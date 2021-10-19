“Rita Ora & Taika Waititi went to ‘The Eternals’ premiere as well” links

Note by Celebitchy: We’re having some upgrades done. There will be some down time when the site is inaccessible from around 1:30 to 2:00. It should only be temporary, knock wood!
Rita Ora & Taika Waititi went to The Eternals premiere. [RCFA]
Ann Marie Lastrassi aka Beyonce was in Italy for a wedding. [LaineyGossip]
Tom Holland wonders if he’s come to the end of the Spider-Man franchise. [Towleroad]
I genuinely love the way Josh O’Connor dresses. [GFY]
Frankie Muniz got his first chest hair. [Seriously OMG]
Would you wear any of these Monique Lhuillier bridal looks? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green settled their divorce. [Dlisted]
Succession Ep. 3.1 recap: Game of Thrones. [Pajiba]
TikTokers are obsessed with Twilight. [Jezebel]
Tefi Pessoa wore her dress incorrectly, which just shows you that it was a stupid design anyway? Why are people criticizing her for this? [JustJared]
Virginia Democrats are ambivalent about Terry McAuliffe but they’ll still vote for him. (Because the other guy suuuucks.) [Buzzfeed]
Is it weird that I thought that was Kaley Cuoco in the first pic? Sorry Rita.
Every time I tried to watch Succession the audible narration came on and I’ve looked through all my settings and can’t find out why it’s on.
From the featured links: Cowboy Bebop looks so good!!
Not gonna lie, I never expected Taika and Rita to keep going once the Thor shoot was over
Taiki is a true mess. Last I heard his former assistant he left his wife for was going to sue him for wrongful termination (he fired her & broke up with her all at once) & now, well, he’s with equally messy Rita Ora.
Rita, ruin him 😉
Taika and Rita are starting to resemble one another.