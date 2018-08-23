ET: Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt worked out an interim custody agreement

As we discussed yesterday, I was a little bit surprised that we heard absolutely nothing in the immediate wake of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody hearing on Tuesday. Considering all of the leaks from “sources close to Brad,” I thought for sure we were in store for a sugary People Magazine article about Poor Brad Finally Gets To See His Kids, or something about the judge “ordering” Angelina to be less of a difficult bitch. None of those stories happened. Instead, this story was quietly reported on Wednesday afternoon:
Amid Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s heated custody battle over their six children together, the two recently reached an interim custody arrangement, a source close to the situation tells ET. According to the source, Jolie and Pitt had a planned custody hearing though it was no longer necessary after reaching the agreement. At this time, there are not details on the specifics of the agreement.
The source says, “The interim arrangement was agreed upon by both parties after it was recommended by their custody evaluator. There was no longer a need for the hearing,” the source adds.
Additionally, the source tells ET that “Angelina is enjoying the last few days of summer before school starts,” adding, “she is helping the children heal with their father.” ET has reached out to reps for both Jolie and Pitt.
So at the same time “sources close to Brad” were telling every gossip outlet about Difficult Angelina being deranged and jealous and still in love with Brad, somehow Angelina was quietly working with the custody evaluator to work through an interim deal. Huh. I think it’s interesting that this is still an interim deal, but my guess – and this really is me talking out of my ass – is that this interim deal is basically the framework that they’ll be using once the custody issue has been formalized. So what was all the drama in the weeks leading up to it? Why was Team Pitt so f–king extra?
Update: Team Pitt is still extra.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are fighting in the press. While multiple outlets are reporting that their nasty custody battle is settled, sources close to Pitt say that it’s just getting started. Some reports, sounding suspiciously sympathetic to Jolie, claimed that a custody hearing was called off after the two reached an “interim agreement” over their six kids.
But sources close to Pitt said that that’s far from true — and that the hearing was simply delayed by a few weeks. A source close to the actor told us, “Nothing has changed since the judge made an interim custody agreement a few months ago in which he said Angelina must let Brad see the children.”
God, Brad is such a massive eyeroll.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
It seems that this was an extension of the agreement they already had in place. The only thing probably changed was the child support issue and bifurcation. Brad was probably ordered to pay the missing support and a fixed amount set for future payments.
Brad still cannot see his children without supervision, still gets tested routinely for substance abuse, the children still need therapy before, during and after each session with their father.
This shows Angelina as the good and responsible parent so of course Brad and his PR team (TMZ, Page 6, Us Magazine, Dailymail) aren’t going to leak anything. They worked so hard these past few months to smear Angelina so they aren’t going to publish the truth about her being a wonderful mother.
For me, Brad is ticking bomb like Ben. 30 years of substance abuse cannot be cleared off that easily. More importantly, Brad had been pictured drinking several times since the divorce. Watch the space on this one.
Do we know if Brad has been to rehab after the plane incident?
Nope and believe me, even if he entered a very exclusive rehab centre, it will have been leaked to the media.
If you remember, Brad went through 6 therapists in the beginning, never actually showed he has concurred his addiction.
Suki is a well known AJ hater… beware… and just saying he got sober means nothing. Sources had said he has been seen smoking pot since the incident. Years ago he said he quit drinking cause Zahara started choking on some spilled ice from his drink. And yet he didn’t. So just because he says he stopped, it doesn’t mean much does it?
Where is the link that Brad has been drinking since the divorce? I havent seen anything. I don’t think he is like Ben at all. Ben never got sober. Brad seems to have gotten sober.
And it’s amazing how many sobriety experts there are on this site! Substance abuse counselors are desperately needed!! You should all apply since you know so much!! /sarcasm
This is an opinion & gossip site so we all offer our opinions.
There are pictures on Twitter & instagram with him drinking.
Lawyer types, what does it mean when a parent can’t see their children without supervision?
What sort of event/factor leads to that? From my layman’s perspective, it seems pretty damning; like you can’t be trusted to behave like a functioning adult around your own kids.
I am a retired social work administrator who oversaw many supervised visitation arrangements. If there have been allegations of abuse or neglect, then supervision at the beginning is fairly standard. But if the therapist feels supervision is still necessary after almost two years it’s a huge red flag. It raises all kinds of questions about why the child still doesn’t feel safe and comfortable around the parent, and whether the parent can be trusted to act appropriately around the child. And it should be emphasized that it is not enough for the custodial parent to constantly reassure the child that he is safe with the non-custodial parent, if the child is getting different vibes from the non-custodial parent. A non-custodial parent who still requires supervised visits after two years should not be given joint custody, let alone full custody, IMO.
He’s just mad he looks bad. He’s so ready to get a judgement that he’s “no longer” harmful to be around his kids and can get unsupervised time… but he didn’t.
That’s what his PR has been building up to “Brad vindicated Evil harpy brought down a peg!” and it didn’t pan out so his team’s scrambling. Hmmm wonder why it didn’t pan out? Maybe if he spent half the time rehabbing himself instead of his image it would.
That’s because he never went to rehab nor really cares about those children.
Instead of spending time repairing his relationship with his children, he is busy smearing their mother and trying to keep his golden boy image intact.
Karma is coming for Brad, Lena Dunham has just signed to be in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Good luck dealing with that!
The promotion is going to be a mess. I don’t see reports coming for Brad even if his custody drama is unresolved but Lena is not as protected as he is and she has a very strong case of foot in the mouth. She just cant’ help himself.
Watch Brad supporters claim it’s nothing – they didn’t have issues with him acting in Tarrantino movie and they won’t care about Lena.
So… She still has the kids lol. Got it.
Yep
LOL at Page Sixx, their the ones his sources went to about Neri Oxman and we see what happened there so whatever. Hopefully soon they can all move on from this mess.
So the motto of Brad publicist team was been always to tabloids don’t be sympathetic to her.
I wonder if a very juicy blind item is about Saint Jolie.
Blind Gossip is a pro-Trump site like Page Six and TMZ and they hate AJ.
I’m not team Brad, but I don’t think she’s always perfect either.
I don’t think she’s perfect. I do think sites like BG have an agenda, as much as they try to (not very successfully) hide it.
I’m a Brad Pitt fan, but that blind item is the dumbest thing I’ve ever read in my life. And they are MAGAts over there at Blind Gossip.
The only time they know what they’re talking about is if the celeb in question is super messy and has “friends” submitting stories to them, like Demi Lovato.
Yeah, they were big on One Direction for yearrrss…
The timing makes me think Team Brad wants us to think it is. But since they also tried to Blind Neri Oxman into reality i highly doubt its authentic.
I don’t know this people…. BUT that blind item, is very suspicious!! That website… Has been attacking Angelina since the divorce!! They are NOT neutral!! They are very Team Brad!!
@ Duke You are correct!
I think after the blind reveal of Brad and mar!on………..then page six initially reported Angie dumping Brad and the plane incident………that brads people made some deals….they seem to be on the payroll now…page six at least.
Considering how low he and his PR team have been, if that were true, he’d have outed her by now.
The longer this goes on with this custody order in place, the more I wonder what the heck happened on that plane. Or more accurately, what else happened before the plane.
Because I’ve done DV work and a bit of family law and this length of time for such strict visitation rules is seriously not the norm. I mean, it used to make me want to scream how willingly judges were to forgive and forget (basically) and order visitation. I know they both have high priced legal teams and are fighting over everything, but Brad still hasn’t managed to convince the neutral third party, i.e. the JUDGE or even the custody negotiator that he’s ready for unsupervised visits with the kids who choose to see him willingly (setting aside the ones who have chosen not to).
That’s really not the norm and no matter how much Brad’s team tries to spin it, it’s kind of disturbing. Poor kids, they are all old enough to know exactly what they are stuck in the middle of and what their father is doing, I’m so glad they all have therapists.
Completely agree – there is a reason why Brad only still has supervised visits with his children.
Why do you think his visits are still supervised? Was that in a court order somewhere? That ended in July as far as I’m aware.
His visits are no longer supervised.
Brads team including Speigel has led him down the wrong path trying to slander the kids mom. This could be the reason the boys are not having it.
How did they think the judge would care they work on facts not tabloid gossip. I do not understand why this continues to go on. Is he gonna drag it on until the kids come around?
Him whining to the judge that she is turning them against him won’t solve the problem.
HAHAHAHAHA @ “suspiciously sympathetic to Angelina” from PAGE 6 HAHAHAHAHAHA. That first source did not place blame on either party and had a peaceful feeling. And Brad’s sounds like a not so veiled threat and includes his typical bashing tone but no new information.
I think we know who didn’t get their way yesterday. And he can’t stand that AJ is playing his game now, and doing it better.
Oh yeah – as long as Angelina didn’t enter the game, Brad was happy smearing her.
Now after he leaked the documents and used it to smear her in public, Angelina decided to fight back.
She hired reputable lawyers who take no bs from Brad & his lawyer.
I mentioned it before and I will say it again, Brad & co got scared sh*tless when Angelina hired the new lawyers, that they escalated their smearing campaign. Those new lawyers have a formidable reputation and they will make sure Angelina & children gets justice.
Maya I always enjoy your posts and thank you for speaking the truth. Now we all know that Brat Pitt (got that name from bap and it fits) didn’t “smear” Angie at all. It was “sources close to Brad” and/or “anonymous sources.” So glad Angie has taken off the kid gloves and has come back swinging. There is not too much of a leak because Pitt is looking bad.
“Some reports, sounding suspiciously sympathetic to Jolie”
Interesting, eh. How dare the tabloids print reports sympathetic to Jolie! I believe Lainey who said that Brad promised exclusives in exchange for good print and to keep his bad behaviour out of the tabloids.
Brad used Neri Oxman as an “exclusive”… and Sienna Miller. Both women were reported to be in relationships at the time but he didn’t care. He needed to appease the tabloids. So pathetic.
I really want to know what he did or said on the flight that he is doing everything he can to keep it out of the media. I totally believe Angelina that what he did was bad and he is terrified of it coming out, because he is being really extra with the fake relationships.
Teamjolie! Thank God most fans come here are intelligent about the tabloids. The drive by lying tabloid media do Not know what is the court documents. I believe Angelina still has physical custody and more than 50% primary.
I’m happy for Angie and the kids. And they all look well in these photos. It’s good. She has earned respect with solid consistent dedication in her life. Well deserved and I’m keeping good thoughts for her and the kids.
I don’t care about Brad. He’s a jerk. His life is unravelling to reveal he has no substance. Even Affleck has more credibility than Brad because he tries, has great professional accomplishments, and doesn’t pretend to be something he’s not.
Maybe this is what’s got Brad so riled up. Angie gave him credibility beyond his value. Once she saw he was a loser, she bailed and rightly so. It may not hurt Brads career as he’s running with a crowd just like him, but in his own eyes, he’s fallen. Angie showed him who he is and he’s not taking it well. Sigh. Story for the ages.
I am sure Angelina got her back child support payments. Hopefully he will start being a Real man and pay his child support.
A real man would support his kids without the court forcing him to.
I couldn’t care less about him anymore. You can’t polish a turd.
That gothic-esque beautiful dress / cape she is wearing is just stunning. Any ideas where it’s from?
It’s not what he did on the flight…that was the last straw. It’s what he’s been doing for years…..he’s off…..clearly he has a serious personality disorder……and those aren’t fixable. Nor are they kid friendly. Hence constant supervision.
Plus he is mid fifties and has thirty plus years of alcoholism behind him……that wreaks havoc cognitively.
I’m glad they got something worked out. Now if his side would stop with the tabloids, maybe things could become peaceful.
