Rose McGowan distances herself from Asia Argento: ‘My heart is broken’

Asia Argento and Rose McGowan participate in a parade on International Women's Day in Rome

I name-checked Rose McGowan in the story about Asia Argento for several reasons. I’m not going to pretend to be the most eloquent or the most educated on this subject, but I’m going to try to explain my rationale as best I can. I’ve thought for some time now that Rose McGowan and Asia Argento have largely done a disservice to the “movement” they’ve claimed to lead. I never doubted their stories, and I’ve never doubted that Harvey Weinstein victimized them along with dozens, if not hundreds, of other women. But Asia and Rose both brought a sort of narcissism to their victimhood, and they tended to make everything about how their pain, to the exclusion of other victims. Asia, as we now know, was doing all of that performative victimhood while she was quietly paying off a young man she groomed, victimized and raped.

As for Rose… as I’ve said many times before, I want the best for her. I want her to be well and healthy. But I also acknowledge that she’s a complete a–hole, a racist and utterly transphobic. That’s all part and parcel with Rose’s belief that there is a hierarchy of victimhood and she is at the top of that hierarchy as the most victimized person ever. So what do you make of this? Rose is making the choice to speak publicly about Asia Argento… and Rose is distancing herself from Asia.

I honestly thought Rose and Asia knew each other for a lot longer than ten months? Did they only meet and get to know each other through Ronan Farrow or something? That’s a very strange timeline. But still, it’s interesting, isn’t it? After months of being joined at the hip, suddenly Rose can’t walk away fast enough. And to be 100% clear, nowhere am I saying that “Rose should have known.” Asia was a victim AND a predator, and like many predators, she hid the unpleasant, predatory side from friends, family and the public. I believe Rose didn’t know. I also just believe that Rose and Asia never should have been the faces of this movement in the first place.

Asia Argento and Rose McGowan participate in a parade on International Women's Day in Rome

Asia Argento and Rose McGowan participate in a parade on International Women's Day in Rome

45 Responses to “Rose McGowan distances herself from Asia Argento: ‘My heart is broken’”

  1. Kaz says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:07 am

    They were always lousy spokespersons for the MeToo movement. And many people were attacked and accused of wanting perfect victims when they said that. Both are massive attention-seeking narcissists.

  2. FLORC says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:15 am

    The statement was brief and on time. No open end.

    It’s not right and not uncommon a survivor becomes a predator. Asia knew what she did. Maybe felt she was above being held accountable? Or that her pain as a victim calling for the accountability from abusers didn’t apply to her victim?

  3. SJhere says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:15 am

    I am glad that women are speaking out. I certainly don’t know either of these 2 IRL but, I do not care for either of them.
    Isn’t Asai A. the woman Tony Bourdain was so in love with? I got a gut feeling that she was using him for publicity to open her to the US market.

  4. Honey bear says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:17 am

    This is going down in flames quickly. The perpetual victims.

  5. BaBaDook says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:18 am

    This makes me sad for Rose McGowan. I’m not a fan or anything, and I agree that she’s not been the best spokeswoman for the #metoo movement but she is someone who went through trauma and thought she’d found a kindred spirit in Argento. Imagine how betrayed you’d feel if you thought someone shared this horrible experience with you, only to find out that they’re an abuser too.

  6. Mira says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:22 am

    And then she tweeted this:

    https://twitter.com/rosemcgowan/status/1031535197433602048

    *groans* Way to ruin it, Rose.

  7. TheOriginalMia says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Those two have always been problematic spokeswomen for MeToo for me. I had genuine issues with their approach to hijacking the spotlight, forcing others into the shadow. Tarana Burke started the movement, but those two and others recentered it to white women to the exclusion of black victims. I’m not surprised an abuse victim became an abuser. Unfortunately, it does happen. They want to regain their power and often do it by taking away another person’s power.

    I thought they were friends for longer than the movement too. Actually kudos to Rose for calling her out and distancing herself. More should.

  8. Lisa Giametti says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Both women do a disservice to the movement.

  9. Jessie says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Both of them high jacked the metoo movement and should never have been considered leaders. Rose should sit down along and let the black woman who actually started this get her due.

  10. Digital Unicorn says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:29 am

    There seemed to be some sort of ‘my pain is bigger and more important than your’ competition going on with these 2 and others who came forward after them. I hope it doesn’t damage the movement, maybe now the celebrities who co-opted the name/movement can step aside and let the original founder step forward and lead.

  11. Annaloo. says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:32 am

    The #MeToo movement is beyond them both, and too big to be side tracked by scandal. Sexual assault is sexual assault, and the fight must go on, and if it means the “leadership” changes, or it metamorphosizes into its next iteration. There is no perfect execution of any political movement or cause, but we must keep the eye on preventing more assault victims in the future.

    It may sound callous, but this is not about heralding people or titles or anything like this. This is about justice and all the forms that it is due.

    Asia. Thank you for your bravery, and fuck you for your hypocrisy.

    • Renee2 says:
      August 20, 2018 at 10:55 am

      ANNALOO,

      I am going to choose to be of a similar mindset to yours. The movement is bigger than them and there remains work to be done. No movement is perfect and there are always people who f up things for others but it shouldn’t be derailed by this and hopefully it won’t be. They were self appointed leaders in the movement, they weren’t elected.

  12. Zapp Brannigan says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:35 am

    They HAVE know each other a lot longer than a few months,

    https://www.instagram.com/p/Ba1Zlc8nMMf/?hl=en

    Maybe Rose should check what pictures Asia posted on insta the next time she denies anything.

    These two have made a mockery of the work others have done to give a voice to those that needed to be heard.

  13. Renee2 says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:36 am

    I also think that it is interesting that these two women were presented as being the face/ leaders of this “movement”, co-opting it and reshaping it to be about the takedown if Harvey Weinstein when it was started by a woman of colour to speak about sexual assault that was experienced by women of colour…I agree that there was an undertone (in Argento’s case) and an overtone (in McGowan’s) of narcissism to their posturing/activism.

  14. JOANA says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Rose Mcgowan,Asia Argento,Ronan Farrow and this ONLY WHITE ROUND TABLE DOESNT SPEAK FOR ME.

  15. Cey says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:48 am

    And so the revolution devours its own…

  16. Pamm says:
    August 20, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Rose is a bloody liar. On October 2017, Asia posted a pic of both of them that they took in 2013. She did not just meet Asia 10 months ago.

  17. themummy says:
    August 20, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    She could not have possibly known this about Asia. She acknowledged it right away, distanced herself, and that’s really all she could have done and was the right thing to do. I can’t fault her for this. I can fault her for a bunch of other things, but not this. She is not guilty by association as long as she no longer associates.

  18. greenmonster says:
    August 20, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    So, in November 2017 she tweeted that basically the first rule should be BELIEVING SURVIVORS. Not sure why this doesn’t apply here… hm… Is it because the victim is male? Is it because the accused is a woman? Or is it because the aggressor is a friend of hers?

    If it would have been a man, Rose would call her Rosearmy to crucify him, but because the accused is female there must be more to this story. Sure – more will come out and explain the situation because reasons. Rose is a hypocrite and an a$$hole. Always has been. I think it is devastating that both women are so deeply connected to the #metoo movement in the public eye.

  19. Morrissey says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    I think Rose needs a lot of help that she just isn’t getting. We are watching her psychosis play out in real time on social media, all as she heralds it as her metamorphosis into a higher being. She’s still aware enough to try and distance herself from Asia, and she’s aware enough to try and do damage control over her racist and transphobic actions – working with trans POC and having them speak about how much they love Rose – but it doesn’t seem like there will be too much time before something will blow up. Metaphorically, I hope.

