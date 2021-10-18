Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian are engaged, he proposed in Montecito

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been dating for all 2021, but he’s known the Kardashian sisters for the better part of two decades. He’s truly a family friend of the whole clan, and they all care about him and like him a lot. It felt like he finally saw his opening with Kourtney and he did everything to make it happen. They’ve been acting like lovestruck teenagers all year, and it’s actually been kind of hot. Kourtney has seemed so much happier and Travis seems so loved-up. She’s been with him every time he’s flown this year – he avoided planes for thirteen years following the horrible 2008 plane crash which left him with burns all over his body. There were even reports, months ago, that Travis and Kourt were already engaged. But now it’s official: Travis proposed to her in Montecito on Sunday.
Travis Barker is officially engaged to Kourtney Kardashian after he popped the question on the beach during a trip to Montecito, Calif., on Oct. 17. She shared photos of the picture-perfect moment on Instagram, along with the caption, “forever.”
The pair got engaged around sunset on Sunday, Oct. 17, with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson there to celebrate.
“Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart,” an eyewitness told E! News. “It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel.”
The big event capped off a busy weekend. The couple had only just returned home to California from New York, where Travis played drums on Saturday Night Live for musical guest Young Thug. Naturally, Kourtney was by his side backstage for a racy photo shoot on what would be the eve of their engagement.
Kourtney and Travis spent much of last week in New York as he prepared for the SNL gig, but they were really out, enjoying the city and going to dinner and to clubs. They seem very well-suited for each other. I bet he even likes the fact that she has little kids. It wouldn’t surprise me if they both wanted another kid.
Here’s a video from Kim Kardashian – she got a closer look at Kourtney’s ring. It’s HUGE! It looks like a lovely oval-shaped diamond with a delicate band. I would think it’s over eight carats?
KRAVIS FOREVER 💍 @kourtneykardash @travisbarker pic.twitter.com/gymsssnMFr
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 18, 2021
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
Well, he got the memo about never doing anything without 1. photos 2. an audience and 3. ridiculous flower displays so I guess he’ll fit right in.
In all seriousness, given their background it does seem like a genuine match (without the ‘huh??’ or ‘oh no’ that so many Kardashian relationships prompt form me) and I hope they are happy together.
I’d bet PMK designed it, it has her understated touch 🙄.
Colour me surprised.
I genuinely thought she and Scott had been together through all of this and the rest – her young model boyfriend, his family friend young girlfriends – were just content to keep the K empire afloat/interesting and to allow Kourt and Scott to remain part of it. The partners all gaining exposure plus cash
I thought Travis was the next cog in the same wheel.
I really hope she’s happy
I actually really like them together. Rooting for them and i wish them much happiness
Me too. Travis has been through a lot and seems like a good guy. Wish them well.
I know Scott is sick. He’s proposed to her a million times and she always said she didn’t believe in marriage. Because she was the oldest, she was very traumatized by Rob Sr and Kris’ divorce. And also, Scott is Scott.
Call me a cheesy optimist but I love this! They make sense to me. Congrats!
Somewhere out there Shanna moakler and Scott Disck are crying petty petty tears. Lololol
Congrats to Kravis!!! They both deserve happiness after everything they’ve experienced in life. I think Kourt was happier this year with Travis than she ever looked with Scott. Gorgeous ring as well!!!
I haven’t been following this, I guess they are old enough to know what they want right away…. Huge congrats and all the best to them!
Scott is regretting his shit behaviour more than ever, atm, if he is introspective enough to even do so. She may still be a Kardashian, but we have to celebrate when a woman goes out and just does better and the garbage dude is left behind crying. This is good, overall.
Yes!
Let’s be real, the only interesting thing about this is figuring out how long it will take Scott Disick to find a 19 year old to parade around to prove how fine he is with it.
PMK must be thrilled to know she has another relationship to exploit. I wonder if Kim is secretly pressed that the “least interesting sister” stole her SNL thunder and probably moved to the top of the list of the planned storylines for the new show?
I can definitely see them having a kid together. I mean, it seems they are pretty good together.
I like them together, tbh, they seem well suited for each other.
That’s nice news, good luck to them.
I wish them the best. He seems like a good person. I can’t stand her but if she is good for him and his family, what can we say.
He proposed in Montecito! Hmm I wonder if our beloved Duchess Meghan will be invited to the wedding.
Do they know each other?
Who do you think took the pictures?!?
Jk. Obviously
Welp, I love this? Mazel tov, you crazy kids!
Congrats to them! She’s the most tolerable of her family and I’ve always liked him.
I give it 5 years, tops.