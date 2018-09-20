Duchess Meghan brought her mom & Harry to the cookbook launch event

The Duchess of Sussex did the big launch event for Together, the cookbook she organized to keep the Hubb Community Kitchen open seven days a week. I thought she was going to be doing this event alone, with the women of the community kitchen, within Kensington Palace. I was wrong! First of all, she organized a large tent on palace grounds so that she and the ladies can cook together, out in the open. Secondly, Prince Harry came out to support his wife’s project… and I suspect he was really hungry too. Thirdly, DORIA IS THERE. Doria came out to support her daughter’s wonderful project.

Fashion notes for Meghan: a top by Tuxe, a skirt by Misha Nonoo and a jacket/coat by Smyth. But this is one of those moments where I couldn’t care less about a duchess’s clothes. Her clothes aren’t the story at all. The story is how amazing it is that she managed to put together this project.

Here’s a video of their arrival:

Meghan gave a speech without notes:

Photos and video courtesy of social media, WENN.

142 Responses to “Duchess Meghan brought her mom & Harry to the cookbook launch event”

  1. Melania says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:08 am

    I’m so happy to see Meghan with her mom. After all the psychological abuse that the father and half-siblings have done to her, seeing Doria’s love and support is good for the heart.
    Meghan’s speech was amazing, she’s so natural in this.

  2. Lemon says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:11 am

    YAAASSSS MEGHAN!!!! First amazing project that actually has an impact, a supportive husband, great fashion, and speaking without notes?!?!?! She’s a pro! *coughs in sausage curls and buttons*

  3. OriginalLala says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:13 am

    I love her speech – so natural and well spoken. More of this please Meghan!

  4. Becks1 says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:13 am

    I got so excited as soon as I started seeing the tweets about this. Doria was there! It just seems so appropriate – this is an event focusing on community, and family, and how cooking together can bring people together – so if we assume her mom taught her how to cook (which is an assumption to be sure, but lets pretend we know that), then it just is perfect for her to be there. I also feel like it is a jab at the Markles, ha. and I love that when Doria comes to visit, she’s not going to be shut away while Meghan does royal duties. No, she doesn’t have to be at every event Meghan does, but something like this – I just love it.

    Harry looks so proud – I love that he came, but stood back as Meghan greeted the women. He’s supportive but letting her shine. He’s no Justin Timberlake!

    Anyway – I know I sound almost giddy over this and I am. I cant wait for my copy to arrive (Amazon can update the delivery date any day now…..) This is a wonderful project, with the perfect rollout.

    I did love the bit from Rhiannon Mills about how Meghan should have looped the press in earlier and something about how this is a huge slap in the face to journalists. LOL Whatever Rhiannon.

  5. Amelie says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Awww how wonderful her mom could attend her daughter’s first big event she hosted as a royal! I’m sure it means a lot to Meghan to have her there after an awful summer of being vilified by her father and siblings. I think it’s great Meghan went all out for this. These women who suffered so much in the aftermath of that horrific fire shouldn’t be hidden away somewhere in Kensington Palace, they should be out in the open for everyone to celebrate and display their awesome recipes and cookbook. I’m not related to Meghan but as an American I’m so proud!

    And I think both Meghan and Doria look great fashion wise. Doria is pretty much embodying the spirit of fall with her outfit!

    • LahdidahBaby says:
      September 20, 2018 at 9:22 am

      Yes! I especially love Doria’s outfit. Great color, great style.

    • Zapp Brannigan says:
      September 20, 2018 at 9:24 am

      The optics of having Doria there is not good, I think. They (Harry & Meghan or the palace whoever made that decision) have now opened Meghan up to comparison and criticism in relation to Kate and Carole dynamic. They have also opened Doria up to accusations of coattail riding, and the backlash from Clan Markle that you just know the Daily Fail are typing up right now. It is a really good start to MM role in the royal life, and I get that she might want her mother to be there for support or just to share the sense of achievement but in doing so they have left Doria vulnerable to ugly attacks. I think they may need to think more long term on this, Doria has carried herself with poise and grace and does not deserve what is coming her way.

      • Tiffany says:
        September 20, 2018 at 9:35 am

        Nope……this event makes sense for Doria to be at ( the theme being of family cooking together). Her being invited does not stick out like a sore thumb like it is with The Middletons.

      • LahdidahBaby says:
        September 20, 2018 at 9:36 am

        I’m sorry, but this line of thought seems pretty silly to me. It’s Meghan’s first real self-initiated, hands-on project as a royal, and it’s doing a ton of good for the women involved. Why wouldn’t her mother want to be there? And why shouldn’t she be?

      • Zapp Brannigan says:
        September 20, 2018 at 9:52 am

        Meghan already gets a $hit load of abuse online, in newspapers and other media about not being “right” for the Royal family. I am just saying that the palace dose not need to arm the mud slingers. The palace and royal life is run on good pr and brand optics and to think anything else is ridiculous.

      • Muffy says:
        September 20, 2018 at 9:59 am

        Why *would* her mom need to attend? It’s not grade school. Most women handle their professional accomplishments without mommy on the sidelines.

        Honestly this wouldn’t be a big deal, except it does set up the dynamic—pushed here on Celebitchy and other sites—of comparing Kate and Meghan. Both women can be close with their family and have it not be an issue. But somehow when Meghan has her mom around at a professional event that’s amazing; if Kate did it, there would be days of posts about how dysfunctional it all is.

      • Des says:
        September 20, 2018 at 10:00 am

        She’s going to get criticized no matter what she does. So she might as well do whatever makes her most happy and comfortable. And as a daughter who is close to her mom, I’d want mine at an event this important to me.

      • Belluga says:
        September 20, 2018 at 10:07 am

        Kate/Carole comes with a dynamic of dependence and control that has been going on for 15 years in the public eye, whereas Meghan has proven that she’s perfectly capable of living as an independent adult who happens to be close to her mum. Now, if Doria shows up regularly for Meghan’s events, that’ll be completely different.

      • Becks1 says:
        September 20, 2018 at 10:08 am

        I don’t think Carole being present at an event similar to this would seem weird. Same way it wasn’t weird when George went to the air force event (I cant remember the specific event…..Kate wore her hair down with a headband….lol.) That seemed like an appropriate event for George to attend. It’d be weird if George showed up at the opening of a hospital wing. If Doria goes to the exhibit opening with Meghan next week, then I’ll judge.

        But for this specific event, Doria going seems perfectly natural.

      • Becks1 says:
        September 20, 2018 at 10:18 am

        Also – like others (including Kaiser) have said – this is MEGHAN’S project. This isn’t Doria showing up a royal engagement. This is Doria supporting something that Meghan started (the cookbook) and supporting Meghan in her first major independent project as a royal. I don’t think we have seen Kate do anything like this – spearhead a major, concrete project like this. When she does, and Carole attends, then it will seem natural.

      • Natalie S says:
        September 20, 2018 at 10:30 am

        There was a backstory to Kate that she wasn’t independent, didn’t show initiative and lived off Middleton money until she was nearly 30. There was a context to people wondering if Kate needed support because she was incapable of doing it on her own.

        The Middletons did come to the portrait unveiling and the flotilla and the Jubilee concert so there have been events where they have been included without Kate being dinged for it. Actually for Kate’s first speech, she wore one of Carole’s outfits so there were a lot of stories about the Middleton family that were presented in a positive light (Thrifty Kate!)

        The cookbook is done and is now being promoted. It’s more like Charles and William attending Invictus events to support Harry. The majority of the work has been done and the family is there to cheer them on.

      • Honey says:
        September 20, 2018 at 10:34 am

        I think this opens the door for Carole but I don’t think she would be received as well as Meghan’s mother. While there will be criticism and even cries of double standards I think this type of project is appropriate for Doria to attend because of the human connection piece. Plus, it shows (to me) how personal this was for the DoS.

      • coryy says:
        September 20, 2018 at 10:52 am

        Jesus, is that seriously the thought process going on in your head?

      • notasugarhere says:
        September 20, 2018 at 10:53 am

        Gloating over Kate’s picture in the NPG vs. celebrating a book about strong WOC cooking together and building community.

        Anyone was allowed to attend the Jubilee concert and flotilla. The Middletons were there of their own volition not as a result of the Queen’s invite, on a boat no where near the royals. Kate wearing her mother’s dress was another sign of a co-dependence relationship to many.

      • Digital Unicorn says:
        September 20, 2018 at 11:10 am

        As another commenter says – it opens the door for Carole and in addition, Pippa. Doria has the goodwill of the people that Carole doesn’t, you can bet that if Carole went to an event with Kate she’d write about it in one of her paid articles for Waitrose magazine.

        I like Doria, she has a good spirit which shines through but I fear how she will get treated by the British press who were whinging about today’s event.

      • Natalie S says:
        September 20, 2018 at 11:20 am

        @Digital Unicorn. Right, the Middletons were also profiting from their connection to the BRF. The Markles have shown themselves to be so awful that Middleton shenanigans don’t even register with me now. Lol, maybe this is Kate’s big chance to involve them more.

      • RoyalSparkle says:
        September 20, 2018 at 12:50 pm

        I see your point. Doria seem so very different – Respectful of HRH Prince Henry HM POW BRF – she is discreet, sincere and supportive, without seeking personal gains.

        Compared to the very different Cannot family the middletons hangers on, from a decade before marriage, has been such users for their own luxury gains.

        HRH Duchess Henry’s mom, Doria has shown none of this. Imagine, she continues her life as before (of course with much more goodwill), even out in public in shorts.

      • lisa says:
        September 20, 2018 at 2:49 pm

        @ muffy I am totally with you. This is not grade school. At this event, her role is as a professional businesswoman, NOT someone’s child. Is this a millennial thing? Do people in their mid-30s have to have mommy around all the time? I have heard stories of millennials bringing a parent to a job interview which cracks me up …the only reason to have her mommy there is if their PR said it would generate more press. Otherwise it looks unprofessional.

    • Mel M says:
      September 20, 2018 at 11:55 am

      I totally agree. I think her mom probably wanted to be there just as much as she wanted her there. This is a whole new world and level for her so having Doria at her first major project that she poured so much time and energy and heart into is definitely appropriate and I would expect that. I can’t imagine doing all of that, while living in a new country and getting used to everything that comes with her new role and not having my mom there, especially since they are so close.

  6. Belluga says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:14 am

    This is such a fantastic project. I feel oddly proud of all of the women involved, kinda like I’m their mama. I don’t think I’m as proud as Mama Doria or Harry though!

    Let’s have some sisterly bonding through private public speaking lessons (Joke… kinda…)

  7. FC says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:16 am

    I realize this is not the time….but does this put the pregnancy rumors to bed? I think there might be something in that last video, but she is wearing a pleated skirt which makes even the thinnest women look preg.

    Also, go Meg!

  8. Murphy says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:16 am

    bump

    • Jan90067 says:
      September 20, 2018 at 10:39 am

      Naw…. Meg always has a tiny “pooch”. And as tiny as my sister was, so did she (pre-kids). She called it her “Buddha Belly” lol (she’s into meditation big time for 30 yrs). Meg’s never had flat washboard abs, and I don’t think she’d try and get pregnant before this trip, esp. with Zika warnings still out for Fiji and Tonga. Now, if she STAYS in Australia, and Harry makes those trips alone, then yeah, I would pregnant for sure. JMO

  9. Amelie says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:17 am

    oops did not mean to post this here, you can delete this comment!

  10. Jess says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:18 am

    The good parts first!
    *What a great project to start! She must feel proud of herself, and with good reason!
    *She looks great. My favorite outfit of hers since she started doing engagements after her wedding.
    *She looks passionate about the event, the book… And that is always the way to go.
    *Doria and Harry look so proud it is cute.
    *Good speech!!

    My criticism (not against Meghan, but against the fans online)
    * If we are happy Doria is there, why complain so much about Carole Middleton? I remember the criticism when she went with Kate to some event.
    *Meghan is a good public speaker, but she speaks a lot with her hands. Something that I adore, cause I do the same haha, but people here and on Twitter have criticized Kate for doing the same…

    • Eliza says:
      September 20, 2018 at 9:32 am

      I don’t recall Carol going to any event with Kate on duty. Not one she’s hosted. Pippa did to watch tennis. Her parents have gone to Ascot in the carriages (i believe) but that’s due to the Queen not Kate. I could be wrong though.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 20, 2018 at 10:11 am

      I don’t mind talking with their hands. does Kate do that? I know people criticize her for playing with her hair when she’s giving a speech. But also, its kind of awkward to stand there, give a speech with no podium or microphone, and no notecards. I tend to use my hands more in those situations.

    • Kay says:
      September 20, 2018 at 11:13 am

      The criticism towards Carole and Kate is different.

      Meghan lived an independent life for years before she met Harry. She is clearly close with her mother, but she does not depend on her for everything. With Kate, it has always been the impression that she never really left her parents. She never paid her own way, never pursued a career, and even after she got married Carole has always been heavily involved “behind the scenes”. If you combine this with Kate’s lack of work ethic and incapability to string two basic sentences together without looking at her notes, it’s all a bit infantile for a future queen. If Kate brought her mother to events, it would seem like another infantile move.

      Meghan bringing her mother to this one event does not signalize infantility. There’s no sign of Meghan clinging onto her mother excessively, she’s extremely capable of doing a great job on her own. The only reason she’s bringing Doria is because this particular event was about families and women standing together.

      Reply
  11. girl_ninja says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:18 am

    Meghan freestyling her speech for 3 minutes. She’s completely in her element. What a fabulous job with bringing the Grenfell community the awareness and support it needed.

  12. L84Tea says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:18 am

    Her mom is my favorite. Every time I see her, all I can think is that I want to wear what she is wearing. Such a class act.

  13. EbonyS says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:20 am

    We gotta do twice the work to get half the recognition 🤷🏿‍♀️ Well done, Meg.

    I have paid attention to the Royal Family for years now. I cannot think of ONE thing Kate has done, something that has her fingers all over it, like this cookbook project. We hear about Middleton taking “secret” meetings. But where are the fruits of that labour?

    More than just “bringing awareness” to something. But putting in the work and having something to point to and saying “I did that.”

    • duchess of hazard says:
      September 20, 2018 at 9:44 am

      What EbonyS said. But Meghan is out here showing the work, and definitely getting her feet under the table in almost no time at all. Come through.

    • Belluga says:
      September 20, 2018 at 10:01 am

      She’s reproduced and she’ll get a better title in like 30 years. Frankly, I think it’s appalling that anyone would have the audacity to expect her to do anything else. You should count yourself lucky that she graces we humble subjects with her presence at all. Honestly, the ingratitude!

      ;)

    • Giddy says:
      September 20, 2018 at 10:04 am

      Meghan is proving herself, and showing her intelligence, energy, and a sincere interest. I believe that we will see TQ, and later Charles, begin to rely on her. When there is a need for a Royal to take on a special project I think the DofS will get a call.

    • Becks1 says:
      September 20, 2018 at 10:13 am

      Also, you can really tell that Meghan WAS involved with this. She didn’t just stamp her name on the book. The way the women greeted her and interacted with her – they seem comfortable around her, and there is a warmth. She’s definitely been involved with the kitchen and the women, and that’s obvious.

    • Erinn says:
      September 20, 2018 at 11:06 am

      I mean, she really did get this cook book off the ground. But I think the women from the kitchen who were involved with this project also deserve PLENTY of praise.

      Meghan did the leg work when it came to getting a publisher and really getting it rolling and getting the world to pay attention. She also wrote up the intro, and I think it’s pretty apparent that she’s spent some time with these women getting to really understand the cause and what was needed of her. She’s also done a good job presenting the book, and really raising general awareness.

      But at the end of the day – these women are also deserving of so much more praise than they’re getting. They were working on this cause before Meghan, and will continue to once the book is out. Someone had to tally up all of the recipes, lay everything out, design the cover, do the photography, edit the book, etc etc. And from what I have come to understand of Meghan, I don’t think she’s looking at that book and saying “I did that” – I think if anything, she’s looking at it and thinking “I was part of something great”. Yes, there was something physical that came out of her work – but I think some people are under estimating the number of people that would have needed to be involved. Meghan championed the crap out of the cause, and without her this book would never have had the success it’s having. But I do sort of feel bad for all of the other people who put in what I’m sure are SO MANY hours – agonizing over this cook book, staying up late, making sure everything was perfect.

      • Nikki says:
        September 20, 2018 at 11:30 am

        I don’t think the women are feeling badly that Meghan is getting a lot of the credit; I think they are feeling great that their kitchen will be open 7 days a week! And that they are featured in a video clip seen around the world! Meghan does deserve the lion’s share of the credit, because the entire project was her idea, and she made it happen.

      • Kay says:
        September 20, 2018 at 2:14 pm

        That’s just the inherent nature of monarchy. The royals are always going to get the praise, while the people “behind the scenes” who put in most of the work are anonymous.

        I really like Meghan and she’s a great ambassador for this project, but obviously she’s not the one who has been up late at night trying to get everything together before deadline. She’s not the one who spends countless hours every week of the year supporting people like the Grenfell victims. The people who do most of the work are usually not chauffeur driven or dressed in Chanel.

        It is what it is. If we want to keep the monarchy for its glitz and glamour, we also have to accept the downside. Royalty is not based on merit or fairness, simply on birth and marriage.

      • Chicken says:
        September 20, 2018 at 2:37 pm

        As someone who works in the “social good” sector, we are never anything but thrilled when a big name tags onto a piece of our work and gets the word out broadly, even if they end up getting the recognition. I will let the big name get headlines all day long if it means attention and support for the work.

  14. Tessa Squire says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:21 am

    This is why queenie likes her

  15. HK9 says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:21 am

    The headline alone made me happy. (Yes-I’m not that hard to please) And the fact that she made a speech without notes makes my heart sing.

  16. Lila says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:23 am

    This is a very worthwhile project. All the money is going to the Hubb kitchen. Good for Meghan for making it happen.

  17. OSTONE says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:23 am

    She is a PRO! Go Meghan!

  18. jessamine says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:23 am

    A Doria day is always a good day.

  19. Rose says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Carole Middleton has attended official engagements – Royal Ascot 4 times as well as Charity events (including a gala) of William’s patronages.
    If Kate does something this impactful and independent, I’m sure Carole will be present but let’s remember she has been a Duchess for 7 years now so don’t hold your breath xx

  20. Eleonor says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Awwwwww too beautiful.
    I love to see Doris there.
    And I can see the next Thomas Markle rant from here…

  21. Mama says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Doria Ragland is so damn beautiful! She radiates.

  22. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Her acting background is showing here, she is a confident communicator. Love that she gave the speech without notes – if you know/understand your subject you don’t need flash cards to read from.

    While its great that Doria was there to give her support, Megs needs to be careful with this as in-laws are generally not encouraged to ‘join in’ – bad optics. Plus it will be used to feed the negative press, esp around her father – this will trigger him. Cue another MoS/Fail story on poor ole Dad fearing for his life in war torn Mexico from violent ex-bf’s and drug gangs!!!!

  23. Peg says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Doria do show up at all the important events in the Duchess life, with no drama or fuss.
    Now we see where her daughter got her get and go from.

  24. p says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:31 am

    I love her mom :)

  25. Mego says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:32 am

    👏🏼 This is not about clothes Yay!!! Very confident speach which reflects her genuine connection with and love for the women gathered. Reminders that it’s all about the women and what they achieved – Meghan’s role is to shine a light and support and she seems to get that. Also love seeing Doria and think she is tres cool. Very excited by this work.

  26. Starryfish29 says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:32 am

    This is an amazing project and it looks to have been a beautiful event; Harry and her mom look so proud. I’m not looking forward to press attempts to put her back in her place that will undoubtedly follow this success.

  27. manda says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:35 am

    I just pre-ordered the book! Sounds delicious

  28. Marie says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Great speech all around. She sounded passionate, prepared and confident. She certainly didn’t come to play. Congrats on a great project DoS.

  29. Whit says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:41 am

    I also pre-ordered the book. It is probably the dress, but I would love to hear pregnancy news soon!

  30. Maddy says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Love her! So happy to see her mom there for support. This mother-daughter duo is a class act!

  31. Cee says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:48 am

    I don’t know why but I like Doria so much.
    And Meghan has just proved she fits perfectly well in her new role and those racists critics can suck it.

  32. Flying fish says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:53 am

    I love it, Meghan’s efforts on behalf of these women and the community at large is wonderful.
    Harry and Doria’s pride is so evident, it’s heartwarming to see.
    Meghan, keep doing what your doing, with your head held high and with the love and care of those you call family.

  33. Reese says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Love this so much!! Makes me so happy

  34. AlmaMartyr says:
    September 20, 2018 at 10:06 am

    This is such a fantastic project. My copy arrived in the post today and it’s lovely. Some delicious looking recipes and all with a history. Very happy to support the kitchen!

  35. Dee says:
    September 20, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Her mom has amazing fashion sense!

  36. W1hatever says:
    September 20, 2018 at 10:18 am

    Having seen pictures from inside the event my only qualm is that I wish Meghan tied her hair back when cooking the food. Not only is it unhygienic but it makes the Kate bashers/ardent Meghan stan’s who gleefully tweeted Kate was gross and clueless because her was hair down when cooking food at an engagement years ago while Meghan looked appropriate because she had her hair tied back in the cookbook’s official photos look very silly now Lol. :)

    In all seriousness, it should be mandatory that both Duchesses have their hair tied back at any event where they will be pictured cooking or preparing food.

  37. Abby says:
    September 20, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Maybe I’m emotional today but this story made me tear up a bit. Good for Meghan for spearheading this. And I’m happy her mom was there. How proud she must be.

    I would have loved to have my mom with my at a moment like this. She’s been gone 7 years and I still miss her in this 30-year-old season of life.

  38. aquarius64 says:
    September 20, 2018 at 10:33 am

    I am glad Doria was there to support Meghan. Cue the Markle meltdown and so what? It sends a message – family who are loyal and don’t drag me through the press for money get invited to events at the palace; those who trash me don’t. If Meghan hides Doria then the Markles have won.

  39. Busyann says:
    September 20, 2018 at 10:36 am

    I love them all! This is how you Duchess!

  40. Lexa says:
    September 20, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Great event, great outfit on Meghan, Doria is a gem, but count me in the camp that finds it a tiiiiiiny bit odd she came to an official event that wasn’t a sporting event like Ascot or a much bigger, nationwide celebration. And yes, Kate would have been shredded for bringing Carole to an event like this, especially early on in her royal life. (I get it, Carole is a scheming mama straight out of a Jane Austen novel, etc.)

    I’m wondering if this might be part of a soft roll-out for Doria moving to the UK ahead of potential scrutiny about visa stuff. While I hate the whole womb watch, I do think Meghan might be pregnant.

  41. Meg says:
    September 20, 2018 at 10:48 am

    is it mean of me to think kate is seeing this thinking ‘ugh, now I have to follow this up?’ Meg and harry got together because of their mutual love of charity work and giving back; will and kate got together because he wants to remain around people will who won’t call him out on his BS-he’s fired people who have- and to be part of a close family he felt he didn’t have growing up. he just wants to be enabled to do nothing. remember when he showed up to events admitting he hadn’t prepared and didn’t know much about the place he was visiting? an early event meg & harry went to when they were engaged, she was overheard commenting knowing how the organization worked-these two will make kate and will look bad and I love it because when you have this much privilege you should give back IMO

    • Kay says:
      September 20, 2018 at 2:30 pm

      Well I do hope Kate and Wills feel the competition and get their asses moving!

      If we are to have royals in this time and age, THIS is what they should be like. Well educated, articulated, confident and genuinely engaged with different organizations and causes. Regal, yet modern and unstuffy. And able to give a small speech without the help of notes, because they actually know the organization well and have no problem articulating something genuine and spontaneous.

      Doing a couple of 45 minute photo ops a month with an organization they hardly remember the name of, saying a few words carefully prepared and written down by a palace aide, and then retreating back to their “quiet family life” at their country manor with butlers and maids on hand.. That just doesn’t cut it. It’s not the 50s anymore, the public expects value for money. We expect people to be able to combine parenthood AND meaningful work. Being the future King and Queen consort is a huge privilege and responsibility. I’m not sure those words exist in Will and Kate’s vocabulary.

  42. Mich says:
    September 20, 2018 at 10:52 am

    I just checked Amazon. The cookbook is already a best seller. Did my bit to keep it there by ordering a copy. Well done, Duchess and Hubb Community kitchen ladies!

  43. KidV says:
    September 20, 2018 at 10:55 am

    I’m here for Doria. I’m fan-girling her. Love her outfit!

  44. Meg says:
    September 20, 2018 at 11:25 am

    on a superficial note-in some shots her skirt looks like she wearing it high like she was covering a slight baby bump. i think she’s wearing this skirt higher on her waist than other skirts she’s worn. I admit i’d be surprised if they don’t announce a pregnancy by the end of the year.

  45. Dot says:
    September 20, 2018 at 11:30 am

    This project is a great idea so well done to Meghan and the Hubb Kitchen for the execution of it but she must be really lacking in confidence if she had to bring both her husband AND her mother along with her on her first major project.

  46. Melania says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    I love how all the media are emphasizing the fact that she made the speech without notes. Even the Daily Mail

  47. Themummy says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Two things. First, she said in her speech that she has been working on this project for nine months. So she started this project months before they even got married. I am imprest! Second, she is 100% pregnant. I watch the video of her giving her speech a couple of times and it’s obvious to me. When you see her from the side you can really see it. It’s not just a pooch in her stomach, it’s also how she’s holding herself and her posture. I would bet $1000 she’s pregnant right now. And before anybody says that she’s not pregnant because they’re about to undertake a tour, this is not a woman to not travel a little bit early on in pregnancy or even in the middle of her pregnancy. She is not going to sit back and eat bonbons just because she is cooking up a baby. You heard it here first!

  48. Themummy says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Two things. First, she said in her speech that she has been working on this project for nine months. So she started this project months before they even got married. I am imprest! Second, she is 100% pregnant. I watch the video of her giving her speech a couple of times and it’s obvious to me. When you see her from the side you can really see it. It’s not just a pooch in her stomach, it’s also how she’s holding herself and her posture. And the fit of the skirt—the placement of the waistline. I would bet $1000 she’s pregnant right now. And before anybody says that she’s not pregnant because they’re about to undertake a tour, this is not a woman to not travel a little bit early on in pregnancy or even in the middle of her pregnancy. She is not going to sit back and eat bonbons just because she is cooking up a baby. You heard it here first!

  49. keis says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    This seems like it was a lovely event – though that wind seems strong!

    Should I read Chris Chip’s comment about the lack of notes used by the DoS as shade? Because it feels like shade, lol.

    I love that her mom was there – especially given the family, community feel of the project (and incidentally that the criticism levied at her by reckless relatives is that she’s not supportive enough of their family). Because I did not follow the news on Kate, Pippa, and her mom in the decade or so before she became DoC, I wouldn’t be bothered if Carole showed up an event that also had the appropriate sort of thematic tie-in, but I also get the impression that Kate’s events have not had this element to them – where it would make sense, i.e. because they are sitting down to have a meal.

    That said, I do think people will complain about this: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Doria Ragland are today celebrating the launch of ‘Together: Our Community Cookbook’ with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen” because Doria’s name is right there in the tweet, which again I love, but I’m sure others will have problems with – especially if their last name is Markle or Grant.

  50. Leigh-Klein says:
    September 20, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    I really can’t imagine anyone trying to throw shade at this, criticize it or analyze it. I’m bursting with pride for all of these women, Harry, Meghan and her mom. Some of these woman have suffered tragic losses and this project was healing and forward-moving for them. And I cannot wait to receive my cookbook! Plus I’ve always been a huge royals fan. I was raised by a British war bride :)

  51. shy vi says:
    September 20, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    What a lovely event and the Duchess, her mom and husband all looked so proud. I am so glad she used this as such a positive thing for the Grenfell survivors. Truly wonderful all the way around and I look forward to her upcoming events/tour as well!

  52. Becks1 says:
    September 20, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    I’m just popping back into to add – there’s a video on twitter where Harry is clearly taking some food at the end lol. He has his hands behind his back with the food as he walks away. It’s so cute and hilarious.

  53. Vinot says:
    September 20, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    I love how Harry hung back when they were leaving the car. He let her and her mother get out first and then walked behind her. Great job on his part in being seen but unobtrusive. I’m living for the no notes speech!!! It comes across genuine and conveys the energy she has about the project. All around amazing job, and I’m excited to get my copy of the book!

  54. NYCTYPE says:
    September 20, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    I will be giving away this cookbook as birthday and Christmas present to some of my family members and friends.
    This way I will give a good gift and also help out a bit charity wise.
    Meg had a bit of training as an actress to be in public eye and also speak in public and did a great, great job here.
    Doria seems like a truly lovely person and I think Meg is a genuinely kind person.
    It’s very appropriate that she invited her mom to this particular event.
    Meg has demonstrated long time ago her independence by not holding onto her mother’s apron’s strings when she moved to Canada for work.
    I haven’t seen Kate’s independence yet, I haven’t seen her having a real career before her marriage to William either.
    Waity Katie quite suited her.
    In many ways Kate seems like “a little big girl “.
    I don’t think the royal life works for her, she would be more comfortable being married to a rich guy and being a mom with lots of help around the house with cleaning and cooking.

