“Rita Ora & Taika Waititi went to ‘The Eternals’ premiere as well” links

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi went to The Eternals premiere. [RCFA]

Ann Marie Lastrassi aka Beyonce was in Italy for a wedding. [LaineyGossip]

Tom Holland wonders if he’s come to the end of the Spider-Man franchise. [Towleroad]

I genuinely love the way Josh O’Connor dresses. [GFY]

Frankie Muniz got his first chest hair. [Seriously OMG]

Would you wear any of these Monique Lhuillier bridal looks? [Tom & Lorenzo]

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green settled their divorce. [Dlisted]

Succession Ep. 3.1 recap: Game of Thrones. [Pajiba]

TikTokers are obsessed with Twilight. [Jezebel]

Tefi Pessoa wore her dress incorrectly, which just shows you that it was a stupid design anyway? Why are people criticizing her for this? [JustJared]

Virginia Democrats are ambivalent about Terry McAuliffe but they’ll still vote for him. (Because the other guy suuuucks.) [Buzzfeed]

