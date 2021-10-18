Queen Elizabeth: It’s ‘irritating’ when people are all talk & no action on the environment

Over the summer, we discussed that curious report about how Queen Elizabeth and her aides successfully and secretly lobbied the Scottish government to ensure that Balmoral and other royally-owned properties in Scotland would remain exempted from any and all “green laws.” Meaning, the Queen wanted royal properties to get some kind exemption from updating their electrical and water systems to be more energy efficient, basically. The Queen doesn’t want to spend one penny of her vast personal fortune to make her privately owned properties “green.”

All of that is just something to keep in mind as House Petty ramps up their PR ahead of the big climate summit in Glasgow at the start of November. The Queen, Charles, Camilla, William and Kate will all be in attendance. Her Maj was apparently asked about the upcoming climate summit while she was in Wales last week, and something odd happened:

During the opening of the Welsh Parliament in Cardiff on Thursday, the queen was talking to her daughter-in-law, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Elin Jones, the parliament’s president officer. Her comments were picked up on a live stream, and although parts are inaudible, she can be heard talking about the climate conference. “Extraordinary, isn’t it? I’ve been hearing all about COP,” the queen said, according to video and audio recordings analyzed by the Daily Mirror. “Still don’t know who is coming . . . We only know about people who are not coming . . . It’s really irritating when they talk, but they don’t do.” Jones then replied: “Exactly. It’s a time for doing . . . and watching your grandson on the television this morning saying there’s no point going to space, we need to save the Earth.” “Yes, I read about it,” the queen said, smiling broadly.

[From WaPo]

“It’s really irritating when they talk, but they don’t do…” Sure, okay. Unlike the royal family, which moves at such a glacial pace that merely “talking” about being keen about the environment counts as work for decades. The National (a Scottish paper) even ran a column about how the Windsors suddenly seem “very keen to be seen as champions of the environment. The key words there are ‘keen to be seen’ – the Windsors are markedly less keen on doing anything to protect the environment that might prejudice their financial interests.” If only the Queen was irritated by her own actions to preclude herself and her properties from Scotland’s green laws. If only William could be keen about the environment to the point where he didn’t need to take helicopters everywhere. Irritating my ass.

