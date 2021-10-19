Duchess Kate wore red to the Forward Trust event: copykeening strikes again?

The Duchess of Cambridge had an event this morning, or I guess mid-day in the UK. She made an appearance at the Forward Trust’s launch event for Taking Action on Addiction. Kate was made the royal patron of the Forward Trust by default, because they absorbed her old patronage Action on Addiction. Kate barely did one event a year with Action on Addiction, and she’s barely done anything with the Forward Trust. So here we are.
Kate rolled up to this event in a red ensemble which… I mean, CopyKeen strikes again. Sometimes I don’t actually “see” the comparisons with the Duchess of Sussex, like the “copying” is so general, it’s not really that meaningful or notable, like “oh, she’s carrying a bag in a similar style as Meghan!” Granted, I do think that Kate has a Meghan look-book and she absolutely copykeens Meghan whenever possible. It’s usually not bash-us-over-the-head obvious. But holy sh-t, Kate really threw out half her closet to make room for her Meghan-copykeening styles, huh? I’ll say this though: she looks nice. I’ve always said that she looks great in red.
Kate delivered the keynote speech at this event, it will be interesting to see if we get any video of it. She’s not good at delivering prepared remarks (or unprepared remarks), so who knows.
Addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict, but it can happen to any one of us. None of us are immune.#TakingActiononAddiction @ForwardTrust pic.twitter.com/CkTf4mjrAQ
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 19, 2021
That is why I am so passionate about the work of @ForwardTrust, an organisation I am so proud to be patron of.
This is the work that you and so many other charities provide day in, day out. And it is needed now, more than ever.
— The Duchess of Cambridge
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 19, 2021
How many words can she say without looking down? I want to see some video to see if she bothered getting any speech coaching. She can improve–she was about as bad a public speaker as I’ve ever seen. But has she improved? Inquiring minds want to know.
My inquiring mind wants to know if Kkkate’s passion for THIS patronage is the reason (lol) so many of her OTHER patronages went belly up.
That’s a beautiful color on her.
Yes, she’s a pretty package. Too bad there’s nothing inside.
@Merricat – that’s how I feel when we discuss her outfit or looks or whatever. Yes, she looks nice, or no, I don’t like the dress. But she’s an awful person who does nothing for her charities, so at the end of the day I don’t care if she looks nice.
Exactly. As Gertrude Stein might put it, “There’s no there there.”
All style, no substance.
And her style is so distinct. You know she’s keen copying when she doesn’t look like an 80′s secretary.
I love the bottom of this an absolutely *hate* the top. The long sleeves + turtleneck ruin the look of the skirt. Maybe a long sleeve with a looser neck or a black mock neck would have been better, also the waist portion looks very ill fitting.
Shoes, bag, hair and jewelry is on point though. This is a better look for her hair. I like the wavy not sausage curls.
I am never a fan of a tucked in sweater. I like the color. Her hair is okay, basically the same as it’s been for 20 years.
I couldn’t put my finger on it at first, but that’s it, the tucked in sweater. Not a fan. And while I like red, this is just too much red. Are skirts this length normal day wear now? I have no idea.
Yeah, her neck is too short for a turtleneck. She looks like, well, a turtle poking its head out of its shell. And in the 3rd photo, the way the top slightly billows out at the waist kinda makes it look like she has love handles. But I do like that color on her, and the skirt is beautiful in motion.
I never realized how short her neck was and how big her shoulders were until this dress. She looks good in it, but the top is not as flattering as it could be for sure.
I like it (but I’m a sucker for a turtleneck) but it doesn’t look like it fits quite right. Is it a top or is this a dress? it looks like the top is sort of pulled too far down into the circle.
I think this might be two pieces by the way the middle is kind of crinkled up.
Is it possible that it’s covertly a bodysuit? I cannot even count the number of times I’ve been shopping online and am like “oh what a nice shirt” and it turns out to be a bodysuit; they’re all over the place! But the WKW people have probably already ID’d exactly what pieces she’s wearing today, so who knows.
I’m not a Kate apologist, but this is one situation where I don’t see the Meghan-copying at all, because Kate’s worn turtlenecks for years. Maybe there’s a time that Meghan wore one in all red (or even all one color?) that I’m not remembering? But Kate’s sweaters are one thing that she’s worn that I’ve consistently liked over the years, and she’s worn tons of turtlenecks.
The third pic, where her hair is behind her shoulders, and the front is kind of “curved” back…makes it look like it’s been cut to clavicle length…and OMG THAT length of hair would be stunning on her! It looks chic, professional, and, in my eyes, makes her look YEARS younger!!!
CUT YOUR HAIR, KATE!!!
It needs a giant Diana belt to separate the slightly different reds (same color but different texture/sheen?)
YES. A belt would do wonders for this ensemble. I think that’s the major thing that Kate is always missing with her Diana cosplay: Diana knew how to accessorize. THAT was what made her stylish. Kate is basically a sentient clothes hanger.
The proportions of the top and bottom are all wrong for her long waisted body type. And the monochromatic turtle neck just accentuates this, as it makes the distance between the waist detail and the top of the top even longer.
With a scoop or v-neck or even a boat neck, it would be much better on her. With that and a necklace to draw your eye down/make the face, neck transition to the red less stark, it would be pretty much perfect.
The bottom is beautiful, but I wish she’d pulled up her hair. The turtle neck with the long hair is too much around her face.
What is going on with her face? It looks aged. Isn’t she only 38 or 39?
Being married to a man that despises you will do that. That and she’s actually had to work lately.
She was (is) a smoker who spends a lot of time in the sun. Those choices catch up.
Dawning, I don’t understand it either. It’s like its sliding down and losing all structure. She’s only 39 too. What happened? It can’t be just aging badly can it?
These pictures are the real her (and apparently she looks even worse in person). It appears Chris Jackson wasn’t on hand to do some keen photoshopping to reassure her that she’s still England’s beautiful rose. Lol!
These pics aren’t from the pap who always photoshops her.
She’ll be 40 in January. But I do think she looks older.
I actually think she’d benefit from a shorter haircut – a good cut can take years off. I think it’s far too long, the ends look straggly, and it drags her face down.
whatever she got on her 2 month vacay was apparently timed to produce the most optimal results for the bond premiere. it’s wearing off.
She hasn’t had anything done except botoxed her frown line, forehead & maybe her crows feet. She needed to start filler much earlier but didn’t & that’s why she has lost so much volume in her lower face. It’s too late to start filler now because everyone will notice it. If she wants to stop the sagging she’ll have to do cheek filler in tiny increments but she’ll need some lip filler as well because her mouth is really aging her, so it’s going to be hard to do. She looks better when she’s photoshopped, she looks haggard when she isn’t.
Right? The under eye area still looks better than it has, maybe she did a lower bleph.
I don’t see how they’re plumping her cheeks near her nose in photoshop, but they are. Basically chris is doing age erase to her to such an extent that it’s shocking to see what she really looks like.
She does look really tired. Less than 48 hours turn-around time from the Earthshot thingee to this. Poor CEO is really being dragged out now.
When you’re not used to working more than once every couple of weeks/months…!? This must be exHAUSTing for the poor sausage!!
Photoshop wasn’t as heavy handed.
Kate has looked this aged for some time and worse. Look back to her official portrait. Everyone was shocked at how she looked on the painting, but that was her and all anyone really saw was Kate airbrushes to hell and back.
The big difference is that Chris Jackson took a day off (if he’s on paternity leave, she may need another extended vacation). No disrespect to Karwai Tang, but the absence of Photoshop in those outdoor pictures is jarring.
If that’s what the difference is — purely Chris Jackson’s photoshopping — then he is really doing her a disservice. There’s such a stark difference, which should not be the case. He needs to go lighter on the Photoshop ffs!
Those of you wondering what’s going on with her face; this is what a face looks like after nearly 40 years. Its not photoshopped here and I for one am feeling so relieved that she looks just like me and all the other near 40 something post-pandemic parents I know. It’s reassuring and normal!
Eh, the pictures at the children’s hospice last year are closer to her “real” face. She’s had plenty of work done, it just isn’t very good.
None of the 40+ year old women in my family look like that. Kate’s 40 is years of smoking, dieting and sunning. We know it’s not work stress.
Yep I guess she hasn’t gotten that facelift yet. Just photoshopping.
I loooove this dress.
Me toooooo
Yeah it’s GREAT. I love that red.
I don’t like this outfit at all. And I don’t think this red looks good on her either. I don’t know if it’s the lighting, my shit phone, or my general dislike for the color red though.
I agree. I don’t know if it’s the lighting, angles or what. But this shade of red doesn’t suit her. IMO of course.
I like the dress but what does that matter? I’m still focused on her being a gaslighting turd.
“As a society, we need to start from a position of compassion and empathy, where we nurture those around us, understand what journey they have been on, and what has come before, and value and prioritise giving care and support…”
And as a family?
That’s some nerve posting that.
F**k off, Keen Mandela.
I saw that and shook my head at the hypocrisy. Her SIL could have used a little compassion and understanding when she moved to Salty Isle.
Sounds like someone is borrowing on compassion in action.
I don’t like the combo of the turtle neck and skirt. I don’t like turtle necks in general. I get hot just looking at them.
Snuffles, I love turtlenecks and and wear them all winter long here in Canada. But this look had me wondering how cold it is in London because, looking at a full on turtleneck (not even a mock), is making me hot as well.
I actually really love this outfit in general and on Kate. As for her speaking skills, I think one of her issues with speaking is that she’s spending mental energy and effort in trying to nail that posh accent more than the actual words. It’s not her “natural” accent hence why she mumbles (tries to hide it). I have no idea why she didn’t do elocution lessons to try and “learn” the accent. Or just speak normally. But she wants to be considered a born aristo so she continues to push that fake accent (which gets her mocked by the very people she’s trying to win over anyways).
Her mum and sister speak just fine. Very plain ‘normal’ accent,I dont even know why she thinks this ariso accent is the bees knees.
According to that Catherine the Great article, Pippa doesn’t speak normally either and her accent is “more posh” than the queen’s (and they didn’t mean that in a nice way)
I’d be so interested in hearing her natural accent. Think there’s any video of that around?
@Abby there used to be one little clip that people would post when this came up — she was shopping with Pippa at some sort of flea market (posh, I’m sure, lol) or something? But it’s very short and not the best sound quality— it seemed like maybe someone took it surreptitiously with their phone — so it was hard for me to notice a difference anyway. I hope someone else has a better one because I really want to hear it too!
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again- If Kate had the chance to turn Meghan into a skinsuit and wear her around, she would. If only just to know what it’s like to feel adored by her husband.
That is a lot of look for daytime. Is she going on Strictly Come Dancing after? Looks like an outfit for ballroom dancing.
A low bun or ponytail would have been so much better. The hair curtains do not look good-decidedly not modern.
I wonder if someone booed her? That look in the first picture down! She looks really nice in this dress. I envy her height. And I know many don’t like it, but I’m a fan of a fitted turtle neck and long skirt. Very sleek and chic. No ruffles or doilies. She would’ve looked great with a sleek ponytail, but not even Keen is that crazy to go there.
Is it smoking and sun exposure that’s making her face droop? I know she has dee laugh lines, but this is weird. At rest her face droops.
Smoking, stress, sun exposure, drinking and hereditary all factor into it but at 39 age it should not be that evident unless one or more of these factors are on the extreme side.
She looks like everyone else I know who is 39! She’s not posing for a photo, this is just her natural resting face. It’s so scary and weird how we react these days to a woman showing natural signs of ageing.
@Aidevee – lol, she’s not aging naturally. She’s having regular work done.
I’m her age and I have signs of aging, and I still think my face looks better than hers, without any work.
But at any rate, this is the issue with the photoshopping of her – its jarring to see what she actually looks like (or semi-actually, bc I think these pictures are still touched up.)
Aidevee – thank you! I am 50 but my face has been “melting” for a few years now. I have never smoked and wear a hat and spf 50 most days. I hate it but I’m too scared of needles and bruising on my face to do anything about it. Anyway, there’s a lot to criticize Kate for, but this isn’t one of them.
Yep. But don’t tell the accounts showing up today to praise her for her “natural aging.” Kate is on banana acceleration and the stans want to prematurely age the rest of us to make Kate look better.
She does herself no favors by having her photog, Christopher Jackson, photoshop her from here to Pluto and back, so when we see a picture of her actual face without the photo shop or a candid shot, it’s jarring. The fillers, Botox, etc would have been AS noticeable if she had put a stop to the over photoshopping years ago.
All the word salad in the world will not make her any more polished/professional than she is now, she’s peaked at zero. All that can be said about katykins is about her hair and clothing, nothing of sustenance.
It’s one thing to get up in front of an audience and make a speech about your charity/patronage, it’s altogether something else to actually get involved and be part of the process.
Oh, and did she arrive in their brand new electric car?
The turtle neck is nice, but the mismatched skirt ruins the entire look. Again, Kate never knows how to do the basics of fashion. Also, she looks very hungover and stressed.
Is it really worth it, doll?
She’s actually wearing a good shoe. It’s a basic, yes but it’s a good shape, a nice heel height, pointed toe and not the usual mumsy, church heel she usually wears.
i love this look. i wish i had the height for long pleated skirts. funny enough, i was first inspired by meghan to purchase one when she wore a black one with a sleeveless turtleneck (and that amazing blue coat) to the hubb cookbook launch event. but yeah, red monochrome? kate def studies meghan. i’d admire her ability to pull the subtle imitations off if it wasn’t weird/creepy at best, and kind of cruel and mocking at worst.
I think it’s a beautiful outfit and she looks nice in it. Now that I’ve gotten that out of the way, all I see now when I look at her is a complete phony. Everything about her–trying to sound more posh than she is, trying to “look” like and conjure up the same magic that her sister in law has, the constant Diana cosplaying–the woman is incapable of being herself and is nothing but a pile of putty to mold herself into a copy of whatever she thinks people want to see. She’s just so pathetic to me. A living mannequin with no brain cells.
I need more coffee.
I agree, L84Tea. This woman has no sense of self. But then Carole (aka Mrs. Bennet) raised her girls to strive for HER dream of marrying in aristocratic circles above all else. I don’t think either sister ever developed a sense of self. Kate snagging TOB made most of Carole’s dreams come true and she’s been continuing to control Kate’s every move, like a puppet master, ever since. So here we have Kate trying to co-opt the charisma and styles of Diana and Meghan, since she is a blank slate for the most part. It’s rather pathetic for an almost 40 year old in 2021. Women have come so far but in Kate mind, it’s 19th century England.
The only things I see that are “Meghan-like” are the hair and the purse. And I don’t like that shade of brown/ camel of the shoes and bag with the red. Otherwise, the long frumpy skirt is all Keen. But yeah, it must be pretty pathetic to have to constantly be compared to your sister-in-law and never really shine on your own.
Which look of Meghan’s is she copying? I don’t remember it on her, but I’m sure she looked better than Kate.
It’s really similar to this look from the Together launch (I guess a big coat would have been too obvious)
https://www.celebitchy.com/592986/duchess_meghan_brought_her_mom_harry_to_the_cookbook_launch_event/
And Meghan obviously loves a monochromatic look and we’ve seen her in these types of outfits before .
Meghan wore a brown/camel colored turtle neck and satin skirt to one of their last charity visits on the “You Could’ve Had A Bad Bitch” tour
https://www.etonline.com/meghan-markle-wears-the-chicest-satin-skirt-and-its-only-130-shop-her-look-138998
She also wore this stunning blue Givenchy sweater/ pleated skirt in New Zealand (one of her best looks; amazing color on her!!)
https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/a24473676/meghan-markle-see-through-skirt/
It’s not a specific look. It’s as was said above, it’s a lot of inspirations of things that Meghan wore. For instance, before Meghan, Kate wore coat dresses or dresses with lace, ruffles or lace. And you know she would’ve worn a clutch as opposed to this little handle bag. Her shoes have gotten sleeker as well. Like I said in my post, I will get alarmed when I start seeing a ponytail.
Red looks nice on her, that shade of brown goes nicely with it, its fine. She looks fine. There’s a definite Meghan influence here in particular and in general – when was the last coatdress we saw?!?!?
Poor sausage has to work twice in one week. I hope she has a vacation scheduled.
Mumbulus Mumbletonia 🤭🙃
YES!!!!! Bravo.
Kate looks OK. But as Kaiser said she definitely has a Meghan lookbook. I saw a tweet from a Kate stan thr other day lamenting that she missed the coat dresses and another stan replied that it was because of Meghan Kate feels she can’t wear them anymore. I thought that was hilarious but I think there’s a kernel of truth in there. Meghan made Kate look dowdy and old fashioned and she feels that she had to change her wardrobe because of Meghan. As for her speech, I saw a clip. She’s improved but she lacks passion and conviction . Her speeches are middle of road and at this point she doesn’t say anything that will grab the headlines. Maybe that’s what KP wants but I think she can say more and can be a bit more radical. In her speech today she should have called for a change in the way addicts are treated in the justice system.
The Kate stans are an inch away from fully admitting Kate SWF’s Meghans looks. They dance around it, but lately they are very close to full on admitting it out loud. It’s kind of hilarious.
Generally speaking Meghan and Kate are both high profile women attending a slew of events constantly there are bound to be simillar hair styles and outfits from time to time.
When is the last time you saw Meghan wear a coat dress? If ever? The similarities all seem to go in one direction, at least to me.
First pictures with Archie
That wasn’t quite a coat dress. Yes, it was a trench-dress of sorts, but that’s very different from what Kate used to wear routinely.
That outfit does not photograph well from afar. The idea (thanks Meghan!) was good but the execution was completely off. If you’re going to do a turtleneck, don’t wear a maxi skirt with it lest it look a little sisterwife – it would have looked amazing if the skirt was fitted and slightly shorter. As always, Kate manages to just miss the mark.
I think that’s why I don’t care for this. It still has that middle aged matron look that Kate is known for.
Wait….Did she already dump “Climate Conscious Kate”…. I just can’t with these people
In my humble opinion, Kate looks better in blue-based reds. I personally think this orange-based red is a bit too harsh on her, and the fact that she looks like her bellybutton is jutting out in her waistband completely irritates me.
Too bad she doesn’t cosplay Meghan’s work ethic.
Hahahahaha. Amazing comment!
Love the dress.
I just knew that when she re-wore a gown on Sunday night that a shopping trip for new clothes was in her plans. These people 🙄🙄
I guess she didn’t do well in her so called speech that’s why they didn’t post a video of it
As someone who looks a little rough herself this morning, Kate is looking ROUGH in those photos. In the face.
Posted this yesterday, but will post it again: Kate was doing Gaia the Earth Goddess from Captain Planet cosplay at Earthshoy thing. Google it. She’s got a flowing lilac chiffon gown. I don’t think it’s coincidence.
My point in repeating this? Kate doesn’t know how to not copy– I seriously think she doesn’t know or has forgotten her own style. Meghan, TQ, Diana, Jecca, Joan Collins in Dynasty (Phil’s funeral), all are fair game.
I’m amazed a nearly 40 year old woman is doing this. I don’t even think it’s about SWFing Meghan as much as it about Kate having no identity.
A Walking Red Licorice Stick!
But with less flavor.
You’re really seeing lately how much they photoshop her “candid” pictures lately. There have been several where she looks more natural, but much less impressive than usual. I’m not implying there is anything wrong with aging, but in the past she’s been photoshopped to have this look of perfection and glowing skin when she really just doesn’t.
Again the coat dresses have completely disappeared. That’s all she ever wore while Meghan was still in the UK. Where’s the daily mail to itemize all her new outfits inspired by Meghan. 🙄
She does look good in red. It’s a shame she doesn’t have an aesthetic of her own and has to cosplay someone else’s.
Black shoes & purse please. You can’t wear “nude” with everything-stop it.
Here for the fashion. A black blazer and black shoes would have broken up the red licorice look.
Whoa. The contrast btwn photoshopped and non photoshopped kate are extremely jarring. She is a good looking woman who has definitely not taken care of her skin over the years and the Botox has not improved the effects of sunning and smoking.
jarring is the exact word for it. and you’re right it’s fine, but that she’s photoshopped so heavily to uphold this impossible standard of perfection is.. maddening.
What has happened to Kates face.!!! Sorry de outfit is too much, bag too small for her height and not mad about that particular shade of red , needs to be broken up a bit, it even would look better if she had worn a coat , belt or something Zara have nice ones ….. on a less shallow note what 40 year old woman in de public eye continues to copy her SNL, l know l find this every strange, very, its everything from Hair, Dress to sitting rooms, she isn’t even embarrassed by it all , surely someone might mention it to her !!!
I have to disagree with you. This outfit doesn’t suit her at all. Yes the color is nice but the proportions are weird on her body especially the turtleneck omg. Her inner mean and jealous personality has really etched itself on her face. Seeing it in the sunlight without photoshop is shocking. Karma is a bitch.
So now this is what 40 looks like except at the Bond premier when it was “the best Kate has ever looked.” Jennifer Garner is 49 years old, has the same access to treatments as Kate and Garner still looks younger. Beyoncé is 40 as is Natalie Portman, and Kate’s inspiration Meghan Markle. Even the the real Kate doesn’t like the natural look as she’s been photoshopping herself to hell and back for years now.