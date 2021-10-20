Prince William gave an exclusive interview to People Magazine for Keenshot

The Other Brother covers this week’s issue of People Magazine. It wasn’t merely a puff piece with unnamed sources (Jason Knauf) embiggening William and fluffing him up for the Earthshot Prize Awards. William actually had to give some quotes to People to get the cover. And even then, People Mag kneecapped him by including a photo of Kate on the cover. I hope he gets the point of that: even with exclusive quotes from the future future king, he’s still not enough to sell magazines solo. Anyway, Keenshot was a flop but Baldingham is still going to try to put a bow on it:
Prince William is speaking out about his hopes for the future of the planet.
“The urgency of the situation can’t be overstated,” William tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story following the inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony. “But through the Earthshot Prize, I want to show people across the world why there is reason to be hopeful. Seeing the incredible solutions that have been developed by the first winners of the Prize — and all of our finalists — shows us that the answers are out there. By recognizing these efforts and supporting and scaling them to be the best they can be, we can inspire the confidence that a healthier, more sustainable future is within our grasp.”
At the end of the hour-long ceremony on Sunday, which saw five groundbreaking projects anointed with an award of $1.3 million each, William announced that the next ceremony will be in the U.S.
“This is just the start,” the Duke tells PEOPLE. “I’m thrilled that in 2022, The Earthshot Prize will be heading to the United States, where we will continue to spread this vital message of urgency, optimism and action.”
The week’s PEOPLE cover story also features an exclusive series of candid behind-the-scenes photos taken by Getty’s royal photographer Chris Jackson. Among others, they show William taking a last-minute look at his speech and Kate Middleton heading out into the lights of the stage at Alexandra Palace. Jackson tells PEOPLE that the Duchess, 39, “obviously felt really proud with what William had achieved with this project. It was a really special evening.”
This is it: “This is just the start. I’m thrilled that in 2022, The Earthshot Prize will be heading to the United States, where we will continue to spread this vital message of urgency, optimism and action…” That quote is part of an exclusive interview to the biggest American weekly, and it’s quite clear that William and Kate finally f–king understand how badly they’ve screwed this up. The American media market is central to the British royal family. American donors are a huge part of the royals’ charitable schemes. American tourism is vital to the royal economy. They desperately need American support and interest. And they f–ked it all up. And just by the way: Keenshot isn’t cutting it. Even the British papers shrugged it off in a matter of hours, that’s how boring it is. It was so clearly embiggening busy work and everyone knows that.
Too little too late. If nobody in the UK cared about this even fewer in the US will.
I think the “Madam Duchess” tour put the nail in the coffin of the Cambridges building up their appeal in the US. Ironically, if they had worked at it after their marriage they might have had a chance now.
They could still make a play for the US tho. Why do you think their new pr is trying to sell them as this hot dynamic couple?
And i know im going to get flamed for this but here it goes: i know that meghan and harry don’t want to compete or anything but they really need to start doing more pr wise. Or else
1 william and kate will take the US with ease
2. Their image will never improve, which could have implications for their future projects. Charitable wise as well as business wise.
An attempt and success are not the same thing. Of course they’ll try. But they don’t have the drive to make things work in their own country, so I don’t see how they would they be able to do it here. Also, the time for this attempt would have been around Sussexit, not now post Oprah in my opinion.
Not to mention anyone who bothers to dig a little deeper won’t fail to find articles about William lambasting Meghan’s “Americanness”.
But the end result will be mass apathy. I’m sure the best case scenario will be exactly what happened here – a glitzy event with some big names that does what it promises but doesn’t make much impact.
Harry and Meghan are not competing so they don’t need to do projects with the goal of outshining William and Kate. They are simply not bothered by them. The idea that they have a bad image that needs to be improved doesn’t make sense given who they were meeting with in NY. There will always be bots and trolls who hate them but that’s just not reflecting in the bigger picture.
Given that the copies of magazines showing the Cambridges always gather dust in bookstores and pharmacies I doubt they’ll take the US at all. It’s like people say – they don’t have fans, they just have people who hate Meghan on their side.
Can we stop talking about them “taking” the US like its up for grabs to be conquered or something?
Maybe they’ll come here and there will be a smattering of positive press and that will be it. The majority of Americans are not interested in the royals outside of weddings and babies, if that.
Pao, when I see Will, I see the guy who wants to make absolutely sure Lili is never christened where her parents married and her brother was baptized.And the truths from the Oprah interview are still unanswered truths. Will’s right hand man was Thomas Markle’s contact, they were working to make Meghan and Harry’s life a living hell from the jump. $6million in prize money is not “a reason to have hope.” It’s a drop in the bucket. How dumb Will thinks we are and please let’s ask about Andrew in every interview.
They’re doing plenty. They did more during lockdown and parental leave than all the royals combined. Stop acting like the Cambridge’s doing the bare minimum means they’re about to conquer America. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
William and Kate are boring AF so yeah Harry and Meghan do not need to do more of a PR push. This whole convo is deja vu, @pao. The only people who want them to do more PR are the British tabs who want to abuse them some more and get click money. Harry and Meghan need to work, make money for their fam and security, and enjoy their life. Honestly, William and Kate trying to make it in America is only going to remind everyone they’re racist *ssholes that treated their SIL like a house slave. The Oprah interview is not going away and will follow them everywhere.
I don’t think they’ll take the US with ease. What’s the overlap between the people who identify with with White Fragility Barbie and are passionate about the environment?
Their strategy fails if they don’t make up with H & M. Remember what happened after the Oprah interview? Harry let Gayle know that no progress had been made with his brother & father, which immediately shut down William’s lies. The popularity plummet in the USA is due to William’s treatment of Meghan & Harry. What he did to them doesn’t just go away in America. It comes right back to bite him on the a@@ because unfortunately, climate change is a political issue in the USA. Racism is a big issue in the USA & Harry & Meghan are a big deal in the USA. And this competition needs to stop. Both couples should theoretically be able to thrive.This isn’t a zero sum game. They turned it into one by bullying H & M out. And another thing, since I’m on rant – W & K can’t hold onto their UK royalist base & copykeen H & M to go after America. And there’s a highly narcissistic wild card in this mix. Charles gets very triggered when his kids start to overshadow him. Baldemort saving the world from climate change? Charles might have something to say about that.
I won’t flame you, but I’ll say that fans treat this like a game of Risk, with players taking over continents. But there are certain facts of life, like gravity, that the Cambridges can’t overcome. They live in the UK, their charities are in the UK, their royal obligations are to the UK and the Commonwealth nations and those obligations will only get larger as Charles gets closer to the throne. They just don’t have the time to “take” the US.
The Sussexes live in the US, their obligations are only those they want to assume, their foundation is in the US and they have access to the US entertainment industry. Their life is more nimble and mobile than the Cambridges.
As for MAGAs – the demographics are that they’re mostly white men, half of which are over 65, and their #1 priority is gun control. It’s not the kind of group that cares about the royals enough to support them. They might hear anti-H&M rhetoric from FOX and they might even agree with it, but doesn’t mean they’re going to do anything about it.
@PAO i was actually thinking yesterday that i wished the Sussexes would do a but more PR but after seeing this pathetic display I am so grateful they are not. I can not imagine stanning someone so thirsty. Here’s the thing: the Cambridges do have some support in the States and I’m sure there are some who will eat this up but they wont ever get the passionate response from young people here, or probably anywhere else, that the Sussexes get, and the Sussexes have been very smart in setting up powerful partnerships so they are in no real threat of losing their thresholds in the states especially with all of their projects that will be coming out over the next year.
And an important thing to remember is that the US is not the UK. Americans don’t see things as William vs Harry for the most part outside of hardcore Sussex supporters and MAGAs; they are seen as Diana’s boys and liked by the majority of people. The difference is that strong Sussex supporters actually are passionate about H&M and their base has grown post the Oprah interview while the MAGAs don’t really give af about W&K-they just hate Meghan- and there’s not that much room for growth there. So when W&K travel here they are not likely to get booed and will probably be treated nice enough but they will not get the strong reaction H&M get when they are in public and no amount of People magazine covers will change that.
@Pao, I get what you’re saying, but if it were working, it wouldn’t be necessary for People Magazine to put them on the cover every other week. It’s not. They didn’t even trend in American or Twitter the night of the Earth shot Awards. They have the backing of the entire UK Media plus some useless American Media, and it’s still not working. The difference is Meghan and Harry don’t have all that backing like these two, but all they have to do is sneeze, and it makes front-page news and Breaking Story in the UK. When Harry and Meghan Visited New York and made the Cover of Time, it was Breaking News and trending in the UK and US. Meghan and Harry equal a Press conference, Clicks, money, and interest. Will and Kate are nothing more than conversation.
Pao, Will and Kate can try till their blue in the face. They don’t “it”. No one cares for them that much. All Harry and Meghan have to do is make an announcement or share a picture and they are on the front pages knocking the Cambridge’s off. Harry and Meghan have “it” in spades. They don’t need to be seen 24/7 like the Cambridge’s do. Also, look at all of those barricades they set up for this award show and no one showed up. And that’s the UK. That’s how little people care for them. People showed up for Harry and Meghan for their NY visit with a days notice.
@Maria- Right?? This desperation is just embarrassing. Your brother is on the cover of TIME and you are on the cover of People. You lost and he won. Stop trying to make fetch happen Will. It isn’t going to happen.
@Maria I agree. I don’t see how the Keens are going to be more popular over here in the US, when they can’t even sustain interest in their own damn country. The Keenshot prize made it on a few tabloids and the BM has already moved on. In contrast, H&M’s New York trip was in the press for weeks on both sides of the Atlantic and internationally. Hell, Meg’s coats made more news than all of the engagements the Keens did in a month.
William wants come here next year but you know what’s happening then? The Invictus Games, the Netflix series on it, most likely Meg’s children’s show, the podcast will be up, Harry’s memoir, probably some Betterup business announced, and who knows what else. Burger King and Fries will be the ones trying to get some attention and I can bet that most of the news surrounding them will be if they meet up with H&M because that’s all the press talks about now. The Sussexes will be fine and they don’t have to pimp themselves out either.
@Pink Flamingo and JT … It seems to me what the Keens are trying to do is piggyback off the goodwill Harry and Meghan have established here and then try to take full credit for it. That and, again, to put put the Sussexes in their ‘place’ for out pacing the Keens.
I bet the Keens will follow the Sussex tour footsteps–starting in NYC, perhaps even a trip to Harlem and Melba’s. Anything to outshine Harry and Meghan and try to prove ‘they’ are the real Royal Couple.
Keens probably think People cover is equivalent to Times cover….LOL. Isn’t People Magazine for American CELEBRITIES?
@Yvette LOL I love it, but they won’t go to Harlem. We know why (remember Kate’s visible panic at LeBron James hugging her).
I said a couple times that Kate was doing Gaia the Earth Goddess from Captain Planet cosplay. Look it up and it’s obvious.
But the Gru from Despicable Me cosplay William has going on is more subtle…until you see it on the cover. If only he had a scarf.
The ceremony was an hour? Is that right? I thought there were performances and awards given out and everything – it was only an hour?
Anyway, this is just so obvious. William and Kate know they effed up in america and they are trying desperately to get back some of their old popularity.
But its too little too late at this point in time. What have you been doing for the past 10 years William for the environment, besides taking lots of private helicopter rides and private jets?
All of that embiggening and hype for an hour long ceremony? That’s embarrassing and what’s even more sad is that he’s still talking about it despite nobody even caring that this event even took place. It barely made news in his own country, I don’t see how he could move it here next year. I bet he even wants to bring it over here in California and go full Hollywood.
One hour? Yikes that makes it even more incredible that he wants to bring it to the US. All that travel for 1 hr? That’s not environmentally sound at all.
I think I read once that British ceremonies like the baftas are much shorter than ceremonies in the states, which was addressing the valid, IMO, criticism of how freaking long awards ceremonies can get. As someone who hates sitting through things, a “get to the point” one hr ceremony is totally my jam. But I can see how it gives an impression that it’s lightweight. Suppose it depends on who’s running it. A really interesting one hour can make it’s mark, but that wasn’t the case here, at least going by media coverage attention.
Yeah for the Oscars I will definitely say they could easily cut it in half and make it more interesting, lol. And I hate sitting through long ceremonies myself so I’m with you there.
But it definitely makes it seem like it was rushed and like the arrivals and “Green carpet” took longer than the actual ceremony, ha.
And for one hour – he wants to travel internationally every year? Have a luncheon reception at KP and let people zoom in for it.
I get that awards shows are king and people might not want to sit through it all. But Keenshot was literally sold as the most prestigious environmental award ever made, even better than the Nobel Prize, so for it to only be an hour long is kind of underwhelming. It’s just very anticlimactic for all of the hype. This was supposed to be Will’s legacy, his Invictus, but that was it.
Lol. We know why you’re speaking out now, William TOB.
They haven’t totally screwed it up yet. Like i said a few days ago, there is renewed interest in william and kate particularly amongst the MAGA’s. They are obviously making a play for the American turf and they will absolutely succeed if they play the game with the media there too.
Lol. I could not disagree more. There are no softball questions from most of the American press. Also, they do not want to be associated with MAGA. The followers of 45 are no more popular than Trump on a global level, which is to say, everyone sees that they are cockroaches, and no one wants to be associated with them.
Most Americans are still proud of the fact that we ditched the king. These anti-American racist Cambridges would not attract the interest of anyone of merit.
@Pao we had a big discussion about this a few days ago so I don’t necessarily feel like rehashing all that, BUT – keep in mind that they do have renewed interest in the MAGA sector of the population but that’s mostly based on racism and anti-Sussex feelings. The MAGAs don’t actually love William, they aren’t going to go to an event to see him, they aren’t going to line the streets to cheer for him. Quite simply, they aren’t that invested in the Cambridges, and they will be even less invested if/when William and Kate start doing events with more liberals, which they are going to have to do if its climate-based. The MAGAs arent’ going to cheer for W&K at an event also featuring John Kerry and Leonardo DiCaprio.
If they did not succeed in taking over the American turf at any point in the last 10 years, they are not going to succeed now. We have way more interesting celebrities over here than William and Kate.
You are obviously very concerned that they are going “take over” in America and I just don’t see any evidence that that’s happening. And the American press will not “play” the media game that the British press is willing to play. We saw that with Andrea Mitchell in the UK over the summer.
100% certain you will see ZERO MAGA supporters at Earthshot Awards in the USA…..ZERO. MAGA could careless about William and any future King of England.
@Pao yeah but that’s not the audience they want. They want the audience H&M have. And they will never win that lot over. That’s the ultimate gag.
@Sunrae exacty. People think the Keens want to be lauded by the insurrection audience? Even Javanka is trying to wipe the stink of that fiasco off of them. W&K want to be surrounding themselves with the same crew as H&M. They want to be in Beyoncé’s birthday yearbook like Haz and Megz. They want to be seen as on equal footing with the Sussexes. That’s how we got Keenshot and Early Years in the first place so they can be seen has having that same gravitas as Harry and Meghan. If they wanted to be associated with MAGAs they wouldn’t be trying to overhaul the anti American stance that they’ve taken on since Meg came along and they certainly wouldn’t be desperate to been seen with the Bidens. Renewed interest by the Trumpers doesn’t mean squat. They aren’t donating to the Cambridges charities, supporting their initiatives, and they certainly aren’t getting the Keens to trend on Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok like the Sussexes.
If they wanted the MAGA crowd they wouldn’t talk about climate. They would focus on not wearing a mask is a “freedom” and “woke” this and “woke” that. Yes, they want to be Meghan/Harry 2.0. It’s like with everything they do. They will copy Meghan and Harry. William will want a cheering American Crowd and the twitter acknowledgement that the Sussex’s received in NYC. I wouldn’t be surprised if they went to NYC and did the exact same tour as the Sussex just substitute Earthshot in the park instead of Global Citizen.
The MAGA crowd hate anything to do with being “woke” and wills big project would be considered woke to them. Beyond climate he has nothing else. There’s not enough red carpet events to keep US press interested everyday. And so what if they are making a play for the US? Let them they are not suddendly gonna take over and be the most popular celebrities here. The reality is they’ll be on people and gossip magazines more often because H&M just have a different life now. A lot of their work is production and behind the scenes stuff. I doubt we’ll see them much. To be honest there’s room for everyone. Either way everything they do will be tied to have you spoken to your brother, have you seen M&H.
But what I think will trip up Will is the rota getting pisssed. Eventually all the secrets they kept for him will come out if he doesn’t play ball with them/give them access first.
Lastly there will always be people supporting H&M. The US is huge. Meghan and Harry haven’t been in some major scandal but think of those who have like Chrissy T or Trump or the Kardashians or Ellen. They all still have major support.
Harry and Meghan know what they’re doing. They’ll be fine. As they ramp up their projects we’ll see more of them for now it’s more developing.
Breathe girl breathe.
But that’s the crux of the issue. MAGAs aren’t going to support EarthShot. I don’t think they understand what they’re playing with in courting the MAGA crowd. It’d destroy their brand. And if they don’t court them, they’re left with a population that is innately skeptical of the Firm and everything it entails.
William talking shit about American billionaires, US space endeavors and how oil and coal should be replaced by green energy won’t go down well with the MAGAt crowd AT ALL. The most you will get is them agreeing that they think Meghan is uppity and Harry should have married a nice white girl. Earthshot does not appeal to American conservatives.
I think people need to remember when having these types of discussions is that this time next year, midterms will be in a matter of weeks. US press coverage and focus will be on that. The Cambridges may get a quick press shoutout but that’ll be it because again, midterms. And it’ll be like that no matter how much support they have.
Really Pao? The MAGA types don’t care at all for the environment. In fact, they will lose that base with this EarthShot thing. As someone that lives in the US, we don’t care for them. Elizabeth pulling out of her engagements today got more coverage than Williams little award show.
I thought giving interviews to People were forbidden by the Royal rota. I agree, it’s very clear now that the Cambridges are making a play for the US market. I just hope they know that in doing so they will at some point have to answer a few questions about their treatment of Harry and Meghan. But people should look at the photos, very familiar and eye opening. I look forward to the Royal rota being outraged about them.
Yeah, @Amy Bee, was just saying on another post that the placement of Kate’s hand against Williams back is familiar…but will she be labeled as controlling William by the body language experts. Not gonna hold my breath for that one.
Actually, I had a different reaction to the gushing text about Kate making a “rare show of affection.” I thought – Hmmm, are they trying to say that the lack of affection we’ve seen in all other photos has been Kate’s fault?
I wonder how the british tabloids will take it now that they are being left in the dust by their fave couple for the American media.
The Keens should be careful with the UK press, if they feel that the US press are being given exclusives then they (the UK media) will burn them.
I would hope that this is an eye-opening moment for people who gave Meghan a hard time because “rOyalTY iSnT aBoUt cELeBrItY”. Royalty is whatever these people say it is. Nothing is too beneath them or too gauche. Meghan never put any foot wrong. Nothing she ever did was ever going to be right because it was her doing it. Now look at them desperate for people’s attention.
I kind of think that his desperation to hold his little project over here is a slap in the face to the UK. Everyone keeps saying that Harry is abandoning Britain but even their future king is trying to make it in America. To me he’s pretty much saying that across the pond is where the true power is, otherwise he would be happy to keep it in his own backyard. It must be killing him that Harry is at the center of it all and successful.
🎯🎯🎯
Just in case anyone was wondering if W and K want a piece of the American market, here’s your answer.
Here’s the funny thing: I had to Google the actual winners. The fact that the coverage is about him is a mistake and undermines the effort. The winners are pretty interesting: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/earthshot-prize-awards-prince-william-winners-announced/
That is what we call a vanity project.
Thanks for the link and summing up the big problem here. I care hugely about the environmental crisis and anything that will help in any small way. I do not care to see these entitled idiots play dress up and speak words before going back to one of their palaces to waste more resources and focus on what really matters – popularity. It makes me so angry.
I agree. I actually took the time to look up the Earthshot awards. I really like the concept and I feel that this is important and needed right now.
I realize that the Cambridge’s are intrinsically tied to the initiative, but I wish that more effort was made in highlighting the award-winners and their work. Yes, William and Kate are there to snag some attention, but it shouldn’t be ALL of it.
William is “thrilled” to be coming to America for the earthshot prize. Well, I hope he receives the kind of welcome and treatment he gave his SIL. Seriously, how dare he treat Meghan the way he did and then just be thrilled to come on over like it never happened. Reminding myself that there were 17 million viewers of that Oprah interview is how I’m keeping my blood pressure down. Please, give me the exact dates and location, William so we can organize our signs, T-shirts, chants, and airline tickets to protest this man and his wife who bullied an American to suicidal thoughts and literally ran her out of his country. GTFOOH.
I agree my only interest would be to protest them coming here, they need to focus on the commonwealth and their own country.
That cover wow ,i have to be superficial in saying I have never seen such a once gorgeous man take such a severe hit in the looks department. I dont even think if he still had his hair it would help much,what happened ? Him and Andrea Casiraghi look like two different people from their youth.
Another over the top fawning “Poop”le Magazine cover story! We in the USA do not need the wannabes of the unroyal family doing their bit here. Stay put to do something – anything – somewhere in the British Colonies where you are supposed to be relevant!
“He rallies the world to protect the planet AND awards the Earthshot prize.” Bahahahahahahahahaha. Genuine question: how much are they paying People for all of this editorial content? There are multiple articles a week & now two covers in the last month. Harry & Meghan didn’t get proper coverage from People for their NYC trip & People only just got something up about Harry’s op ed to save the Okavango Delta & now it’s gone again.
This is an outdated strategy by Cain & Unable. Nobody’s reading or buying People magazine anymore. With smartphones available, those mags can’t even grab attention in doctor’s waiting rooms.
Lol ! Gosh that cover pic ! 😂 People mag did him dirty!!!
Well, Brexit is quickly turning the UK economy to shit. Of course they need American money!
This is getting embarrassing. He needs to be 100% focused on courting the Commonwealth countries, seeing as a few have recently moved away from the Crown, yet here he is with his big ass head trying to make it big in the US because he’s jealous of the attention and support Harry & Meghan are receiving here.
It truly says a lot that having the awards show was the achievement and not…actually helping the environment. Because by that measure, nothing has been achieved yet. I truly hope that the people doing the actual environmental work can make use of their prize and attention and be successful, but environmental awards like this are practically a dime a dozen now. What we actually need is political pressure and corporations to start doing their part.
These people are pathetic and borderline psychotic tbh. We heard for years how Harry and Meghan showing PDA and posting photos in black and white was so unroyal and so celebrity and now Mr and Mrs Like Subscribe are doing the same thing in celebrity magazine People and even giving People an exclusive interview. Worst, is that Meghan was repeatedly attacked on national front pages when she and Harry posted pictures that were taken from the back because apparently that was disrespectful to the entire country but now you’ve got keen out here doing the same thing and you know she will not be attacked by the same people.
I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. There’s imitation and even appropriation but then there’s this. They literally chased a woc out of their country with their harassmemt and are now so jealous of the fact she’s loved in her home country she fled to that they are now trying to get her country to love them by doing the same things they had her attacked for. They are sociapaths.
They are. The gall of it is spectacularly breathtaking.
I feel all the outrage in this comment. It’s a blatant attempt to co-opt the very essence of Meghan and Harry (which they destroyed her for). It’s unsettling. But they’ll get away it.
It is unsettling but at this point I’m not outraged. What this makes clear is that their grand plans to destroy H&M failed so spectacularly that they have to copy them to try to get the love that H&M gets. The fact that they know that is so satisfying to me because while they are desperately giving exclusive interviews and doing covershoots for People Harry and Meghan were on the cover of TIME and gave an exclusive on their work last week to the NYTimes. They are not on the same level and I’m sure it’s eating the Keens alive and that is revenge enough for me.
Well said, Chelsea. My blood boils at the audacity of this pathetic pair of wannabes that that they want to come here to America to co-opt the respect and love that’s felt for her. The arrogance.
Their “base” in America consists of Karens and magas who watch Fox News. Those people are vile and will “support” them by attacking Meghan in comments on social media, but they won’t go any deeper than that to donate to their causes (especially if it’s environment-related aka “too woke”). I’m interested to see if they are buying the issues of People — that’s clearly their American PR strategy.
I keep looking at Dirty Bill’s awful outfit with the green jacket and thinking that he’s trying to imitate Daniel Craig’s very stylish pink velvet look at the Bond premiere.
I keep seeing his toof!
I think let them try it in the US just for the laughs. It’s going to be hilarious.
I love the zoomed out photos of Will and Kate arriving a Keenshot. All those barriers and ZERO crowd. Nobody gave an F.
Also, the arrogance of those two thinking they can “win” over Americans. They have no self-awareness.
I lol’d so hard at the lady with stroller, just completely ignoring everything. They got no attention for their fancy show.
Exclusive statements and exclusive photos (in black and white no less)? Wow. The game has really changed.
I would’t suggest them trying to pull their crap here in NYC. Though I’m hugely entertained by the possibility of people like AOC or Bernie Sanders coming along and asking *what they’re actually doing* and how they’ve been funded.
They need to stop ignoring Brexit, because now they actually have a Broken Britain.
They need US support, so they want to bring their masturbatory tree-hugging initiative to America, a country where climate change has been politicized to the extreme. Many of us are Team H&M and can’t bring ourselves to give a rat’s ass about what TOB and Buttons have to say, and much of the remainder of Americans, the ones who have only recently embraced the RF based on their shared interest in being racist assholes, believe that climate change is a hoax. So yeah, have fun trying to bring your bullshit across the pond, Bill.
Such a shame for this pitch to the US market that the royal reporters are on record saying how much the palace dislikes American. Camilla Tominey was even on BBC talking about it.
I remember the last time that the knives were really out for the Cambridges was in 2016 when they were giving exclusives to People& trying to circumvent them by using their social media more. The rota probably have lost out on revenue with no access to H&M & some sound slightly bored of doing PR for KP. So I wonder how the rota feels about this or will they ride it out hoping more popularity for the Cambridges in the US gets them more international speaking spots.
Anyway looking at People’s pics of KATE& William holding hands etc I wonder how royalists are coping knowing that all the things they dragged Harry& Meghan for – PDA, black & white photos, friends speaking to media, giving US media access, photos showing their backs, music on social media, being ‘outspoken’ on social issues, informal SM posts, streaming deals, wearing trousers…etc is stuff the Cambridges especially are copying.
Who am I kidding – for hypocritical royalists if it’s white it’s all right. I actually have never been more convinced that they seriously study H&M- probably have a focus group on them at KP. That’s the research centre’s real work
I find it pretty gross that they drove Meghan out only to go and copy her. Doesn’t make sense if she’s as awful, didn’t respect monarchy’s traditions etc as William’s ‘friend’ claimed just a few months ago.
But I read article in the NYT where a guy who does royal documentaries says that the people who became interested in the royal family when Meghan joined are younger & more affluent then the traditional English royalist who is allegedly older& more likely to be working class. So they are replicating her in order to capture this market & the money
deleted
Are the Keens aware of the fact that it’s 2021? Because they seem to think that it’s the 1980s and that People Magazine is sitting on the coffee table of every single American home. WTF are they doing? 😂😂
Holy hell: this cover shows William, Kate, Selma Blair, Colin Powell and Goop! Other than Selma, I really dislike the rest. Does People Magazine sell only to Republicans nowadays??!
M&H shrug and continue living their best lives.
This reminds me of Pedo Andrew beaming at the BBC reporters, feeling happy and satisfied that the interview went well and would solve all of his problems. Little did he know…
I always wonder if the royals really are as stupid as they seem to be and…they always show me that they are. Why William would want to come anywhere near the US right now is beyond me. Canada or Australia makes so much more sense.
I see William is bypassing the rota more. He is desperate to compete in the US but that fawning coverage the UK press doesn’t work there.
The heir has become the spare. Desperately chasing after and copying his younger sibling something not even Charles does. I will repeat what I’ve said in the past, William lost the window of opportunity when he and Kate were coddled. They should have hit the ground running immediately after their wedding something Harry and Meghan did quite well.
His desperation for the US market and their creepy cosplay of everything Harry and Meghan is obvious. His signature project went down in flames and failed to interest yhe world.
Holding lavish parties for celebrities for climate change awards and giving exclusive interviews where he remains the main focus instead of the winners means it’s just a vanity project. Other than mentioning Costa Rica won, I have not seen any mention of the winners or what reason they won. Just a poorly executed project. Same goes for early years. These two cannot get out of their own way to shine the spotlight on others and no amount of fawning media coverage can hide that.
But but but the monarchists told me that REAL royals don’t show PDA!!!1!1!!1
*eye roll*