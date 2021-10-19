Prince William & Kate are ‘very focused on America’ & want a ‘high profile’ there

In yesterday’s story about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s appearance at the Keenshot Awards, I noted that Prince William said that next year’s awards ceremony would be held in America. That was one of his big announcements at the event. I said that Will and Kate were being “super-obvious” and then I wrote this: “Those salty people have been rabidly anti-American about all things Harry and Meghan, and then wait a minute, they need American donors, American financing, American tourism, American media and American interest in their lil’ white supremacist family, whoops!” It’s all true. The British royal family isn’t *just* committed to selling their racist fairytale to British people and Commonwealth countries. They need the support from America, American wealth, and American media. Well, in case you needed that point underlined, here’s a little excerpt from Vanity Fair’s coverage, co-written by Katie Nicholl:
William also announced Sunday that next year’s Earthshot Awards ceremony will take place in the United States. According to a source close to the couple, Kate and William are setting their sights across the pond. “Team Cambridge is very focused on America and making sure they have a high profile over there,” the source said. “The possibility of them making a high profile visit is very much on the cards for next year.”
The source added that William, Kate, and their staff were sensitive to the aftereffects of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s March interview with Oprah. “[They] are aware that their popularity took a bit of a dive post the Oprah interview, and that the focus now is on getting that support back. America is a very important audience for them.”
These short-sighted dumbf–ks should have thought about that before they orchestrated one of the most racist character assassinations I’ve ever seen in my life. The smear campaign against Meghan was largely spearheaded by William and Kate, because (again) they were and are jealous, petty, lazy, small-minded and short-sighted. If the American market was so important to them, they shouldn’t have behaved the way they did for YEARS.
It’s also kind of funny to think that the Cambridges are going to really push themselves forward to American audiences and presumably American media. The American media won’t play the same moronic games as the British media. Meghan and Harry’s presence in Montecito changes the way all of this will be handled in American media markets too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Competitive much – the Keens really are the most petty jealous idiots, they cannot stand that the Sussex’s are popular in the US and want to destroy that. News flash – the Keens don’t have what it takes to win over the US media esp with the way that they and the BM treated one of their own.
I hope the US rags spill the Cambridge tea!
Lazy entitled and absolutely useless pair. Their latest vanity project award show had 2million less viewers for an equivalent programming slot for that time of the day. If they can’t capture a passive UK audience or even be bothered about their commonwealth audience, how can they hope to capture a clued up don’t give a f**ck about royalty American audience?. More cosplaying? More hyena grins? More “loving looks” or will they continue to heap more dirt on the Sussexes? Petty is not a great colour to wear.
It amazes me that the BBC used some of their public funding to promote W in such an obsequiosly showy way. I guess this is how they compensate him for the Bashir interview. It’s nice though that W hasn’t spent a pence of his own money on HIS Egoshot award.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. I’ll be here patiently waiting for the American media to drop a dime on Willileaks. We won’t be as coddling and protective of the little prince over here.
How does a future King of England/UK set his sights on a country that literally fought a war to end the tyranny of his ancestors. This make ZERO sense. William should be focused on the UK and The Commonwealth of Nations. Here is what William doesn’t understand. It is because of Meghan, Archie and Lili, Harry can take any stage in the USA. It is his wife’s and children’s citizenship in this country that gives Harry the privilege to express his views in the USA. William has NO such privilege. William coming to the USA telling the American People how they should focus on climate or how Americans should spend their money will FAIL. Americans will not be lectured to or by a future King of England….just watch and see. Thus begins the rapid decline of the British Royal Family on the world stage. If I had to give William advice I would simply say…..”Let it go. Focus on your role and how you can make that role better. You can’t beat Meghan/Harry trying to be Meghan/Harry 2.0. Be who you are. Yes your life will be boring but what did you expect as the Future King of the UK. Just take a look at your grandmother and father….yes that is your future”
Good luck with that.
I honestly really hope they do. They are in for a RUDE awakening the day they set foot over here. Who knows though, they pay for bots on Instagram and the mail, so maybe they’ll pay for fake fans to greet them in the US. Still won’t be enough.
@Pink Flamingo … Well, the Sussexes are supposedly setting up a rival Court in America (because they’re so popular here) so the Keens can’t just be satisfied to pound them in England, they have to attempt a media pounding of the Sussexes in America as well.
I just don’t get it. If the Sussexes are so insignificant and flawed, why all the paranoia from the Keens and the British media? Why the constant campaign to belittle and discredit them? Sad.
Good luck with that. It’s going to be much harder to make waves in the US. This barely gained traction in the UK. There is also something so juvenile about this “pursuing the US” nonsense. Isn’t there an entire Commonwealth coming apart at the seams that they should be focusing on?
Agree. I also don’t understand to what ends. Why America? How does the United States shore up the monarchy? Shouldn’t they be focusing on the Commonwealth who don’t want them as future King and Queen?
The only way this makes any sense to me is from a political standpoint. After Brexit, the UK needs to ally itself in some other ways. This could be an offshoot of the recent security pact with the US and Australia. Not that W&K can do any better job than they did in Scotland, but they are the UK’s premiere combo of celebrity and royalty. It could be another “charm offensive” – this time with Kate cosplaying Annie Oakley – cowboy hat, fringed skirt and shooting at bullseyes.
If this is about Brexit and America’s help they had the 2 stars. Harry had personal and professional relationships established with top tier American politicians. And Meghan is American and very well liked. And they forced them out in a racist hate campaign after also putting their lives in danger and onto us to not speak out about racism. They let the tabloids smear America like we’re some awful world of trash.
William really is so short sighted.
@NCDancer … Why America? Because Harry and Meghan are popular here and the British media have been pushing the narrative that the Sussexes are attempting to set up a rival Court. And the Royal family can’t have that.
I believe that the Keens (William, especially) are annoyed by Harry and Meghan’s popularity in America and they’re attempting to (once again) put them in their place. It seems extremely petty to me, but then again, they are.
Yep. If he is born to be king and god made him superior to the rest of us peasants maybe he should put his efforts into getting his own house in order rather than trying to be an international celebrity.
The stench of desperation is putting me off my lunch.
Think about it: Who goes from country to country to announce a winner for an Award. It’s completely ridiculous. William truly underestimates his popularity. I don’t know of any individual from another country that feels they can walk into the USA and is owed a national platform. That the American People should roll out the red carpet carpet to him because he is the future King of England….I mean have they really thought this through? Do they understand that William represents something completely different than Harry? Disaster in the making.
Ugh! I’m really not looking forward to the full year of speculation from the RR wondering if Harry and Meghan will be there and then the flurry of King William shuns H&M/How dare they not support the FFK&Q?!? Also the Keenbridges may want to reconsider this high-profile tour once H’s memoir comes out…
You know the funniest thing? If H&M wanted to be petty and knock W&K right off this little “glamorous” pedestal they’ve got themselves on lately, they could do it in an instant. All they’d have to do is release one photo of pretty much anything, and it would push the Keens right off the pages. They don’t need to do that because H&M are simply living their lives, but it’s hilarious to me that they could if they wanted to. W&K have not grasped what they are up against.
Denial and superiority complexes are a helluva drug…
You’re so right! Even if H&M don’t do a single thing (and they probably won’t because they’re booked and busy) their shadow is gonna loom over this entire trip and Burger King and his wife won’t have a single headline that doesn’t also mention H&M. I’m cackling at the thought!
Right now all H&M would have to do is be photographed on the beach or be photographed going to lunch at an exclusive restaurant. Even one far away picture would be enough to put them on the front page of every paper in the UK.
(except as we learned last week, the paps are staying away from them because they don’t want the litigation expense, so the picture would have to be authorized, and H&M don’t play the game, so I’m not saying it will happen. But I’m saying it would be just that easy to take over the headlines.)
@Becks1, could you imagine if they were papped and Lili or Archie was with them? It would likely never happen, but if it did? The BM’s heads would explode and the papers would be wall to wall Sussex news.
Exactly 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼.. @L84Tea
ONE pic, in b/w, taken of the *back* of the kids: Archie in the Chick Inn, with Lili sitting on the ground watching… and BOOM! The world explodes and Keens are knocked off the pages for DAYS.
I actually think they want to leach off of the memoir for more interest when they come. They usually do that anyways when Harry or Meghan announce something.
But they’ll come, get their few days in the media, then go back home. Then what? Constant articles on people magazine praising them for being future kings in waiting? Lol okay.
If they also do this around this time next year. We have US midterms. Sooo a lot bigger fish to fry.
Will looks like he’s serving Hugh Hefner cosplay… where’s his bubble pipe? Are they going after the same market our former president appealed to?
“Bubble pipe”! *snicker*
Is he allowed to use a bubble pipe without a minimum of 4 spotters?
Don’t forget protective goggles in case a bubble pops near his eyes!!!!
I’m just imagining them having their awards show and a bunch of MAGAs with Trump flags showing up to support them and cheer for them, but then the Cambridges have all those people escorted away (like how the Queen didn’t enjoy her picture being on the MAGA bus(??—something like that)) and then the MAGAs will instantly turn on them and hate them. Will and Kate want to get the Democrats and the liberals, the cool Hollywood types, the Kamala Harris types to come out and support them and their climate change awards show thing, but those people won’t want to pick the Cambridges over the Sussexes. And the people who will pick the Cambridges over the Sussexes are people that the cambs would be embarrassed to have on their side. They went way out of their way to not be photographed with the Trumps. It’s going to be a disaster. Fox News will likely want to follow them around and have them on, but they won’t want William to talk about climate change and environmentalism, and William probably wouldn’t even want to be on Fox News. They’ll be mostly ignored I think. There will be some morning show coverage about what Kate wore, but even then the hosts of the morning shows do their little chit chat around the stories and they *will* mention Meghan and Harry and the Oprah interview and the feud.
I wonder if this is somewhat part of the silent contract: the British royal press is desperate to break into america and keeps getting shot down, but will and Kate will bring them along because they work with the rota, and then the rota will be the go-to commentators that shows like Today will have on to talk about the Cambridge tour.
I also feel like they would bring the kids to soften the blows of criticism. People won’t protest them and yell things at them about how racist and mean they are if their kids are there. Reporters won’t ask the harder hitting questions if the kids are there. MAGAs might even be less upset if they’re told to move along because they “want to keep things unpolitical in front of the children.” Shots of the Cambridge family at Disney World, little George wearing the Harry Potter sorting hat at Universal Studios….? Maybe. Then that also gives the morning shows and the general tabloid news something that is 200x more interesting and cuter to talk about and commentate on.
They can take the kids to euro Disney or Gardaland.. I do not have as much faith in people holding their tongues even if the children are present. Not when the Sussex’s babies have been fair game. Best if they host their projects elsewhere.
“… but will and Kate will bring them along because they work with the rota, and then the rota will be the go-to commentators that shows like Today will have on to talk about the Cambridge tour.”
Yep. Sounds like what they think is the smart play here.
This is one story that I don’t really believe – I think they are perfectly happy on their tiny little island where (in their minds) people fawn over them, and (again, in their minds) they are the center of the world.
Do you really think the UK fawn over those two? From the pics I have seen from the awards show, no one showed up. They had all of these barriers and no fans. It looked incredibly sad. No one cares. If the UK doesn’t care about these two then the US definitely won’t. Especially since they have been pushing anti America since Meghan joined the family. The US isn’t fooled by those two.
That would be a sad, sad commentary on his whole “legacy endeavor” because he had other celebrities that have fans that would have loved to be by those barriers, like Shakira, for example. That earth thing really fell flat didn’t it?
Yes – big fish, little pond.
Yeah, I don’t think so. I won’t speak for all Americans, but this American wants no part of a duo who has consistently pushed an anti-American narrative the last 2 plus years. They’re in for a very rude awakening if they think the US is going to fall for their phony bullshit. The US media will never give these two bottom dwellers the adoration they believe they deserve. William really disgusts me on another level. First he pushes his brother out but now wants to hone in on his brother’s territory. It’s the bunny rabbit clip all over again.
+1
That’s some magical thinking they have going on here, to think that non-Trumpian Americans want anything to do with the likes of their racist, anti-American worldview.
Lol. If you live in an echo chamber, you think the five people and 10,000 bots who claim you’re perfect are the whole world. Come and find out.
You stated it with much nicer language than I could 👏🏼💐
Wasn’t that the go to excuse when they didn’t want to be accused of racism? That Meghan was “too American”? Why court Americans now after that clear dismissal?
Eventually, the more they court exposure the more they’ll open themselves up for scrutiny. The pair are largely beyond reproach rn, especially K, but these very heavy handed attempts to garner PR in larger markets like the US might backfire at some point. No one gets unmitigated praise and adoration forever.
And you’re making points here. The BM’s survival really is dependent on them fading in the background and not rocking the boat or else people will start to wonder what exactly they’re paying these people to do. W&K’s desperation for more PR is gonna invite a lot of scrutiny they can’t actually handle. Oh well. They wanted the spotlight pretty soon it’s gonna feel like an interrogation lamp.
Oh goody, I’m right here with my popcorn waiting for that!!
I mean…. are they really just confirming the obvious that Will and Kate are desperately competing and totally engaging in the drama and oneupmanship? I thought they were pretending to be above all that? This ‘looking to have a big profile over there’ sounds suspiciously ‘hollywood celebrity’ of them which we all know if SO UNROYAL no?
But what about the Commonwealth? When the queen passes I believe that the Commonwealth will start coming apart at the seams and if the FFK and FFQ don’t start paying attention they will only have a small salty isle to reign over.
They have no business setting their sites on America. It’s not in the Commonwealth.
Am I right in thinking that William & Kate have never done a royal tour in the Caribbean and Africa? . You’d think that would be priority with Barbados dropping Betty as head of state & other Caribbean countries suggesting they may follow rather than USA. And shouldn’t KP be focusing on U.K. generally with all the mess with Brexit & covid? The royal family really could have played a unifying role after Brexit & the toxic climate after the campaign. And even with covid the papers like the Mail are going after doctors & nurses right now & the royal family should be uplifting them. This is where all those thank you calls etc could be helpful as the morale is probably low & they should be empathising how important key workers are etc. but they have flopped
I know the Cornwalls & Wessexes tend to travel to Africa & Caribbean but wonder if knowing they can’t send Harry anymore as a younger royal who was able to charm even republican politicians also caused consternation with Sussexit. Oh well I’m happy for the dominos to fall.
It would be hard to go to South Africa after Meghan and Harry–Meghan introduced herself as a “member of the royal family and a woman of color.” It would be really awkward for the Cambridges to show up after the woman of color is no longer a member of the royal family. It would be definitely noted. The headlines write themselves at this point. There’s no avoiding that kind of talk, which would be embarrassing. I think that would happen anywhere on the continent where the Cambridges might show up.
And then there are those pictures of the Cambridges being carried on chairs by black people–yes that’s the Solomon islands and not Africa, but those pictures have aged really poorly. They need to stick to the white commonwealth countries for any tours. But I don’t think any commonwealth country is going to want to pay for a royal tour anytime soon. Maybe big royal tours will become a thing of the past.
I just watched a great episode of “explained” on Netflix, on Royalty (around the world).Only 25 minutes but well worth it. I especially liked that it was bookended in the beginning and end with 2 academics from Jamaica speaking about how ridiculous it is for them to still be part of the British Commonwealth. Loved to hear the truth from their mouths, I hope a lot of people see that episode.
There’s no super-celebrity, googobs of money, or Netflix deals to be had in the Commonwealth. 😉
And that’s exactly why! They can say how important the Commonwealth is to them but at the end of the day it all comes down to money and popularity.
I was going to say exactly that. They need to sure up their support with the Commonwealth given nations are looking to exit stage left.
The Commonwealth may remain without further interference from the Windsors. It is an economic and trade union of 54 countries. Only 16 have the UK monarch as figurehead head of state, one of which is dumping them any day now and becoming a Republic. The last vestiges of the colonial empire will end once QEII passes. Charles is the figurehead ‘elected’ head now, but they can vote tomorrow to remove him.
So the reason Diana was such a huge hit over here was because she was glamorous and gorgeous, yes, but also because she connected with people and she connected with causes and we loved that. William and Kate don’t do that (and the glamorous part leaves something to be desired.)
You can’t have a “huge presence” in the US just by declaring it so, just by going on a few royal tours (I think their tours here are kind of weird anyway, we’re not a commonwealth country, I get why the Queen would come here as the head of state, or even Charles, but why do we need the FFK and FFQC to come here?)
And their bigger issue is that everything they do now in the US is going to be overshadowed by H&M. They visit a school? Yeah H&M visited a school and donated necessary items to said school. They visit a hospital? H&M donated a hospital wing – please see the Archewell Center for Babies. They attended a sporting event? H&M attended and had the team make the night “Diaper night” and attendees were asked to bring much needed items for diaper banks. etc .
(obviously the last two haven’t happened yet, I’m just spitballing.)
The bigger problem with H&M isn’t the Oprah interview, its that they show how useless royals like W&K are, and that’s something that they can’t overcome with a “green carpet” and a royal tour. And that uselessness means that they are a lot less interesting to Americans. We like the royals who work and earn their own money .
Becks: Part of Diana’s popularity in the US was also due to Charles and family poor treatment of her.
And that is something that would play in H&M’s favor, so to speak……not W&K’s.
yes Amy Bee, very true. America LOVES to help those hurt by BRF – kinda makes sense since we did revolt against the crown ourselves.
Becks: Diana came to the USA focused on charities. William is coming to USA focused on a climate prize. Climate is a political issue in the USA. Like it or not it is. So the question is: Why is a future King of England traveling to the USA with an agenda that some within the USA would see as political. I said this on another post. The thing that makes The Queen an asset to the British Government is that they can leverage the pomp/pageantry of the RF with foreign leaders. If William is seeing as political in the USA do you really believe a POTUS would want to be seen with William if they knew it would have political consequences back in the USA? The Royal Family should think about what William is doing here. It is not Meghan/Harry or the pedo Andrew that will be the downfall of the RF it will be William and Williams PRIDE and need for revenge.
Right, I know she came here focused on charities, that’s literally why I said “she connected with causes and she connected with people.”
I agree though about climate change being so political here in the US. It makes William a political figure and its going to be divisive. If we assume that the biggest Cambridge fans here in the US are probably right-leaning, Fox News watching, MAGA types – how are they going to feel about “their prince” being the face of action against climate change?* About William “lecturing” others on carbon footprints and travel and how their actions affect the environment?
And that’s ignoring the other issues like: How’s he going to get here? How’s he going to get around while here? How large an entourage is he going to have with him? These questions are all going to be front and center and the US press will ask them.
(I don’t think he’s actually the face of it, but just for argument’s sake lets pretend.)
Very good point.. he got backlash for criticism already.. I doubt JB will be donating next years prize money.
“[They] are aware that their popularity took a bit of a dive post the Oprah interview…”
They admit that?!? Now, there’s a shocker…
But they’ve never been popular here. Their last tour here didn’t make a splash. Their tours within the UK flop, and Earthshyte got very little engagement. To announce all those financial heavy hitters and only have $5,000,000 to save the Earth is a joke.
Will and Karen aren’t popular anywhere outside the UK, and that’s only with the press agreement to destroy the Sussexes to prop up the Keens, and a Tory pollster who is related to their National Sidechick Camilla Parker Bowles.
That’s a good point about the prizes. This year, they gave out 5 prizes worth £1m each. That really doesn’t seem that much to me, given the scale of some of the projects concerned. And in particular given the corporate donors supporting this, for whom £1m will be small change. For example, one of the winners is the Republic of Costa Rica. Another is the City of Milan. How much difference is £1m really going to make to them?
It just seems like a load of hot air to me.
Please come, our media will love to ask about your uncle Andrew and if you discussed Harry’s child’s skin color. Looking forward to it.
Btw, isn’t this overshadowing the queens jubilee next year?
@Lizzie: Kate got a taste of that when Jill Biden visited. The US reporters are not going to be afraid to shout out those questions to them.
Exactly. They can’t order the American press to fawn over and pump them up and ignore the growing number of elephants in the room. They will dig deeper and look closer at their actions and projects and will see that it’s all smoke and mirrors. You can’t force crowds to come out and adore you. In fact, chances are high that people in the crowd will hurl insults and push their buttons. US Paparazzi will DEFINITELY do that. US celebrities and power players are mostly Team Sussex. And the ones who aren’t are MAGA types. So they will be associated with racists, xenophobes and homophobes.
And finally, no matter what they do, every last one of them will bring up Harry and Meghan in some capacity whenever they do ANYTHING and they will be left wanting.
Along these lines ,the hot mic from a few years ago is going to be a problem for them – where the reporter admitted that she dropped the Andrew story bc the royals threatened to cut off access to William and Kate. That’s going to be in the back of many minds if we see the same sycophantic coverage of the Cambridges here that we see in the UK (from sources other than People etc.) “What deal was made here? Were you told what you could and could not ask?” The rota have certain rules they stick to with the royals and asking them questions etc, the US press does not – will the palace try to enforce those rules though? Will US media play along?
I think a few years ago they were willing to, bc they were so desperate for pics of the Cambridges – I think at this point, there are many, many in the US press who are not willing to and are not going to play along, because pictures of the Cambridges walking into an event just aren’t that interesting.
Snuffles I said the exact same thing somewhere below! Agree on all points!
Agreed
They should’ve thought about America before they started on their smear campaign. The Windsors are some of the dumbest people on earth and I include Charles in this because he sanctioned the smear campaign.
I don’t know who is dumber, the Windsors or the jokers who write this crap. For f sake you’re paid by the UK, help the UK. Glam PR is secondary.
Did they not take the hint when we told them to fuck off almost 250 years ago? If they come here, I think the updated “tea party” should involve hot tea, throw directly in their faces. (But we’re not savages, we’ll be sure to have our pinkies up when we throw it.)
I would rather yell ‘why haven’t you met Lili yet?’ From a distance.
But do you really want Lili to meet them? I’d rather they stay far away until they apologize in public and private. Not gonna happen.
Kate’s extraordinary grimace when she was asked this at the roundtable with Dr Biden was quite something.
“Why did you lie about Meghan making you cry?”…..actually we could make that a chant, lol!
@Justpassingby – we should make that a t-shirt.
@justpassingby, yes!
@justpassingby- yes, to the why did you make Meghan cry? tee. I want that amplified at every event they go to. It’s literally been reduced to they both cried or Meghan claims Kate made her cry. So yes tshirts and signs should be made reminding the world that Kate “let” that false story get out and said nothing for years. Add in some why didn’t you speak up when Meghan was……insert anything that was said about her in the press. If they want to come here to compete in their petty games, then let them be greeted by this at every event and let them get no rest from it until they go back home. F- these f*ckers wanting to come here after how they treated Meghan.
As far as I can see, the only real role of the monarchy over the past 100 years has been to increase tourism, as walking and talking pieces of history. The Queen might be head of state, but she doesn’t do anything remotely beneficial in that role. The British public have far less interest in the Royals than the media would have people believe, and really it serves no purpose to have the British public too interested because then they start asking question about money.
So of course the Cambridges want to raise their profile elsewhere. As someone else pointed out in comments yesterday, while the Sussex’s might have their fans, the Cambridges do too, but now they’re all about clawing back whatever they might have lost due to the Sussex’s. It would have been far easier not to have created that situation in the first place, but here we are.
As someone living in the UK, this looks much more like self preservation to me. The UK is full of history and there will be plenty of tourism, with or without the royals. Even if they cease to exist as a monarchy, the history will still be there. So if drumming up tourism is their main role, and actually they’re not having much impact anymore, I’m guessing they know people aren’t going to want to keep funding their expensive lifestyles.
GraceB: Thank you for your UK prospective. I can tell you for a USA prospective most Americans don’t care about the British Royal Family. I think that William will do more harm than good by coming to the USA. If he doesn’t meet with Meghan/Harry it will not go unnoticed and he will look very petty and Americans will embrace Harry even more. Climate is a political issue in the USA. His earthshot prize will be seen as political by some and preachy. Case in point he had John Kerry welcome the prize to the USA. The right in the USA HATE Kerry. William is stepping into a political hornets nest in the USA. He may end up reducing tourism from American citizens to the USA with his visit. He should focus on your country. We don’t want a King nor do we want a future King telling us how to live.
We already know which news outlets will bother to cover this: Page Six (Middleton side), US Weekly (playing sides to see what sticks), and People (for its Royals magazine, it will need the most out of a visit from them). No one else will care. Why bother?
I’d add Fox News to their very short list of insignificant supporters. The right wing, which has always been so obsessed with the Founding Fathers and that archaic brand of patriotism, got a sudden hard-on for the royals as soon as they were outed as racists.
And that right there is a huge reason they will never succeed here with Hollywood celebrities and big power players. In the US, it’s the MAGA fembots who all love Kate (because she’s skinny and wears expensive clothes). Who in their right mind would want to associate with them when they’ve got the Fox News seal of approval stamped on them? Can you see Reese Witherspoon touching them now after what was revealed in the Oprah interview? Angelina Jolie? They’d get eaten alive. The Keens will have to stick with Scott Baio and Ivanka.
God, Kate and Ivanka being stuck in a room together would be great. You just know that each of them would consider herself “above” the other, when they’re both just useless parasites and the only real difference between them is hair color.
Kate and Ivanka stuck in a room together No Exit style–beautiful. They deserve each other. They could make money for Earthshot by selling passes to watch them for 15 minutes at a time. I’d PAY to see that.
If they expect royal treatment here, they can fuggetaboutit. Prepare to roll around in the mud, dainty flowers of your own mind. Prepare to be skewered and made accountable for your despicable and disgraceful takedown of a Black American Woman whom you nearly drove to suicide and hounded out of your country. How fucking dare you think we’ll welcome you with open arms, you stupid, toxic, useless people. You are dumb. We are not. Just don’t come, like ever.
There is definitely potential for a US trip to go rather badly for them, and part of me would like to see this.
They’ll come to the south and rural areas full of white supremacists everywhere else. It will be an attempt at MAGA 2, which is basically the last thing the US needs.
Hmm…were they focused on America when they started that smear campaign? They obviously weren’t thinking ahead, or have become jealous, didn’t think H&M would succeed after leaving-or all the above?
At the beginning their goal was to exile H&M to “Africa,” out of sight, out of mind.
Still wouldn’t have worked anyway, the Sussexes are out of sight (by choice) but never out of mind.
The royals obviously do care about the US, before Meghan too. And I can understand why because what happens in the US is shown worldwide and it’s very much considered the “centre” of the world. I’m not trying to kiss the US’ ass or whatever or be like “USA! USA! USA IS NUMBER 1!!!!” but yeah the market and the publicity potential in the US is huge, especially compared to the UK.
All I’ll say is good luck to them I guess. “Glamorous” events like the Oscars that have been around for decades are struggling with viewership so a niche environmental award that’s a year old is going to struggle even more. And they better learn some media training. While they’re able to guzzle the UK press and not answer anything they don’t want to, the US press won’t be so “kind” and will ask what they want, when they want. See Andrea Mitchell asking Kate about Lili.
There are two reason why fetch wont happen.
1. American liberals hate billionaires ( self made) , they will hate these royals evenmore because of ideology and hierarchy.
2. Their conservative base hate anyone who back science and they will be in rude awakening.
No way is Burger King getting a whole crowd in Central Park amped up and cheering for him and his wife, but that is the adulation that he wants for himself here. Instead, he could very well get angry crowds calling him out for his racism. They will have to bring the kids to use as buffers.
Harper, everyone on thread has been saying they could get a negative reaction at their events so I think you’re spot on. They very well could bring the kids and use them as buffers. Not sure that would stop some people though. Protests can be peaceful so it might be an education.
Hee. I’d pay good money to see these two in front of any NYC audience. Preferably at the US Open and the Apollo. 🤣🤣😈
Well, I’m not worried. W&K will focus on the US with the same commitment, energy and effectiveness as they do all their other half-assed projects.
These idiots still think that all they need to do is show up somewhere and they will be loved and fawned over by all. That was the thinking behind the lame choo choo tour of Scotland, and even BP thinking they can “dispatch” Edward and Sofiesta to Scotland to stanch the independence movement.
The only people who will fawn over the Cambridges unquestioned are the MAGAts. So they can go to Mar a Lago, or to Texas to pose with gov. Abbot, or Floriad with deSantis, and get interviewed on Fox News by Tucker carlson and whatever blond is working the fox and friends circuit.
Anyone else is going to ask them questions that they won’t/can’t answer. Kate can’t handle anything but the softest of questioning, and it wouldn’t take much to set William’s temper flaring. A trip to the US would be an utter disaster. It’s funny that their handlers don’t seem to know that.
I’ve said this many, many times: Americans don’t give 2 shits about the Crown. We make fun of it. We fought a revolution against it. The mystical union of the crown and the people is ridiculous to us. We care about people: We cared about Diana, we care about Harry. We care about Meghan, who’s one of us. Plenty of royals have struck out in the US. No one gives a rats ass about Brooch Bitch’s royal books, and we think Fergie’s a joke. We don’t care about the York Princesses–both of them lived in New York for a time and they could live their lives unimpeded. We could have cared about Kate–we were certainly interested in her, but she never did anything to grow that interest. She’s a shiny surface and that’s all–she squandered her chance to be beloved in the USA, probably because she didn’t dare try to overshadow her husband.
It’s too late for them in the USA. The “cone of silence” over them, the “agreement” they have with the British media doesn’t apply here. They will get eaten alive if they do any media at all, and even if they do a soft media interview somewhere, all of our media will dissect it and talk about it. If people ignore them, they fail. If people pay attention to them, they fail.
Stay out of the US, Cambridges. I say this for your own good.
The queen has survived by sticking her head in the sand. She considers consequences then decides it is safer to do or say nothing. Apparently no one at KP has this ability. What if a smear campaign doesn’t work and makes you look like a loser? What if taking earth shot to the US leaves you shredded by the US media? Maybe the doolittles will be left off of the balcony at the jubilee if this goes bad.
Would love to hear that some USA media outlet asks why not a commonwealth country and why choose the USA at all? What other Monarchy hosts their awards shows here? It reeks of petty harassment and one up manship.. stay home.
Wow, This was part of the plot for the recent limited-run West End musical “The Windsors: Endgame”! Billy and Kate went to the USA and tried to woo Americans with song and dance. Kate wore a sequined red-white-and-blue showgirls bodysuit. Did the showrunners predict the future?
I don’t see what the Keens have to gain by coming over here. Like others have said, all it will take are a few press questions about brothers feuding, blocked christenings and skin color and poof! There it all goes! Not to mention being asked about what it means to be “too American”. I think that’s the real reason they kept Baldimort away from Pres. Biden during the summit.
I really would love to hear the Keenbridges’ answer to this question – what being “too American” means. lol
I, among others, have theorized the whole Royal Magazine of People that just features either Wills or Kkate on the cover, signaled Team Camba was not satisfy with being the only game in town in UK, that they would want America and we all know it us because they fear Haz and Megzz and want everything they have….
Greedy little piglets of anger abd dullness
The only Americans who are actually fans of these two are the same ones that supported a certain President and watch Faux News…so good luck with that!
And considering MAGA folks don’t believe in climate change, I don’t think Earthshot is going to go over well with them anyways.
MAGATs are remarkably flipflop. They might like William because he criticized Bezos. You never can tell what those loonies are going to do.
I, among others, have theorized the whole Royal Magazine of People that just features either Wills or Kkate on the cover, signaled Team Camba was not satisfy with being the only game in town in UK, that they would want America and we all know it us because they fear Haz and Megzz and want everything they have….
Greedy little piglets of anger and dullness
I noticed for the first time I’ve googled Meghan or Harry no new story attacking them popped up. Almost 2 days of nothing after their ethics partnership annoucement. Usually there’s some story about how Harry is snubbing Will or Meghan was “bad.”
Some of the main stories were pulled from what supporters have been tweeting like meghans style of coats we love, or wellness stuff that she showcased on the tig.
Soo that makes me wonder…with the plan for will and Kate to come the US will they now “call of their dogs” per se to try and look like the “good” guys (too little too late) or have they just stopped trying to look like a**holes in general since they’ve had to prop up their earth prize.
I really think their PR people are finally being listened to. Lol
Either way I don’t think any of it will work. Over 70 million people watched the Oprah interview when we all were mainly in lockdown. Since then most people are back to their lives. Not many people pay attention to gossip mags like people, Us etc. So their lasting impression of the RF is from the interview or even the crown/Diana
Super interesting observation. Really, their PR has been a series of flails and fails for years now.
But I really don’t think they’ll be making a push into the US at all – that takes planning and organization, willingness and purpose and they don’t have any of that.
Sadly not Polo. Good morning Britain (piers Morgan old show) had thomas Markle on this morning shredding Meghan& Harry the usual. What was interesting is that the presenter mentioned how Harry isn’t going to tonight’s Diana donors party & how they seem focused on the US. Considering the U.K. tabloids always say how unpopular Harry and Meghan are in the polls you’d think that would be good.
Shows me that the British media are furious Harry didn’t go to that Diana party and clearly the press are agitated about when Harry AND Meghan AND their kids will be in Britain & when they might get pictures of them especially the kids. So Toxic dad was brought out for revenge and to blame Meghan for Harry turning his back on Britain. Only way he can prove he hasn’t in the media’s eyes is to bring the kids/ do Lili’s christening in Britain. Think that’s what’s driving the christening stories.
For all the promotion, artists like Coldplay & ed Sheehan, national treasure David Attenborough & polls around how popular the Cambridges are Earthshot didn’t do great on tv. The final episode had peak of around 3 million viewers (2 million viewers down in that usual slot) and my guess is that was highest rated episode. For the costs involved in the award show not sure the interest justifies but it’s the inaugural one so who knows.
It was short lasting thing. British Press put out Thomas Markle, who has new/old portion of dirt to throw on his daughter and her husband. PoS!
Hmm, I wonder if chickens are coming home to roost. Did the queen tell prince elegant that he has made a mess of things with his smear campaign so go clean it up and this is his attempt?
Think they are already trying to plant some lies for an American audience. Did anyone see this on Deux Moi? https://instagram.com/stories/deuxmoi/2687459047750720864?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=copy_link
Someone claims W&K were being all lovey-dovey backstage and that Kate and Rose and other gal pals were all giggling and sipping champagne. Sure, Jan.
Why does anyone pay attention to DM anymore? There is nothing of interest there. On another forum, the Meghan haters work up what lies they’re going to submit, send them to DM, and DM publishes them.
Ahahahaha. Can’t wait to see the British either press spin this or react to this with record-breaking sodium levels.
A perfect example of what we are talking about just happened on the Today Show. They did a segment on the royals. The initial story was about the Diana event happening this month (today?) but they immediately segued into Harry and Meghan not being there. Are things still strained between Harry and William? Will they ever make up? When will we see them together again? Will the Sussex family come for Christmas? Then a passing mention of Earthshot which was all of 5 seconds. Then after the segment ended continued talking about how it would be nice if Harry and William would make up. Except Al Roker, who was clearly biting his tongue.
Don’t hold back, Al!
Today seems like the channel that would the most fawning to the Cambs.
This American liked them just fine until the f’d with our Meghan. Now? Not a chance. Bye!
If they visit I’ll have memories of Kate rolling her eyes, wearing pink to the WTC Memorial, and King in training words to describe MM. Psychopath. Bitch. Diplomacy.
Instead of shoring up the Commonwealth (and good luck on that, Britain), they’re jealously making a play to horn in on M&H’s turf. It won’t work. No doubt they’ll get attention and some nice photo ops, but they’re just showing how unseriously they take their positions as British royalty.
Proof once again that this is all about jealous twisted projection. They would kill to be in Harry and Meghan’s shoes, which is why they slam them so viciously.
American media won’t be afraid to ask Kate why she still hasn’t apologized for letting a false story about Meghan stay in the media uncorrected for years. The Cambridges don’t understand that American media are not going to be kept silent like the UK media can.
The last time they went to the US no one cared and that was before their despicable actions against their American sister in law.
Since Katie Nicholls doesn’t tend to wholesale make things up, this plan to come to the US was clearly told to her by KP sources and it shows that Billy is more focused about completing with his brother for popularity in a country that explicitly rejected monarchy 245 years ago. He clearly isn’t busy enough with helping his own people if he’s obsessing over trying to be popular in the US.
The ONLY reason Will & Kate have gotten pub over here in the past was due to Harry…on their own they are non-starters…good for immediately press but not good for that lovely PR after taste that TRULY builds a lasting audience…I grew up with an oil painting of QE in my house…knew ALL about their modern & historical lineage…stayed home from school to watch Charles & Diana marry and Diana was the FIRST royal that I felt an emotional connection to because she had the ability to foster that…a trait that Harry has…and NOT William…
William will be King…which is his birthright….and Harry will ALWAYS be the 🌟 which is his birthright…and no amount of H&K publicity tours will change that fact.
I was wondering when a member of the royal family would next dare step foot in the US or any country with a sizeable population of people with African heritage. I advise them to choose their events and the people they meet very carefully. Focusing on MAGA type people and places might be good for them.
I think they want an Oprah interview like … Adele
Considering all the troubles that Britain is having (empty gas stations and shelves) I don’t understand why they would venture to America. They need to shore up support at home and inspire their countrymen otherwise the average person won’t look kindly to their sparkly pr machine.
We fought a revolutionary war to get away from these people.
Great, just let me know where to show up to boo and wave a rude sign. 😘
They should focus on doing some actual work in the country that supports their over privilege, spoiled asses.