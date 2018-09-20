“Maroon 5 will likely be the Super Bowl Halftime show next year” links
  • September 20, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Maroon 5 will likely be next year’s lukewarm,, uncontroversial Super Bowl Halftime performers. [LaineyGossip]
The first trailer for If Beale Street Could Talk. [Pajiba]
Vicki Gunvalson says Kelly Dodd’s anger is toxic. [Reality Tea]
Cary Fukunaga might direct the new James Bond movie? [Buzzfeed]
Who will replace Julie Chen on The Talk? [The Blemish]
Angela Bassett remains unbothered. [Dlisted]
JK Rowling wanted people to pronounce Hermione correctly. [Looper]
Rami Malek does casualwear very well. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Disney is going to stop throwing Star Wars movies at us twice a year. [JustJared]

15 Responses to ““Maroon 5 will likely be the Super Bowl Halftime show next year” links”

  1. Ann says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    God I hate Adam Levine’s voice. Guess I will be missing the super bowl. Que triste.

  2. Lala11_7 says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    The ATL is DRENCHED with magnificent HOMEGROWN music from EVERY CATEGORY IMAGINABLE…some of the BIGGEST names are from Atlanta or are living in Atlanta RIGHT NOW…but…the NFL goes out and gets…MAROON 5?!?!?

    How typically uninspiring…..

    I mean…they could have gotten OUTKAST TO REUNITE!!! Imagine THAT!!!!!

    What a waste…what an INCREDIBLE WASTE!

  3. Lightpurple says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Cher and Diana Ross had better show up at some point in the proceedings

  4. Lucy says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Fun fact about me: I’ve always found all the musicians in Maroon 5 to be far more talented than Adam.

  5. bros says:
    September 20, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    a category 5 MEHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH

  6. Michael says:
    September 20, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    If this is the best the NFL can do, maybe they should just shut the whole thing down

  7. L84Tea says:
    September 20, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    BOOOOOOOOORING.

  8. Bea says:
    September 20, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Blech. It’s a good thing ive been done with the NFL for a while.

  9. Mia4s says:
    September 20, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    “Disney is going to stop throwing Star Wars movies at us twice a year”

    It’s only been one a year! But the fact that it felt like two to you definitely supports a slowdown! 😁

    They have to be careful. Main saga aside they’re 1 for 2: Rogue One was a billion dollar smash hit everyone wanted to see; Solo was a financial failure almost no one wanted to see. 🤷‍♀️ I think less is a good thing. Don’t force it (pun intended.)

  10. Adrien says:
    September 20, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    I hope Taraji Henson will confuse them for Coldplay.

  11. Nev says:
    September 20, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    love his voice, but not for Superbowl!!!

