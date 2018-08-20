‘Crazy Rich Asians’ ruled the box office with a $34 million five-day opening

52nd Academy of Country Music Awards Arrivals

I honestly didn’t follow the box office tracking ahead of the wide release of Crazy Rich Asians. I don’t know what the box-office prognosticators were saying, but I knew that CRA had to open big. I knew it needed to be #1 at the box office in North America. I knew that the reviews needed to be solid and that the overseas push needed to be extensive too. And guess what? CRA is a hit! It’s not doing Wonder Woman-type box office, but it’s more than solid, thank God.

In yet another reminder that diversity pays off at the box office, Jon M. Chu’s groundbreaking romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians led the weekend nuptials with a three-day North American debut of $25.2 million and a five-day bow of $34 million. The film — the first Hollywood studio pic to feature an all-Westernized Asian cast since The Joy Luck Club 25 years ago — easily avoided the comedy curse that has gripped the box office in recent years. The Warner Bros. movie, based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novel, scored the top opening for a rom-com in three years and the top start of the year so far for any comedy.

Nearly 40 percent of the audience was Asian, an unprecedented showing for a Hollywood studio release. The pic, costing a modest $30 million to make, follows upon the success of such titles as Black Panther, Girls Trip and Get Out in terms of playing to an ethnically diverse audience. Caucasians made up 41 percent of ticket buyers, followed by Asians (38 percent), Hispanics (11 percent), African-Americans (6 percent) and other (4 percent), according to Warners and comScore. Females turned out in force (68 percent), while 64 percent of the audience was over the age of 25.

“This is a culturally significant movie, period,” says Warners distribution chief Jeff Goldstein. “It shows all of us that we need to look outside the box.”

Crazy Rich Asians is rolling out slowly overseas. It launched in six smaller markets over the weekend, earning $730,000.

I’m glad it was #1, I’m glad it had such a good and solid debut. It’s my hope that this one grows with word-of-mouth too, and that people go to see it over and over in theaters. It does feel like that kind of movie, doesn’t it?

As for the rest of the box office numbers, The Meg came in at #2, and Mile 22 (Mark Wahlberg’s vehicle) sort of bombed, as did Alpha. Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman has a more limited release, but it’s doing well, mostly on word-of-mouth and good reviews. The funniest news is that Kevin Spacey’s Billionaire Boys Club was released in eight theaters and sold less than $430 worth of tickets. NOT $430K, just… four-hundred and thirty dollars. Less than that.

Premiere Crazy Rich Asians

  1. Mo' Comments Mo' Problems says:
    August 20, 2018 at 9:44 am

    They did everything they could from press tours and grassroots movements and pre-screenings to get the word out…and it worked! Glad that this film topped the box office this week. The momentum and energy around it is amazing!.

  2. JanetDR says:
    August 20, 2018 at 9:46 am

    We saw it last night and loved it! A very captivating story.

  3. Patty says:
    August 20, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Saw it and loved it! Only issues? I really don’t think Constance Wu and Gemma Khan are particularly good actresses; some of their delivery choices seemed odd and stilted. But the clothes porn was great – and so many fine Asian men. Already have plans to see it again Tuesday. Awkwafina and Nico Santos were friggin amazing.

  4. Eliza says:
    August 20, 2018 at 9:56 am

    I saw it yesterday with my mom. I love Constance (and her bunny) and Ive been excited to see it since they cast her. I took my mom but now want to take my husband. My mom loves grand houses so I figured she’d get first dibs.

    Sharply written, beautifully filmed, actually beautiful cast, clothes, jewels, locations. Fish out of water story, with 1st generation immigrant going “home” problems, showcasing multiple types of complicated family dynamics all wrapped up in a great comedy (calling it a plain romcom seems simplistic).

  5. NightOwl says:
    August 20, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Loved the movie and hope to see it again on the big screen. I confess I don’t watch rollouts for other movies as closely but it is fascinating to see the industry support for this movie from many of their colleagues.

  6. Molly says:
    August 20, 2018 at 9:59 am

    I saw it this weekend, and I LOVED it. It’s perfect for the big screen. It’s splashy, funny, sweet, and beautiful. Everything I want in a movie.

  7. Laura says:
    August 20, 2018 at 9:59 am

    I saw it on Friday and loved it! I highly recommend everyone go see it. It’s a little cheesy, but in the best romantic comedy sense. I laughed many times and even teared up. Go check it out!!

  8. Case says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:00 am

    I’m thrilled. The unfortunate truth is that movies that are woman- or minority-led need to perform excellently at the box office in order for more to be made, otherwise Hollywood just goes, “well, this isn’t what people want to see” (even though we get a million bland-white-man-led films a year no matter how well they perform). I’m SO HAPPY that this movie is thriving.

  9. Wood Dragon says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Mom and I saw it yesterday. We loved it.

  10. Deanne says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:06 am

    I went with a group and we all loved the movie. It was fun and the clothes were fantastic. I’m glad it did well.

  11. Becks1 says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:07 am

    I cant wait to see this! I’m so glad it did well at the box office.

  12. Ninks says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Can’t wait until it’s released in Ireland.

  13. pwal says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:13 am

    I loved it too, mainly because it was a romantic comedy that was more romantic than comedic, meaning that there was no infantile game playing between the two romantic leads. Rachel and Nick were genuinely into each other and IMO, Constance Wu brought me back to the Meg Ryan type of romantic comedy, not the Kate Hudson/SJP/Heigl era where these leads, for the most part, didn’t deserve the happy endings they got.

    For me, this movie could the genre back on track.

    And that version of I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You… good lord, that was lovely.

  14. TheOriginalMia says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Seeing this next week with the bestie. So glad it rocked at the box office.

  15. Pandabird says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:59 am

    This film brings so much more to the table than the “poor girl falls in love with rich guy” trope that has been so overdone. The nuances of culture clashes within the many different Asian-x backgrounds. The pain of hearing those words “he/she’s not of our kind; he/she will never be one of us” hits very close to home. This film has the right amount of humor, heart, drama, and fun. I hope everyone finds it as enjoyable as we did.

  16. Little Red says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Saw it Friday night with a group of friends. Loved it! The clothes are gorgeous. The men arre hunky! And Henry Golding is totally swoonworthy with those looks/body/accent. Might go see it again.

  17. little bird says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:23 am

    i went by myself on friday and loved it- brought my mom with me to see it again last night, she loved it almost more than i did! when i went on friday the whole theater was PACKED, it was such a fun environment. i’m so happy to see this movie doing so well.

  18. Hollz says:
    August 20, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Saw it last night, loved every minute of it. Seriously the best book to movie adaptation I’ve seen since Lord of the Rings. Sure they made a few changes, but all the changes they made were understandable and didn’t lead to confusion.

    I’m currently reading the third book and trying to stretch it out as long as possible. I’ll still probably finish it tomorrow. Can’t wait to see what Kevin Kwan writes next!

  19. Anna says:
    August 20, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    I can’t bring myself to see this movie. And I refuse to read the book. In the book, a character blatantly used the N word. In the movie, Awkafinas character continually profits off of having “black” characteristics. This movie isn’t even a win for all Asian people. It’s a win only for Asian people who look closer to white and act as the model minority. What about the countless darker Asians? If they’re seen it’s as a servant. People keep comparing this to Black Panther but it doesn’t even come close. At least BP had a plethora of black skin tones.

  20. CityGirl says:
    August 20, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    Saw it last night and LOVED it!!!
    Plan on seeing it again before it leaves the theatre. This will only be my 3rd movie seen multiple times in the theatre: Wonder Woman, Black Panther, and now this one. :)

  21. phlyfiremama says:
    August 20, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    I saw it on Thursday. I absolutely loved it!! I laughed and even teared up a couple of times. It was a beautiful movie, funny and engaging and with fabulous scenery and clothes. It was EXACTLY what it is presented as~a romantic comedy

  22. AmunetMaat says:
    August 20, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Completely agree Anna. From the one character speaking in a Blaccent to a book character using the N word it just doesn’t feel like something I should support as an African American. Especially considering recent events. I’m not going to knock this movie’s hustle but I also don’t have to cheer-lead.

    @NightOwl no, just no. It’s not cool to have this type of representation. One of the think pieces I read did a great job of breaking down American/Western cultures weird obsession with “white” Asians, or non-brown Asians, and how brown Asians as a particular group within the Asian community is always ignored as being apart of the Asian experience. Moreover, the specific community presented in this movie has distinct colonizer vibes and from what I heard there appears to be brown Asians in minimal roles as servants. Yeaaahhhh, this one gets a I-guess-I’ll-watch-it-when-I’m-doing- laundry and it’s on TBS from me.

