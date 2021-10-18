Levin: The Earthshot Awards were ‘much too celebrity rather than royal’

It’s the morning after the Earthshot Prize Awards and I can’t help but think that there’s a real lack of drama or excitement about the inaugural awards. This is supposed to be Prince William’s big legacy project, it’s the thing he’s been hyping (in his dull way) for more than a year. Keenshot is supposed to be HIS big keen thing, like Harry’s Invictus Games, Travalyst, Sentebale and Archewell. And now that the awards ceremony is done, people are just like “… And?” Even Angela Levin – who normally only has her knives out for the Sussexes – was super-critical about all of it:
Speaking on talkRadio, royal expert Angela Levin said: “I’m afraid I thought it was a bit of a cross between X-Factor and the film awards, I thought it was much too celebrity rather than royal and over the top with saying ‘you must not buy new clothes’. Of everyone sitting there with black suits and bowties, I can’t see that that worked very well, I think it should have been much more casual.”
When asked by Julia Hartley-Brewer if she thought the awards ceremony was too “gimmicky”, Levin continued: Yes, I did actually, and I thought the green velvet jacket looked horrific on Prince William, but that was an ‘I am green’. I do think that the clothes make a very important image for something that you’re doing and I felt it was completely over the top.
“As you said, Catherine is somebody who wears her clothes several times and we don’t make a fuss, but then suddenly last night, everybody was making a huge fuss about it. What I thought was extraordinary is that she wore it last in 2011 and she’s still the same size, having had three children!”
Wow, gimmicky and too celebrity? Criticizing the future future king for looking like a jackoff in his twenty-year-old trousers and Bond villain velvet? Yiiikes. If the Keenshot ceremony had been more casual, then what would have been the point? The whole point of this was that William has a big environmental thing and that HE is keen. I guess Angela Levin didn’t get the memo.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Hahahaha!
Where can we watch the speeches,I have only seen the video stills!?
Hello has part of the Kate speech video, and it’s… nothing. Just reading from a teleprompter presenting a prize. I laugh because 1. This was hyped to be a “keynote speech” and 2. the Earthshot twitter handle posted a bunch of videos from the event but didn’t include one video of Kate’s big speech.
I think the keynote speech hype is for an event coming up this week and this was just supposed to be her presenting an award. Both things got hyped at the same time so it’s a bit confusing; however, the keynote speech is about addiction, I think?
Kate in that last photo, does she not look like Margaery Tyrell? Is that who she is cosplaying this time? Does that Make FFK Joffrey?
Wow, that’s a good reference lol.
Lord help me, I’m agreeing with this evil wench. It was one big hypocritical, ego stroke of a jealous prince trying to compete with his more popular, competent and effective brother.
I choked on my peanut butter toast reading this lol. Perfect comment and sums up everything to a tee. This event was the RoseArt crayon of events. Never even close to as good as Crayola.
LMAO @RoseArt crayon! Perfect comparison 🤣
@Snuffles the way I cackled at your comment..
So basically it was a total snoozefest.
I can’t with the “omg Kate can still fit into her old clothes” – I wish being skinny after kids and as you age and your body changes wasn’t seen as some kind of huge accomplishment for women. Kate does nothing for society but I am supposed to be impressed that she’s stayed skinny? no thanks.
Wait, is that velvet jacket “recycled”? Did William follow his own rules?
That outfit on William?!? LOLOLOLOLOL He looks awful.
omg, I agree with Angela Levin, lol.
But how interesting that her knives are out like this for Prince William, right? she actually said he looked “horrific” and that the whole thing was gimmicky, and the best thing she could say about Kate is that she can wear the same dress she wore 10 years ago.
So, this seems to have fallen flat with the target audience. They also can’t insist anymore that William is okay to take helicopters and private jets because he doesn’t “lecture” about the environment….
These photos- awkward as fk!!! They really cannot stand being near each other and neither knows how to pose for a photo or what to do with their hands. She has def messed with her face big time and the hair, looks like Meghan’s stylist did it.
Desperation, thy stench overwhelms me.
William’s outfit is horrendous. He couldn’t find any blacks that matched? No tuxedo rewears? And the royal couple doesn’t look coordinated together…their teams are failing them.
An actor playing a plastic surgeon said this on a show I watched recently: “you know, clenching your Jaws like that often will lead to premature jowling.”
I can’t unsee it. It all makes sense.
Also: a part of the Sussex magic is how in sync they look – body language and clothes always in harmony.
Who tf thought heavy green velvet goes with fluttery lilac? It’s a viscerally discordant combo.
He looks like bond villain who captured a Grey Gardens princess.
What Angie didn’t say is the Cambridges are trying to hard to be and outdo Harry and Meghan. That’s what really behind her disappointment.
Is anyone actually surprised? The Cambridges have spent the last few years cultivating the Brexit/MAGA fanbase that includes the likes of Levin but they also think climate change is a liberal hoax so of course they don’t like Earthshot. Plus the palace/royal rota have also spent said years positioning the Cambridges as the anti-Sussexes as the “regal royal” ones to the “showy Hollywood” Sussexes. That sort of falls apart if the Cambridges are acting like the Sussexes (in their eyes)
Honestly best Kate has looked to me for years.
I’m very very surprised Angela is criticising William- the press doesn’t criticise the KP duo. Richard Palmer suggested the backlash from William’s space comments gave a new story more than PR fluff so maybe they are mixing things up.
Angela’s criticism is ridiculous as the number of celebrities was actually underwhelming considering the hype, royals like Charles do lots of events with music, tv & film stars all the time. they certainly cover royals like celebrities (which they pretty much are especially those who aren’t the monarch who actually has the constitutional role) hence her talking about Kate’s dress size rather than anything she said.
It’s incredible how different Kate looks based on the angle. I saw some pics last night where she looked… well, like her animation in The Prince. But she’s like flawless in these pics.
It’s not the angle so much as the excessive Photoshop. And even in these pics she has that over-tweaked look you’d see on a Real Housewives show imo.
I feel like this was a missed opportunity, they both could have worn some sort of sustainable clothing. to highlight a different aspect like no dye was was put into rivers, or some spider web fabric , or bamboo fabric , i love my bamboo socks. its great wearing old clothes but they re not teaching us anything new for the future and what that may look like. sometimes its the little things that have a huge impact