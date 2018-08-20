‘Crazy Rich Asians’ ruled the box office with a $34 million five-day opening

I honestly didn’t follow the box office tracking ahead of the wide release of Crazy Rich Asians. I don’t know what the box-office prognosticators were saying, but I knew that CRA had to open big. I knew it needed to be #1 at the box office in North America. I knew that the reviews needed to be solid and that the overseas push needed to be extensive too. And guess what? CRA is a hit! It’s not doing Wonder Woman-type box office, but it’s more than solid, thank God.

In yet another reminder that diversity pays off at the box office, Jon M. Chu’s groundbreaking romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians led the weekend nuptials with a three-day North American debut of $25.2 million and a five-day bow of $34 million. The film — the first Hollywood studio pic to feature an all-Westernized Asian cast since The Joy Luck Club 25 years ago — easily avoided the comedy curse that has gripped the box office in recent years. The Warner Bros. movie, based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novel, scored the top opening for a rom-com in three years and the top start of the year so far for any comedy. Nearly 40 percent of the audience was Asian, an unprecedented showing for a Hollywood studio release. The pic, costing a modest $30 million to make, follows upon the success of such titles as Black Panther, Girls Trip and Get Out in terms of playing to an ethnically diverse audience. Caucasians made up 41 percent of ticket buyers, followed by Asians (38 percent), Hispanics (11 percent), African-Americans (6 percent) and other (4 percent), according to Warners and comScore. Females turned out in force (68 percent), while 64 percent of the audience was over the age of 25. “This is a culturally significant movie, period,” says Warners distribution chief Jeff Goldstein. “It shows all of us that we need to look outside the box.” Crazy Rich Asians is rolling out slowly overseas. It launched in six smaller markets over the weekend, earning $730,000.

[From THR]

I’m glad it was #1, I’m glad it had such a good and solid debut. It’s my hope that this one grows with word-of-mouth too, and that people go to see it over and over in theaters. It does feel like that kind of movie, doesn’t it?

As for the rest of the box office numbers, The Meg came in at #2, and Mile 22 (Mark Wahlberg’s vehicle) sort of bombed, as did Alpha. Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman has a more limited release, but it’s doing well, mostly on word-of-mouth and good reviews. The funniest news is that Kevin Spacey’s Billionaire Boys Club was released in eight theaters and sold less than $430 worth of tickets. NOT $430K, just… four-hundred and thirty dollars. Less than that.