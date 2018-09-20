Two years later, Brad Pitt is still trying to undercover-smear Angelina Jolie

Two years ago exactly, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in LA. It was a Monday. Just a few days before that, there was some kind of incident on their private plane, something that involved Brad being drunk and – he insisted – Maddox not getting hit “in the face.” Angelina fled with the children and never looked back. Two years later, things are still at a relative standstill. Brad spent the summer smearing Angelina, but even now that he has more visitation with the kids, he’s still being constantly monitored by DCFS. For months, Brad’s team had been hyping an August court date as being the moment when he would be vindicated… but then they didn’t even go to court, because Brad and Angelina agreed to yet another interim custody agreement. So, what’s happening now? Team Pitt is still running to media outlets to tell “his side” of things, that’s what. Entertainment Tonight had an exclusive:
Things are slightly better between Brad & Angelina: A source tells ET that the actress recently reached out to Pitt to improve their co-parenting relationship. “Brad and Angelina actually set up a secret meeting at her house,” the source says. “It’s the first time they have truly gotten together to make things work since their group therapy with the children. Brad and Angie’s meeting was a success. They are going to stay with the plan set forth through the courts. Angelina decided it was time to try to make things work and Brad was relieved and very ready for the offer. Brad has been dedicated to making peace throughout the process and now it finally seems like they are at a point where they can create a calmer situation for the kids.”
The source on how Angelina filed paperwork to formalize the child support: “Angelina created a very difficult situation for Brad and the children and she has finally realized her behavior backfired,” our source says. “Angelina loves her kids very much and it seems like she felt threatened she might lose time with them and, in turn, she went on the attack. Unfortunately, everyone in the family has suffered. She started to see a change in the kids’ behavior because they missed their dad. The kids’ reaction to the divorce actually helped Angie try a different tact.”
Ah, yes, the elusive “they’re finally working together to coparent responsibly, but only because Angelina finally admitted she was totally wrong!” story from Team Pitt. Well played, Team Pitt dumbasses. How many times is a Team Pitt “source” going to run to a media outlet and speculate about Angelina’s state of mind or motivation with literally nothing to back it up? “She has finally realized her behavior backfired.” Team Pitt keeps talking about how everything she does is going to “backfire,” but he’s the one still being monitored by DCFS. He’s the one still running to every media outlet to tell people that she’s a deranged, difficult bitch. His actions are not that of someone who believes he has the upper hand.
Photos courtesy of WENN and Backgrid.
These stories are really making me hate Brad Pitt. I’ve got nothing else. I’ve never been a huge fan of either he or Jolie but I didn’t dislike them (if they did a movie I was interested in, I went). Now I’ve moved from indifference to active hatred on Pitt. I’m really repulsed by him.
Me too – I actually despise him now. He is a disgusting human being who chose his image over the happiness and welfare of his children.
I hope he suffers immensely for the pain he gave those poor children.
And I really really pray his beloved golden boy image crashes and burns to ashes very soon.
You are not alone. Brad turned out to be one big repulsive jerk
+1
The way he consistently attacks AJ shows he cannot put what’s in the best interest of their children first.
Me too – he has shown us his ass. Have no real opinions on Jolie but she has behaved with class. She should just drop the receipts as there is clearly something major that warrants his visits with the kids to be monitored after 2 years. His continued smearing is proof that he has something to hide.
I refuse to watch a Pitt movie now.
I used to like most of Pitt’s movies, but after all these stories his side is feeding the press I find him despicable.
Well Brad’s smear campaign backfired spectacularly as Angelina fired Laura and got a brilliant new lawyer Samantha who takes no prisoners.
It’s clear that Laura supported Brad and she disgraced her profession by taking his bullying and still being friends with TMZ after the smear campaign. Angelina should file a petition to get Laura to lose her licence.
Despite Brad’s horrendous behaviour, the truth will always come out. HE is still being monitored after 2 years. Even drug addicts and fathers who physically abused their children don’t have to be monitored after that long of a period. Once the independent evaluator, therapists and child services submits their final reports to the judge, watch Brad crash and burn.
If all of his children are scared of him then HE is the problem. The children already showed how much they love their mother and how protective their are over her.
They have access to internet and they will know how their father smeared their mother and them indirectly.
Watch this space because Angelina and Samantha are done being abused by Team Brad and they are now playing hardball and submits evidence to the court. Brad is toast and let’s see how long his buddies at TMZ, Page6, US Magazine & DailyMail are going to cover for him. Social media is a powerful tool and they will expose him.
When someone shows you who they are believe them. This man left Jen to be with Angie. He’s loyal to no one! Clearly not even to his own children, look at how he treats their mother.
+100000000 to your comment
She cheated with Billy Bob Thornton when he was with Laura Dern. She is not the best as well.
Omg – Laura herself and her assistant admitted that Billy never cheated with Angelina.
The assistant came out and said Billy broke up with Laura weeks before he met Angelina.
And dear Laura is truly not the best person to believe as she cheated with Billy while he was married to his 3rd wife. Laura also got pregnant by her now ex husband Ben who was married then and his wife was pregnant as well. In fact, Laura’s oldest son and the poor ex wife’s son are born within few weeks ago.
Pretty sure the married men deserve a bit of the blame for cheating, they were the ones who were married after all. And for the record, Ben and Laura’s son wasn’t born a few weeks within the birth of bens second child with his ex, pretty sure the child was a daughter as well.
even if that were true, your comment should read “Billy Bob cheated on Laura Dern”.
The patience of this woman! I would have completely lost my temper by now, she’s really playing the long game here – the kids are going to have so much respect for her when they look back on this as adults. BP truly is a despicable toad.
I know – I am a very patient person but even I would have destroyed him by now by publishing what he did.
Ops the comment i was replying to got deleted
i also found him a bit of a disingenuous person.
when he got together with AJ, he was all about charity, becoming a useful person in society. tagging along to conflict places and helping out distributing stuff to flood victims, war victims, etc now he’s just doing all these artiste projects which he isn’t any good in anyway, dodging responsibilities with MIR, and hanging out with douchey men.
guess what they say is true, he was a chameleon who takes his wife/girlfriend/fiancee’s personality ,and when he got bored, he just ups and leave. but god forbid he should be blamed, though… he’s pure as driven snow.
This time through 6 children are involved and he is hurting them immensely.
Is there any way to know for sure, that this comes from the Pitt source and not just the tabloids making sh*t up? If it’s his publicity team then it’s a disgusting startegy, for sure!
Sidebar—that awesome link you guys posted yesterday to the dialect coach—I went down an internet rabbit hole of all of his videos. He’s awesome btw…but anyway it was kinda funny because he basically said every time brad Pitt tried to do an accent it was horrible. Angelina’s, however, were spot on. Ha ha!
His team needs to take a seat why would her asking for a child support agreement make her feel threatened she would lose time with her kids? He is the one that has been the one in attack mode. If you are still having monitored visits after 2 years, something pretty serious went down if you ask me.
It has always been about the protection of his image and looks. He still believes with the help of the lying drive by media tabloids that he looks 25 years old still. He refuses to grow old gracefully.
Some of the public still supports this man’s bad behavior toward Angelina. They believe he is not responsible for MIR problems in NOLA. He wants said he gets away with to much.
Team Brad always
Shame on you for supporting an admitted abusive alcoholic over 6 innocent children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Maya, agreed.
Wow. Really? Please explain why?
I like how they are trying to make it sound like Brad won in the private meeting with Angelina, but they also admit they decided to stick to what the court ordered.
Caught that as well which means he still doesn’t have joint custody.
i am so happy that she took her kids and left with them at the first sign of violence. she didn’t look back, she didn’t cave into the pressure of getting back together to project an image of happy family, like how you see in domestic violence cases. because nevermind they are celebrities, no matter how Brad’s team tries to underplay it, what happened was a domestic violence case – you don’t need bruises or broken bones. she is strong and put her children first. i admire all women who have the courage to leave.
If he truly has joint custody of all of his children why have we Not seen photos of his children and him together. It is going into the 3rd year of him Not being Seen with at least one of his children. Why?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So from what I’m reading, it’s seems like things are over and he lost, he didn’t get joint custody. This is over.
Now. Angie’s lawyer needs to come out w/ facts tho and blast this joker b/c he and his team, once again, are lying, trying to put the blame on Angie again, when it’s him who can’t get joint custody after two years. It’s sick.
Also, someone asked if it could just be tabloids making this up. At this point, no b/c it’s just Angie painted in a negative light plus it’s the same thing over again about her hurting the kids since this has played out in public. Brad wants us to believe this BS. He never wanted anything public b/c he’s a jerk and he wants his bad things kept in the dark.
I really want to hear it from Angie b/c this secret meeting sounds like BS. Unless Angie has just grown tired of him. I have to say Angie takes her sweet time letting us know the truth tho. Lol. Someone said Angie must be a patient and tolerant woman b/c if it was me, y’all would have been known what happened on that plane.
I agree Angelina and her lawyer need to come with facts to counter the lies.
