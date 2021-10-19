Prince William & Kate are ‘very focused on America’ & want a ‘high profile’ there

In yesterday’s story about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s appearance at the Keenshot Awards, I noted that Prince William said that next year’s awards ceremony would be held in America. That was one of his big announcements at the event. I said that Will and Kate were being “super-obvious” and then I wrote this: “Those salty people have been rabidly anti-American about all things Harry and Meghan, and then wait a minute, they need American donors, American financing, American tourism, American media and American interest in their lil’ white supremacist family, whoops!” It’s all true. The British royal family isn’t *just* committed to selling their racist fairytale to British people and Commonwealth countries. They need the support from America, American wealth, and American media. Well, in case you needed that point underlined, here’s a little excerpt from Vanity Fair’s coverage, co-written by Katie Nicholl:

William also announced Sunday that next year’s Earthshot Awards ceremony will take place in the United States. According to a source close to the couple, Kate and William are setting their sights across the pond. “Team Cambridge is very focused on America and making sure they have a high profile over there,” the source said. “The possibility of them making a high profile visit is very much on the cards for next year.” The source added that William, Kate, and their staff were sensitive to the aftereffects of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s March interview with Oprah. “[They] are aware that their popularity took a bit of a dive post the Oprah interview, and that the focus now is on getting that support back. America is a very important audience for them.”

[From Vanity Fair]

These short-sighted dumbf–ks should have thought about that before they orchestrated one of the most racist character assassinations I’ve ever seen in my life. The smear campaign against Meghan was largely spearheaded by William and Kate, because (again) they were and are jealous, petty, lazy, small-minded and short-sighted. If the American market was so important to them, they shouldn’t have behaved the way they did for YEARS.

It’s also kind of funny to think that the Cambridges are going to really push themselves forward to American audiences and presumably American media. The American media won’t play the same moronic games as the British media. Meghan and Harry’s presence in Montecito changes the way all of this will be handled in American media markets too.