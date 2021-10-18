“How did Rami Malek do as host of Saturday Night Live?” links

How did Rami Malek do on SNL? [Pajiba]
Maybe it is bc I am a fandom Rami’s but I thought it was a solid episode. At least the only one I’ve seen all the way through in years
I loved Rami as Pete Davidson and Pete as Rami. Rami especially had Davidson down cold.
I thought he did great. The Prince & the mattress skit were both funny
Those were our favorites, as well.
Overall, it was boring as Rami doesn’t have a lot of charisma, and he seemed unusually stiff in most of the skits he was in, which was probably due to nerves. Non-comedic actors seem to get a bad case of the nerves when hosting,
But, what stood out the most for me is Kate McKinnon not being on the show! Where is she? Has she left SNL? She has always been one of the major reasons I sit thru SNL to see her skits.
I think she’s still filming the Joe Exotic series they’re making
I saw only a few skits and monologue, I thought he was a nice change from the likes of Elon Musk or Kardashian Koven, as they all were more interested in showing off rather than doing a show that has it’s own life. The bit with Daniel Craig about Price was funny.
Very funny!
I thought he was pretty good, the Prince skit was funny (even before Daniel Craig came on) and I liked the mattress skit. It wasn’t the best episode ever, but I think he put in a solid performance. I was a little confused by DC being there though, it kind of gave the impression that they had asked him first and he had said “no but I’ll do a few skits” so they went for their next Bond choice, Rami Malek.
Interesting Gawker article re: the actual meaning of “performative.” We need to start using a different adjective to describe those actions that are pandering to the cause (not pandering – something else) but aren’t actually supporting it.
I’ve rewatched S2 of Succession twice during the pandemic. That epic cliff hanger and two year wait . . . I got something new out of it each time I watched, so yeah I was so excited for the premiere last night. It didn’t rock my world, honestly. Some of the humor felt really forced, but I like what they’re doing with Kendall’s character. No spoilers but Greg makes a joke that Ken reminds him of OJ, and Ken’s response is *super* inappropriate given his own history. Let Ken go full soulless psychopath. That’s how it should be. Watching him and Logan do battle is like Godzilla and Mothra. They’re both evil. No need to root for either one. Just enjoy the showdown.
I really thought at the end that Shiv would show up at Kendall’s door and say I’ll help you bring down Dad. She found out Gerri was taking over on the phone in the car and then told her driver to go someplace different. I’d like to see a bit of a civil war between the kids. Also, Greg seemed more hapless than normal. Like more of an idiot than I remember.
I agree about Greg, he was utterly moronic in this episode. In seasons 1/2 he was more kinda simple, conflicted but likable.
good job Rani
I thought Rami did a good job. The Celebrity Game Show and the Prince skits were pretty funny. Even The Squid Game skit was pretty funny to me, and I’ve never watched that show so I have no real clue what its like.
I thought it was probably the most top to bottom solid episode of SNL in years. He leaned into the sketches and clearly had a blast.