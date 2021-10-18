Duchess Kate rewore a McQueen at the Earthshot ceremony: keen in lilac?

Sunday evening, the long-awaited Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony was held at Alexandra Palace in London. There had been a lot of hype for weeks/months about this and it’s supposed to be Prince William’s baby, although I think at some point, he just stopped working on it and simply got credit for everything his staff did. We also knew ahead of time that Kate was going to the ceremony and that she would be a presenter or something. Most of the photos just show her supporting William by staring up at him like he’s a god (while he mostly avoided eye contact). She also schmoozed a bit, so good for her.
As for the superficial stuff… well… let’s start with Kate. She repeated a custom Alexander McQueen she first wore in 2011, at a Los Angeles BAFTA event on the Cambridges’ big “tour” of North America. The BAFTA event was thrown together because Kate wanted to go to LA and meet some movie stars. It’s a solid look, and she was praised for the McQueen at the time. The point of her re-wearing the gown for this event was to emphasize not only her “thrift,” but the idea that people should re-wear clothing and not just buy fast fashion or run out and buy new clothes for every event. The problem is that… yeah, Kate comes across as somewhat performative. Still, I’ve always wondered if she would ever re-wear this McQueen, just because it is one of the better pieces in her archives. I was also expecting her to theme-dress and wear green, so I’m trying to figure out how a pale lilac gown is on-theme? IS SHE SMOG?
As for William, yes, as you can see, he was keen in green. It was a lot. A green velvet jacket with a black turtleneck. People were calling it his Bond Villain look, but in some photos, the turtleneck looks like Steve Jobs cosplay. It was legitimately a “bold” look for William, who usually wanders around in wrinkled button-down shirts and too-tight trousers with visible moose-knuckle. *shudder*
During William’s speech, he suggested that the Keenshot Prize ceremony will change cities every year, and that next year’s Keenshot ceremony would be held in America. LOL. Super-obvious. Those salty people have been rabidly anti-American about all things Harry and Meghan, and then wait a minute, they need American donors, American financing, American tourism, American media and American interest in their lil’ white supremacist family, whoops! So of course Moose Knuckle and Wiglet are going to hype this for the next year, that they too are coming to America. As for changing cities every year… William thinks his Keenshot is comparable to Invictus.
PS… People said that Kate copied Meghan’s to-the-left side-swept wavy hair. I can see that. I also think Kate got some reddish-blonde highlights, or maybe it’s just the lighting.
They look like they’re dressed for TOTALLY different events! I have to divert from the usual and say Will-ee/Won’t-ee looked good; that Bond velvet jacket and turtle neck suits him; he’s got a good physique, and looks good in clothes—or would if he ever dressed any other way but “I’M A PRINCE”. She looks like something from the Oscars…their outfits just DON’T “match” the event. His does, she looks misplaced. Oh that’s right: she is!
They looked like they came from different households. I disagree re William less Bond, more Felonius Gru. For someone who loves cosplaying (won’t mention the hairstyle, nudge, nudge, wink, wink), Kate could at least have tried to complement her husband this time.
+1
I commented elsewhere that W looks odd in a comical way and is cosplaying the 60′s (groovy baby) and K looks like shes going to a black tie event, not a “hip” awards ceremony.
I kind of feel that Kate was told to not over shadow the event (I mean William) with another one of her costumes (i.e. Bond premiere). As for as the next venue….. Here you have the next “King of England/UK” and the future Head of the Commonwealth of 54 countries. He could highlight his future Kingdom by bringing his signature accomplishment (lol) to anyone of these countries yet he decided to bring it to the one country that has embraced his brother and is the HOME of his sister-in-law (whom he despises). Williams just can’t let it go. He either wants to be King of the World or he can’t stand for Harry/Meghan to have any success anywhere. The fact that he couldn’t feature the PM of his own country at the award ceremony but instead featured John Kerry (US Envoy for Climate) speaks volumes. Pride is at the bottom of all great mistakes….William should tread lightly.
William”s obsession with Meghan and Harry is going to be his downfall. Harry wore a green suit for Time Magazine now William is in green. Harry is in America now William is on his way🤢
Different events in different seasons! There was zero wardrobe coordination between the Cambridge households.
Isn’t it odd when that happens?? Funnily enough I’ve always felt that way about Harry And Meghan’s engagement photos. The color stories didn’t match and she looked much more formal than him!
Will’s outfit is… a choice. Looks like a hard boiled egg on top of a turtleneck. Anyways, good on them for actually getting out and doing something. And good on the Sussex family for forcing them to do so.
The desperation is smelling particularly bad today.
Single white femaling overload
But you know what since you are so desperate, go to America. I hope to God they humiliate you so bad after the sh*t you tried to pull with one of their own. I’ve never been but I know out friends across the pond never forget.
Hopefully you’ll come back here with you tails tucked between your legs.
One day he’s attacking everything American including an American women of color and the next he want’s to come to our country to preach to us about climate (which he has ZERO expertise on or about). It’s really an insult I feel that William is using this as a direct shot at Meghan and Harry. What William doesn’t understand is that Harry/Meghan success has nothing to do with him. He can NEVER replace them. He and Kate can follow them around the world with his prize and they will NEVER be as relatable or popular as Harry/Meghan. As an FYI, Americans can smell a phony a mile away. He isn’t fooling anyone but himself.
So, he’ll fly here, then be driven everywhere in a fleet of SUVs, creating *how* many tons of carbon emissions for him and his entourage to shit on others for being consumptive? 🤣😆🤣😆🤣😆🤣
Our cousins across the pond can smell bulls**t a mile off. Felonius got dragged recently by a bunch of radio hosts who told him to be quiet, sit and be seated. They were the last people I would have expected to do such a thing. The desperation to destroy his brother will be his undoing. He has only himself to blame.
Seriously. We won’t fall for this shit. And the US press can’t be ordered to kiss his ass like the UK press. They will ask legitimate questions about this prize. As in, how does this stand out from all of the other well established environmental prizes? Why do they need to throw such an elaborate awards show and spend millions to throw it to hand out the prize? They will point out that the royal family doesn’t practice what they preach and have even gone so far to get exemptions from local environmental regulations. They will publish that family’s carbon footprint. They will point out how hypocritical the whole thing is.
And, dude, if they come to LA and hope to get papped for free press, they will experience how vicious US paparazzi is, because they will scream nasty shit in their direction to get a reaction. And will probably bring up Harry and Meghan to push their buttons.
The other thing is – the royal family has lost a lot of shine here. That’s the reason for the insane propaganda push we are seeing in People etc lately. The royals know they have lost the interest of a lot of Americans. Will and Kate were supposed to usher in a new era of American love for royals, and at this point, while some Americans do still love them, its because they (especially Kate) are boring and they just like to look at her clothes. There’s no interest for what they are actually doing.
I’m not saying there wouldn’t be coverage or there wouldnt be fans out there to see them – but it would be a very different vibe compared to how it was 10 years ago. Celebs like Reese Witherspoon etc would not be clamoring to meet them. I’m not sure Beyonce would bother to give Kate the time of day at this point.
He really won’t look at her, will he? :/
It’s such a shame how intergenerational history and trauma repeats itself. His parents hung on for 16 years. I’m pretty sure they will try to make it past that.
The Fail has a pic of them glaring sourly at each other with the caption “The Look Of Love”. I almost wet myself laughing 😂😆🤣
Guys, I think she’s channeling “druid-wear!”
Wow, I did not have ‘say something nice about KKKhate’ on my bingo card for this month but here we are, I love that dress, it’s fantastic.
As for Burger King… Err. What?? Is there a secret saboteur in KP?
They did not dress for the same event.
EDIT. The more I look, the more I’m getting aspiring super villain from him.
I think the problem with William’s outfit is that the green velvet does not photograph well. So I think in pictures where you can clearly see that its green velvet it looks a lot better than where it just looks like he’s in all black.
Prince Will is a boiled egg atop a big velvety plinth.
Sometimes I think Kate only “recycles” clothes from her pre-baby years for the inevitable headlines she’ll get surrounding her “impressive physique after 3 kids and 10 years” (yes I vomited in my mouth a little just typing that). That said, as someone who has had 3 kids myself and is a good 40 pounds heavier than before, I would probably flex too if I managed to fit into my old clothes. 😊
Eh, if you had all the resources that she does at your disposal you could probably get there if you were so inclined (obviously I”m assuming there are no health issues which may be playing a role). I’m also guessing that you contribute more to society than she does which will always impact available exercise and grooming time.
If you had access to the best chefs, personal trainers, tennis courts and nannies, yes you could be as svelt. I have my theories with regards to her figure and I will only say it reminds me of the height of the unhappiness during the Diana years.
Food and exercise are the only two things in her life under her complete control.
I have been one who has said that I didn’t think Kate was copying Meghan’s hair, she just sometimes alternates in general between sausage curls and looser waves (which is true) but this look was SO obvious. The side part is a lot lower than Kate usually wears, and the “waves over one shoulder” look is SO Meghan that I had to laugh when I saw it.
I’m glad she rewore something – I was pretty sure she would go for a new keen green dress – but how thrifty is it if you are rewearing a very expensive dress for the second time in 10 years and have bought dozens of bespoke dresses in the interim decade? I don’t have the closet space to keep something to wear once every 10 years.
The awards ceremony seemed like a success from what I could tell (I was seeing very little coverage of this in the US media, William’s comments about billionaires got more coverage), so that’s a positive. IF these awards help at all in the climate change fight, then its a good thing. Let’s see how long William’s commitment lasts.
If these really do come to the US next year than i hope harry and meghans visibility era starts incredibly soon. Its incredibly obvious they are trying to court the US.
And they will succeed if harry and meghan keep hiding away. I get the parental leave, but after November they really need to be outthere
I understand wanting H&M to compete, but it’s important to consider that they’re starting from basically scratch. The Royal Foundation is an established organization, and they have the branding, funding, and clout of a thousand year old institution backing them. H&M have done incredibly well so far, but it’s a little unfair to compare their output to W&K.
@Pao: Harry/Meghan are not hiding away. They are doing exactly what they need to do in the US market.
I think the visibility era has already started, but it’s going to be centered around their projects (the whole NYC trip, the WaPo editorial, the Ethic investing) so we won’t be seeing them via weekly pictures or anything. It’s going to be a different kind of visibility than when they worked for the BRF. And it’s been working they’ve been in the news quite a bit since NYC without a single photoshoot.
@pao
Good Lord woman! What more do you want them to do!? In case you forgot in the past 2 years there was a pandemic that forced to entire world to grind to a halt. And even with that, Harry and Meghan have managed to accomplish more in those 2 years than the royal family combined. They moved to a new country, established a new foundation from scratch, bought a new home, dealt with a devastating miscarriage, had another baby, scored some major deals, appeared on panels, did a wildly successful New York tour, and put out and participated in wildly successful projects.
Do you expect them to do pap walks? Fashion shows? Award shows? Act like a Kardashian? I think they have done incredibly well for themselves in this transitional period of establishing themselves and their brand outside of the royal family. And I don’t begrudge them their time with their new baby.
@Pao, Harry and Meghan got two weeks of coverage from a three day trip to New York. They got days of coverage from the announcement about Ethic and the Okavango Delta campaign. Plus with Harry’s book coming out next year, Invictus and possibly Meghan’s Netflix show and I’m sure the podcast will be rolling too? Uh, the Sussexes will not be the ones worried about visibility, in the US or anywhere else.
I think the awards got decent enough coverage in the UK but I noticed that the celebrities who attended got far more coverage than the awards or the keens. And that’s with the BBC really pushing the boat out with a series of programmes a week or so before. Plus they brought out David Attenborough. Plus Charles gave the usurper a shout-out. I doubt if anyone can name any of the award winners etc The UK is going through a lot at the moment. An obvious PR stunt is the last thing we need.
@ Elizabeth Regina: Im more talking about courting the US in general than whether earthshot was a succes pr wise. If harry and meghan keep hiding away, and william and kate will start going over to the US and inviting the US media, than they will absolutely succeed in creating lots of American supporters.
I’m absolutely confident that the Sussexes know what they are doing. Despite being on maternity leave, they have done quite a lot and their mini NY tour generated far more headlines and attention around the world than all the royals combined. The divine right of kings does not extend to American. I say bring it on, William. It makes a change to see him make an attempt to work.
I agree there was very little coverage in the US. I know that some feel William’s comment on Billionaires in space was justifiable ( I disagree with that) but the coverage from the US media on on the space flights was HUGE!! So for William to make that comment was a direct insult to the US media for the hype and live coverage across several media outlets. The space flights was a BIG Deal in the US. So I believe the lack of coverage of his Earthshot prize was a little payback. His announcement that the prize will be in the US next year received ZERO to NO coverage…. NO ONE CARES
Im bot solely talking about earthshot. Im talking about them courting the US in general. They will succeed, especially if harry and meghan keep moving like they have been for nearly 2 years now.
@Pao – no, they won’t. They tried 10 years ago and overall the Cambridges fell pretty flat here in the US. The interest in them even from 2011 (california tour) to 2014 (NYC tour) was markedly different.
And let’s also keep in mind that the royal family has been pushing an anti-american sentiment for years now, in terms of Meghan. In 2018-2019, if I had to hear “its not that she’s black, its that she’s an American” one more time as an excuse for how she was treated……
They’ll get some light sugary coverage on GMA and the Today show and that will be about it.
Harry and Meghan have been “moving like they have been for nearly 2 years” because they moved internationally, she had a miscarriage, had a baby, and they have been establishing their foundation. Oh yeah, and a pandemic.
They’re going to be just fine, but their PR going forward is going to be very different from the Cambridges, because they’re actually going to be working, so we need to adjust our expectations, we’re not going to see them the same way the royal family is seen when they want to show they’re working.
@becks1: i don’t think you can compare those tours to now because there is definitely renewed interest in the keens. There is a whole right wing base that doesn’t like meghan and also plenty of liberal karens. All of them prefer W&k to harry and meghan. So they only have to put in a little effort, be friendly with a few american media. And its easy to win over the US for them.
There was an article in the NYT today and something in USA Today. CBS had something, but it was under their royal coverage. I think I saw more about Keen’s dress, Will’s velvet and Emma Watson’s back than I did about the winners. I don’t think it was payback for anything – just that Earthshot isn’t very interesting or impactful. Maybe it will be in the future.
Pao yes there is a right wing base and Karens as you say but so what? Is the left silent? The Sussexes are backed by celebrities the others can only dream of plus they have the UN and WHO, and all the commonwealth countries. In fact the BRF is now playing catch up. Plus most Millenials and GenZs who ARE the future are firmly on the Sussexes side. The Keenbridges are lazy and squandered the goodwill generated from their wedding. It takes more than clothes and hyena grins to dominate the headlines in the US.
No, I don’t think there is renewed interest in them. There is a loud and obnoxious group of people who hate Meghan, but they are the minority. The whole thing has either gotten most people bored of the topic or vaguely (or not so vaguely) on the side of the Sussexes when people are paying attention at all, instead of getting them particularly invested in the Cambridges.
They’ll be reported about because they’re public figures, but they don’t have It or charisma and they don’t have anything of substance to them.
The tours before were different because William and Kate had just married so they were media darlings, and in 2014 she was pregnant so of course that was going to give them more buzz. Not so much now.
I’ll be nice. It’s nice to see him trying something new. I won’t comment on whether he pulls it off.
I never liked this dress, and it’s too girly for her at her age. She needs to go through her Look Books for her closets of clothes and redline everything that makes her look like mutton dressed as lamb…No more Peter Pan collars, cap sleeves, girly twirly short skirts, etc. Love the hair, though!
ETA: The less said about whatever the hell William is wearing, the better. The horror, the horror….
Meghan needs to file a restraining order on her hairstyle and style from this woman!!!! This is so weird…. That’s all I will say on this topic
Wish you all a good day
Either she’s overdressed or he’s underdressed. She’s wearing a gown & he’s wearing a smoking jacket??? Odd
She’s overdressed I think – when you look at other people in the pictures, it seems it was less a formal event and more kind of a dressy stylish event. Like Kate’s black pantsuit look with a great necklace probably would have worked really well here.
They look incredibly mismatched
I think they look fine. I wish I could just smile and nod at their cosplay without thinking of the reasons for it.
They aren’t getting American tourism from me. I was looking at cruises for next summer and was having a hard time finding a specific itinerary that fit our time frame. I did find one that worked that left from England so that was a no go. I couldn’t find any others that worked with my schedule so I’m going in a totally different direction.
She borrowed Meghan’s hairstyle.
They do look like they got dressed for 2 different events. Although the guests in general looked like they dressed for different events so maybe nobody knew what to wear lol. I think Kate looks fine, good actually. Yes it’s a simple dress but I think those work better for her, look and personality wise rather than something uber glamorous like that gold dress (which was a good dress in itself but not a good dress *on* Kate. Won’t go into all that again lol). She’s got better gowns (I can think of some that would have worked “better”) but still a good choice.
William should have just stuck to a regular tux. The black turtleneck does not work for him. But points for trying something new I guess. I think Earthshot in general is a good idea and it definitely has a good PR push for it (William did a whole multi part documentary and even wrote a foreword). I just hope the winners get their solutions scaled up and implemented by the governments and corporations. That bit is important.
And going to the US seems like the next logical step. They’ll trash the US and Americans but want their dollars and attention. I can see them combine it with a US tour. I can also see some politicians get involved since it’ll be midterms next year and climate will play a part.
He tried and he failed with that look. Kate’s dress is pretty, but the belt gives it a senior prom vibe (and she’s clearly not 18 anymore). She just looks so fragile overall.
I noticed Meghan’s former PS, Amy Pickerall, in a few shots and apparently she’s been leading Earthshot programming since Jan 2020. That would explain the competence around the endeavor. Glad it was ostensibly a success if only for all the time and effort ordinary people put into it, though it still seems kinda irrelevant beyond the UK. The operating costs must be astounding. Maintaining funding levels is going to be difficult, so the US makes sense.
Felonious Gru from despicable me vibes
Kaiser, I love you, right, but please never mention the word “moose knuckle” in connection with William ever again. Pretty please?
Lil there is actually a picture of Harry getting out of a car during theit NY trip with the most crinhe moose knuckle,hate that pic.lol
Willy does look like a villain in that get up. It doesn’t suit him at all.
As for trying to turn this into his Invictus. Good luck with that. I used to work for an independent film organization that tried to compete with the Independent Spirit Awards. One year we decided to throw our own awards show. Spent a FUCK TON of money on it. We had it on the beach in Santa Monica and actually got a handful of celebrities to come out but it was a total bust. They tried to charge for tickets to come to cover the cost of throwing it and almost no one bought it any. It was so bad, they desperately called all of the employees to come at the last minute and bring our friends just to make the tent look full. The food was banging though!
Long story short. The awards never gained any traction. It barely got any press outside the usual industry rags. We completely embarrassed ourselves. And it nearly killed our budget and they ended up laying off people because they couldn’t afford to pay for all of the staff. All because someone got a be in their bonnet and wanted to compete with a bigger, established award show.
That’s how I see this Earthshot awards. I’m not against the general concept. But it’s nothing new. Other countries, especially America already have similar, very well established, and well respected environmental prizes. And they don’t waste money on a big awards show spectacle to stroke the ego of a useless, jealous prince. I’ll be shocked if this gains any traction outside the UK. It has barely gained any traction inside of it.
If they have the Earthshot event in LA and invite Harry he probably will go to support. H doesnt seem to have a petty bone in his body.However they probably wont want Megan ‘stealing ‘their bland thunder.
I want that earthshot mess out of the US all together
@Noki: It’s probably going to be in Washington DC so the Cambridges can pay a visit on the Bidens.
I thought the same thing last night, Earthshot is William’s Invictus Games. Not sure it’s going to have the same impact. From the few comments I’ve seen about the event, people are saying that it’s greenwashing and that the prize money is too small to make any real difference. My problem with last night’s event was that it was all performative and two of the winners were governments- Costa Rica and Milan. I don’t think this money should have gone to entities that have the money or at least access to money but no political will. As for the outfits, William looked terrible and Kate’s belt was new. According to the bloggers anything not seen before is not a repeat so using their own logic (I don’t agree with that), Kate did not follow Earthshot’s rules.
They probably spent more money on the awards show than the actual prize.
So costarican here and while we do have the political will we don’t really have the money. The pandemic hit hard, specially turisim that is a big part of the economy. They were sitting next to the awesome cristiana figueres who was instrumental to the Paris accords. As much as I dislike these two I am glad we got the money.
He looks like a wannabe Bond villain.
I think these two are in greater trouble than they think. I checked UK trending topics and William’s name came on top for a few minutes two times, hours apart, I clicked on it and most of the posts had little to no engagement or maybe I blocked all their fans? It just seemed to me to be bot activity that could not be sustained? Your greatest project and interest could not be sustained for even 24 hours?
Even with the British press hyping this up, it barely made a ripple worldwide? To drive out the moneymakers Harry and Meghan and be left with these two, I am convinced it will get worse for them if they don’t hold up their end of the bargain and provide the rota with something newsworthy.
The problem I see with William and Kate is they want an Invictus style project without doing the work. They clearly have no passion for climate change or early years and it’s clear to see. The biggest mistake the royal family and courtiers did was to coddle these two. While they hid, Harry was sent to represent the monarchy around the world and learning and building connections, something William should have been doing himself and now they’re trying to fast track these embiggening projects to no avail.
That’s exactly what happened. Harry learned the king role while William got to sit back and drink in pubs with friends and go on lots of vacations. Now they’re having to play catch up for over a decade’s worth of learning. And it shows.
+1 I have said before that the Windsors really should have never coddled William (and later Kate). I understand there was a need to treat William sensitively because of Diana but they could have started him of “slow” i.e have him do International Relations at university or something similar so he would at least have some academic background for being King. Then have him do the “easy” engagements like opening museums and hospital wings and then scaled him up to the bigger projects. Same with Kate. Start her off with the easy engagements and then have her scale up too.
Instead they let them laze around for years and let Harry do the work of setting up organisations, meeting with new people etc etc and it shows. Perhaps if they had a few projects under their belt by 2018, they wouldn’t have felt so threatened by Meghan.
William looks like a magician. It’s awful. As for Kate, I always loved that dress, so nice choice, but yeah, while I was hoping she’d avoid any cosplaying, she just had to go there. She totally borrowed that hairstyle, from the deep side part down to the left-swept waves, from Meghan. I can’t unsee it.
Kate is graceless in motion. She walks like a trucker.
I completely agree. She clunk, clunk, clunks along like she’s wearing wellies no matter the occasion, and has terrible posture. Whyyyyy wasn’t poise included in her “princess lessons”?
They look mismatched because they don’t live together, nor communicate with each other before events. They just turn up, see each other, tolerate each other and then leave without each other.
Kate as usual is meh. Willy is ridiculous. They seem to barely tolerate each other. Prizes to two governments…
Everyone: How hard is it to just look your wife in the eyes and hold still for two seconds so we can actually take a good picture for a change?
Prince William: Pretty. Damm. Hard.
I said Bond villain last night, but he’s Gru. Lol. Kate looks overdressed, but it’s a nice dress.
I think William looked ridiculous. He definitely looked like a super villain. So, if this next awards ceremony will be held in the US, how will the Cambridge’s get there? They said no guests could fly in. Will they take a boat? We all know they will take a private plane. Plus, we all know at Kate’s next engagement she will wear a brand new outfit that costs thousands of dollars. They made the rules very strict for this awards ceremony and it makes them look like major hypocrites.
My guess is that they’ll do a US tour around the same time and that’ll be their justification for going in person.
Bad brows. BAD brows.
Not only are they dressed for two separate events, they’re in two different seasons! Kate in spring and William giving fall/winter/Holiday party vibes. Could they not coordinate even a little? Also the desperation to want to come to the US. They think we like them as much as H&M and that’s just not the case.
I like this dress much better than the glittery overkill one. At least you can see Kate in it. But I guess both the Copybridges want to be Meghan, since William stole her turtleneck and Kate her hair. And were there ANY articles about how warm William must have been wearing velvet and a turtleneck when others are going sleeveless? Oh my.
I knew Kate would recycle a dress. Was hoping it would be that green McQueen but this works. She looks fantastic- I love her hair. It’s type of sleek look that would have made that Bond girl look less matronly than that fairy godmother from Shrek hairdo. Don’t think I’ve seen her hair like that before so yeah think it’s inspired by the US duchess who’s done the side part with waves very successfully including most recently at the Vax live show. Kate seems to be quite the Meghan fan.
Points to Will for trying a different look but with the dark polo he looked like a Bond villain.
It’s a shame barely seeing coverage of the winners & their ideas when that should be the whole point. I’m surprised it only got 2 front pages for the biggliest prize ever.
Not surprised it’s in the US next- for people who allegedly hated Meghan for being American (not cos of being mixed race) the royal family sure love US attention and have aimed this prize at the American market & PR etc. Why not a country in the queen’s beloved commonwealth? I remember the days when looking to the US market was a bad thing as the press said it’s British taxpayers who pay for the royal family.
But remember that times article said they didn’t want Harry to move where he may have US press attention so this is the firm staking what they see as their turf. Plus Harry’s second Invictus was in the US& him& Meghan certainly seem to inspire KP.
If you see Charles post on Earth shot he was incredibly shady ha ha. He was basically like the environment is a new interest to Bill & look at my orgs/projects knowing it takes trillions to solve climate crisis not Bill’s mere millions lol. their war is definitely on. I wonder if Charles is gonna try make it over to California before this Earth shot thing.
I noticed that about Charles’ IG post as well – that it was kind of shady. It basically read to me like “well he’s late to the party but better late than never, look what I’m doing for the environment.”
Seems like someone was paying attention to all William’s comments about being the first to stick his head above the parapet etc.
If Meghan is so “common, thirsty, and irrelevant, why does Kate continue to imitate her?
No Kaiser, she’s not channeling SMOG. She’s channeling WISTERIA!!
(Cough Wisteria sisters cough)
HA!
If they hold the next event in the US they should prepare for journalists to call out every helicopter ride and all the gas guzzling that the British media cover up. Why not have it in another UK country?
Thank you all for Gru comments, too funny and spot on.
Item on tonight’s news.
Peter Mitchell (news anchor): “Kate recycled a dress…”
Me: “Yeah, probably with half a mil worth of new jewellery. Half a million in POUNDS.’ (i.e. roughly double in AUD.)
Also, what’s that line down the left side of her face? Bad botox?
He looks like a cult leader in that awful outfit and she looks like a random woman impersonating Kate Middleton. I think that she’s never going to look quite like herself again…she’s done too much to her face now.
On the floor laughing at Moose Knuckle and Wicket. Read it to the husband and he asked which one was which.
I’m loving the jacket Ed Sheeran is wearing in that one pic!
While I didn’t like the coat, I thought she looked very pretty at the Kew Gardens event the other day. Here, not as much. As Kaiser says, the dress is solid, but her face looks like she just woke up- and I’m sorry, the BROWS. Good in theory, bad in execution.
EDIT: This was a reply to a comment now gone, so I don’t mean to harp on the brows, lol.