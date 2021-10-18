Pete Buttigieg is getting crap from conservatives about taking parental leave

In 2014, there was a major kerfuffle in Major League Baseball – the Mets’ Daniel Murphy took his full three days of paternity leave to see his child being born and to support his wife. In so doing, he missed the Mets’ opening game of the season. MLB has a players’ union, and the union successfully got paternity leave in their collective bargaining in 2011. The old-guard sports commentators were dripping with toxicity about how pathetic it was that big manly baseball players wanted to be supportive partners, husbands and fathers. The nice thing about that incident is that there was a significant backlash to the toxic douchebags, and there was a substantive conversation about the importance of paternity leave. I would have hoped that by the year of our lord Beyonce 2021, we wouldn’t still need to have those conversations.
In late August, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten welcomed their twins, Penelope Rose and Joseph August. I didn’t know until now that Cabinet officials do not have the same parental leave benefits as other federal employees, but Pete didn’t care – he ended up taking something like seven or eight weeks of parental leave. Politico framed it as “Pete was MIA” and “how dare he leave the administration for something as unimportant as bonding with his babies and supporting his spouse.”
Pete Buttigieg has been MIA. While U.S. ports faced anchor-to-anchor traffic and Congress nearly melted down over the president’s infrastructure bill in recent weeks, the usually omnipresent Transportation secretary was lying low.
One of the White House’s go-to communicators didn’t appear on TV. He was absent on Capitol Hill during the negotiations over the bill he had been previously helping sell to different members of Congress. Conservative critics tried (unsuccessfully) to get #WheresPete to trend and Fox News ran a story on October 4 with the headline: “Buttigieg quiet on growing port congestion as shipping concerns build ahead of holidays.”
They didn’t previously announce it, but Buttigieg’s office told West Wing Playbook that the secretary has actually been on paid leave since mid-August to spend time with his husband, Chasten, and their two newborn babies.
“For the first four weeks, he was mostly offline except for major agency decisions and matters that could not be delegated,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation. “He has been ramping up activities since then.” As he does that, Buttigieg will “continue to take some time over the coming weeks to support his husband and take care of his new children,” the spokesperson added.
That ramp has been steep this week, as Buttigieg reverts to his “go everywhere” media habits. Since Oct. 7, Buttigieg has appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” “MSNBC with Geoff Bennett,” CNN’s “New Day,” CNBC’s “Morning Bell,” Bloomberg TV’s “Balance of Power,” and the NPR Politics Podcast. He participated in virtual events to promote the infrastructure bill with the Commercial Club of Chicago and the Citizen Budget Commission of New York. He also attended a high-profile meeting with President Joe Biden Wednesday on supply chain bottlenecks.
Politico and Fox News tried to make “how dare he take parental leave” into a thing throughout much of Thursday and Friday. Tucker Carlson was particularly nasty about it on his Thursday night show, making a crack about breastfeeding.
Tucker Carlson mocks Pete Buttigieg for taking paternity leave: "Paternity leave, they call it, trying to figure out how to breastfeed, no word on how that went."
— nikki mccann screamírez 👻 (@NikkiMcR) October 15, 2021
Disgusting. Secretary Buttigieg is perfectly capable of defending himself though – during his interview blitz on Friday, Pete said that Tucker Carlson “doesn’t understand the concept of bottle feeding, let alone the concept of paternity leave,… What is really strange is that, you know, this is from a side of the aisle that used to claim the mantle of being pro-family. What we have right now is an administration that’s actually pro-family.” Pete also gave a lovely interview to the NY Times where he spoke about how childcare and childrearing IS work: “The big thing is having a newly personal appreciation for the fact that this is work. It may be time away from a professional role, but it’s very much time on.”
Anyway, I’m so glad he had this time with his babies and it does not seem at all like President Biden is mad about his Transportation Secretary taking leave. The supply chain mess is not the fault of one man, one Cabinet secretary. And we get to see a great example of what a truly pro-family administration looks like.
Once again, the GOP, the “so-called party” of pro-life, morality, pro-family, Christianity etc. etc. – showing its true hypocritical nature! I cannot believe how far gone these Republicans have gone. Not all, but many. Disgusting on all levels.
As I understand it Fox offers the same paternity leave. But Tucker didn’t mention that, of course.
The right-wing reaction to this, pushed by homophobic, misogynistic pigs Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, Charlie Kirk, has been absolutely disgusting. They make it clear that men, straight or gay, should have no role whatsoever on raising those babies they insist must be born, and that the leave should only be for the purpose of the women’s body to heal. Once she’s healed, back to work, woman! The kid can raise itself.
All of this ignores the FMLA of 1993 and the more recent federal employees paid leave act. Your employer can’t order you to shorten your parental leave because of supply chain issues or any other problems.
It’s truly mind-boggling and disgusting. I’m glad Pete is responding – especially with the fact that raising kids is work, hard work. It’s exactly why, as one of my old bosses once said, dads like him were so eager to get to the office every day. I remember going back to work after 16 weeks of maternity leave and being back on the office felt like a vacation. The guilt I felt about that is a whole other story.
Pete is so smart and eloquent… when I hear him dissect any topic, make his case for this or that, I am just in awe… a ticket Kamala and Pete might work (I know I am a dreamer; this is the USA after all, land of many racists and many homophobic assholes)
Good for him. I said this when there was the debate over Prince Harry taking leave – we need to normalize parental leave from the top down, and we need to normalize paternity leave. Frankly, I think the more paternity leave is normalized, the better it will be for maternity leave. (As in, if we accept that new fathers should take 8 weeks of leave, we’ll accept that new mothers should take 12 weeks AND that there should be government funding for it, which is the sticking point for many right now.)
Federal employees just got 3 months of paid parental leave for a new child (my babies are long born so I’m not sure all the details, I know it applies to having adopted and biological children and I think it applies to fathers as well but am not positive.) I do think that might have been under Trump though, as much as it pains me to say it.
But by all accounts Biden is very pro-family, I remember seeing something (either from when he was VP or when he was inaugurated) – a letter he sent to his employees basically being like, don’t miss the school play, don’t miss the baseball game, if your child is sick stay home. Biden himself is so obviously pro-family, even with working in high levels of government for decades, that I really think he probably loves that Buttigieg is home with his twins.
Fathers are included and the bill belonged to NY Rep Carolyn Maloney, who had been fighting for it for years. It was finally passed under Trump as part of a deal; the House would give him something he wanted but it had to include Maloney’s bill. Of course, Ivanka tried to claim it was all her idea – none of it was.
Conservatives will scream about being pro life and how abortion is murder yet mock people who take time off to look after their baby once born.
Paternity leave should be normalised and with more and more people taking it and highlighting it, hopefully it’ll become the standard for everyone (and maternity leave will also increase)
Wow do these men keep telling on themselves. My husband and I are expecting our first baby in December, and we work for the same employer, which means we share a bank of FMLA for “bonding with baby.” So, because he, you know, WANTS to spend as much time as possible with his wife and newborn child that he’s legitimately excited to parent, we’re having to jump through hoops to get paperwork and as much time for “caring for spouse during recovery” as we possibly can without it taking from my 12 weeks.
And I’ll (hopefully!) be breastfeeding! Even with that, and zero newborn experience, we both know that there’s many many hours of work a day he can do with a baby: rocking, changing, bathing, holding for hours a day since newborns hate sleeping on their backs alone, feeding pumped milk, burping, diapers, etc. Literally everything except the actual feeding, and my experienced friends joke about how when their spouse is on shift once baby masters nursing, you barely even have to wake up…lay down, pop baby on, and have your spouse right there watching, ready to snatch them up to do the burping/changing/supervising for the next 2 hours. But no…men don’t need paternity leave…
Parental leave is wonderful, but fathers (and mothers) first have to work somewhere that accepts people using that leave. Having bosses actually use parental leave is such a huge help to changing workplace stigma against that. So Pete is helping more than his newborns by using parental leave.
Also, raising a newborn is not a vacation!
My first child I took 12 weeks of unpaid maternity leave (FL), my second 12 weeks of leave with short term disability pay (CA). 12 weeks is barely enough time.
I love Pete.
I think the mildly insulting thing about this is how many women don’t get what he is getting for paternity leave. I’m pregnant and I’m lucky to get 2 weeks paid leave at my work. Everything else is unpaid if I chose to take it.
While we can congratulate him for taking time off, on some level we need to do more to get women the time off they need (heck I’m sorry, but I’m actually birthing out a baby). It’s hard to see him get 3 months while I’m lucky to get one. That’s just my take on it.
I’m so sorry – 2 paid weeks is barbaric. I sincerely hope you have a smooth delivery and can spend as much time as possible with your new baby.
The way I see it is that fighting for reasonable “parental” leave rather than maternity leave makes it slightly less likely that the issue of caring for newborns will relegated to a woman’s issue. I know when I worked for a law firm that had generous maternity leave, but no paternity leave, some partners were reluctant to staff pregnant women on cases, which had a negative impact on the advancement of female associates. Once men got equal leave, and started taking it, parental leave simply became something that case teams worked around whether the lawyer taking it was a man or a woman.
I definitely hear you that policies should recognize that women who give birth have to recover! The way it worked for my family is I took 6 weeks of sick leave after giving birth before starting 12 weeks of parental leave. Once my leave is up my husband (who also works for the government) will take his 12 weeks of parental leave. I’m so grateful we have this option and think it should be the bare minimum for everyone. Unpaid leave is BS, and no leave is beyond horrific.
Please forgive me for this random tangent, but I love when “the year of our Lord Beyoncé XXXX” is used. I have visions that in a thousand years archeologists and historians will piece together the minutiae of our time and there will be enough evidence they’ll come to the, not entirely incorrect, conclusion we worshipped her as a literal God-Queen. The idea just tickles me pink for some reason!
I had twins in July and I also have two older kids. When my older kids were born, my husband’s job didn’t offer paternity leave. When the twins were born, he was in a new job that offered him 2 weeks at full pay or 4 weeks at half pay paternity leave. Let me tell you how grateful I was for that with twins! Pete and Chasten are really going to need each other’s support in the early days. I don’t know how I would have made it through that first month if my husband had had to go right back to work!
Good for Pete for setting an example. Also I love the twins’ names! Classic and earthy at the same time. With cute nickname possibilities…Penny and Joe.
Joy Behar burned Tucker’s ass with this comment: “I would just like to say that Pete Buttigieg served six years in the Navy Reserve and was deployed to Afghanistan. Tucker Carlson got booted off Dancing with the Stars after he couldn’t even learn to do the Cha Cha.
