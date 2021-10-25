Prince William name-checked Harry at last week’s reception for the Diana statue

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted a private reception for everyone involved with the Princess Diana statue in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. This was the same reception which they wanted Prince Harry to attend, and they were trying to publicly guilt him into coming back just for a dumb thank-you reception. Harry already thanked everyone involved when he was in the UK in early July, for the unveiling of this fakakta statue. In any case, it fell to William to make a little speech, and the Sun got a hot tip that Baldemort name-checked Harry.

Prince William generously name-checked Harry in a rare show of unity as he thanked friends for their late mum’s statue. Despite the strain on their relationship since Megxit and the Oprah Winfrey interview, he said the brothers were “both happy” with it. Harry, 37, returned to Britain for the Princess Diana statue ceremony in July, but missed the private reception at Kensington Palace held to thank donors and friends. But Wills, 39, stepped in and spoke on behalf of himself and his brother. A source said: “It was very intimate and sweet. There was a real family feel as many of Diana’s 17 godchildren were also there. William made a brilliant speech saying thank you from him and Harry and how happy they both were with the statue. He mentioned Harry by name. The brothers are barely on speaking terms but it’s clear the Princess Di statue has done some good.”

It occurs to me that William has kind of set it up so he’s damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t. Which is hilarious – by name-checking his brother, William looks like what he is, a clout-chaser latching on to his brother’s popularity and good name. If William had not mentioned Harry, he would look spiteful and bitter (which he is as well). Anyway, I’m just reminded of how shocked I was that William and Harry made it through the statue unveiling with so little drama. All of the drama in the lead-up came from Middleton Manor, trying to insert Kate and Carole into every story. Which leads me to another thought: it’s curious that we haven’t heard much about Kate’s involvement in last week’s reception. Hm.