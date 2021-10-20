Prince William & Kate hosted the ‘private’ reception for the fakakta Diana statue

Two weekends ago, the British papers tried to push a story about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would make a “surprise” trip to the UK, just so that they could attend a Kensington Palace reception designed to thank everyone involved in the fakakta statue of Diana, which was placed in the Sunken Garden on the grounds of Kensington Palace. The idea behind the “surprise visit” story was that of course Harry would want to be there because it involved his mother, and because the royal rota continues to push the idea that it’s up to Harry and Meghan to reach out and make amends with the family. In any case, the Sussexes’ rep shut down the story. Last night at KP, the reception took place with William and Kate acting as hosts:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have held a reception at Kensington Palace to mark the unveiling of the Diana Princess of Wales statue. William and Kate gathered in the sunken garden of their London home, where the bronze tribute to the late princess is located.
But the Duke of Sussex, who lives in California after quitting as a senior working royal, did not fly back to attend Tuesday’s event. He is understood to have been in touch privately with donors who supported the statue.
The private event on Tuesday afternoon was a chance for the Cambridges to thank those who backed the project and to gather in memory of the princess. The guest list is thought to have included Diana’s close friends, former staff and relatives.
So Kate was finally included in something involving the fakakta statue. She threw a huge tantrum about the unveiling back in June, when William told her that she could not come. I swear, there was desperation-sweat pouring off the Middletons for about three solid weeks. I bet Kate is mad that Tuesday night’s event was “private” and she couldn’t pose exactly like the Diana statue with her three children. Cosplay Kate strikes again!
As for Harry’s absence… he told y’all that he wasn’t going. But please allow Duncan Larcombe to say many words about Harry’s absence and how it will further deepen the brothers’ rift:
“I think it’s very sad that Harry didn’t go and I think he [would have been] sorely missed,” royal expert Duncan Larcombe, author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story told OK! “Obviously he lives a long way away now and we’ve still got travel restrictions but it’s entirely possible for him to fly back to the UK, as he showed in July for the unveiling of the statue. Both of Diana’s sons should be there. Unfortunately, it’s just further confirmation – not that another is needed – that things are not great between the brothers. If their mother’s legacy can’t bring them together then you do wonder what on earth can.”
Duncan believes William will ‘do the decent thing’ and refer to Harry when he thanks donors at the party.
“It’ll be interesting to see if William makes any reference to Harry and I would expect he will [have done],” he continues. “He [will have] thanked people for being there on behalf of him and his brother. We’ll have to wait until we know what William [has said] before we can draw conclusions about whether the rift has deepened.”
“William can’t just hop on a plane to see Harry easily, although of course he could, but they live thousands of miles apart and you do wonder when they will find common ground in the future. I’m told that at the moment there’s a ‘wait and see what’s in Harry’s book’ attitude among the royal family. But the reality is that Diana’s memorial party is another opportunity missed for the two brothers to get together.”
I know the Sussex Squaders don’t like to hear this, but I personally believe that Harry has made overtures about coming back for a visit. I think he’s been taking everyone’s temperature and trying to work out a way to spend a week in the UK, and maybe at one point he was thinking about coming to this reception. But I think William is shutting it down, with Charles’ implicit agreement. I think William is manipulating the situation – in his Baldemort way – to deny Harry’s requests to visit, then blaming Harry for not making an effort to visit. It’s the Keen Method.
Are we sure this happened, because TOB was also with the Queen, Charles, and some other royals at an Investment gathering at Windsor (?).
So either this Diana reception didn’t happen or it did and it was 5 minutes, because it’s a long drive from KP to the Queen’s place. Unless he took a helicopter. *cough*
@Rawiya: It’s in the court circular. It did happen, the press just wasn’t there.
I thought the whole point of this one was to invite press and give them pictures. Maybe the press dipped because there was no Harry.
Amy Bee court circular can be manipulated. Photos, or it didn’t happen.
That is what i want to know. Did this reception even really happened? Wasn’t the rota originally invited? Didn’t both keens have engagements yesterday? What exactly is going on here?
This reception was on Tuesday afternoon, and the reception at Windsor was in the evening, so its entirely possible he attended both and just took the helicopter between the two events, as he loves to do.
Agree about the refusing to let him visit but then leaking stories about how cruel it is for Harry not to visit. It must be exhausting for Harry and Meghan to know this is constantly playing out whatever they do!
It is depressing how successful and powerful the british media’s perspective has been. Even friends of mine who i thought were likeminded looked horrified when i said i didnt like william and kate and had some very familiar sounding soundbites about h and m.
I’m sure the Sussexes as used to this by now. It’s like Tom doing stupid interviews … Meghan won’t talk to him because he keeps ranting about her in public, so he rants about her in public and says it’s her fault because she won’t speak to him.
That doesn’t mean it’s not painful, it’s just that they likely don’t expect anything else.
As I say about a couple of really awful destructive relatives who have never failed to do exactly what they’ve always done:
Always disappointing. Never surprising.
Sorry Kaiser. I just don’t think he’s that pressed about visiting right now. I also don’t think it’s Harry making overtures. It’s the Windsors trying to get him to come back for anything. We all agree that the Windsors are stuck in an invisible contract with the British media and must provide them with content. And what those RRs are baying for with every fiber of their being is a reunion and access to the Sussex’s so they can get pictures of them all together. Especially the Sussex children.
I don’t think Harry was coming back either. The first unveiling was probably going to be his only trip to the UK this year, as Well Child was also bumped up so he could be there. The reception was simply payment for the press, therefore making the event completely unnecessary for Harry to attend. If Harry wanted to go back he would, especially if he’s traveling solo, but what would be his purpose right now? Who would he want to see desperately enough to get on a plane for 8 hours? Charles, William, the queen? I’m sure he has plans to go back at some point but I don’t think he’s pressed about not going now.
@Snuffles: I’m with you on this. The most obvious clue that Harry had no intention of go back to the UK this year was that the Wellchild Awards were pushed up to June when he was in the UK.
Harry is fearless. If he wants to be in the UK, he will be there. William can throw a tantrum all he wants. What’s the difference when he has been doing that since he was child lol.
Honestly if Harry wants to visit the UK he should just do it. What’s baldy going to do, arrest him at the border?
Although I’m definitely one of those people who want the Sussexes to leave Salty Island behind forever.
Exactly if harry wanted lili diana to be christened in the UK it would happen. There’s nothing william can do about it.
He could.
But depending on what he’s visiting for and his agenda, PW, PC or courtiers could block him from access. Remember before the move, he had plans to visit his grandmother and someone canceled it, and basically told Harry he couldn’t come to Windsor or wherever she was and he wouldn’t be seeing her? It’s hard to get through the castle gates if the FK and FFK don’t want you there.
Honestly, I think for this, if Harry was dying to be there, he would be there, and William could not really have said “no.” For other things, maybe William is pulling strings behind the scene to keep Harry out of the UK, but I think for this, Harry would be there if he really wanted to be. I think in his mind, he probably made the choice that being there in July for the unveiling was more important than this, so he picked that over this. It does make me wonder if the Sussexes are planning on going back to the UK sooner rather than later and Harry didn’t want to make two trips close together?
I do think its weird that KATE attended this one, when she presumably didn’t have anything to do with the donors etc – it says to me that there was an agreement reached, and she was told she could not attend the public event but would be allowed to attend the private event, with no pictures.
Finally – I’m laughing at how it’s HARRY’S job to go back to the UK to “mend the rift,” but for William, “William can’t just hop on a plane to see Harry easily, although of course he could, but they live thousands of miles apart and you do wonder when they will find common ground in the future.” So WHICH IS IT DUNCAN??? Is it super easy to fly back and forth between London and Montecito, or is it thousands of miles and they can’t just “hop on a plane easily”???
It’s just always funny to me when a RR gives away the plot like that, so to speak. The issue isn’t just the brothers seeing each other. The issue is the brothers seeing each other on William’s terms.
I just commented the same thing about lacrombe’s comments. Did he forget that harry actually has to work for a living now? If william is desperate to see his brother he could always clear his schedule for a week, hop on a private jet and visit him. If harry could go to the UK in a public plane back in late june, then william could have visited him aswel that summer holiday.
So harry should come over for a visit but baldy can’t go to cali?
Wait, Kate threw a fit? Did I miss something?
Wait, they had “donors” paying for this? For why? Do they not have the cash in the family? Rich people are just ridiculous.
As I recall that was the big question when the plans for this statue were first announced several years ago. I imagine though that certain people were thrilled to donate in order to say that they did and of course have a chance to meet and greet with the princes and are probably disappointed that it was Kate instead of Harry.
Wait, are we suggesting that famous eco-warrior William wanted his brother to fly all the way over on a plane for a few drinks? 🙄.
And what on earth is this journalist smoking? In one sentence he says, of Harry, “obviously he lives a long way away now and we still got travel restrictions but it’s entirely possible for him to fly back to the UK as he showed in July”. Then he writes a paragraph later of William
“William can’t just hop on a plane to see Harry easily, although of course he could, but they live thousands of miles apart”
WTF??
That pathetic look she’s giving at him in that Earthshot picture. Like a spaniel waiting for a treat omg
What a pair of stunted human beings
I think Harry may make a trip back but I don’t think it would be for this (or something like this). He already went to the statue unveiling (which was the “main” event if we’re being honest). And he had no plans to come to this one. Because like @Becks1 says above, if he really wanted to be there, he would be there.
And when he comes over again, it’ll be for work purposes (or at least, he’ll fit in patronage visits and the like around whatever he’s there for) or funerals.
I doubt the reception even happened. Yes it’s included in CC, but we all know how the Keens love to manipulate that circular to make it seem like they’re busy (👀). Harry & Meghan dipped, so the event was ruled irrelevant.
I bet Keen is pissed she didn’t get to roll out her Diana cosplay for the press to eat up. Another snub Baldy has thrown her way recently…
All that double speak. I doubt Harry thought about coming. He has two young kids and a life of his own. He paid homage to his mom already. As for the donors, I’ve no doubt he reached out privately to them to thank them. He definitely didn’t wait for William to include him at this reception.
William had all summer to fly to California if he wanted to. He doesn’t care about Harry. He most certainly won’t be the one apologizing for anything that has gone down. Harry know this and for his mental health keeps space between them.
Look, I know the idea that William is behind the scenes making all the Palace decisions regarding Harry seems like a more juicy story but I don’t think it’s true and it takes away some of Harry’s agency in this. I don’t believe that Harry is so eager to see his family after all he and Meghan have been through. Let’s not forget that after the Oprah interview the family didn’t apologize, basically called Harry and Meghan liars and they also said that they were going to investigate Meghan for bullying. The only reason the family has stopped briefing against Harry and Meghan is because they’re afraid of what going to end up in the book. Furthermore even when Harry visited he never stuck around to see the family. For Harry to want to visit there has to be some recognition from the family that they were wrong as he told Gayle talking to them has been unproductive.
“…Diana’s memorial party is another opportunity missed for the two brothers to get together.” They don’t need a special event or a trip across the pond – every day is an opportunity for them to get together, if they want to.