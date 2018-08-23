Jimmy Bennett, Asia Argento’s victim, speaks: ‘I was ashamed & afraid’

As I’m going through older photos of Asia Argento, what I can’t un-see now is that she always seemed so arrogant. Even when she was walking the carpet in Cannes this year to take part in the Cannes event for #MeToo, she just looked so self-satisfied. The Cannes photo above is from ONE MONTH AFTER she convinced Anthony Bourdain to pay off Jimmy Bennett, the young man she raped in 2013, when he was just 17. Argento released a statement about the New York Times report on Tuesday, and then on Wednesday, TMZ completely blew up her story, using old texts to prove that her statement was a load of crap. On Wednesday, Asia’s victim released his first public statement as well. Here is Jimmy Bennett, in his own words, explaining why he’s coming forward now:

Many brave women and men have spoken out about their own experiences during the #metoo movement, and I appreciate the bravery that it took for each and every one of them to take such a stand. I did not initially speak out about my story because I chose to handle it in private with the person who wronged me. My trauma resurfaced as she came out as a victim herself. I have not made a public statement in the past days and hours because I was ashamed and afraid to be part of the public narrative. I was underage when the event took place, and I tried to seek justice in a way that made sense to me at the time because I was not ready to deal with the ramifications of my story becoming public. At the time I believed there was still a stigma to being in the situation as a male in our society. I didn’t think that people would understand the event that took place from the eyes of a teenage boy. I have had to overcome many adversities in my life, and this is another that I will deal with, in time. I would like to move past this event in my life, and today I choose to move forward, no longer in silence.

[From THR]

I believe Jimmy Bennett. I believe that he was taken advantage of when he was only 17 and it took him months and years to really process what happened and why it was wrong. I also believe that seeing Argento put herself out there as the most victimized victim ever was probably quite triggering for Bennett. The New York Times obtained Bennett’s legal notice of intent, which his lawyer sent to Argento earlier this year. The notice of intent also included the photo evidence – the “selfie” taken after Argento assaulted him. The New York Times also has recent text messages from Argento where she contradicts her own statement from Tuesday, and she claims that “the horny kid jumped me” and that his legal notice of intent was a “shakedown letter.”

Jimmy Bennett, the actor who has claimed that he was sexually abused by Asia Argento as a teenager, issued his first public statement about the allegations. "I tried to seek justice in a way that made sense to me at the time." https://t.co/lW3L4VQA3A — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 22, 2018