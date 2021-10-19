“Rita Ora & Taika Waititi went to ‘The Eternals’ premiere as well” links
  • October 19, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Note by Celebitchy: We’re having some upgrades done. There will be some down time when the site is inaccessible from around 1:30 to 2:00. It should only be temporary, knock wood!

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi went to The Eternals premiere. [RCFA]
Ann Marie Lastrassi aka Beyonce was in Italy for a wedding. [LaineyGossip]
Tom Holland wonders if he’s come to the end of the Spider-Man franchise. [Towleroad]
I genuinely love the way Josh O’Connor dresses. [GFY]
Frankie Muniz got his first chest hair. [Seriously OMG]
Would you wear any of these Monique Lhuillier bridal looks? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green settled their divorce. [Dlisted]
Succession Ep. 3.1 recap: Game of Thrones. [Pajiba]
TikTokers are obsessed with Twilight. [Jezebel]
Tefi Pessoa wore her dress incorrectly, which just shows you that it was a stupid design anyway? Why are people criticizing her for this? [JustJared]
Virginia Democrats are ambivalent about Terry McAuliffe but they’ll still vote for him. (Because the other guy suuuucks.) [Buzzfeed]

6 Responses to ““Rita Ora & Taika Waititi went to ‘The Eternals’ premiere as well” links”

  1. Murphy says:
    October 19, 2021 at 12:45 pm

    Is it weird that I thought that was Kaley Cuoco in the first pic? Sorry Rita.

    Reply
  2. Twin falls says:
    October 19, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    Every time I tried to watch Succession the audible narration came on and I’ve looked through all my settings and can’t find out why it’s on.

    Reply
  3. TeamAwesome says:
    October 19, 2021 at 1:17 pm

    From the featured links: Cowboy Bebop looks so good!!

    Reply
  4. cassandra says:
    October 19, 2021 at 1:20 pm

    Not gonna lie, I never expected Taika and Rita to keep going once the Thor shoot was over

    Reply
  5. Bash says:
    October 19, 2021 at 1:32 pm

    Taiki is a true mess. Last I heard his former assistant he left his wife for was going to sue him for wrongful termination (he fired her & broke up with her all at once) & now, well, he’s with equally messy Rita Ora.

    Rita, ruin him 😉

    Reply
  6. tempest prognosticator says:
    October 19, 2021 at 1:41 pm

    Taika and Rita are starting to resemble one another.

    Reply

