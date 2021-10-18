Emma Watson wore an upcycled wedding gown to the Earthshot Awards

The Earthshot Prize Awards were held last night at Alexandra Palace. Guests were invited to attend in person if they were already in London (or close by), and instead of traveling long distances to attend, foreigners were asked to merely video-conference in, to avoid taking planes and such. People who attended in person were also asked to either recycle old fashion or wear some kind of sustainable fashion. Which is what Emma Watson did – she wore this Harris Reed ensemble which is technically new, but it was upcycled from old wedding gowns. Emma’s bell-bottoms are from the same designer, although I don’t know if they’re upcycled too. This was her first “event” appearance on a carpet in two years!
Emma Thompson also attended – Emma is quite cozy with the royal family, and she’s good friends with Prince Charles. I didn’t know she was involved with Keenshot or William. Hm.
Mo Salah, the Egyptian footballer who plays for Liverpool, also attended. He was a presenter.
And here’s Ed Sheeran performing on stage, and chatting with the Keens.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
William looks like a Bond villain on vacation at his ski chalet
LOLLLLLLLLLLLL
if only he put the effort into ANYTHING the way Bond villains do.
So I wrote that before seeing the article on their outfits and realizing everyone thought the same thing. I blame the lack of caffeine
LOL 😆😆😆
Daily Mail literally has a deep-throating article about him with the headline praising him for “Channeling His Inner 007″ for…wearing a velvet jacket. Ok
Someone said on another thread that it looks like he’s cosplaying Gru and I think that hit the nail on the head lol.
Nooo
Don’t do Gru dirty like that!
Didn’t “Prince” William’s wife use a helicopter like three days ago or something?
lol
+1
Not a dress over jeans again!! The 2000s are so back it’s not even funny!
Ed Sheeran is probably thinking – oh so you can show up for this but not for the EACH gala.
I like Emma Watson’s look overall, I think? It’s a definite vibe but I think I like it. Emma Thompson looks great and yes, she’s chummy with Charles so I am sure she went as part of that friendship.
It’s not for me but Emma doesn’t look too bad. Again, not for me but to each their own I suppose. Emma looks quite good (think it’s the same suit she wore at her investiture with William so that’s the significance). Ed in general seems friendly enough with the royals.
Yikes! I guess I just don’t understand fashion anymore.
I love Emma’s outfit!!
I do, too. Our bench is not crowded. 😂
I like this. It’s Upcycled and original and Emma looks like she’s having fun.
I adore Emma’s look! It’s less flattering here than in some of the other photos I’ve seen elsewhere online for some reason. I think Harris Reed is a huge fashion talent. I’m wearing rings from his collaboration with Missoma right now and I love them so much.