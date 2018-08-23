ET: Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt worked out an interim custody agreement

As we discussed yesterday, I was a little bit surprised that we heard absolutely nothing in the immediate wake of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody hearing on Tuesday. Considering all of the leaks from “sources close to Brad,” I thought for sure we were in store for a sugary People Magazine article about Poor Brad Finally Gets To See His Kids, or something about the judge “ordering” Angelina to be less of a difficult bitch. None of those stories happened. Instead, this story was quietly reported on Wednesday afternoon:

Amid Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s heated custody battle over their six children together, the two recently reached an interim custody arrangement, a source close to the situation tells ET. According to the source, Jolie and Pitt had a planned custody hearing though it was no longer necessary after reaching the agreement. At this time, there are not details on the specifics of the agreement. The source says, “The interim arrangement was agreed upon by both parties after it was recommended by their custody evaluator. There was no longer a need for the hearing,” the source adds. Additionally, the source tells ET that “Angelina is enjoying the last few days of summer before school starts,” adding, “she is helping the children heal with their father.” ET has reached out to reps for both Jolie and Pitt.

[From ET]

So at the same time “sources close to Brad” were telling every gossip outlet about Difficult Angelina being deranged and jealous and still in love with Brad, somehow Angelina was quietly working with the custody evaluator to work through an interim deal. Huh. I think it’s interesting that this is still an interim deal, but my guess – and this really is me talking out of my ass – is that this interim deal is basically the framework that they’ll be using once the custody issue has been formalized. So what was all the drama in the weeks leading up to it? Why was Team Pitt so f–king extra?

Update: Team Pitt is still extra.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are fighting in the press. While multiple outlets are reporting that their nasty custody battle is settled, sources close to Pitt say that it’s just getting started. Some reports, sounding suspiciously sympathetic to Jolie, claimed that a custody hearing was called off after the two reached an “interim agreement” over their six kids. But sources close to Pitt said that that’s far from true — and that the hearing was simply delayed by a few weeks. A source close to the actor told us, “Nothing has changed since the judge made an interim custody agreement a few months ago in which he said Angelina must let Brad see the children.”

[From Page Six]

God, Brad is such a massive eyeroll.