“Danny Boyle suddenly dropped out of directing Bond 25″ links

Danny Boyle has suddenly dropped out of directing the 25th James Bond movie. It feels like there’s a lot of tea there. [LaineyGossip]
Hilary Swank got secretly married to some guy. [Wonderwall]
Justice for the Fug Girls’ favorite Hola-Lover, Jennifer Lopez. [Go Fug Yourself]
Happy 55th birthday to my favorite, Tori Amos. [Dlisted]
Pajiba gives advice about mental health. [Pajiba]
Cynthia Bailey is dating Mike Hill. [Reality Tea]
Donald Trump is senile and profoundly stupid. [Jezebel]
Michael Cohen deleted a tweet about Hillary Clinton going to prison. [Buzzfeed]
Do you care what Post Malone looks like without the face tattoos? [Starcasm]
Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25. pic.twitter.com/0Thl116eAd
— James Bond (@007) August 21, 2018
I have seen a LOT OF BRIDES in my days…and I have seen a LOT OF WEDDING DRESSES…in my day…
But Hilary Swank’s has GOT TO BE…one of the MOST BEAUTIFUL BRIDES WEARING ONE OF THE PRETTIEST WEDDING DRESSES I EVER SEEN IN MY LIFE!!!!
That wedding looked PERFECT!!!!
Now, WHO WOULDA THOUGHT I WOULD EVA SAY THAT ABOUT MS SWANK?!?!?
It’s pretty and she’s so happy she’s glowing, but… meh on styling. It’s lovely though.
It’s pretty and she looks gorgeous!
Bond drama to come
New Cynthia Bailey storyline
No, don’t care about Post Malone because he needs a heavy duty shower.
That was good tea from Lainey on the Bond thing.
