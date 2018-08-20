DM: Thomas Markle lied about how many lie-filled interviews he’s given

I have a request from our loyal readers and commenters! My request: please stop coming to our comment section to report on what’s happening in the Daily Mail comment section. I don’t care about the Mail’s comment section, just like I don’t care about TMZ’s comment section or any other site’s comment section. I know the Mail’s comment section is beyond f–ked, which is why I don’t even look at the DM comments anymore. Don’t participate in the drama. Besides, I genuinely feel like the British tabloids – and readers of the British tabloids – are starting to figure out that Thomas Markle is useless and awful, and that this month should hopefully be the “death rattle” of coverage. At the very least, the papers will stop paying him for interviews. So with that in mind, Thomas also decided to speak to the Mail on Sunday this weekend, in addition to his dumb f–kery in The Sun.
He claims he’s not a drug addict: “I’ve given just three interviews but there are thousands of stories circulating out there and it’s not right that people should be allowed to make up lies and get away with it. I’ve read stories saying I’m a drug addict or alcoholic. I don’t understand where these stories come from. I’ve taken pills when I’ve been in pain but I’ve never abused drugs. My best friend died from an overdose of OxyContin [a powerful prescription painkiller]. I’ve taken drugs but have never been addicted to them. You couldn’t move in Hollywood in the 1980s [when he worked there] without seeing bowls of cocaine everywhere. But I don’t do drugs and I barely drink.”
He claims he attended Meghan’s first wedding: “There are no images of me frolicking on the beach because, at the time, I was well into my 60s and not much into frolicking. But I was very much there and there were more than 100 people there to witness it. Doria and I walked Meghan down the beach together. Of course I have photographs of Meghan and me at her first wedding but I choose not to share them because I think that would be in poor taste and offensive to Prince Harry. We booked out the whole resort and I was more than happy to contribute to the cost of my daughter’s first wedding. I sold a bunch of Facebook shares at a low price to help pay for my share of it. I don’t regret it in the slightest because I was happy to help out, but that stock would be worth a fortune now. I’m not broke, I’m not bitter and I never expected Meghan to pay me back for anything. I was happy as a father to give her a great education. I was happy to provide the best start in life to all my children. Of course I never expected her to pay me back for her schooling.”
The funniest part, to me, is when he flat-out lies about how many interviews he’s given while he’s bitching and moaning about all of the “lies” about him. This bitch has given more than a dozen interviews, to TMZ, The Sun and the Daily Mail. He’s arranged photo shoots with paparazzi before AND AFTER the wedding. He’s gone on TV with an entirely scripted fake-interview with Piers Morgan. He’s been paid for all of it. And he’s the one complaining about “it’s not right that people should be allowed to make up lies and get away with it.” No, they shouldn’t get away with it. That’s why I hope Meghan never speaks to him again.
Diana’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe also had some stuff to say about the Thomas Markle situation, and he basically says that Harry and the palace are to blame, because they didn’t figure out early on that Markle was going to be a problem. Yeah… no. There’s literally nothing else Meghan, Harry or the palace could have done. An abuser abuses. A bully bullies. Her father was always a jackhole and he was always going to find some way to be the absolute worst.
Photos courtesy of ITV, WENN, Backgrid.
“I’m not bitter.” 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump: “I”m a very stable genius”. 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I think that would be in poor taste and offensive to prince Harry”. Oh THAT is off limits but comments on what his deceased mother would think, calling his family a cult and hanging up on him are fair game. 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are a lot alike.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bazinga, Sarah! Perfect comparison!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Bitter is all he seems to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I so wish Thomas would just stop abusing his daughter
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After an apparently lifelong pattern of narcissistic behavior, he is likely to be incapable of stopping. His daughter’s royal match only fanned the flames of expectation and entitlement. So sad. If the press stop printing his lies, then he will not have further means of harassing her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly this. He may never stop and Meghan has the tools to handle that from him. What makes this worse is the press giving him a soap box and paying him! Paying him to pretty simply, abuse his daughter interview to interview. And be rewarded for it while many of those interviews shamed Meghan for distancing herself from her abuser.
Those publications need more backlash imo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ken Wharfe is another Paul Burrell, in it to feed his own narcissism and line his pockets by abusing Diana’s sons and perpetuating the whole ‘Saint Diana’ narrative that the sugars still cling to. Markle is on record multiple times bragging about refusing all offers and insistence of help and support from the Palace but Wharfe knows this he just wants his media cheque.
As a poster mentioned yesterday the Facebook shares is another lie – FB didn’t go public until May 2012, several months after Meghan’s first wedding. If he was one of about 500 private investors (venture capitalists, founder of Napster, co-founder of PayPal, employees etc..) – which is highly unlikely – selling his shares before the IPO would have netted him sh!t loads of money as they were worth a fortune before it went public. And yes, I’m the the camp that he’s been abusing/abused prescription drugs for years – he doth protest too much and Meghan is very anti drugs.
Liar, Liar Thomas Markle’s Big Mac’s on Fire!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ken Wharfe said he was aware of all that the Palace did to try to bring Thomas into the fold, but that Harry should have “insisted” that he take the help. Like anyone can force a grown, narcissist to accept help. Totally unrealistic. He also aid that Thomas is not an “ogre.” Wrong again. But the worst was that his quotes were used with another article, where a white, male “journalist” basically stated that Thomas is not a monster and that because he’s an unattractive, overweight white guy, compared with tiny, yoga-bodied, elegant, {BLACK} Doria, he’s being treated oh, so badly.
This is like that “Bizarro World,” society is totally upside-down episode of Seinfeld.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen, DigitalUnicorn!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also another lie is that they rented out the entire resort…with 100 people? Please! Such a liar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s such a liar. Meghan got married in 2011. Facebook didn’t even go public until 2012. Unless he worked for FB or was an early investor, there’s no way he sold FB shares to pay for a wedding in 2011. The lies! But it’s great, the public is already tiring of his shenanigans and he’s shown himself to be an abuser and a pathological liar. The press is just giving him the rope to hang himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, exactly. “Given enough rope…..” Soon, please? Soon!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I generally don’t have a great deal of interest in royalty – apart from the frocks, jewels and hats, of course! But I find myself strangely invested in this story. The relentless bullying of Meghan makes me feel really protective about her. I just want her terrible Markle family to SHUT UP! and GO AWAY! and let her live her life and be happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megan’s not coming off well either. Celebitchy won’t cover it because it makes Megan look like a c u next Tuesday but she just flew Air Canada and the staff were instructed not to speak to her. Guess the Palace staff are right with their Megan the Menace title.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan’s not in Canada or LA Rebecca Englishjust confirmed it. Nice try though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Receipts please!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw those articles as well – is it true?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The local media is reporting she is currently at George Clooney’s estate with Harry, enjoying a short holiday. I wonder who she told she was going to Canada? Ferreting out more palace staff rats?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh hi Vonnie 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re full of crap Gigs, she’s not in Canada
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot help but look the header pics you use and think “he looks like a gorilla”
He is such an awful man. I have people in my family who are emotionally abusive as well and habitual liars.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s hard to comprehend how a family member can repeatedly be so unpredictable and cruel. Unless you have seen one in action.
At least the public can see the manipulation and lies in quick order, thanks to his interviews.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BlueSky, my sympathies. At least you recognize this and can take defensive measures. Christin, yes, people have a hard time with comprehension. It’s why so many victims/survivors maintain silence – it’s so hard to be doubted.
Maybe the only silver lining for Meghan in this situation is that her father is older and, though this will sound cold or harsh, more likely to exit her world sooner rather than later, and also more likely to leave her life before her mother does. Until then, he will always cast a shadow and it will be hard at every major turning point, public or private: marriage, children, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love how he tells us that he sold some of his FB shares to pay for her first wedding and they would be worth so much more now. Wtf?? He’s that guy that does sh*t for you but has to remind you all the time what he’s done and wants endless thank yous and praise and obviously would like some of that FB money back. Ick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That comment got me too… it’s not out of kindness. It’s to guilt some and get sympathy and praise from others. It’s manipulation. It’s all he does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He didn’t have Facebook shares to sell – Meghan got married in 2011, FB went public in 2012. He would not have had shares unless he was an early private investor or an employee – most of the early investors were venture capitalists and other tech investors such as the founder of Napster and co-founder of PayPal. Another lie to add to his growing list.
Peter Thiel paid half a mill for his shares (10%) in 2004, do you really think Evil Papa Smurf a) had that kind of money and b) would invest that amount of money in a tech startup? No, didn’t think so. This is a man to quickly blew through his lottery winnings on a series of bad investments, FB was never going to be a bad investment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t go on the daily fail anymore and other British tabloids, never been a fan of tmz. They are all complicit in perpetuating this kind of drivel and it shouldn’t be rewarded. Plus it just gives nasty people an outlet to vent out their toxic thinking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best way for people to stop speaking about him would be to not write posts everytime he opens his mouth….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kaiser, totally agree with you about comments on the Daily Mail. Once in awhile I go down the rabbit hole of comments, but not often.
As far as having pictures from Meghan’s first wedding showing him at it, he would sell them in a heartbeat if they gave him enough money. His excuse of being disrespectful to Harry is BS because what he is doing right now is totally disrespectful to Meghan and to Harry (for the things he has said about Harry and the BRF).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this was the covert announcement that the first wedding photos are officially for sale to the highest bidder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly to all of this. If he had them, he would have sold them already. He’s already sold all the most recent stuff he had. He has nothing and is now even more blatantly lying in the hopes of whetting the tabs appetite for more paydays. The people who work at tabs are many things but aren’t stupid, they know he has nothing left.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When he is lying he should be held accountable, and he lies, every time he opens his mouth.
TMZ knows he lied to them and they’re getting their digs about him in their stories.
All over YouTube they’re saying Meghan flew to Canada, and Air Canada was sent a letter from the Royal family, asking then not to allow picture taking or talking to Meghan, which I think is BS, that’s what her security detail is for. She was on flying Air Canada while dating PH and had no problem.
I’ve never heard of such a request from the Royal family before, maybe it someone wanting sick people to jump up Meghan’s ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t help but think something big is about to drop. Meghan, Harry and the royal family are refusing to engage with Thomas and yet the tabloids continue to pay/interview this guy.
Could one of the tabloids have some juicy gossip and just let Thomas run his mouth, give him enough rope to hang himself. Then at the same time force a response from the BRF?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see the number of comments on the DM but I don’t have the courage to read them. That said, can this site stop giving TM coverage?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CB is giving less coverage to TM and more to the mess that is TM and the press. It’s exposing him. Not giving a platform to. Imo.
If he loses all credibility and still has no contact he won’t be paid. He will be forgotten. This is that painful part of healing where you address what’s been harming you. Like pulling out the splinter. Painful and unwanted, but necessary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sold expensive shares at a low price.. those comments to initiate sympathy for doing something once thought selfless. This pos
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are there any pictures at all in existence of him not looking completely constipated? He also appears to be coated with a thin film of grease. People consuming a bad diet of too much meat and fast food (and booze) often present this way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently Thomas here is a time traveler. Facebook went public in 2012, but he was miraculously able to sell some shares in 2011 to fund his daughter’s wedding 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That last picture of William, Meghan, and Harry (I think they were at some kind of memorial for something) make me think of the way they would actually react if Thomas Markle were to burst in the room catching them unawares. Meghan would barely react unsurprised while William and Harry would be giving major side eye “WTF.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Above comment had wrong date in it. May 14 2018. Had to edit again. Tired
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its not TM abusing his daughter. Its the press. $$$$ If people would stop reading this drivel then the $$ goes away and so does he.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No sure what you have been reading or seeing but TM most definitely does ABUSE his daughter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dude, just SHUT UP! ARGH!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this man is loathsome, but for a second I wondered if maybe he did just give three interviews that have been trotted out piecemeal. But then I actually went and looked at some of the videos (yeah…I clearly need to be using my time better…haha) and he is wearing WAY more than three different outfits in them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lying liar who lies. Keep it up Thomas. I know the British press is still hoping for a reunion between him and Meghan. Because it’s obvious that neither Thomas or Samantha have much to sell. Just peddling lies and crazy. They must not think there are fact checkers out there. I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of the lovely posters on here are putting alleged trained journalists to shame with their lack of fact checking but then again this is the Fail, they are not know for their factual journalism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse