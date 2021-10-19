Duchess Kate wore red to the Forward Trust event: copykeening strikes again?

The Duchess of Cambridge had an event this morning, or I guess mid-day in the UK. She made an appearance at the Forward Trust’s launch event for Taking Action on Addiction. Kate was made the royal patron of the Forward Trust by default, because they absorbed her old patronage Action on Addiction. Kate barely did one event a year with Action on Addiction, and she’s barely done anything with the Forward Trust. So here we are.

Kate rolled up to this event in a red ensemble which… I mean, CopyKeen strikes again. Sometimes I don’t actually “see” the comparisons with the Duchess of Sussex, like the “copying” is so general, it’s not really that meaningful or notable, like “oh, she’s carrying a bag in a similar style as Meghan!” Granted, I do think that Kate has a Meghan look-book and she absolutely copykeens Meghan whenever possible. It’s usually not bash-us-over-the-head obvious. But holy sh-t, Kate really threw out half her closet to make room for her Meghan-copykeening styles, huh? I’ll say this though: she looks nice. I’ve always said that she looks great in red.

Kate delivered the keynote speech at this event, it will be interesting to see if we get any video of it. She’s not good at delivering prepared remarks (or unprepared remarks), so who knows.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict, but it can happen to any one of us. None of us are immune.#TakingActiononAddiction @ForwardTrust pic.twitter.com/CkTf4mjrAQ — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 19, 2021

That is why I am so passionate about the work of @ForwardTrust, an organisation I am so proud to be patron of. This is the work that you and so many other charities provide day in, day out. And it is needed now, more than ever. — The Duchess of Cambridge pic.twitter.com/voTrYDvF5I — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 19, 2021