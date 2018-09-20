Duchess Meghan brought her mom & Harry to the cookbook launch event

The Duchess of Sussex did the big launch event for Together, the cookbook she organized to keep the Hubb Community Kitchen open seven days a week. I thought she was going to be doing this event alone, with the women of the community kitchen, within Kensington Palace. I was wrong! First of all, she organized a large tent on palace grounds so that she and the ladies can cook together, out in the open. Secondly, Prince Harry came out to support his wife’s project… and I suspect he was really hungry too. Thirdly, DORIA IS THERE. Doria came out to support her daughter’s wonderful project.

Fashion notes for Meghan: a top by Tuxe, a skirt by Misha Nonoo and a jacket/coat by Smyth. But this is one of those moments where I couldn’t care less about a duchess’s clothes. Her clothes aren’t the story at all. The story is how amazing it is that she managed to put together this project.

Here’s a video of their arrival:

Doria introduced herself as "Meg's mom" and said she was "head over heels" with pride pic.twitter.com/jm5xQBCEJH — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) September 20, 2018

Meghan gave a speech without notes:

More of the speech The Duchess of Sussex about the #Grenfell cookbook. ‘It’s been a tremendous labour of love’ she said.

Prince Harry looked on – proudly… pic.twitter.com/0h8SnPeta9 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 20, 2018

Meghan speak for 3 mins without notes as she thanks the women of #hubbcommunitykitchen for ‘her first project’ pic.twitter.com/wismMJDg9W — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 20, 2018