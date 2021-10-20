Duchess Kate: ‘Addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict’

Here are more photos of the Duchess of Cambridge yesterday at the Forward Trust. Our photo agencies got the photos later than they usually would have, so this is sort of a fashion/styling post too. Her red dress is Ralph Lauren, and the turtleneck is cashmere. It’s new-to-us, and it is pretty, although I stand by my assessment that Kate loves to copykeen. Kensington Palace released a less-than-a-minute clip of Kate’s “keynote speech” at the event, and Kensington Palace released the text to select media outlets, like People Magazine:
Launching the Taking Action on Addiction Campaign she thanked those who shared their experiences of addiction with her as she met with beneficiaries of the charity as well as supporters with experience of addiction.
Kate said, “Addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict. But it can happen to any one of us. None of us are immune. It is all too rarely discussed as a serious mental health condition and seldom do we take the time to uncover and fully understand its fundamental root causes…. The journey towards addiction is often multi-layered and complex. But, by recognizing what lies beneath addiction, we can help remove the taboo and shame that sadly surrounds it. As a society, we need to start from a position of compassion and empathy. Where we nurture those around us, understand their journey, and what has come before them.”
Speaking of her pride in being patron of The Forward Trust, Kate highlighted how the lockdowns and anxiety caused by the COVID-19 crisis have exacerbated the problem for many sufferers. “The pandemic has had a devastating impact on addiction rates. And families and children are having to cope with addiction in greater numbers than ever before. We know that over one and a half million people across the U.K. who did not have substance misuse prior to lockdown may now be experiencing problems associated with increased alcohol consumption. Around 2 million individuals who were identified as being in recovery, may have experienced a relapse over the past 18 months.”
On Tuesday, she spoke of the hope that she holds despite the figures. “I have had the privilege of meeting many incredible people who have lived through the harsh realities of addiction,” she said in her speech. “Through their own hard work, and with the help from communities and charities, such as The Forward Trust, lives really are being turned around.
In the keynote speech, she added, “I fully support The ‘Taking Action on Addiction’ campaign to improve awareness and understanding of addiction. The campaign will show us that, not only do many people recover from addiction, they can go on to prosper. We can all play our part in helping this work. By understanding, by listening, by connecting. So that together we can build a happier, healthier and more nurturing society.”
Her speechwriters are doing a better job, at least. I expected her to go to the microphone, flip her hair and mumble something about how she’s keen to meet addicts. I found this interesting: “It is all too rarely discussed as a serious mental health condition and seldom do we take the time to uncover and fully understand its fundamental root causes…” She’s trying to link addiction to early-childhood development (her beloved Early Years research), like if addicts had better childhoods in two-parent affluent homes, then maybe they wouldn’t be addicts. That’s not the way any of this works. As medical research into addiction grows, we find more and more that there are so many genetic predispositions to addiction, and those genetic predispositions are across race, class and socioeconomic background. I know I’m nitpicking, but her emphasis on “knowing the root cause” of these issues is often simplistic and offensive.
Is she not aware that addiction happens in loving families? In well-to-do families? In her own family?
Yes. Exactly. Her own uncle is a known coke-head and most of her her in-laws seem very ‘fond’ of the drink!!! But they’re rich and privileged so I guess she thinks that doesn’t count as addiction.
Her uncle is different, he’s willing to be an anti-Meghan mouthpiece for her! So his drug trafficking and knocking his wife out with a right hook are okay.
This speech would land better if she and William hadn’t vacationed at Gary’s known cocaine trafficking villa.
Am I missing something in her comments? I don’t see that she said anything about socioeconomic status or families for that matter causing addition . The way I read it, she is saying that underlying mental health issues are the root cause of addiction.
Same. She doesn’t say that those root causes aren’t genetic, right?
We’re all connecting the dots, which is that Kate thinks that mental health issues don’t happen in perfect loving families and that mental health issues are often the result of “stress” or something similar. So when says addiction is a “mental health issue” its easy to go from there to Kate’s views on mental health issues.
I’m taking her comments in context with other things she’s said, not just this particular speech. Lol.
she is so bad at making speeches. between her hair, repeatedly looking at her notes, and her constant head flicks, it was jarring to watch. she makes it incredibly hard for the audience to focus on the message.
I’m sure that’s why they didn’t just post a video of the speech and cut back and forth. She looks like a nervous pony with all that head flicking
that’s what i thought too! they cut the video so that it barely showed her speaking which means everyone at KP agrees that she’s shit at speeches
How has she not improved after all this time? Hire a coach, practice, learn to memorize more than one word so you don’t have to look at your notes the entire time. I’m baffled!
Maybe I’m an asshole but I just don’t think she said all of the text that was provided to People. The little clip that KP provided was not good, so I just don’t see how she could even make it through all of those words.
“As a society, we need to start from a position of compassion and empathy. Where we nurture those around us, understand their journey, and what has come before them.”
LOL. She should take a page out of her ghostwriter and practice what she’s spouting. Also maybe she can wean herself off from having her photos being photoshop to the max.
Addiction is a disease some people are born with. You do not become an addict, you are born an addict.
Addiction can’t be cured but it can be arrested.
I disagree with that. You can be born with a genetic predisposition to addiction but never become an addict. You can be born with a predisposition to mental illness such as schizophrenia or bipolar and never develop either.
Life plays an important part in the process. Kate has a point in early years making a difference. Perhaps not in terms of having the perfect, loving family but in terms of leaning coping strategies, prioritising mental & physical health and perhaps even witnessing addiction in action for some.
It’s also true that those from disadvantaged backgrounds have the odds of developing addiction more greatly stacked against them. Lack of opportunities, education and access to health care can all play a part.
People may not even have a genetic predisposition at all, but when dealing with trauma or exposed to highly addictive substances, may still go down that path.
It’s far too black and white to say that addiction is genetic.
Of course life plays an important part in the process and no one is saying that it doesn’t. But there IS also an incredibly important genetic component that is always overlooked here. That doesn’t mean we don’t do anything about it – it just means it has to be approached from several different angles.
And for Kate, “mental health” does mean “make sure you have the perfect loving family and spend lots of time outdoors” so yeah, I’m okay saying that she thinks addiction is a result of people who come from “broken homes.”
@Graceb – very well said.
It is stating the obvious to say that both nature and nurture play a role in who becomes an addict. Kate didn’t need years of studying “the early years” to understand that, and neither to do we. It’s a complex issue, not one that she can paint with her broad brush strokes. If you look at everything she’s said in context, there isn’t a single insight that is new.
@GraceB- Hear, hear!
Thank you for your comment, GraceB. Agreed. I have family members struggling with addiction and true, it does run in that family. However, many members of that family were also susceptible to it and did not develop addiction. Life choices and life events also played a part – childhood issues, job loss, infidelity, betrayal, and honestly, I think fraternity life for men can sometimes set up a lifetime of bad habits.
I saw an uncut clip of the speech that was just a little under 2 minutes, I think? So I’m thinking the keynote speech was just very short. Not sure but are they usually longer?
I hate to give her the benefit of doubt, but that sentence ends in ellipses – some of that speech has been cut out, so I wouldn’t jump to the conclusion that she’s talking about Early Years. It seems a good enough speech, full of high-minded words, but that doesn’t mean anything will come of it.
I like this look but somehow it looks as if the skirt is about to fall of her waist?
Like, it looks heavy on her while normally these type off skirts add something light and airy.
Why can’t she take her own advice for once.
This is better than her other speeches but it still is really lightweight for a “keynote” speech from the patron of the organization. And when she talks about meeting people who have lived through addiction – I laughed. when, on her annual or biannual (or less) visits to this charity? it’s certainly not something we see her do on a regular basis.
i said yesterday that I watched part of her speech on KP’s IG and what stood out to me was how she had to look down at her notes for EVERY line. It was really distracting, no wonder they only showed a short clip. It was as if I met someone and said “Hello” (looks down) my name is Becks (looks down) etc. Like she didn’t have to memorize the whole speech, but she didn’t even know two of the lines together?
I know people are going to say that public speaking isn’t everyone’s thing etc etc. And at this point, she either needs to learn how to give a speech properly or stop giving them. The hair in her face, the lack of confidence at the podium, the constant looking down – she clearly is not good at this and she clearly does not want to be good at this, so someone needs to stop pushing it.
Finally – of course, she still gives the impression that she thinks that early years (I wonder if she was told not to mention that phrase) and having a “happy childhood” is a root cause of addiction. That’s what she boils everything down to in her simple mind.
“Like she didn’t have to memorize the whole speech, but she didn’t even know two of the lines together?”
This is what gets me too. She can’t remember three sentences in a row or something?
@maria; to be fair, as someone who gets incredibly nervous when speaking in front of an audience, my notes are a sense of comfort. Its not that i didn’t memorize what i want to say. Its a tick.
That being said, she’s been on this job for 10 years. 10 years to improve this and to get comfortable in front of an audience. 10 years to practice giving speeches and get over this anxiety. So yes. She should absolutely be better at this.
And if you’re passionate and knowledgeable about a topic you can speak extemporaneously, needing only simple notes to keep you on track.
@Pao: I have the worst performance anxiety so I get that. But yes, as you say I learned how to be better at it through working at it. Being in the humanities I had to speak at history symposiums and conferences presenting my research. The notes are helpful at first, but then you learn to look at people as a way to engage yourself and present the material as effectively as possible.
And yes @JerseyCow – I may be in the minority but I don’t think this is anxiety. I think she doesn’t care and doesn’t want to improve. People who have anxiety giving speeches tend to rush, to be too quiet, their eyes to dart around or to find it difficult to make eye contact. That’s never really happened with her speeches, it’s not happening here. She just doesn’t care and is ticking a box of what’s expected of her. The mumbling is just because she normally talks that way.
But that’s just me.
@Becks1: I didn’t see the video but the lines that i’ve read reminded me of meghan. Compassion now? Where have I heard that before.
“And at this point, she either needs to learn how to give a speech properly or stop giving them.”
Agreed. I get that not everyone is a great public speaker and anxiety is a thing (I hate giving speeches or standing up in front of people) but if I knew that my job required me to give speeches and that I would be doing this for the rest of my life (barring a divorce), then I would do everything I could to improve, especially if I had her money, resources and time.
I think that’s a bit unfair. “Learn to do it better or stop doing it.” – if speech giving is a wide learning curve for her she still needs to continue to try, especially since despite all things she is considered in some circles an influential person and her words do matter.
Also of she stopped giving speeches all together we would just say “she can’t even take the time to give a short speech.” And when she does give a speech we say “well you’re horrible so quit.”
It’s been TEN YEARS. How much more of a learning curve does she need??
The most educated married in (until Meghan) still cannot give a proper speech after a decade on the job. Diana was 19 and didn’t have post secondary education and she took the time to improve. Kate is too lazy to do so. The time for excuses have long since passed. She just doesn’t care and never has.
Public speaking is a skill. Some people are naturally talented at it. Everyone works hard to achieve a level of competency. And this is truly not public speaking. She is reading a very simple speech. I don’t think she is mentioning any research numbers or espousing any complex ideas. She could have asked her team to create a powerpoint as a visual aid.
But at this point in her “career,” she shouldn’t be hugging a sheet of paper to speak to an audience about a subject she knows so much about and that she is passionate about.
If she was reciting a lot of data in this speech, and referring to statistics and specific facts etc, then I would have more sympathy for the constant looking down and checking her notes etc. I could see that being more intimidating.
But she’s literally saying “addiction is not a choice” and then checking her notes again before saying “no one chooses to become an addict.” That’s not nerves, that’s not anxiety in public speaking ,that’s….not bothering to prepare.
It comes across as though she’s reading the speech for the very first time at the podium.
Maybe she is.
It’s been 10 years. Why hasn’t she taken some lessons? Doing speeches is part of her job. When Meghan starts giving speeches again, it’s going to be a stark comparison, and the words “outplayed” will be said more and more. If Kate had any brains at all, she would realize she’s going to be compared to Meghan for a long, long time asnd get to work. People would LOVE to see Kate rock a speech. The first speech she absolutely rocks, she’s going to be praised to the rooftops. If she IS competitive, why doesn’t she take the challenge?
Once again, Meghan’s presence in the royal family could have elevated the lot of them. Kate had so much more to gain from allyship, if not friendship with Meghan. She would still have the higher rank and the upper hand. But idiots are running the asylum. It’s morons, all the way down over in royal land.
they’re just lazy and they don’t want to put in that effort.
The photo of her sitting down and gesturing with her hands, all i could think of was the Star Wars character Nien Nunb.
Addicts have higher rates of childhood abuse and childhood ptsd, there’s a documented connection. I think I read this is especially true for adolescents who have substance abuse issues. So she’s not wrong, I don’t think it’s fair to say that’s not how it works at all. But I don’t think addiction can be neatly attributed to just one thing, to just chemicals or just trauma.
She also might not be talking about early years, root causes can just be mental health issues in general. Either way I didn’t get the impression she meant people from single parent households or something frivolous like that.
I don’t know why I’m getting such a Meghan vibe from her hair to her outfit. I’m probably seeing things. She would be taken much more seriously if she did more awareness raising on addiction throughout the year, rather than a one-off scripted speech every year.
Not just the hair and the outfit. The speech gave me a meghan vibe too. I’ve said it before and i’ll say it again; if they could wear meghan’s skin they would
I don’t think her speech writers did enough research. Addiction, since the opiod epidemic, has been discussed as a MH issue linked to trauma. But hey if your parents are rich and loving during the airly yares then you won’t be an addict or have MH issues right?
She’s so vain that she can’t even stop flicking her hair whilst delivering a speech. Her delivery is still terrible but at least the content has improved slightly. And I hate being this shallow but her styling does my head in. Your nude shoes need to match your skin color. Hers are too dark, as is the bag. It really isn’t that hard. Styling 101.
I personally don’t have a problem with her (or Meghan – I like them both just fine!), but I know she’s not well-liked here. But am I missing some subtext? Honest question. Of course, she didn’t write it herself, but I didn’t find anything wrong with it. I actually found it more in-depth than most of the quotes I see from her? As someone who has struggled with addiction, I say similar all the time. No, I didn’t wake up as a kid and think, “That’s a problem I want to have!” It’s taken me a LOT of therapy and deep-thinking to work through where the issues came from and how to work through them. Whoever wrote her speech, I found it very on-point, at least these quotes her. But again, there could be subtext I’m not seeing. And it’s early and I’m still sleepy LOL
That’s why Kaiser said this is one of her better speeches, but it still feels very surface level considering Kate has been “learning” about this issue for 10 years.
Like there is nothing in depth here, nothing to connect with. She doesn’t say, “for example, I met a young woman who experienced ABC as a result of various issues like XYZ, and with the help of Forward Trust she was able to learn to do 123 and now she is getting her master’s degree in sociology” or something.
These are clearly just talking points given to her and that’s all it is to her.
This is a topic that’s really important and she has the power to do a lot of great work regarding it. Which we know she won’t. All she’ll do is make a speech that someone else wrote and she won’t delve further. With her power and platform, that frustrates me, personally.
I feel the same when the other royals make similar speeches about similar subjects.
I admit, I get sort of tense when people start talking about addiction, especially when they don’t seem to really know what they’re talking about. Kate definitely doesn’t. My dad was an abusive alcoholic. And while his alcoholism wasn’t a choice, per se, there are plenty of choices he made that are on him and are his responsibility to own, even if they stemmed from his addiction.
I definitely feel like Kate is portraying a very simplistic view of a complicated issue. Which isn’t surprising, as she approached the Early Years the same way.
Hugs Sigmund. I think that is why I take this topic personally – my sister was mentally ill and was an addict, and she died at 37 as an indirect result (or direct I guess, depending on how you look at it.)
I’m all over the place emotionally as a result when it comes to addiction, and I think its why Kate’s comments here (and with Early Years) just rankle me so much.
The Meghan cosplaying is strong – Keen’s hair seems to have suddenly gotten longer. She has also recently started wearing hoop earrings. But we should not be surprised – she cosplayed so many other women to get where she is (Diana, Jecca etc..). Her stalking of William is well documented.
*sigh* another “speech” filled with platitudes and no substance. Why bother having a royal patron, they don’t seem to bring much to the table…. Addiction is such a complex and complicated issue…it’s not solved by happy childhoods, or rich parents
I don’t really see this as a heavy copy of Meghan. Kate had worn this shade of red before Meghan came on the scene (think the last Jubilee boat ride), and I cannot see Meghan wearing this style or skirt at all. Is Kate copying Meghan more in general? Absolutely. But I don’t see it much with this look.
Interesting the contrast with the outdoor and indoor photos, I am guessing it is harder to photoshop the outdoor ones or something? Her hair is looking absolutely fried in the outdoor ones, she really needs to give it a good chop.
…..Meghan has worn this style of skirt before on a few different occasions.
Saw a little bit of footage of K actually speaking with the small group shown in the @KensingtonRoyal clip and I struggled to understand what she was saying. It took me back to that farce of a round table which Jill Biden was forced to endure for K’s PR campaign. With or without a script K comes across as unprepared which just reinforces her image as an idle, frivolous airhead.
This sort of oversimplification is a pet peeve of mine, and with good reason: My mom came from an affluent, two-parent family (neurologist mother, cardiologist father), attended one of the best schools in NYC, and went on to an Ivy League university. She died of an overdose when I was quite young, and had always been so secretive about her drug use that not even my dad knew until a near-miss landed her in the hospital, so we can’t ask her and will never be sure exactly what was behind her addiction. But the few close friends who did know that she had a problem have said that she often talked about the enormous amount of pressure her family placed on her, how she felt that she had to be everything to everybody. With that in mind, her friends believed that her drug use was actually CAUSED, at least in part, by her privileged upbringing. And cases like hers aren’t exactly rare. So when people make oversimplifications, as Kate did, they’re skipping over a depressingly large number of addicts who need just as much help as an addict who is homeless and penniless. Addiction doesn’t run a background check. It doesn’t care about your childhood and education. It doesn’t have access to your bank account, nor does it look at your credit score.
I thought the speech was weak and the usual from KP. As I said yesterday I thought she could have said a bit more on the issue. It’s clear her staff did as little research as possible and for a Keynote speech she could have have had a more passionate stance. She needed to say something that grabbed the headlines and gave attention to cause. All we got were pictures of her in her red outfit. According to the fashion bloggers, Kate wore a skirt from Christopher Kane and a Ralph Lauren top. Yesterday I said she looked OK but finding out that it wasn’t a dress has made me change my mind. It was too much red and the skirt was too long. But the best part was KP posting a picture of Kate pretending to work on her speech back stage. That was hilarious.
wtf psychiatrists, psychologists, scientists, heck even teachers/professors and social workers have researched and linked root causes for addiction.
I can’t believe how ill prepared she is. It’s like she can’t even meet professionals to learn more and then speak.