Duchess Meghan brought her mom & Harry to the cookbook launch event

The Duchess of Sussex did the big launch event for Together, the cookbook she organized to keep the Hubb Community Kitchen open seven days a week. I thought she was going to be doing this event alone, with the women of the community kitchen, within Kensington Palace. I was wrong! First of all, she organized a large tent on palace grounds so that she and the ladies can cook together, out in the open. Secondly, Prince Harry came out to support his wife’s project… and I suspect he was really hungry too. Thirdly, DORIA IS THERE. Doria came out to support her daughter’s wonderful project.
Fashion notes for Meghan: a top by Tuxe, a skirt by Misha Nonoo and a jacket/coat by Smyth. But this is one of those moments where I couldn’t care less about a duchess’s clothes. Her clothes aren’t the story at all. The story is how amazing it is that she managed to put together this project.
Here’s a video of their arrival:
Doria introduced herself as "Meg's mom" and said she was "head over heels" with pride pic.twitter.com/jm5xQBCEJH
— Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) September 20, 2018
Meghan gave a speech without notes:
More of the speech The Duchess of Sussex about the #Grenfell cookbook. ‘It’s been a tremendous labour of love’ she said.
Prince Harry looked on – proudly… pic.twitter.com/0h8SnPeta9
— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 20, 2018
Meghan speak for 3 mins without notes as she thanks the women of #hubbcommunitykitchen for ‘her first project’ pic.twitter.com/wismMJDg9W
— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 20, 2018
Photos and video courtesy of social media, WENN.
I’m so happy to see Meghan with her mom. After all the psychological abuse that the father and half-siblings have done to her, seeing Doria’s love and support is good for the heart.
Meghan’s speech was amazing, she’s so natural in this.
+1
+2. Doria look lovely in that outfit. I was hoping the LAX pics meant she was going over for this😊. So glad Meghan has her mom there for he first big, shining moment as DoS.
As for those two boils on the ass of humanity, they can suck spoiled eggs. I’m sure these pics will set off a new wave of abuse, which I am determined to just ignore!
I’m proud of what Meg’s achieved with this project (as if I knew her lol)
Just wait. Doria has been seen in public, which means Samantha will be doing another round of interviews tearing this moment apart.
you’re right. it’s only a matter of time
She probably will, but luckily most of us have stopped clicking on any of Samantha or her father’s diatribes against Meghan. I think if we continue to do that, rags like the Fail will stop paying them for spewing.
And may I suggest that unless Kaiser or CB starts a thread about said Markle peoples, please lets not even give their vitriol any oxygen by coming on here and telling others what Samantha just said on her private twitter. The less O2 we give their stories, the sooner they die.
Meghan, Meghan, Meghan, Meghan, Princess Henry, Duchess of Sussex, I am so proud of you gal, so very proud. Amazing amazing and amazing work all around. Also, huge, big kudos to the Grenfell/Al Manaar women, you deserve to get all the credit for this. Thanks you for sharing your space with our lovely Duchess of Sussex.
Think it will be a toss up between dear ole Dad and Samantha on who gets to the press first. My money is on dear ole dad cause I believe he has all of the press on speed dial. You know he isn’t going to take this perceived slight lying down. His daughter seen out with her mom and not him? No way! LOL!
great speech and a true role model. I bet there’ll be no interviews about lip-lining from Meghan.
+1000
YES!!!!
And to speak with NO notes….
@Masamf Lemon
+1000 totally agree! Meaningful and serious force and role model.
Well Done HRH Sussex!
Can you imagine the mockery and nasty comments here if Kate showed up to a formal work event with her mother? I can.
YAAASSSS MEGHAN!!!! First amazing project that actually has an impact, a supportive husband, great fashion, and speaking without notes?!?!?! She’s a pro! *coughs in sausage curls and buttons*
The trailer with all those different and amazing women, th project itself and now this! Meghan is really great.
The Fail are making a big deal out of the fact that she didn’t use notes – a dig at another Duchess perhaps! The Fail are notorious for their passive aggressiveness to the DoLittles.
Its a great project and she has set herself a high bar that am sure she will continue to met. Harry still looks like he can’t believe she married him. haha
It shows she has been significantly involved in the project, which is why she can speak to it with such ease.
I love her speech – so natural and well spoken. More of this please Meghan!
She chose her majors well, didn’t she? Theatre and international relations, baby! I ordered my copy of Together as soon as I heard about it and it was sold out on Amazon before the end of the day. Can’t wait to receive it. So heart-warming to see Doria there, just lovely.
I ordered my copy also. Anxiously awaiting its arrival!
I got so excited as soon as I started seeing the tweets about this. Doria was there! It just seems so appropriate – this is an event focusing on community, and family, and how cooking together can bring people together – so if we assume her mom taught her how to cook (which is an assumption to be sure, but lets pretend we know that), then it just is perfect for her to be there. I also feel like it is a jab at the Markles, ha. and I love that when Doria comes to visit, she’s not going to be shut away while Meghan does royal duties. No, she doesn’t have to be at every event Meghan does, but something like this – I just love it.
Harry looks so proud – I love that he came, but stood back as Meghan greeted the women. He’s supportive but letting her shine. He’s no Justin Timberlake!
Anyway – I know I sound almost giddy over this and I am. I cant wait for my copy to arrive (Amazon can update the delivery date any day now…..) This is a wonderful project, with the perfect rollout.
I did love the bit from Rhiannon Mills about how Meghan should have looped the press in earlier and something about how this is a huge slap in the face to journalists. LOL Whatever Rhiannon.
Awww how wonderful her mom could attend her daughter’s first big event she hosted as a royal! I’m sure it means a lot to Meghan to have her there after an awful summer of being vilified by her father and siblings. I think it’s great Meghan went all out for this. These women who suffered so much in the aftermath of that horrific fire shouldn’t be hidden away somewhere in Kensington Palace, they should be out in the open for everyone to celebrate and display their awesome recipes and cookbook. I’m not related to Meghan but as an American I’m so proud!
And I think both Meghan and Doria look great fashion wise. Doria is pretty much embodying the spirit of fall with her outfit!
Yes! I especially love Doria’s outfit. Great color, great style.
The optics of having Doria there is not good, I think. They (Harry & Meghan or the palace whoever made that decision) have now opened Meghan up to comparison and criticism in relation to Kate and Carole dynamic. They have also opened Doria up to accusations of coattail riding, and the backlash from Clan Markle that you just know the Daily Fail are typing up right now. It is a really good start to MM role in the royal life, and I get that she might want her mother to be there for support or just to share the sense of achievement but in doing so they have left Doria vulnerable to ugly attacks. I think they may need to think more long term on this, Doria has carried herself with poise and grace and does not deserve what is coming her way.
Nope……this event makes sense for Doria to be at ( the theme being of family cooking together). Her being invited does not stick out like a sore thumb like it is with The Middletons.
I’m sorry, but this line of thought seems pretty silly to me. It’s Meghan’s first real self-initiated, hands-on project as a royal, and it’s doing a ton of good for the women involved. Why wouldn’t her mother want to be there? And why shouldn’t she be?
Meghan already gets a $hit load of abuse online, in newspapers and other media about not being “right” for the Royal family. I am just saying that the palace dose not need to arm the mud slingers. The palace and royal life is run on good pr and brand optics and to think anything else is ridiculous.
Why *would* her mom need to attend? It’s not grade school. Most women handle their professional accomplishments without mommy on the sidelines.
Honestly this wouldn’t be a big deal, except it does set up the dynamic—pushed here on Celebitchy and other sites—of comparing Kate and Meghan. Both women can be close with their family and have it not be an issue. But somehow when Meghan has her mom around at a professional event that’s amazing; if Kate did it, there would be days of posts about how dysfunctional it all is.
She’s going to get criticized no matter what she does. So she might as well do whatever makes her most happy and comfortable. And as a daughter who is close to her mom, I’d want mine at an event this important to me.
Kate/Carole comes with a dynamic of dependence and control that has been going on for 15 years in the public eye, whereas Meghan has proven that she’s perfectly capable of living as an independent adult who happens to be close to her mum. Now, if Doria shows up regularly for Meghan’s events, that’ll be completely different.
I don’t think Carole being present at an event similar to this would seem weird. Same way it wasn’t weird when George went to the air force event (I cant remember the specific event…..Kate wore her hair down with a headband….lol.) That seemed like an appropriate event for George to attend. It’d be weird if George showed up at the opening of a hospital wing. If Doria goes to the exhibit opening with Meghan next week, then I’ll judge.
But for this specific event, Doria going seems perfectly natural.
Also – like others (including Kaiser) have said – this is MEGHAN’S project. This isn’t Doria showing up a royal engagement. This is Doria supporting something that Meghan started (the cookbook) and supporting Meghan in her first major independent project as a royal. I don’t think we have seen Kate do anything like this – spearhead a major, concrete project like this. When she does, and Carole attends, then it will seem natural.
There was a backstory to Kate that she wasn’t independent, didn’t show initiative and lived off Middleton money until she was nearly 30. There was a context to people wondering if Kate needed support because she was incapable of doing it on her own.
The Middletons did come to the portrait unveiling and the flotilla and the Jubilee concert so there have been events where they have been included without Kate being dinged for it. Actually for Kate’s first speech, she wore one of Carole’s outfits so there were a lot of stories about the Middleton family that were presented in a positive light (Thrifty Kate!)
The cookbook is done and is now being promoted. It’s more like Charles and William attending Invictus events to support Harry. The majority of the work has been done and the family is there to cheer them on.
I think this opens the door for Carole but I don’t think she would be received as well as Meghan’s mother. While there will be criticism and even cries of double standards I think this type of project is appropriate for Doria to attend because of the human connection piece. Plus, it shows (to me) how personal this was for the DoS.
Jesus, is that seriously the thought process going on in your head?
Gloating over Kate’s picture in the NPG vs. celebrating a book about strong WOC cooking together and building community.
Anyone was allowed to attend the Jubilee concert and flotilla. The Middletons were there of their own volition not as a result of the Queen’s invite, on a boat no where near the royals. Kate wearing her mother’s dress was another sign of a co-dependence relationship to many.
As another commenter says – it opens the door for Carole and in addition, Pippa. Doria has the goodwill of the people that Carole doesn’t, you can bet that if Carole went to an event with Kate she’d write about it in one of her paid articles for Waitrose magazine.
I like Doria, she has a good spirit which shines through but I fear how she will get treated by the British press who were whinging about today’s event.
@Digital Unicorn. Right, the Middletons were also profiting from their connection to the BRF. The Markles have shown themselves to be so awful that Middleton shenanigans don’t even register with me now. Lol, maybe this is Kate’s big chance to involve them more.
I see your point. Doria seem so very different – Respectful of HRH Prince Henry HM POW BRF – she is discreet, sincere and supportive, without seeking personal gains.
Compared to the very different Cannot family the middletons hangers on, from a decade before marriage, has been such users for their own luxury gains.
HRH Duchess Henry’s mom, Doria has shown none of this. Imagine, she continues her life as before (of course with much more goodwill), even out in public in shorts.
@ muffy I am totally with you. This is not grade school. At this event, her role is as a professional businesswoman, NOT someone’s child. Is this a millennial thing? Do people in their mid-30s have to have mommy around all the time? I have heard stories of millennials bringing a parent to a job interview which cracks me up …the only reason to have her mommy there is if their PR said it would generate more press. Otherwise it looks unprofessional.
I totally agree. I think her mom probably wanted to be there just as much as she wanted her there. This is a whole new world and level for her so having Doria at her first major project that she poured so much time and energy and heart into is definitely appropriate and I would expect that. I can’t imagine doing all of that, while living in a new country and getting used to everything that comes with her new role and not having my mom there, especially since they are so close.
This is such a fantastic project. I feel oddly proud of all of the women involved, kinda like I’m their mama. I don’t think I’m as proud as Mama Doria or Harry though!
Let’s have some sisterly bonding through private public speaking lessons (Joke… kinda…)
I realize this is not the time….but does this put the pregnancy rumors to bed? I think there might be something in that last video, but she is wearing a pleated skirt which makes even the thinnest women look preg.
Also, go Meg!
I’m sorry but I could stop staring at Meg’s midline. And I think Meg’s with child.
Haha! I came to ask id it was just the way the skirt fell, or suspect the same. It is a higher than normal waistline…
It could be the pleated skirt, or it could be that not every thin woman always has a flat as a board belly. I wear size 0 and get a bump after eating a heavy meal or drinking too much soda
Yup, I’m relatively thin overall (not as thin as Meghan or Kate, lol, but relatively) but my weight goes right to my belly area. People don’t even ask me if I’m pregnant, they just congratulate me. Nope, not pregnant. I just carry my weight there, ESPECIALLY after a big meal.
Same here. I’m pretty thin but I have a little pooch below the waist that never goes away, whatever my weight.
Beth, I agree. In Suits Megan wore a lot of high skirts and she always had a bit of a curve to her on the front.
I am petite and get asked if I am pregnant if I gain a few pounds. It is infuriating. Does no one have manners anymore?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The good parts first!
*What a great project to start! She must feel proud of herself, and with good reason!
*She looks great. My favorite outfit of hers since she started doing engagements after her wedding.
*She looks passionate about the event, the book… And that is always the way to go.
*Doria and Harry look so proud it is cute.
*Good speech!!
My criticism (not against Meghan, but against the fans online)
* If we are happy Doria is there, why complain so much about Carole Middleton? I remember the criticism when she went with Kate to some event.
*Meghan is a good public speaker, but she speaks a lot with her hands. Something that I adore, cause I do the same haha, but people here and on Twitter have criticized Kate for doing the same…
I don’t recall Carol going to any event with Kate on duty. Not one she’s hosted. Pippa did to watch tennis. Her parents have gone to Ascot in the carriages (i believe) but that’s due to the Queen not Kate. I could be wrong though.
I don’t mind talking with their hands. does Kate do that? I know people criticize her for playing with her hair when she’s giving a speech. But also, its kind of awkward to stand there, give a speech with no podium or microphone, and no notecards. I tend to use my hands more in those situations.
I know prince Harry does it a lot.
I talk with my hands and have spilled lots of nice wine because of it hahaha
@digital unicorn – I ALWAYS spill drinks at weddings, or dinner out with friends or whatever because I’m always talking with my hands. It’s embarressing because usually it’s at a place with alcohol and people assume I’m the wasted girl spilling drinks when really I’m just animated lol.
Count me among the wine-spillers, lol. I cant help, I just get really into the conversation haha!
The criticism towards Carole and Kate is different.
Meghan lived an independent life for years before she met Harry. She is clearly close with her mother, but she does not depend on her for everything. With Kate, it has always been the impression that she never really left her parents. She never paid her own way, never pursued a career, and even after she got married Carole has always been heavily involved “behind the scenes”. If you combine this with Kate’s lack of work ethic and incapability to string two basic sentences together without looking at her notes, it’s all a bit infantile for a future queen. If Kate brought her mother to events, it would seem like another infantile move.
Meghan bringing her mother to this one event does not signalize infantility. There’s no sign of Meghan clinging onto her mother excessively, she’s extremely capable of doing a great job on her own. The only reason she’s bringing Doria is because this particular event was about families and women standing together.
Meghan freestyling her speech for 3 minutes. She’s completely in her element. What a fabulous job with bringing the Grenfell community the awareness and support it needed.
Her mom is my favorite. Every time I see her, all I can think is that I want to wear what she is wearing. Such a class act.
I really like Doria, there’s just something about her. This is such a lovely project.
Doria seems like the personification of warmth and comfort. There is just something about her that says that this person is “good”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I so agree with you, Zapp.
+1 She’s got such a warm, but regal bearing. I love her.
But but she wore (clutches pearls) TROUSERS!
Seriously Meghan and Harry are gorgeous but my eyes are drawn to Doria in these pics. Impressive looking woman who exudes character.
We gotta do twice the work to get half the recognition 🤷🏿♀️ Well done, Meg.
I have paid attention to the Royal Family for years now. I cannot think of ONE thing Kate has done, something that has her fingers all over it, like this cookbook project. We hear about Middleton taking “secret” meetings. But where are the fruits of that labour?
More than just “bringing awareness” to something. But putting in the work and having something to point to and saying “I did that.”
What EbonyS said. But Meghan is out here showing the work, and definitely getting her feet under the table in almost no time at all. Come through.
She’s reproduced and she’ll get a better title in like 30 years. Frankly, I think it’s appalling that anyone would have the audacity to expect her to do anything else. You should count yourself lucky that she graces we humble subjects with her presence at all. Honestly, the ingratitude!
Meghan is proving herself, and showing her intelligence, energy, and a sincere interest. I believe that we will see TQ, and later Charles, begin to rely on her. When there is a need for a Royal to take on a special project I think the DofS will get a call.
Also, you can really tell that Meghan WAS involved with this. She didn’t just stamp her name on the book. The way the women greeted her and interacted with her – they seem comfortable around her, and there is a warmth. She’s definitely been involved with the kitchen and the women, and that’s obvious.
I mean, she really did get this cook book off the ground. But I think the women from the kitchen who were involved with this project also deserve PLENTY of praise.
Meghan did the leg work when it came to getting a publisher and really getting it rolling and getting the world to pay attention. She also wrote up the intro, and I think it’s pretty apparent that she’s spent some time with these women getting to really understand the cause and what was needed of her. She’s also done a good job presenting the book, and really raising general awareness.
But at the end of the day – these women are also deserving of so much more praise than they’re getting. They were working on this cause before Meghan, and will continue to once the book is out. Someone had to tally up all of the recipes, lay everything out, design the cover, do the photography, edit the book, etc etc. And from what I have come to understand of Meghan, I don’t think she’s looking at that book and saying “I did that” – I think if anything, she’s looking at it and thinking “I was part of something great”. Yes, there was something physical that came out of her work – but I think some people are under estimating the number of people that would have needed to be involved. Meghan championed the crap out of the cause, and without her this book would never have had the success it’s having. But I do sort of feel bad for all of the other people who put in what I’m sure are SO MANY hours – agonizing over this cook book, staying up late, making sure everything was perfect.
I don’t think the women are feeling badly that Meghan is getting a lot of the credit; I think they are feeling great that their kitchen will be open 7 days a week! And that they are featured in a video clip seen around the world! Meghan does deserve the lion’s share of the credit, because the entire project was her idea, and she made it happen.
That’s just the inherent nature of monarchy. The royals are always going to get the praise, while the people “behind the scenes” who put in most of the work are anonymous.
I really like Meghan and she’s a great ambassador for this project, but obviously she’s not the one who has been up late at night trying to get everything together before deadline. She’s not the one who spends countless hours every week of the year supporting people like the Grenfell victims. The people who do most of the work are usually not chauffeur driven or dressed in Chanel.
It is what it is. If we want to keep the monarchy for its glitz and glamour, we also have to accept the downside. Royalty is not based on merit or fairness, simply on birth and marriage.
As someone who works in the “social good” sector, we are never anything but thrilled when a big name tags onto a piece of our work and gets the word out broadly, even if they end up getting the recognition. I will let the big name get headlines all day long if it means attention and support for the work.
This is why queenie likes her
The headline alone made me happy. (Yes-I’m not that hard to please) And the fact that she made a speech without notes makes my heart sing.
This is a very worthwhile project. All the money is going to the Hubb kitchen. Good for Meghan for making it happen.
Nope, not ALL the money. A PORTION of it is going to the RF to support other projects in the community.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where is it cited that a portion of the book sales are going to support other projects in the community?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a PRO! Go Meghan!
A Doria day is always a good day.
Carole Middleton has attended official engagements – Royal Ascot 4 times as well as Charity events (including a gala) of William’s patronages.
If Kate does something this impactful and independent, I’m sure Carole will be present but let’s remember she has been a Duchess for 7 years now so don’t hold your breath xx
Royal Ascot is not listed as an official engagement in the court circular, it is also a sporting event open to the general public
I doubt that’s the point, really. I also doubt this event is listed in the Court Circular. This is a personal project, like Harry’s Sentebale or Invictus Games on a smaller scale.
Not the royal box though. Or being in the carriage procession.
She’s given birth to thee children. She was also much younger when she was introduced to the RF and lived in Wales for a number of years. Why compare when there isn’t any comparison? Kate doesn’t get any credit even when does do charitable work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love to see Doris there.
And I can see the next Thomas Markle rant from here…
Doria Ragland is so damn beautiful! She radiates.
Yep.
Meghan can count herself lucky she got her looks mostly from her mother. Doria and Meghan are both gorgeous women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a picture of Sam with blond hair, in her modelling days, and she really looked stunning. I was looking at that picture and wondering how the hell someone who looks like TM, created daughters that look like Sam did and Meghan does?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair, I’m not actually sure what Thomas Markle looked like back in the day. Maybe he didn’t look so bad? But too much alcohol, lack of exercise and daily trips to the Taco Bell drive thru will make anyone look like a terrible and bloated mess at 70.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her acting background is showing here, she is a confident communicator. Love that she gave the speech without notes – if you know/understand your subject you don’t need flash cards to read from.
While its great that Doria was there to give her support, Megs needs to be careful with this as in-laws are generally not encouraged to ‘join in’ – bad optics. Plus it will be used to feed the negative press, esp around her father – this will trigger him. Cue another MoS/Fail story on poor ole Dad fearing for his life in war torn Mexico from violent ex-bf’s and drug gangs!!!!
Bad optics? Lol…okay.
I think it’s just the opposite. After a summer of negative press thanks to her so-called “father,” the fact that Meghan’s mother shows up and quietly supports her is really good optics.
Doria do show up at all the important events in the Duchess life, with no drama or fuss.
Now we see where her daughter got her get and go from.
I love her mom
👏🏼 This is not about clothes Yay!!! Very confident speach which reflects her genuine connection with and love for the women gathered. Reminders that it’s all about the women and what they achieved – Meghan’s role is to shine a light and support and she seems to get that. Also love seeing Doria and think she is tres cool. Very excited by this work.
This is an amazing project and it looks to have been a beautiful event; Harry and her mom look so proud. I’m not looking forward to press attempts to put her back in her place that will undoubtedly follow this success.
I just pre-ordered the book! Sounds delicious
Great speech all around. She sounded passionate, prepared and confident. She certainly didn’t come to play. Congrats on a great project DoS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love her! So happy to see her mom there for support. This mother-daughter duo is a class act!
I don’t know why but I like Doria so much.
And Meghan has just proved she fits perfectly well in her new role and those racists critics can suck it.
I love it, Meghan’s efforts on behalf of these women and the community at large is wonderful.
Harry and Doria’s pride is so evident, it’s heartwarming to see.
Meghan, keep doing what your doing, with your head held high and with the love and care of those you call family.
Love this so much!! Makes me so happy
This is such a fantastic project. My copy arrived in the post today and it’s lovely. Some delicious looking recipes and all with a history. Very happy to support the kitchen!
JEALOUS!!! No clue when mine will arrive lol.
Her mom has amazing fashion sense!
Having seen pictures from inside the event my only qualm is that I wish Meghan tied her hair back when cooking the food. Not only is it unhygienic but it makes the Kate bashers/ardent Meghan stan’s who gleefully tweeted Kate was gross and clueless because her was hair down when cooking food at an engagement years ago while Meghan looked appropriate because she had her hair tied back in the cookbook’s official photos look very silly now Lol.
In all seriousness, it should be mandatory that both Duchesses have their hair tied back at any event where they will be pictured cooking or preparing food.
W1hatever, which cooking are you talking about? Please see this link, Meg has her hair tied back. https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/1041612948593106944
Are you talking about the launching? Other than having a net on one’s hair (which is a req. if you are cooking for masses, her hair is tied back. Also, people don’t use hair nets in their homes, honestly yours is unfair criticism. None of the women has any hair nets because this is their home, they aren’t cooking for a restaurant.
Maybe I’m emotional today but this story made me tear up a bit. Good for Meghan for spearheading this. And I’m happy her mom was there. How proud she must be.
I would have loved to have my mom with my at a moment like this. She’s been gone 7 years and I still miss her in this 30-year-old season of life.
I teared up as well. These women have been through so much and have showed grace and compassion. I am so sorry to hear about your mother.
I am glad Doria was there to support Meghan. Cue the Markle meltdown and so what? It sends a message – family who are loyal and don’t drag me through the press for money get invited to events at the palace; those who trash me don’t. If Meghan hides Doria then the Markles have won.
I love them all! This is how you Duchess!
Great event, great outfit on Meghan, Doria is a gem, but count me in the camp that finds it a tiiiiiiny bit odd she came to an official event that wasn’t a sporting event like Ascot or a much bigger, nationwide celebration. And yes, Kate would have been shredded for bringing Carole to an event like this, especially early on in her royal life. (I get it, Carole is a scheming mama straight out of a Jane Austen novel, etc.)
I’m wondering if this might be part of a soft roll-out for Doria moving to the UK ahead of potential scrutiny about visa stuff. While I hate the whole womb watch, I do think Meghan might be pregnant.
is it mean of me to think kate is seeing this thinking ‘ugh, now I have to follow this up?’ Meg and harry got together because of their mutual love of charity work and giving back; will and kate got together because he wants to remain around people will who won’t call him out on his BS-he’s fired people who have- and to be part of a close family he felt he didn’t have growing up. he just wants to be enabled to do nothing. remember when he showed up to events admitting he hadn’t prepared and didn’t know much about the place he was visiting? an early event meg & harry went to when they were engaged, she was overheard commenting knowing how the organization worked-these two will make kate and will look bad and I love it because when you have this much privilege you should give back IMO
Well I do hope Kate and Wills feel the competition and get their asses moving!
If we are to have royals in this time and age, THIS is what they should be like. Well educated, articulated, confident and genuinely engaged with different organizations and causes. Regal, yet modern and unstuffy. And able to give a small speech without the help of notes, because they actually know the organization well and have no problem articulating something genuine and spontaneous.
Doing a couple of 45 minute photo ops a month with an organization they hardly remember the name of, saying a few words carefully prepared and written down by a palace aide, and then retreating back to their “quiet family life” at their country manor with butlers and maids on hand.. That just doesn’t cut it. It’s not the 50s anymore, the public expects value for money. We expect people to be able to combine parenthood AND meaningful work. Being the future King and Queen consort is a huge privilege and responsibility. I’m not sure those words exist in Will and Kate’s vocabulary.
I just checked Amazon. The cookbook is already a best seller. Did my bit to keep it there by ordering a copy. Well done, Duchess and Hubb Community kitchen ladies!
I’m here for Doria. I’m fan-girling her. Love her outfit!
on a superficial note-in some shots her skirt looks like she wearing it high like she was covering a slight baby bump. i think she’s wearing this skirt higher on her waist than other skirts she’s worn. I admit i’d be surprised if they don’t announce a pregnancy by the end of the year.
This project is a great idea so well done to Meghan and the Hubb Kitchen for the execution of it but she must be really lacking in confidence if she had to bring both her husband AND her mother along with her on her first major project.
Or maybe she just wanted to share the special occasion with special people.
I actually thought Harry might be there because they were trying to avoid coverage that might ask “why wasn’t the Duke of Sussex there to support her first project?”
The mental gymnastics to insinuate Doria as opportunistic smacks of dog whistle racism. If she is white, the Daily Mail brigade will fete her like Queen Mother. Anyway, wasn’t Doria trained as a carer? Community-based projects such as this, is what she most likely enjoy to participate in. Meghan is accomplished herself & certainly does not need a Kris Jenner to KimK type of relationship with her own mother.
I wouldn’t call standing up alone and giving a speech with no notes a lack of confidence but what do I know. Also, from reading the foreward Meghan wrote for the book and based on things she has said in the past, it makes perfect sense for Ms. Doria to be there. But again, what do I know.
I love how all the media are emphasizing the fact that she made the speech without notes. Even the Daily Mail
Two things. First, she said in her speech that she has been working on this project for nine months. So she started this project months before they even got married. I am imprest! Second, she is 100% pregnant. I watch the video of her giving her speech a couple of times and it’s obvious to me. When you see her from the side you can really see it. It’s not just a pooch in her stomach, it’s also how she’s holding herself and her posture. I would bet $1000 she’s pregnant right now. And before anybody says that she’s not pregnant because they’re about to undertake a tour, this is not a woman to not travel a little bit early on in pregnancy or even in the middle of her pregnancy. She is not going to sit back and eat bonbons just because she is cooking up a baby. You heard it here first!
Impressed. Speech to text!! I shake my fist at you, speech to text!!!
The typos!!
@ the Mummy
I love how you think……(totally preggers, 🤞)…….and I love your name too! 😉😉
Now that you mention it – i can see a little bump when she moves to the side, it could explain why Doria is around, no one knew she was in the UK. I think there will be an announcement soon, maybe before the tour.
This seems like it was a lovely event – though that wind seems strong!
Should I read Chris Chip’s comment about the lack of notes used by the DoS as shade? Because it feels like shade, lol.
I love that her mom was there – especially given the family, community feel of the project (and incidentally that the criticism levied at her by reckless relatives is that she’s not supportive enough of their family). Because I did not follow the news on Kate, Pippa, and her mom in the decade or so before she became DoC, I wouldn’t be bothered if Carole showed up an event that also had the appropriate sort of thematic tie-in, but I also get the impression that Kate’s events have not had this element to them – where it would make sense, i.e. because they are sitting down to have a meal.
That said, I do think people will complain about this: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Doria Ragland are today celebrating the launch of ‘Together: Our Community Cookbook’ with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen” because Doria’s name is right there in the tweet, which again I love, but I’m sure others will have problems with – especially if their last name is Markle or Grant.
he was shading Kate.
I really can’t imagine anyone trying to throw shade at this, criticize it or analyze it. I’m bursting with pride for all of these women, Harry, Meghan and her mom. Some of these woman have suffered tragic losses and this project was healing and forward-moving for them. And I cannot wait to receive my cookbook! Plus I’ve always been a huge royals fan. I was raised by a British war bride
What a lovely event and the Duchess, her mom and husband all looked so proud. I am so glad she used this as such a positive thing for the Grenfell survivors. Truly wonderful all the way around and I look forward to her upcoming events/tour as well!
I’m just popping back into to add – there’s a video on twitter where Harry is clearly taking some food at the end lol. He has his hands behind his back with the food as he walks away. It’s so cute and hilarious.
I love how Harry hung back when they were leaving the car. He let her and her mother get out first and then walked behind her. Great job on his part in being seen but unobtrusive. I’m living for the no notes speech!!! It comes across genuine and conveys the energy she has about the project. All around amazing job, and I’m excited to get my copy of the book!
I will be giving away this cookbook as birthday and Christmas present to some of my family members and friends.
This way I will give a good gift and also help out a bit charity wise.
Meg had a bit of training as an actress to be in public eye and also speak in public and did a great, great job here.
Doria seems like a truly lovely person and I think Meg is a genuinely kind person.
It’s very appropriate that she invited her mom to this particular event.
Meg has demonstrated long time ago her independence by not holding onto her mother’s apron’s strings when she moved to Canada for work.
I haven’t seen Kate’s independence yet, I haven’t seen her having a real career before her marriage to William either.
Waity Katie quite suited her.
In many ways Kate seems like “a little big girl “.
I don’t think the royal life works for her, she would be more comfortable being married to a rich guy and being a mom with lots of help around the house with cleaning and cooking.
