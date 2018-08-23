Jon M. Chu wrote Coldplay personally for ‘Yellow’ rights for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

As Kaiser mentioned, Crazy Rich Asians did really well its opening weekend. I saw it twice. I loved it. I adore rom-coms and this is a lovely rom-com with massive cultural significance. The movie, as most know, is based off of Kevin Kwan’s very popular book. To say this movie is a labor of love to those involved is an understatement – there are so many stories to tell. But the main one I want to discuss is the story involving the music in the film. Director Jon M. Chu included several Chinese-language covers of popular songs throughout the film and they are all amazing, by the way. But Chu needed one song, in particular, in the film. During the final scenes, a Mandarin cover of Coldplay’s Yellow is performed by Katherine Ho. Coldplay had initially declined Jon’s request for licensing. No specific reason was given, although Quartzy has some theories about it possibly being linked to the cultural appropriation backlash of Coldplay and Rihanna’s Princess of China. Chu tried some other songs to replace it but none of them worked. So he took a chance and wrote the band directly, telling them exactly why he wanted this song featured so prominently in the film. As he explained in the letter, the song, regardless of the bands’ intentions, allowed Chu to reclaim the word “Yellow.” It’s such a beautiful letter, imagine reading this and learning about the impact your song had on someone you’d never met (mild spoilers):
Katherine’s voice, the arrangement, the swelling music all allow the final climatic scenes to play out perfectly. It really is hard to imagine any other song in its place. Seriously, I’m going to need to go see the film for the third time so I can watch these scenes with this letter in mind. Okay, I’m going to see the movie for the third time because the film is so fun, Michelle Yeoh, *sigh* Henry Golding, the clothing and THE WEDDING SCENE but I’ll also watch the end scenes with this letter in mind. Chu said he doesn’t know if the letter was what got him the rights but one hour after he sent it to the band, they approved licensing. That, too, is a great story. Remember that both Chu and Kwan passed on a huge offer from Warner Brothers so they could make the film they wanted to make. The reason the film works is not by chance. It’s beautiful inside and out.
In case you missed it, Gemma Chan, who plays Astrid in the film, posted this Instagram the day the movie opened. In it, she honors Lisa Lu who played Ah Ma in Crazy Rich Asians and also starred in The Joy Luck Club 25 years ago. Over the weekend, Chu himself thanked our friend Lainey for her support of the film. I posted this yesterday but I think Kimberly Yam’s Twitter thread about why this movie matters is worth reposting. And last, but not least, it was announced yesterday that there will be a sequel. We knew it would happen but let’s be honest, it just feels better to hear it’s official. I haven’t read the other two books in the trilogy but I think the mid-credit scene told us everything we need to know about one of the major storylines in the sequel. They did such a great job with this film and I expect the sequel will be just as heart-warming.
Okay, I’m posting the song from the film because I like you guys. But buy the soundtrack, it’s worth it. (if you really need a good cry, read the letter again as you listen to this link)
I’m including a pic of Nico Santos because I adore him in both this and Superstore
Photo credit: Hollywood Reporter, YouTube and WENN Photos
I’m probably going to see it next week. Currently reading through book 3 which focuses mostly on Nick and his family (at least so far, Rachel hasn’t made much of an appearance). It’s great he was able to get the licensing rights to a song that had such a deep impact on him.
Random but I read Kevin Kwan the author is apparently wanted by the government of Singapore because he never fulfilled the military service that is required by all young Singaporeans which is two years. Kind of like Israel I guess (which I think is 3 years). He moved away from Singapore at the age of 11 and not sure if he’s been back since but the media pointed out this is most likely why he skipped the Singapore premiere of the movie. I’m so glad I was never required to do military service, I honestly think I would have hated it.
I have this weird feeling with this surge of “crazy rich Asians”, not just the movie but the Vogue profiles etc… But like shouldn’t we be recognizing a part of the culture that isn’t rich people using poor people to get more money? I know I’m not articulating this super well, but maybe someone else can. But it feels wrong, like, if we had a rom com about the Trumps or something… You know what I mean? I think Fresh Off The Boat is a far better part of Asian/Asian-American pop culture because it hits on the real life parts better..I mean, in a sitcom way, but still…
But then again, CRA is a movie and everyone loves the grand sets and costumes and stuff…
I just hope the next films aren’t just celebrating rich people and get back to the people who built them.
So heartfelt and heartwarming. Jon M. Chu is a winner all around and really creative. He’s visionary and so detail-oriented.
