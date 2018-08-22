Asia Argento claims Anthony Bourdain chose to pay off her assault victim

As we discussed on Monday, it seems like Asia Argento paid a very young man for his silence after he accused her of raping him when he was just 17 years old. One of the reasons why this particular situation made so much news is because Argento was one of the first women to go on the record about what Harvey Weinstein did to her – she was victimized by Weinstein, and then years later she victimized a underage boy in a shocking similar way. Not to belabor this point, but of course sh-tty people can be victims of a heinous sexual assault. Just as victims of a sexual assault can sometimes go on to victimize other people in heinous ways. Anyway, Argento let the New York Times’ story fester for about 36 hours before she released a statement. Her statement is… nonsensical. To me.
I strongly deny and oppose the contents of the New York Times article dated 20 August 2018, as circulated also in national and international news. I am deeply shocked and hurt by having read news that is absolutely false. I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett.
I was linked to him during several years by friendship only, which ended when, subsequent to my exposure in the Weinstein case, Bennett — who was then undergoing severe economic problems and who had previously undertaken legal actions against his own family requesting millions in damages — unexpectedly made an exorbitant request of money from me. Bennett knew my boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain, was a man of great perceived wealth and had his own reputation as a beloved public figure to protect.
Antony [sic] insisted the matter be handled privately and this was also what Bennett wanted. Anthony was afraid of the possible negative publicity that such person, whom he considered dangerous, could have brought upon us. We decided to deal compassionately with Bennett’s demand for help and give it to him. Anthony personally undertook to help Bennett economically, upon the condition that we would no longer suffer any further intrusions in our life.
This is, therefore, the umpteenth development of a sequence of events that brings me great sadness and that constitutes a long-standing persecution. I have therefore no other choice but to oppose such false allegations and will assume in the short term all necessary initiatives for my protection before all competent venues.
Argento’s story seems to be that a young acquaintance, someone whom she merely knew from work and in social situations, suddenly made a demand – a threat of some kind of extortion – of “an exorbitant request of money” from her. And instead of going to the police or consulting a lawyer or simply refusing to pay (because, again, this was just a work acquaintance/social friend in her version of the story), she then convinces Anthony Bourdain to pay the guy off? And it was Bourdain’s idea because he didn’t want the scandal? Da faq?
Incidentally, TMZ claims to have seen the photo of Jimmy Bennett and Argento in 2013, when he was just 17 and she assaulted him. TMZ has also seen texts between Argento and Bourdain where they discussed the payout. Just reading the texts, it seems like Bourdain was choosing to trust whatever story Argento told him about Bennett, and she seemed to be working Bourdain over specifically so he would pay out to her victim. I don’t know anything for sure, obviously. But I do know that it certainly feels like Argento is laying this situation at the feet of a dead man who can’t contradict her story.
…And TMZ just published the photo of Argento and Bennett. Go here to see.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
To me, her text messages say guilty. She too needs to be brought up on charges
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Quick question on that photo, as the victim is under the age of consent in California where this took place does that make it child pron and can she be charged for that too?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No legal expert disclaimer.
The picture doesnt seem to be sexual only in the way whats implied, that it was taken after the act. That itself would very likely not be illegal. The act would be though.
TMZ says its one of four pictures so we obviously dont know whats on the others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It does seem from the text messages that they had some kind of a sexual relationship. So if Asia is lying about that in her statement, then who will believe the rest of it? Not me
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Question: how did Tmz get hold of the texts?
Edit:
Ok, sorry, I misread earlier and I thought the exchange was between Anthony and Asia. So some of Asia’s friends probably sold her out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m thinking someone from Bourdain’s side leaked it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think so too. I cant find it now but yesterday a comment on another site said the NY TImes journalist is more at home in culinary world and not this kind of reporting. If thats true its likely it came from that side.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow…..way to throw your dead boyfriend under the bus.
I’m speechless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, exactly! I might have been willing to give her the benefit-of-the-doubt, but not now. And especially not after seeing that photo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a mess- I looked throughout Asia’s Instagram yesterday and it’s a clusterf**k. So messy. And, yes, I think she did rape this young men but she is also one of Weinstein’s victims which doesn’t dismiss what she did. Oh boy. And bringing her r gently deceased boyfriend into this when he cannot defend himself/give his version of events isn’t great in my opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, she’s disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damn right, blaming this whole mess on a dead man whom she said she loved and who stood up for her repeatedly….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations! She just beat Kevin Spacey in the race for the worst non apology in the wake of #metoo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, in one badly-written statement (who is advising her?!) she threw both her victim and her recently deceased ex-boyfriend under the bus. Classy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, the only times when we’re supposed to believe the victim is when it is her or Rose McGowan, I guess.
And such a classy move – when all else fails, blame your dead boyfriend for everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rose tweeted
None of us know the truth of the situation and I’m sure more will be revealed. Be gentle.
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) August 20, 2018
She deleted that now.
Rosanna Arquette called it “a set up”. Also deleted now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So they went along with blackmail to avoid a story that they could’ve disavowed publicly or legally? Not buying it..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Keep digging that hole Argento, you are guilty and blaming a man who can’t defend himself is low, really low. Was reading last night that many people think Bourdain’s friends/family leaked it to the press as it was sent to a restaurant journo – his estranged wife and many of his friends HATED Argento. Many people also believed she played a part in his suicide that this and her crazy/stalker like behaviour in the days leading up to his death drove him over the edge. From what i’ve read he suffered from depression and was not in a good place at the time.
I have Italian friends and they ALL say that in Italy she is well known for being a crazy attention seeking user.
I feel most for the poor kid Jimmy, he’s been screwed over by adults most of his life – his stage parents spent all his money and apparently had kicked him out of the family home when the incident with Argento happened.
EDIT: Yes that photo looks like it was taken just after sex, its written all over her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Blaming your dead boyfriend for the rape YOU committed is a new one. Well played, Asia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sociopath.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, the classic “blame the dead chef. ” Oldest trick in the book!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I”m a big fan of Tony Bourdain. I watch his shows often on Netflix and have read his books. The show he did in Rome where he met Argento is creepy. I feel bad for his daughter having to eventually read all this if she hasn’t already heard it all about her father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Geeze! I just remembered, she has children too. what a mess
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seems very troubled and this is super messy. What annoys me the most is her blaming her dead bf and the obvious lying! She seems to like being the victim in all situations.
In my country a 17-year-old being intimate with an adult is not illegal, so that doesn‘t trouble me. This law is way too strict in my opinion, but when you are in a foreign country you have to respect their laws!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lots of stuff isnt illegal. If he was of age it would still be creepy and immoral.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For most people the most disturbing fact was that she groomed him – she’s known him since he was 7 or 9 years old and often referred to herself as his mother and he her son. She clearly set herself up as a motherly figure in his live and then took advantage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m wondering if this is a pattern of hers and if other young men (actually, boys) will come forward?
Also, that whole explanation makes very little sense. Why wouldn’t they have gotten a lawyer involved? Who just gives money to a blackmailer for nothing? She threw her victim and her dead boyfriend under the bus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, this just keeps getting worse and worse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG blaming her dead boyfriend. Disgusting
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not only blaming Bourdain, she’s blaming the victim. Saying he needed money and he even sued relatives, so look how awful he is!
She’s pulling Weinstein level tactics. This woman is disgusting and I truly hope the State of California and the police look into the matter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the text messages are real, they completely prove her statement is duplicitous at best: Bourdain was clearly not that concerned about the image (“Just tell him to f*ck himself”). Also, she writes that she was “frozen under him”. If it was true, she’d be the victim. So why not use THAT version for her statement, instead of placing the blame on those who cannot speak anymore?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a lot of questions, but why didn’t she deny the story when it first reported? She had to know it was coming out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse