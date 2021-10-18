Emma Watson wore an upcycled wedding gown to the Earthshot Awards

The Earthshot Prize Awards were held last night at Alexandra Palace. Guests were invited to attend in person if they were already in London (or close by), and instead of traveling long distances to attend, foreigners were asked to merely video-conference in, to avoid taking planes and such. People who attended in person were also asked to either recycle old fashion or wear some kind of sustainable fashion. Which is what Emma Watson did – she wore this Harris Reed ensemble which is technically new, but it was upcycled from old wedding gowns. Emma’s bell-bottoms are from the same designer, although I don’t know if they’re upcycled too. This was her first “event” appearance on a carpet in two years!

Emma Thompson also attended – Emma is quite cozy with the royal family, and she’s good friends with Prince Charles. I didn’t know she was involved with Keenshot or William. Hm.

Mo Salah, the Egyptian footballer who plays for Liverpool, also attended. He was a presenter.

And here’s Ed Sheeran performing on stage, and chatting with the Keens.

