DM: Thomas Markle lied about how many lie-filled interviews he’s given

I have a request from our loyal readers and commenters! My request: please stop coming to our comment section to report on what’s happening in the Daily Mail comment section. I don’t care about the Mail’s comment section, just like I don’t care about TMZ’s comment section or any other site’s comment section. I know the Mail’s comment section is beyond f–ked, which is why I don’t even look at the DM comments anymore. Don’t participate in the drama. Besides, I genuinely feel like the British tabloids – and readers of the British tabloids – are starting to figure out that Thomas Markle is useless and awful, and that this month should hopefully be the “death rattle” of coverage. At the very least, the papers will stop paying him for interviews. So with that in mind, Thomas also decided to speak to the Mail on Sunday this weekend, in addition to his dumb f–kery in The Sun.

He claims he’s not a drug addict: “I’ve given just three interviews but there are thousands of stories circulating out there and it’s not right that people should be allowed to make up lies and get away with it. I’ve read stories saying I’m a drug addict or alcoholic. I don’t understand where these stories come from. I’ve taken pills when I’ve been in pain but I’ve never abused drugs. My best friend died from an overdose of OxyContin [a powerful prescription painkiller]. I’ve taken drugs but have never been addicted to them. You couldn’t move in Hollywood in the 1980s [when he worked there] without seeing bowls of cocaine everywhere. But I don’t do drugs and I barely drink.”

He claims he attended Meghan’s first wedding: “There are no images of me frolicking on the beach because, at the time, I was well into my 60s and not much into frolicking. But I was very much there and there were more than 100 people there to witness it. Doria and I walked Meghan down the beach together. Of course I have photographs of Meghan and me at her first wedding but I choose not to share them because I think that would be in poor taste and offensive to Prince Harry. We booked out the whole resort and I was more than happy to contribute to the cost of my daughter’s first wedding. I sold a bunch of Facebook shares at a low price to help pay for my share of it. I don’t regret it in the slightest because I was happy to help out, but that stock would be worth a fortune now. I’m not broke, I’m not bitter and I never expected Meghan to pay me back for anything. I was happy as a father to give her a great education. I was happy to provide the best start in life to all my children. Of course I never expected her to pay me back for her schooling.”

The funniest part, to me, is when he flat-out lies about how many interviews he’s given while he’s bitching and moaning about all of the “lies” about him. This bitch has given more than a dozen interviews, to TMZ, The Sun and the Daily Mail. He’s arranged photo shoots with paparazzi before AND AFTER the wedding. He’s gone on TV with an entirely scripted fake-interview with Piers Morgan. He’s been paid for all of it. And he’s the one complaining about “it’s not right that people should be allowed to make up lies and get away with it.” No, they shouldn’t get away with it. That’s why I hope Meghan never speaks to him again.

Diana’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe also had some stuff to say about the Thomas Markle situation, and he basically says that Harry and the palace are to blame, because they didn’t figure out early on that Markle was going to be a problem. Yeah… no. There’s literally nothing else Meghan, Harry or the palace could have done. An abuser abuses. A bully bullies. Her father was always a jackhole and he was always going to find some way to be the absolute worst.

Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day Service

Photos courtesy of ITV, WENN, Backgrid.

49 Responses to “DM: Thomas Markle lied about how many lie-filled interviews he’s given”

  1. minx says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:22 am

    “I’m not bitter.” 🙄

    Reply
  2. Jane says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:25 am

    I so wish Thomas would just stop abusing his daughter

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      August 20, 2018 at 8:46 am

      After an apparently lifelong pattern of narcissistic behavior, he is likely to be incapable of stopping. His daughter’s royal match only fanned the flames of expectation and entitlement. So sad. If the press stop printing his lies, then he will not have further means of harassing her.

      Reply
      • FLORC says:
        August 20, 2018 at 11:19 am

        Exactly this. He may never stop and Meghan has the tools to handle that from him. What makes this worse is the press giving him a soap box and paying him! Paying him to pretty simply, abuse his daughter interview to interview. And be rewarded for it while many of those interviews shamed Meghan for distancing herself from her abuser.

        Those publications need more backlash imo

  3. Digital Unicorn says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Ken Wharfe is another Paul Burrell, in it to feed his own narcissism and line his pockets by abusing Diana’s sons and perpetuating the whole ‘Saint Diana’ narrative that the sugars still cling to. Markle is on record multiple times bragging about refusing all offers and insistence of help and support from the Palace but Wharfe knows this he just wants his media cheque.

    As a poster mentioned yesterday the Facebook shares is another lie – FB didn’t go public until May 2012, several months after Meghan’s first wedding. If he was one of about 500 private investors (venture capitalists, founder of Napster, co-founder of PayPal, employees etc..) – which is highly unlikely – selling his shares before the IPO would have netted him sh!t loads of money as they were worth a fortune before it went public. And yes, I’m the the camp that he’s been abusing/abused prescription drugs for years – he doth protest too much and Meghan is very anti drugs.

    Liar, Liar Thomas Markle’s Big Mac’s on Fire!!!!

    Reply
    • Magdalin says:
      August 20, 2018 at 8:58 am

      Ken Wharfe said he was aware of all that the Palace did to try to bring Thomas into the fold, but that Harry should have “insisted” that he take the help. Like anyone can force a grown, narcissist to accept help. Totally unrealistic. He also aid that Thomas is not an “ogre.” Wrong again. But the worst was that his quotes were used with another article, where a white, male “journalist” basically stated that Thomas is not a monster and that because he’s an unattractive, overweight white guy, compared with tiny, yoga-bodied, elegant, {BLACK} Doria, he’s being treated oh, so badly.

      This is like that “Bizarro World,” society is totally upside-down episode of Seinfeld.

      Reply
    • LahdidahBaby says:
      August 20, 2018 at 12:42 pm

      Amen, DigitalUnicorn!

      Reply
    • Avery says:
      August 20, 2018 at 1:47 pm

      Also another lie is that they rented out the entire resort…with 100 people? Please! Such a liar.

      Reply
  4. Patty says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:32 am

    He’s such a liar. Meghan got married in 2011. Facebook didn’t even go public until 2012. Unless he worked for FB or was an early investor, there’s no way he sold FB shares to pay for a wedding in 2011. The lies! But it’s great, the public is already tiring of his shenanigans and he’s shown himself to be an abuser and a pathological liar. The press is just giving him the rope to hang himself.

    Reply
  5. OzJennifer says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:36 am

    I generally don’t have a great deal of interest in royalty – apart from the frocks, jewels and hats, of course! But I find myself strangely invested in this story. The relentless bullying of Meghan makes me feel really protective about her. I just want her terrible Markle family to SHUT UP! and GO AWAY! and let her live her life and be happy.

    Reply
  6. BlueSky says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:37 am

    I cannot help but look the header pics you use and think “he looks like a gorilla”

    He is such an awful man. I have people in my family who are emotionally abusive as well and habitual liars.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      August 20, 2018 at 8:44 am

      It’s hard to comprehend how a family member can repeatedly be so unpredictable and cruel. Unless you have seen one in action.

      At least the public can see the manipulation and lies in quick order, thanks to his interviews.

      Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      August 20, 2018 at 8:52 am

      BlueSky, my sympathies. At least you recognize this and can take defensive measures. Christin, yes, people have a hard time with comprehension. It’s why so many victims/survivors maintain silence – it’s so hard to be doubted.

      Maybe the only silver lining for Meghan in this situation is that her father is older and, though this will sound cold or harsh, more likely to exit her world sooner rather than later, and also more likely to leave her life before her mother does. Until then, he will always cast a shadow and it will be hard at every major turning point, public or private: marriage, children, etc.

      Reply
  7. Oliviajoy1995 says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:39 am

    I love how he tells us that he sold some of his FB shares to pay for her first wedding and they would be worth so much more now. Wtf?? He’s that guy that does sh*t for you but has to remind you all the time what he’s done and wants endless thank yous and praise and obviously would like some of that FB money back. Ick.

    Reply
    • FLORC says:
      August 20, 2018 at 9:38 am

      That comment got me too… it’s not out of kindness. It’s to guilt some and get sympathy and praise from others. It’s manipulation. It’s all he does.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      August 20, 2018 at 10:13 am

      He didn’t have Facebook shares to sell – Meghan got married in 2011, FB went public in 2012. He would not have had shares unless he was an early private investor or an employee – most of the early investors were venture capitalists and other tech investors such as the founder of Napster and co-founder of PayPal. Another lie to add to his growing list.

      Peter Thiel paid half a mill for his shares (10%) in 2004, do you really think Evil Papa Smurf a) had that kind of money and b) would invest that amount of money in a tech startup? No, didn’t think so. This is a man to quickly blew through his lottery winnings on a series of bad investments, FB was never going to be a bad investment.

      Reply
  8. gingersnaps says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:41 am

    I don’t go on the daily fail anymore and other British tabloids, never been a fan of tmz. They are all complicit in perpetuating this kind of drivel and it shouldn’t be rewarded. Plus it just gives nasty people an outlet to vent out their toxic thinking.

    Reply
  9. abba says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Best way for people to stop speaking about him would be to not write posts everytime he opens his mouth….

    Reply
  10. Swack says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:46 am

    @Kaiser, totally agree with you about comments on the Daily Mail. Once in awhile I go down the rabbit hole of comments, but not often.

    As far as having pictures from Meghan’s first wedding showing him at it, he would sell them in a heartbeat if they gave him enough money. His excuse of being disrespectful to Harry is BS because what he is doing right now is totally disrespectful to Meghan and to Harry (for the things he has said about Harry and the BRF).

    Reply
  11. Peg says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:58 am

    When he is lying he should be held accountable, and he lies, every time he opens his mouth.
    TMZ knows he lied to them and they’re getting their digs about him in their stories.
    All over YouTube they’re saying Meghan flew to Canada, and Air Canada was sent a letter from the Royal family, asking then not to allow picture taking or talking to Meghan, which I think is BS, that’s what her security detail is for. She was on flying Air Canada while dating PH and had no problem.
    I’ve never heard of such a request from the Royal family before, maybe it someone wanting sick people to jump up Meghan’s ass.

    Reply
  12. RBC says:
    August 20, 2018 at 9:04 am

    I can’t help but think something big is about to drop. Meghan, Harry and the royal family are refusing to engage with Thomas and yet the tabloids continue to pay/interview this guy.
    Could one of the tabloids have some juicy gossip and just let Thomas run his mouth, give him enough rope to hang himself. Then at the same time force a response from the BRF?

    Reply
  13. Pamm says:
    August 20, 2018 at 9:12 am

    I see the number of comments on the DM but I don’t have the courage to read them. That said, can this site stop giving TM coverage?

    Reply
    • FLORC says:
      August 20, 2018 at 9:33 am

      CB is giving less coverage to TM and more to the mess that is TM and the press. It’s exposing him. Not giving a platform to. Imo.

      If he loses all credibility and still has no contact he won’t be paid. He will be forgotten. This is that painful part of healing where you address what’s been harming you. Like pulling out the splinter. Painful and unwanted, but necessary.

      Reply
  14. FLORC says:
    August 20, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Sold expensive shares at a low price.. those comments to initiate sympathy for doing something once thought selfless. This pos

    Reply
  15. Leigh-Klein says:
    August 20, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Are there any pictures at all in existence of him not looking completely constipated? He also appears to be coated with a thin film of grease. People consuming a bad diet of too much meat and fast food (and booze) often present this way.

    Reply
  16. Emilie says:
    August 20, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Apparently Thomas here is a time traveler. Facebook went public in 2012, but he was miraculously able to sell some shares in 2011 to fund his daughter’s wedding 🙄

    Reply
  17. Amelie says:
    August 20, 2018 at 9:48 am

    That last picture of William, Meghan, and Harry (I think they were at some kind of memorial for something) make me think of the way they would actually react if Thomas Markle were to burst in the room catching them unawares. Meghan would barely react unsurprised while William and Harry would be giving major side eye “WTF.”

    Reply
  18. hershey says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Above comment had wrong date in it. May 14 2018. Had to edit again. Tired

    Reply
  19. Joannie says:
    August 20, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Its not TM abusing his daughter. Its the press. $$$$ If people would stop reading this drivel then the $$ goes away and so does he.

    Reply
  20. Fluffy Princess says:
    August 20, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    Dude, just SHUT UP! ARGH!!!

    Reply
  21. themummy says:
    August 20, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    I think this man is loathsome, but for a second I wondered if maybe he did just give three interviews that have been trotted out piecemeal. But then I actually went and looked at some of the videos (yeah…I clearly need to be using my time better…haha) and he is wearing WAY more than three different outfits in them.

    Reply
  22. Nicole says:
    August 20, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Lying liar who lies. Keep it up Thomas. I know the British press is still hoping for a reunion between him and Meghan. Because it’s obvious that neither Thomas or Samantha have much to sell. Just peddling lies and crazy. They must not think there are fact checkers out there. I guess.

    Reply

