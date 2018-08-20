‘Crazy Rich Asians’ ruled the box office with a $34 million five-day opening

I honestly didn’t follow the box office tracking ahead of the wide release of Crazy Rich Asians. I don’t know what the box-office prognosticators were saying, but I knew that CRA had to open big. I knew it needed to be #1 at the box office in North America. I knew that the reviews needed to be solid and that the overseas push needed to be extensive too. And guess what? CRA is a hit! It’s not doing Wonder Woman-type box office, but it’s more than solid, thank God.
In yet another reminder that diversity pays off at the box office, Jon M. Chu’s groundbreaking romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians led the weekend nuptials with a three-day North American debut of $25.2 million and a five-day bow of $34 million. The film — the first Hollywood studio pic to feature an all-Westernized Asian cast since The Joy Luck Club 25 years ago — easily avoided the comedy curse that has gripped the box office in recent years. The Warner Bros. movie, based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novel, scored the top opening for a rom-com in three years and the top start of the year so far for any comedy.
Nearly 40 percent of the audience was Asian, an unprecedented showing for a Hollywood studio release. The pic, costing a modest $30 million to make, follows upon the success of such titles as Black Panther, Girls Trip and Get Out in terms of playing to an ethnically diverse audience. Caucasians made up 41 percent of ticket buyers, followed by Asians (38 percent), Hispanics (11 percent), African-Americans (6 percent) and other (4 percent), according to Warners and comScore. Females turned out in force (68 percent), while 64 percent of the audience was over the age of 25.
“This is a culturally significant movie, period,” says Warners distribution chief Jeff Goldstein. “It shows all of us that we need to look outside the box.”
Crazy Rich Asians is rolling out slowly overseas. It launched in six smaller markets over the weekend, earning $730,000.
I’m glad it was #1, I’m glad it had such a good and solid debut. It’s my hope that this one grows with word-of-mouth too, and that people go to see it over and over in theaters. It does feel like that kind of movie, doesn’t it?
As for the rest of the box office numbers, The Meg came in at #2, and Mile 22 (Mark Wahlberg’s vehicle) sort of bombed, as did Alpha. Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman has a more limited release, but it’s doing well, mostly on word-of-mouth and good reviews. The funniest news is that Kevin Spacey’s Billionaire Boys Club was released in eight theaters and sold less than $430 worth of tickets. NOT $430K, just… four-hundred and thirty dollars. Less than that.
Photos courtesy of WENN, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ still photo.
They did everything they could from press tours and grassroots movements and pre-screenings to get the word out…and it worked! Glad that this film topped the box office this week. The momentum and energy around it is amazing!.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope the studio goes on with the trilogy, cause it’s super funny and fun!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For sure! It would also be great to see some of the storylines played out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ken Jeong has been fantastic on the promotional tour for this film. He and Awkwafina need to just need to star in all the movies. Forever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They stole a lot of the scenes they were in haha! Though I wish Ken’s role wasn’t that creepy haha he did his lines without the sleaze factor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We saw it last night and loved it! A very captivating story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saw it and loved it! Only issues? I really don’t think Constance Wu and Gemma Khan are particularly good actresses; some of their delivery choices seemed odd and stilted. But the clothes porn was great – and so many fine Asian men. Already have plans to see it again Tuesday. Awkwafina and Nico Santos were friggin amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, Constance and Gemma are better on TV than in the movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My daughter and I saw it yesterday. That was my first criticism, Constance isn’t a great actor. But…we enjoyed it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw it yesterday with my mom. I love Constance (and her bunny) and Ive been excited to see it since they cast her. I took my mom but now want to take my husband. My mom loves grand houses so I figured she’d get first dibs.
Sharply written, beautifully filmed, actually beautiful cast, clothes, jewels, locations. Fish out of water story, with 1st generation immigrant going “home” problems, showcasing multiple types of complicated family dynamics all wrapped up in a great comedy (calling it a plain romcom seems simplistic).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loved the movie and hope to see it again on the big screen. I confess I don’t watch rollouts for other movies as closely but it is fascinating to see the industry support for this movie from many of their colleagues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw it this weekend, and I LOVED it. It’s perfect for the big screen. It’s splashy, funny, sweet, and beautiful. Everything I want in a movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree! As I was watching I said to myself, “I’m so glad they didn’t go with Netflix.” It needed to be on a big screen to capture all the glam clothes and scenery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw it on Friday and loved it! I highly recommend everyone go see it. It’s a little cheesy, but in the best romantic comedy sense. I laughed many times and even teared up. Go check it out!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m thrilled. The unfortunate truth is that movies that are woman- or minority-led need to perform excellently at the box office in order for more to be made, otherwise Hollywood just goes, “well, this isn’t what people want to see” (even though we get a million bland-white-man-led films a year no matter how well they perform). I’m SO HAPPY that this movie is thriving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly this. There’s so much pressure for specific films to do well whereas other are allowed to thrive in mediocrity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The showing I went to had eight previews and all had a diverse cast except for one – A Star is Born. A movie remake that just didn’t need to happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mom and I saw it yesterday. We loved it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I went with a group and we all loved the movie. It was fun and the clothes were fantastic. I’m glad it did well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cant wait to see this! I’m so glad it did well at the box office.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t wait until it’s released in Ireland.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved it too, mainly because it was a romantic comedy that was more romantic than comedic, meaning that there was no infantile game playing between the two romantic leads. Rachel and Nick were genuinely into each other and IMO, Constance Wu brought me back to the Meg Ryan type of romantic comedy, not the Kate Hudson/SJP/Heigl era where these leads, for the most part, didn’t deserve the happy endings they got.
For me, this movie could the genre back on track.
And that version of I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You… good lord, that was lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with everything you said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kina Grannis nailed that cover.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also loved the whole best guy friends vibe between Nick and Colin and the fact that they seem to genuinely care for each other and don’t feel a need to be OTT masculine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their friendship was one of my favorites in the book. Glad they did it justice in the film– even with everything compressed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now that’s an excellent, very interesting comment.
I’ve generally hated the early – mid 2000s trend of male-led rom-coms (looking at almost everything done by Judd Apatow) and felt they killed the genre.
It was refreshing to see a romance with a woman who 1) wasn’t clutzy or suffering from unexplained self-esteem, and a man who wasn’t a giant baby needing the right woman to grow up.
Also, that wedding scene. Most breath-taking wedding scene ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooooooh the wedding scene YES! Such a visual feast. Loved the music pairings too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best wedding scene ever filmed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The wedding scene made me want to go back and do mine all over again
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seeing this next week with the bestie. So glad it rocked at the box office.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This film brings so much more to the table than the “poor girl falls in love with rich guy” trope that has been so overdone. The nuances of culture clashes within the many different Asian-x backgrounds. The pain of hearing those words “he/she’s not of our kind; he/she will never be one of us” hits very close to home. This film has the right amount of humor, heart, drama, and fun. I hope everyone finds it as enjoyable as we did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saw it Friday night with a group of friends. Loved it! The clothes are gorgeous. The men arre hunky! And Henry Golding is totally swoonworthy with those looks/body/accent. Might go see it again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i went by myself on friday and loved it- brought my mom with me to see it again last night, she loved it almost more than i did! when i went on friday the whole theater was PACKED, it was such a fun environment. i’m so happy to see this movie doing so well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saw it last night, loved every minute of it. Seriously the best book to movie adaptation I’ve seen since Lord of the Rings. Sure they made a few changes, but all the changes they made were understandable and didn’t lead to confusion.
I’m currently reading the third book and trying to stretch it out as long as possible. I’ll still probably finish it tomorrow. Can’t wait to see what Kevin Kwan writes next!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t bring myself to see this movie. And I refuse to read the book. In the book, a character blatantly used the N word. In the movie, Awkafinas character continually profits off of having “black” characteristics. This movie isn’t even a win for all Asian people. It’s a win only for Asian people who look closer to white and act as the model minority. What about the countless darker Asians? If they’re seen it’s as a servant. People keep comparing this to Black Panther but it doesn’t even come close. At least BP had a plethora of black skin tones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is untrue. And this is why you need to SEE the movie before you say what is in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually it’s correct. Have you missed the previews and think pieces on this movie? It’s very true and I won’t support any of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a start right? Have to start somewhere to get representation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saw it last night and LOVED it!!!
Plan on seeing it again before it leaves the theatre. This will only be my 3rd movie seen multiple times in the theatre: Wonder Woman, Black Panther, and now this one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw it on Thursday. I absolutely loved it!! I laughed and even teared up a couple of times. It was a beautiful movie, funny and engaging and with fabulous scenery and clothes. It was EXACTLY what it is presented as~a romantic comedy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely agree Anna. From the one character speaking in a Blaccent to a book character using the N word it just doesn’t feel like something I should support as an African American. Especially considering recent events. I’m not going to knock this movie’s hustle but I also don’t have to cheer-lead.
@NightOwl no, just no. It’s not cool to have this type of representation. One of the think pieces I read did a great job of breaking down American/Western cultures weird obsession with “white” Asians, or non-brown Asians, and how brown Asians as a particular group within the Asian community is always ignored as being apart of the Asian experience. Moreover, the specific community presented in this movie has distinct colonizer vibes and from what I heard there appears to be brown Asians in minimal roles as servants. Yeaaahhhh, this one gets a I-guess-I’ll-watch-it-when-I’m-doing- laundry and it’s on TBS from me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you! I dont know why people are cosigning this. Why is anyone embracing white washed asians with a sprinkle of blacksploitation. Oh right, its a funny romantic comedy with great clothes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Racer1 don’t forget the exotic locale with beautiful clothes and rich ppl
Report this comment as spam or abuse