, Will.
William has never been truly happy. Not as a child, or as an adolescent and certainly not as an adult. Raging on Harry is getting quite old now. He wants credit for kicking Harry out sure, have at it. Now the stage is all his but what has been done with it. Flop after flop despite all the resources available to him. It must hurt him to see Harry earning a great living and thriving. Harry only has to sneeze and the press go running. Rage seems to be the only emotion Willie has left and good luck to him with that.
@Elizabeth Regina, 100% co-sign everything you wrote. Willy’s #1 problem is Harry, and especially Harry’s happiness. It’s been drilled in his mind since he was a toddler that Harry’s whole existence is to serve Willy boy and no one else. Not only was Harry better than W with everything as a kid, and always took attention from his bro because of his fun personality, but as an adult, Harry found his worth and purpose, and he had the audacity to find someone that amplified said worth. Someone he (rightly) puts above all other relatives (the Windsos are not family). His soulmate, who became his better half.
That lost of control for Willy boy has been devastating to say the least. Harry was never supposed to know his true worth, and Willy will (attempt to) destroy the person who helped Harry become the best version of himself!! This is why there will never be a reconciliation between the brothers, because H will always love and respect Meghan…his better half, his wife, and the mother of his children! And Willy, who is loyal to no one, will always resent Meghan from taking the best thing from him.
@truthSF Amen and Amen!
and in other news, water continues to be wet. 😒
Good.
Stay mad.
Interesting that Willie allegedly said, “well I don’t want you in my household anymore” Confirms what we all know about him kicking up a stink when he can’t control someone. His hatred for Meghan must run pretty deep. It must be galling for him that the Sussexes unlike others don’t have to ask him for handouts.
I think his Meghan rage is, at its heart, from the point that she helped give Harry his wings. We know he always wanted to be out, and we know that the royal machine expected Harry to be sort of an assistant king to William someday as they knew that William couldn’t and wouldn’t do the work satisfactorily. He knew Harry would always stay even though he didn’t want to and that Harry, just by sheer dint of the fact that he likes working and being valuable would always do enough work and the rota would let that be William’s work.
Until Meghan came along and helped Harry bust out.
I look forward to whatever dustup is going to happen with William, whether he quits and removes himself and his children from the line of succession or just blows up the monarchy.
“And a paradoxical benefit of what’s happened has been that now they have come to form an effective working trio at the head of things’
Love this mention of how only NOW are they effective, since they all came together in communal rage about Harry wanting to enjoy his own life. Bless
How much do you want to bet that the different households are very much divided? Because they way these people lie they usually say the opposite of what is the truth.
I mean we’re seeing the divided households play out in real time. Charles saying that he’s going to go against his late father’s wishes and not give Edward DoE when its time (i.e. when charles is king), the articles about Kate the lynchpin, upon her shoulders rests the entire future of the monarchy, William should be the next king, and then finally whatever has been going on with charles and the leaks about his foundation.
None of us know fully what’s going on behind the scenes, but effective and unified this family is not.
Agreed. Unfortunately, the one household with a reasonable (for the RF) head on its shoulders is Charles, who seems to be afraid of both his son and his mother. So reason doesn’t stand a chance.
Gabby, I don’t think Charles is afraid of his mother. He might be afraid of how many more stupid/rogue things she will do re. Andrew in her declining years.
100%. Lacey’s example of this grand united trio is *checks notes* they talk to each other on the phone now. How …impressive?
@merlinsmom
And Fire burns and the sky is blue etc….
@Scorpion
yep
Meanwhile Harry remains happy and thriving with his family in California.
“Very efficient working relationship” with his father. Whatever!
Is smearing his brother and his wife, baldy’s way of conquering America?
Good luck to them. I just wish they’ll stay on their musty island.
Interesting choice of words. Leads me to believe that there’s no personal family like relationship, only a working business relationship between the three.
Willam is angry because Harry is free. He can do nothing if he wants to, which is all William ever wanted. Not to mention Harry has a wife he adores, and William had to marry the only person willing to put up with him. It’s pure jealousy. Harry is more popular, more successful, and most importantly HAPPY! William could never.
It’s really sad to see this playing out. At the end of the day, you’re right, Harry is free to do what he wants and he’s happy. Maybe not completely happy because I think deep down we all want a good, supportive family network, but it’s as good as it’s going to get.
I can’t help but feel sorry for William. He’s stuck in a system, and stuck in a mindset. I don’t know whether he will ever be able to break out of it, but ultimately everyone deserves to be able to find peace. Not everyone is lucky enough to get to that place though.
It just shows that William lives in a bubble completely covered in teflon. The man is not capable of taking any ACCOUNTABILITY for ANYTHING. Thats how he was raised,so in his mind he really has never done anything wrong to anyone.
Good. Let it eat him up daily.
Yes
William’s obsession with Harry is his problem. It’s not Harry’s fault he has nothing better to do with his life than bitch about his younger brother to anyone and everyone. They are the only ones who keep this drama going and they had the audacity to tell people they’re glad the drama is gone. Clearly, that’s not the case.
“Prince William remains unhappy.” We can just stop right there.
+1
Yawn, nothing new. Sure does seem like the well is drying up for these royal ‘experts’. No new stories because H&M run a tight ship and the Keens are trying to conquer America. We’ve been talking about Will be angry for how long now?
William will end up solving the problems of the modern monarchy. He will be so bad at the job, that even the racists will turn on him, and George will never be king.
Problem solved.
Aristocrats should be humiliated that this is their public face,
I’m sorry but what exactly did Harry do that has made elegant bil so upset . Surely a person who claims he loves his brother would be happy he left a situation that was making him unhappy, he would be glad his brother left to protect his family, yes?
Harry is supposed to be below William in all things. William is supposed to be the more handsome, more intelligent, more talented brother because HE was born first, damnit! There’s an order of precedence that must be maintained. But as he grew up Harry was the brother with Diana’s touch. Harry was the charming one, grew to become the handsome one, the war hero, the one who was most popular. When the royal family needed a charm offensive, they called on Harry, not William. Harry did the royal tours that Kate and William should have done in 2012-2016. Harry was the most popular royal. William hoped that Harry’s marriage would put Harry in his place–Harry should have married some minor aristo-adjacent (but not an actual aristo because that would make Kate look bad) bimbo who could have been turned into the next Fergie. Or, Harry should have remained single and stayed a third wheel to him and Kate. This isn’t about a man who loves and misses his brother. William is a malignant narcissist who has been told he’s perfect his whole life, even if he sees himself that he isn’t. He can’t stand to have anyone around who could be seen as “better” than him. He has never learned how to regulate his own emotions, therefore the “incandescent rages.” He’s a deeply unpleasant person with a cruel streak that he’s had since he was a child.
He met, fell in love, married, had children and left with a Black woman. Full stop. That is what happened.
Meghan was suppose to be a ‘phase’ that Harry was to ride hard and put away damaged. You don’t invite non white people to dinner at the family table.
Prince William and his rage.. it is exhausting to read about all the time I can’t imagine living in his circle it has to be a nightmare.
There is a lot going on this week, so I imagine the raging prince will be in full form for awhile, but does anyone outside the staunch royalists and rags even care? It (and he) have become a predictable joke.
H ruined his life plan of being lazier when he took his little family and left.
He cannot bear to be overshadowed, so he set to destroy them.
This is why I think William was the one who made comments about Archie’s skin color. I think all could be forgiven/forgotten (on Williams end) as time moves on, especially because William always wanted to be the star and this suits him. But William is big mad that Harry let that anonymous cat out of the bag (and that they are competing for headlines) and will never forgive him.
I’m just saying the thing about the offices is like… just normal family arguing stuff. But this all speaks to an unrelenting anger that I think can only come from fear of being outed as the Royal racist. It’s *personal* for him in a way it’s not with Charles.
I definitely think this is a huge part of it. There is something between the brothers that made Harry say their relationship was “space” while Harry and Charles are working on their relationship (according to Harry). Maybe that’s just Harry feeling a duty as a son that he does not feel as a brother, or feels differently, but I think its something more. William has been lashing out against Harry in the press a lot more than Charles has over the past 6 months. Like you said it seems personal. I think its partly loss of control – W is livid he no longer controls Harry – and partly just anger that Harry is now living this incredible life and William is going to spend the rest of his days opening red boxes in a drafty castle – but I think there is something else and I think its that William is scared about being outed as the family racist (ha, like there’s only one) and mad that Harry even put the skin color conversation “out there” in the public sphere to begin with.
British royal reporters just can’t help being clownish royal sycophants!👑🦜
Lacey knows the change of heart to reconcile has to come from William, as he stated in previous articles. He’s too cowardly to repeat that.
I love that they are stuck putting lipstick on a pig and pretending the pig is a beauty queen.
This is getting old now, Willy. Either get some therapy or shut the hell up. Harry is free and he’s never coming back. Deal with it.
I seem to remember that all the stories about the Sussexes move to Windsor said that William was angry about Harry moving. Now its switched to “William kicked Harry out”? Next they will claim that William wanted the Sussexes to move to California and it was William’s idea to sign the Netflix deal. As far as William, the queen and Charles having this wonderful working relationship? I’m sure that’s exactly how Charles feels about all the ” skip Charles for William” stories. Anyway, how many times is Lacey going to rehash the story? Is the audio book version of Battle of Brothers being updated? At least he did say one thing that I believe is correct and that neither of the brothers has any interest in reconciling.
It is so much revisionist history from William, with him falsely claiming he had any say in the matter. The Queen and Charles were moving Harry and Meghan to under BP to get them away from William’s raging and control issues. William resisted, released his own info about the Household remaining the joint, with separate staffs, but William still controlling Harry and Meghan. QEII and Charles shot back with their own leaks, confirming they were moving Harry and Meghan to their own separate Household under BP.
Good. Stay unhappy William.
I definitely think that this reminds me of the Trump era, when you knew if he was accusing someone else of doing something that he was guilty of the same thing. I think KP is desperate to keep the real reason for the separation of the households a secret – was it William’s bullying, William’s rage, William’s laziness, William’s mismanagement of money?
Harry: discovers shady financial goings on with the Cambridge part of the foundation and orders his and Meghan’s charities to be earmarked so they won’t be embezzled by Elegant Bill
Elegant Bill stalking across Kensington: WELL I DON’T WANT YOU IN MY HOUSEHOLD ANYMORE!!! (Eric Cartman voice)
+1
Charles, William and the Queen have been on the phone a lot. Duh?… So isn’t that what you would expect an aging monarch, her heir and heir apparent should be doing?
These people are devoid of common sense.
Nobody cares about Willy’s unhappiness because in the real world people have bills to pay, children to feed and take care of, parents to take care of, and in some cases both.
Working people don’t have time for this claptrap. But it does make for good gossip to enjoy.
So Jason knauf (pictured yapping it up with Kate and will at cop 26 last week) has given a witness statement for the Fail’s appeal in Meghan’s case. He was likely the senior royal source who met with the fail’s editor earlier this year& passed on info. He was also behind the bullying report & briefing the press about that before Oprah. He’s not operating in a way William & Kate are unaware of. So given that I imagine Harry isn’t too pleased with William either.
It’s odd to see the bullying claims mentioned as I don’t think most of the press who don’t like Meghan even find it believable & most dropped it quite quickly after the Oprah interview. The orgs that Archewell are partnering with likely don’t either.
I get that royalty must be different but given all Harry & William have gone through together with loss of their mother etc I don’t understand what would possess William to act this way towards his younger sibling. I wonder if any of their mutual friends or relatives tried to intervene. Can’t recall many reports on that.
One of the staff with the fake bullying claims (Toubati) was a Jason plant all along. They’re close.
Question for UK peeps:
If/when William becomes king, what would happen if he refused to sign the papers in the red box, or ignored them for months, or decided he didn’t want to meet with the PM, or went into some kind of towering rage during his meeting with the PM? Or even worse, decided unilaterally to fire the PM because they weren’t deferential/didn’t take his shit/weren’t to his liking/had an annoying laugh/one of his Norfolk mates had some petty grievance and William wanted to settle scores by flexing his power? Would that precipitate a constitutional crisis?
How important are these meetings held between the monarch and PM/papers signed by the monarch for the constitutional underpinnings and continued function of the UK government?
William’s instability, constant rage, and general laziness seems like a huge liability for both the monarchy and UK government. Was this the reason why people freaked out (and continue to freak out) about Harry stepping back? That they were hoping Harry would be the Responsible Adult and do all of this as a stand-in for William?
This is how you state the obvious and craft an article to keep your status as a royal reporter. Quite a gig if you can get it. It also speaks volumes about the UK audience.
William will stew in his fury and regret forever. That’s his choice. Harry has chosen freedom, love, and good work. And that’s the tale of two brothers.
So William hosts a party & bitches & moans about his brother & SIL to guests? How does that in any way make him look good?