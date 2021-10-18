Duchess Kate rewore a McQueen at the Earthshot ceremony: keen in lilac?

Sunday evening, the long-awaited Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony was held at Alexandra Palace in London. There had been a lot of hype for weeks/months about this and it’s supposed to be Prince William’s baby, although I think at some point, he just stopped working on it and simply got credit for everything his staff did. We also knew ahead of time that Kate was going to the ceremony and that she would be a presenter or something. Most of the photos just show her supporting William by staring up at him like he’s a god (while he mostly avoided eye contact). She also schmoozed a bit, so good for her.

As for the superficial stuff… well… let’s start with Kate. She repeated a custom Alexander McQueen she first wore in 2011, at a Los Angeles BAFTA event on the Cambridges’ big “tour” of North America. The BAFTA event was thrown together because Kate wanted to go to LA and meet some movie stars. It’s a solid look, and she was praised for the McQueen at the time. The point of her re-wearing the gown for this event was to emphasize not only her “thrift,” but the idea that people should re-wear clothing and not just buy fast fashion or run out and buy new clothes for every event. The problem is that… yeah, Kate comes across as somewhat performative. Still, I’ve always wondered if she would ever re-wear this McQueen, just because it is one of the better pieces in her archives. I was also expecting her to theme-dress and wear green, so I’m trying to figure out how a pale lilac gown is on-theme? IS SHE SMOG?

As for William, yes, as you can see, he was keen in green. It was a lot. A green velvet jacket with a black turtleneck. People were calling it his Bond Villain look, but in some photos, the turtleneck looks like Steve Jobs cosplay. It was legitimately a “bold” look for William, who usually wanders around in wrinkled button-down shirts and too-tight trousers with visible moose-knuckle. *shudder*

During William’s speech, he suggested that the Keenshot Prize ceremony will change cities every year, and that next year’s Keenshot ceremony would be held in America. LOL. Super-obvious. Those salty people have been rabidly anti-American about all things Harry and Meghan, and then wait a minute, they need American donors, American financing, American tourism, American media and American interest in their lil’ white supremacist family, whoops! So of course Moose Knuckle and Wiglet are going to hype this for the next year, that they too are coming to America. As for changing cities every year… William thinks his Keenshot is comparable to Invictus.

PS… People said that Kate copied Meghan’s to-the-left side-swept wavy hair. I can see that. I also think Kate got some reddish-blonde highlights, or maybe it’s just the lighting.