DM: Thomas Markle lied about how many lie-filled interviews he’s given

I have a request from our loyal readers and commenters! My request: please stop coming to our comment section to report on what’s happening in the Daily Mail comment section. I don’t care about the Mail’s comment section, just like I don’t care about TMZ’s comment section or any other site’s comment section. I know the Mail’s comment section is beyond f–ked, which is why I don’t even look at the DM comments anymore. Don’t participate in the drama. Besides, I genuinely feel like the British tabloids – and readers of the British tabloids – are starting to figure out that Thomas Markle is useless and awful, and that this month should hopefully be the “death rattle” of coverage. At the very least, the papers will stop paying him for interviews. So with that in mind, Thomas also decided to speak to the Mail on Sunday this weekend, in addition to his dumb f–kery in The Sun.

He claims he’s not a drug addict: “I’ve given just three interviews but there are thousands of stories circulating out there and it’s not right that people should be allowed to make up lies and get away with it. I’ve read stories saying I’m a drug addict or alcoholic. I don’t understand where these stories come from. I’ve taken pills when I’ve been in pain but I’ve never abused drugs. My best friend died from an overdose of OxyContin [a powerful prescription painkiller]. I’ve taken drugs but have never been addicted to them. You couldn’t move in Hollywood in the 1980s [when he worked there] without seeing bowls of cocaine everywhere. But I don’t do drugs and I barely drink.” He claims he attended Meghan’s first wedding: “There are no images of me frolicking on the beach because, at the time, I was well into my 60s and not much into frolicking. But I was very much there and there were more than 100 people there to witness it. Doria and I walked Meghan down the beach together. Of course I have photographs of Meghan and me at her first wedding but I choose not to share them because I think that would be in poor taste and offensive to Prince Harry. We booked out the whole resort and I was more than happy to contribute to the cost of my daughter’s first wedding. I sold a bunch of Facebook shares at a low price to help pay for my share of it. I don’t regret it in the slightest because I was happy to help out, but that stock would be worth a fortune now. I’m not broke, I’m not bitter and I never expected Meghan to pay me back for anything. I was happy as a father to give her a great education. I was happy to provide the best start in life to all my children. Of course I never expected her to pay me back for her schooling.”

The funniest part, to me, is when he flat-out lies about how many interviews he’s given while he’s bitching and moaning about all of the “lies” about him. This bitch has given more than a dozen interviews, to TMZ, The Sun and the Daily Mail. He’s arranged photo shoots with paparazzi before AND AFTER the wedding. He’s gone on TV with an entirely scripted fake-interview with Piers Morgan. He’s been paid for all of it. And he’s the one complaining about “it’s not right that people should be allowed to make up lies and get away with it.” No, they shouldn’t get away with it. That’s why I hope Meghan never speaks to him again.

Diana’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe also had some stuff to say about the Thomas Markle situation, and he basically says that Harry and the palace are to blame, because they didn’t figure out early on that Markle was going to be a problem. Yeah… no. There’s literally nothing else Meghan, Harry or the palace could have done. An abuser abuses. A bully bullies. Her father was always a jackhole and he was always going to find some way to be the absolute worst.