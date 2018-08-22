“Danny Boyle suddenly dropped out of directing Bond 25″ links
  • August 22, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Danny Boyle has suddenly dropped out of directing the 25th James Bond movie. It feels like there’s a lot of tea there. [LaineyGossip]
Hilary Swank got secretly married to some guy. [Wonderwall]
Justice for the Fug Girls’ favorite Hola-Lover, Jennifer Lopez. [Go Fug Yourself]
Happy 55th birthday to my favorite, Tori Amos. [Dlisted]
Pajiba gives advice about mental health. [Pajiba]
Cynthia Bailey is dating Mike Hill. [Reality Tea]
Donald Trump is senile and profoundly stupid. [Jezebel]
Michael Cohen deleted a tweet about Hillary Clinton going to prison. [Buzzfeed]
Do you care what Post Malone looks like without the face tattoos? [Starcasm]

5 Responses to ““Danny Boyle suddenly dropped out of directing Bond 25″ links”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    I have seen a LOT OF BRIDES in my days…and I have seen a LOT OF WEDDING DRESSES…in my day…

    But Hilary Swank’s has GOT TO BE…one of the MOST BEAUTIFUL BRIDES WEARING ONE OF THE PRETTIEST WEDDING DRESSES I EVER SEEN IN MY LIFE!!!!

    That wedding looked PERFECT!!!!

    Now, WHO WOULDA THOUGHT I WOULD EVA SAY THAT ABOUT MS SWANK?!?!?

    Reply
  2. FLORC says:
    August 22, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Bond drama to come

    Reply
  3. Mo' Comments Mo' Problems says:
    August 22, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    :lol: New Cynthia Bailey storyline :lol:

    No, don’t care about Post Malone because he needs a heavy duty shower.

    That was good tea from Lainey on the Bond thing.

    Reply

