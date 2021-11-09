Lacey: Prince William ‘remains unhappy about what his brother has done’

In 2020, Robert Lacey published Battle of Brothers, a somewhat interesting look at the dynamics and dramas between Prince William and Prince Harry. Lacey’s original research and conclusion was that Prince William often behaves like an incandescent-with-rage dictator and that Harry and Meghan had good reason to leave. Then Lacey reissued the book this year with added information straight from Kensington Palace, if not William himself. It’s no big conspiracy what happened: William believed he was co-opting a biographer to “his side” and Lacey published all the sh-t he was told, then Lacey continued to be a shady B about the royals and he’s still talking out of both sides of his mouth. The truth is that Lacey knows a lot more than what he’s saying but he still wants to sell books and get inside info from KP. So here we are: Lacey has said new words about William and Harry and their relationship.

Don’t look to Princes William and Harry to reconcile anytime soon. Describing the current relationship between William, 39, and Harry, 37, royal scribe Robert Lacey doesn’t mince words: “Poor, definitely poor.” Lacey, author of “Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult,” told Page Six that William recently hosted a party thanking people who were involved in the long-awaited sculpture of his mother, Princess Diana that was unveiled at Kensington Palace last July. “I’ve spoken to two people from that party and it was quite clear from things he said that his anger towards Harry remains,” Lacey revealed. “He remains unhappy about what his brother has done. There is no immediate possibility of any reconciliation. I mean, it’s not wanted on either side. Too many bitter things have been said.” The bad blood between the brothers was also exacerbated by Markle’s alleged bullying of royal staff, something she has steadfastly denied. The incidents, which reportedly left some staff in tears, allegedly happened when the Duchess of Sussex lived at Kensington Palace following her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. Lacey says that the serious allegations were the cause of a screaming match between the brothers and resulted in them splitting up their staff. “I am told by the person to whom William described this, that William physically went round to discover Harry on the Kensington campus and they had a face-to-face showdown,” Lacey said. “It ended with William saying, ‘Well, I don’t want you in my household anymore.” “The Crown” advisor says there has been one “curious benefit” to the royal rift. “Certainly on this end of things, Charles, William, and the Queen have been on the telephone to each other a lot,” Lacey said. “And a paradoxical benefit of what’s happened has been that now they have come to form an effective working trio at the head of things, with the Queen slightly taking a step back. There have been problems between the Queen and Charles in the past. Certainly problems between William and his father in the past. These are set behind them. And I’m told they have a very good efficient working relationship. And so the future of the Royal Family, and what it does, you know, is in very sound hands.”

The event Lacey references is the KP reception last month which William and Kate hosted to thank everyone involved in the Fakakta Diana statue. We heard at the time that William name-checked Harry and the initial reports were about how nice that was William mentioned his brother. Now Lacey is saying that his sources told him William used his speech to rage about Harry? Sure, I’ll believe that. I don’t think Baldemort can help himself. It’s clear that Harry and Meghan live rent-free in both William and Kate’s heads.

As for Lacey’s repetition of the story that William “kicked out” the Sussexes because Meghan was bullying staff… again, prove it. It seems very, very important to William that this version is the official version, which is how you know it is not. Harry and Meghan left KP because they were being smeared by their own office. And if KP had any actual evidence or first-person testimony of Meghan’s “bullying” behavior, they would have amplified by now. All they’ve got is vague stories about how “Meghan made someone cry” and “Meghan had a work ethic and expected staffers to have work ethics too.”