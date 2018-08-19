Thomas Markle: The royal family is secretive & ‘cult-like – like Scientology’

There are many people who believe that Thomas Markle should keep talking, because every time he opens his mouth, more people understand why the Duchess of Sussex has cut him out of her life. I’m usually not one of those people – while I don’t believe in all of this gloom and doom and performative pearl-clutching about how the royals are in absolute disarray about Thomas Markle’s antics, I do believe that this is quite painful for Meghan on a deep level, and that it’s also quite embarrassing for her. Anyway, I’ve lost count of how many times Thomas has claimed to be “done” with giving interviews, but here is again, and this time, he might have pissed off the wrong people: the Scientologists???
Meghan Markle’s dad has likened the Royal Family to Scientologists because of their “cult-like” secrecy. Thomas Markle, 74, said the royals must become more modern and open to scrutiny. Speaking exclusively to The Sun at his home in Rosarito, Mexico, he said “They are either like Scientologists or the Stepford family. If they hear anybody say anything they just lock the doors. They need to speak up! They are cult-like — like Scientology — because they are secretive. They close the door, pull the shades down and put their fingers in their ears so they don’t have to hear. Maybe they have a secret handshake too! You cannot ask a question of them — as they won’t answer.”
Thomas, who also has children Samantha, 53, and Tom Jnr, 51, dismissed reports that he was hoping for money from his kids. He said: “I worked hard to provide for my children. I’m their father, I don’t expect them to pay me back.”
Next week’s Sun interview with Thomas Markle will be: “The Royals are the Illuminati!” And the week after that will be “The Queen is a Freemason!” And then: “Prince Charles ordered a Priory of Sion hit squad on Diana!” He’s just throwing sh-t out there. The Windsors are not like the Scientologists. The Windsors, lord help them, are way more transparent than the CoS. If the average person had talked this much sh-t about the Scientologists as Thomas Markle has talked about the Windsors, the Scientologists would come after that person with lawyers and strong men and more. Yes, I’m arguing that the Windsors are way more disorganized than the “Church” of Scientology. Tom Cruise is side eyeing the f–k out of Thomas Markle right now.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
So in other words, the sky remains blue. But this is how the story beast will die. There’s no news here. Same crap different day. Greetings all from Latvia! (Not Latvian. Just here for a wedding).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The beast will not “die” until the British press feel they have sufficiently “paid back” Harry for the letter defending Meghan when they were dating. Until then, they will keep rearranging the letters of TM interviews to make new ones, as well as prodding TM with a long stick to keep bleating out new ones (which contradict the older ones!). Sadly, there will always be a portion of the population that loves titillation, and loves to stick it to the Royals, to “take them down a peg” (as if!).
Hope you’re having a great time at the wedding, Lanne!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When will he shut up. He moved from narcissistic to bats$it crazy in one week. The funny thing is this relationship. will never heal if by chance that was his goal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the whole family was only interested in “healing” once she began dating Prince Harry. They stayed where they belonged before that, under rocks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The comment of Harry that it’s the family she’s never had makes more sense now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course… that’s when they saw the dollar signs.
I foolishly clicked onto the comments portion of this latest interview, and my God!, the venom! You’d think Meghan has gone door to door, killing their first-borns! And they all seem to just swallow TM’s story whole; that Meg dumped “multi-millionaire” Trevor (he was a *struggling* producer!), took Trevor for everything, and then dumped him. Unbelievable!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jan
I’ve made the mistake of clicking on comments for some of these stories. Awful stuff. Have decided that the evil half-sister has a million sock accounts that she uses to post her venom – I find that easier to stomach than acknowledging there are so many rotten people in this world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this guy is scum
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SHUT UP!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean he’s not wrong
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Duh, of course, they are secretive. How else do you think they have been able to stay in their prominent power position? And don’t say they hold no power… hahah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With you there, Missy. There’s secretive and private. It’s kind of a sore spot for me, probably. I’ve been accused of being secretive, when I’m very private. It’s very much a cultural thing and being wary. I think not commenting is really the best and I’m sorry for the ongoing hurt Meghan is experiencing by her dad and the tabloids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahhhh yes it must be a Sunday after all! He’s only interested in making money off of Meghan at this point. If he wanted to repair his relationship with her, he would’ve stopped talking a long time ago. And like a true narcissistic man, he blames other people for his problems. He’s now blaming the BRF for shutting him out and calling them cult-like, even though he’s the one who began giving interviews, sicced his crazy daughter on them who’s insulted Harry, he himself
Has insulted Harry and the Queen, brought up Harry’s long-dead mother into this, has embarrassed Meghan repeatedly and has said he doesn’t care what she or her husband thinks, made so much international drama the week of the wedding and threatened to turn it all about him. AND he thinks that the BRF are cult-like because he just, poor little boy, asked a simple question of them? What question did he even ask in the first place?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Am I an idiotic, disloyal, greedy no-hoper?”
Listen, fella. You don’t need the BRF to tell you that, yes, yes you are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Drongo. We call no-hopers drongos around here:)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lady D, drongo is the dead right word, and could I also suggest a galah? When will this waste of space stop flapping his gums?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, antipodean. I knew this because we were just taught this word here at CB on Friday I believe, but I can’t find the comment to credit our tutor. I’m pretty sure it was @Annakist who taught us what it meant, and I was just trying to tease her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He didn’t ask a question – he was making demands, demands that would have made him the centre of attention not the bride and groom. He asked to give a speech as the ceremony and was not happy when told no and I think that’s what originally set him off. He was denied what he perceived as a place in history, the world’s spotlight on him and it drove him crazy insane over the edge.
Even if by some miracle he and Meghan do have some sort of relationship in the future, he will never ever be made welcome by the RF – this is a family who know how to ghost till death (Duke and Duchess of Windsor), so he can forget about meeting TQ or Chuck. He might have a relationship with Harry but am sure they will protect any children they have from him – heck his toxic older kids have kept their children far away from him, what does that say about Daddy Dearest!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously? A speech at the CEREMONY? No one gave a speech at the ceremony! Has this man ever been to a wedding before?
I thought he wanted to speak at the reception, which at least is normal, but that’s just nuts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s a little unclear if he meant at the actual ceremony. What I read he said was “at the wedding” but I where I live in the US I frequently hear people refer to the church ceremony plus later reception as “the wedding.” Of course people typically don’t give “speeches” at a formal church ceremony unless one calls the sermon or readings “speeches”! But the same reports also said Meghan said there was “no time” for a speech. That doesn’t make sense as a response to a request to speak at the COE ceremony–It would have made more sense to say the COE follows a set order of events. I realize the quote came from TM, but it doesn’t make sense to me to discount it for that reason if we’re going to stick to his words elsewhere (wedding = ceremony)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This man still talking? All the hot air coming out of his mouth is adding to global warming.
You had your chance to be part of your daughter’s wedding and blew it. Just go away now
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are they still paying this idiot?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am questioning that too. It is of no news value and he is a nobody.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The tabloids want to continue to emotionally abuse Meghan and get back at Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This man is a joke. Awful man and father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s really starting to believe his own sh!t – their is another article today in the Fail that has him denying he abuses prescription drugs (after admitting to taking drugs) and that he was at Meghan’s first wedding (walked her down the aisle with Doria) and he has photo’s but is choosing not to release them out of respect. Evidence or its just another one of his lies.
The man is a proven liar and he really can’t stop talking to the press – every time he opens his fat gob he just tightens the noose he put around his neck.
And as for the morons like Ken Wharf who are blaming the actions of Evil Papa Smurf on Harry – they should all eff off. They TRIED to protect him and the old git refused all offers of protection and assistance, even after it was insisted – the old git even bragged about it. Wharfe is just another Burrell who is obsessed with pushing the ‘Saint Diana’ narrative to line their pockets and feed their own narcissism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He should take more meds. Waaaaaaaay more meds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yet there is still that faction who thinks if he just stops talking for a while, Meghan will reach out to him again. Nope, never again. He’s said far too much and done too much damage. Even before the wedding it was suspected if he received an actual invitation then he would’ve sold it to the media. Doria got one as the mother of the bride and someone who is thoroughly trustworthy. You are right about the noose, it just gets tighter with everything he spews, exactly. He’s not damaging Meghan or the royal family, only himself. The tabloids and this hateful toxic family are good company for each other: they’re both thoroughly vile. You blew it, Thomas, with Scammy’s help you blew it royally. No pun intended. You brought it ALL upon yourself, now take it like a man and shut up. Except there’s no money in that, is there?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think is where the royal’s strategy of no contact is starting to work; they are starving this story of oxygen, and this guy is sounding battier with each interview. Yes, he will get attention in the future (“I haven’t seen my grandchild!”), but hopefully not to the same extent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true, @Mariposa (beautiful username, by the way!) This whole charade reminds me of my vile narcissistic ex’s behaviour post our breakup. He’d lined up a new girlfriend whom he’d met on social media and still expected my father to do his tax returns for him. To actually lie on his tax returns so he wouldn’t have to pay what he owed. My dad refused due to his treatment of me and the illegality of the request. When Vile Ex realised he couldn’t bend Dad to his will, he went into shrieking, abusive meltdown. What we’re seeing here is imbalanced narcissistic rage. When narcissists are in this toxic state, they’re beyond reach or reason. Happily, the public is getting very bored with him; soon he’ll be thoroughly alone, and screaming into the silence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EXACTLY. The BRF is doing the right thing; Grey Rock the hell out of that narcissist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why don’t these tabs realize he has run out of pertinent Meghan info? He’s just bloviating. Who cares what he thinks about the BRF? Will he be doing movie reviews next weekend?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They know he ran dry pretty quickly but his delusions are a great big stick that still has some use left for beating Harry and the rest of the RF with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is supposedly in Toronto right now so maybe they can talk about that. This guy’s 15 minutes are up.
There are plenty of reasons to criticize the royal family but tommy isn’t the guy to be making those comments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This man is a poor excuse for a father and human being.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t want this guy as a neighbor or co-worker, much less a father. He can’t keep up with his ever-changing stories and victim mentality.
He doesn’t just burn a bridge; he stands by the ashes with more lit matches.
To give him one shred of credit, this story made me LOL. Maybe he’ll get a one-way trip to Clearwater out of this. He could do his auditing in private, instead of to the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, *that* claim is sure going to endear him to the Royals, and ensure the red carpet is rolled out for him…
Like all narcissists, he’s becoming increasingly furious and therefore outrageous because he’s being ignored. Narcissists HATE to be ignored. They become more and more vile and histrionic when they feel they aren’t being treated with sufficient respect and awe, and the abuse escalates. I say, let him carry on. Soon enough, this bubble of hot air will burst and Meghan can then just get on with her marriage, her duties and securing her happiness…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s just blowing hot air now. The media are idiots for wasting their time reporting anything he says because he’s nonsensical and he lost any shred of credibility he had months ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The media don’t care… They know this is probably hurting Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The tabloid media is just interested in what people will read. His antics still get clicks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Dutchess is well rid of her farher. She should never acknowledge him again. I love the placement of the photos. You KNOW Tom wants to wear that feather hat on the Queen’s head for his next Scientology function!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
TM actually thinks he is important. He isn’t. Tabloids have to fill up empty space with SOMETHING.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He denies a problem with prescription medications in a further interview a few hours ago.
On May 14, 2018, he reported to TMZ that he was “popping valium to deal with it all. Especially when he hears what his older daughter is saying.”
In context, he seems to be saying his need to pop valium is related to his heart condition.
When Valium is prescribed, it is written with prescribing information that directs the patient on proper use.
How much. How often. In other words, a schedule. Valium is a med that occasionally a second dose might be taken following a first dose.
But popping is never directed by a health care professional.
If he was in fact “popping” them, he was misusing his prescription. Which is abuse.
Benzodiazepines are widely available in Mexican pharmacies.
Taking Mexican pharmaceuticals out of the country and through customs, in say the UK, without a valid prescription is…..
Drug smuggling. It is not possible to discern from his words if he misusing his medication. Or simply calling taking his meds as popping. It is a red flag word that would immediately prompt his provider some professional concern.
Valium is taken for a large range of conditions. Legally when prescribed by a physician.
That said, it is highly addictive. Patients often feel the need for larger doses. Discontinuing Valium has to be done slowly, and under medical supervision.
If a person has been using Valium on a long term basis, they will need their medication with them to avoid dangerous withdrawal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When he dropped that nugget in the Sun interview I said at the time he was or had been abusing prescription drugs – could also explain why he is in Mexico, they are easier and cheaper to obtain from non medical persons. Valium is one of the many prescription drugs that is abused in HW and am pretty sure that if he wanted to stay awake all night to work they might help.
The man has always been a toxic personality but am pretty sure abusing drugs makes it even worse.
Someone needs to buy him a new spade as he seems to be quickly working his way through them in his determination to keep digging a tunnel for himself all the way to Kensington Palace, London, England.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He would not have been able to take his Mexican valium through UK customs, without a valid prescription. He was “popping” on May 14, per Thomas. Wedding was May 19. Not enough time to detox safely.
Withdrawal sets in quickly, is not something anyone would have been able to hide, and can be fatal.
I cannot know for certain that this is what caused him to miss the wedding.
Unless he had a legal script written for the quanties he was regularly consuming, it definitely played a huge part.
Even with a legal script, popping valium would have meant he would not have been in any sort of condition to attend that wedding without being tucked away in a corner.
His appearance on Good Morning Britain was suggestive of someone using an anti anxiety med or a muscle relaxant.
In a clinical setting his appearance would have prompted legitimate concern.
He may have been taking medication for which he had a valid prescription. If he has some of the heart problems he says he does, that could also have caused him to appear not well.
I am not defending Thomas. He is a man that damages other people. But valium lowers inhibitions just like booze does. He is 74. If he is wasted when he calls reporters to exploit his daughter, he is also being exploited.
Using an elderly man, with a substance disorder, to sell papers or embarrass the royal family is by journalistic standards unethical.
I am not defending Thomas. He appears to be not very nice man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is sad how elderly people can end up with a dependency on anti-anxiety and/or pain meds. Because they are prescription meds, some don’t believe they are dependent.
He could be in that type denial, but have previously admitted his use (because he “needed” them at that time). Could be he “needs” them, but thinks he’s not dependent. Even if someone points out signs of dependency and confused/erratic behavior to the person, they become defensive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@christin
You are so right about this class of prescription drugs. They are widely proscribed to patients who are just seeking care for a legitimate medical problem.
Often, the physician fails to fully warn the patient about how addictive these drugs can be.
To be fair, the true addictive potential of these medicines was not fully understood when they first became widely prescribed.
Efforts to educate providers and patients continues. And a patient that has followed directions when taking medication is not at fault when dependence occurs.
But as with any substance, it is ultimately up to the patient to participate in treatment once a dependence is identifed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@hersey: I think that theory is probably the most plausible one I have heard – I wouldn’t be surprised to find that he has a history of taking meds like this and then becoming dependant on them by taking more than the stated dose.
He can have substance abuse problems and be a horrible human being.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@digital unicorn
I agree so much. Dependence happens to good people and to bad people.
I was worried putting out what I think happened might make him sympathetic.
His behavior is on him. He had time to resolve his all his health problems and he chose not to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Valium is used to treat several conditions, among them anxiety. Which can cause heart palpitations, which are scary, but not a heart attack.
Patients may be directed to take the medication when palpitations occur. Which can lead them to consider diazepam their heart medication.
It is also used to treat alcohol dependence or withdrawal. Ideally in an inpatient setting.
Thomas does not understand why there are concerns in the press about prescription pill abuse. He himself raised that concern himself in a direct quote to TMZ.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Queen looks like she’s using a skip rope to hold her robe closed.
Not the sharpest tailoring on that outfit. I wonder how much it costs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Skipping rope, lol! Those grand robes are expensive as hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the order of the garter which is so elite, it goes back to 1348. Great picture of the worlds most selective club.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That robe maybe older than the Queen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I di love the pic choice though! Very “secret society special hat you don’t know the handshake “ hahaha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The British media seems to be on a relentless attack against Meghan and the royal family using this guy. It’s really shocking, especially considering Meghan has been a largely benign figure thus far.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly think they are using Meghan to attack Prince Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The British media knows Thomas is a tool, so they will use him until he is in the ground.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Peg, at which point they will accuse Meghan of being responsible for his death. And the cycle of abuse of Meghan will begin again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FYI, there are members of the BRF that are Freemasons. Freemasons aren’t what most people think they are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just wanted to say thank you to @Tina on the other thread. Somebody seems to be trying to change the narrative on BRF spending. I don’t kno why… Everyone knows they take millions from the taxpayer, every single year. They don’t have to touch their personal fortune because they are subsidized by the taxpayers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was me. Was not trying to change the narrative on costs, funding or use of private money.
Which is fair game for debate. William moving an entire tennis court a few feet is a shameful waste of money.
Was trying to put out that there are genuine personal costs to William and Harry, and their families, for occupying their roles in public life.
This in law situation is an example of a cost most guys do not have to pay when getting married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
in some cultures caring for the previous generation is part of the cost of marriage (I have many friends from Indian, Asian, and Nairobi communities whose in-laws live with them), but you are correct, not in British culture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh hey, no problem. I deal in facts, and the facts are that William and Harry do not have enough private money to live in remotely the same style that they live in at present, were they to give up their places in the line of succession.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do agree with you the lifestyle they currently lead would not be sustainable. The guess they might be willing to downgrade is nothing but a personal guess. Not a fact either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s literally running out of stuff to say. This is desperation now. Talking for the sake of talking. Yawn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This! My first thought on reading this was that at this point, TM is just throwing random shit against the wall, hoping that eventually he’ll blunder on something that sticks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Personally, I don’t think TM’s self-interest is driving this. The tabloids are choosing to give him a forum, probably with the deliberate intent of hurting Harry & Meg.
Kate & Will are protected from this kind of nonsense. No one is out there giving Middleton relatives a public forum in which to vent their frustrations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just my opinion, I think when Meghan put out that press realize saying she have always cared for her father, she was washing her hands of the whole mess.
Saying, he is not coming to wedding, put a stop to his coming, not coming agenda.
Excluding him from the Coat of Arms, if they wanted they could have found some ancient ancestor.
He claimed he asked for an invitation for himself and the Markles, and she did not send him or the family invites, but Doria got one.
Selling the wardrobe she bought for him, she could’ve mailed them to him, or kept them until he visited, seems like she is not planning on inviting him.
He had no idea about the wedding plans, and before he started spouting like a geyser, she probably had no intention of letting him make a speech.
If Meghan was totally honest with herself, she would probably admitt that she was relieved that her father did not come.
Sometimes actions speaks louder than words, and Meghan actions are telling their own story.
Thomas knows he have nothing to lose, because Meghan and PH are living their lives, while Thomas is huffing and puffing because he can’t get through the palace gates.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her statements were very kind to Thomas considering the drama.
She has shown compassion by not dumping out her side in an effort to hurt him back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She didn’t sell those wedding clothes, the tailor did. I imagine that when he decided not to come they cancelled the order and paid for what was spent on making them letting the tailor keep them.
I don’t blame her for washing her hands of it all – she is not responsible for his actions, he is.
As for the coat of arms, she gets one as she married into the RF however its not that easy to get one – the Middleton’s got one as they applied and paid for it themselves and even then it was never guaranteed as there are many factors to take into consideration. Markle first needs to find an ancestor from before American independence that came from Great Britain – I somehow doubt he can as the name Markle is an Americanised version of the German and Dutch name Markel. There are some references to Markles in England but that supposedly relates to local Saxon influence – the Saxons were a germanic people from what is now modern day Germany.
https://www.college-of-arms.gov.uk/services/granting-arms
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Supposedly a pro traced his New England ancestry back to an ancestor that Meghan has in common with Harry in like 1480. The Markle part of his heritage is german from Pennsylvania.
Something could probably have been dug up. Probably no one wanted to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You could be right, because the person that bought them said he got a steep discount. The clothes was custom ordered, she had make a down payment or pay for them up front. Thomas size is not a regular size. They had to tell the tailor they don’t need them and get rid of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would imagine this POS has been emotionally abusing her for years! This behavior didn’t happen overnight. I have a sister like this and it’s hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The critics in the press keep coming for Harry on how this was handled. Thomas’s medical, substance, and personality problems are far beyond a normal PR persons capabilities.
That said, if anyone had knowledge of the scope of the problems present, calling in some professional guidance would have possibly helped. Maybe they did.
I knew on May 14 when he self reported popping valium, that he was not going to make that wedding. Or if he somehow did, he was going to be a 6ft4in 300 pound hot mess to handle in London.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know how transparent the British Royals, they were listed in Panama papers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My theory for weeks has been that the family (especially the half-sister) are angling for their own reality show. Lo and behold, today the “Fail” has a story that includes a claim that a US cable network wants to do one. They especially want Daddy Dearest.
Maybe these never-ending interviews are part of his “audition”? He clearly isn’t trying to repair his relationship with his daughter or endear himself to Harry’s relatives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s apparently in negotiations to replace Stormy Daniels on CBB but that’s BS as she was already replaced by some not so funny comedian. Plus the show usually only runs for a week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is probably fabricating the Bravo story as well. They probably reached out to networks, trying to sell a “Keeping up with the Markles” concept.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some on Twitter is saying scammy is doing a commercial for a stool product, don’t know if it is true.
A family show with dad in Mexico, scammy in Virginia, Jr. the woman beater in Oregon, can you see these three together in a room, without violence involve.
Scammy is such a liar, she is on BB, papa smurf is doing a clothing line.
If Thomas tells a story three times, they’re three different versions.
I want to see the hospital bill and pictures of him in Jamiaca, since when he shows PH respect? He knows Meghan was married.
We know he could not keep quiet, nothing he does or says will change what people see a sloppy mess.
He will be out next week with another lie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg, is this asshat still flapping his gums? Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s how we know it’s Sunday!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know, if you and every other outlet would just stop covering him in any way, he might actually go away. Gossip press is still press.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Sunday Times put out a story about Meghan and Harry in Scotland with Charles and Camilla at the Castle of May. Bad Dad was referenced in the story and it said Meghan will not engage because to her it’s a private matter and she didn’t want him disparaged. Bad Dad may have worst dirt on him and the palace have receipts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is she in Canada or Scotland? Saw on YouTube that she was flying to Canada, but no pictures.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Canada is a plant story to throw the press off the scent to where she really is. The Markles are stupid enough to confront her or Doria.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tom Markle worked on General Hospital for several years and I think he is getting his storylines from the soap opera. Today it’s Scientology and after that Kaiser has it exactly right: the Illuminati, the Priory of Sion etc. Next, does Meghan have amnesia? Is the BRF medicating her to forget her loving Papa? Or, has she been replaced by a double? Or maybe an alien? Or a secret twin?
Yes, it’s Markle’s General Hospital! Maybe that’s where he got the idea of using a fake heart attack to keep from going to the wedding. He either needs a better writer, or to shut up. Please make it shut up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At midlife, after going no contact with my family of origin, after leaving my abusive marriage, in despair at my inability to escape interpersonal dynamics where I was the scapegoat, I googled the phrase “my family is like a cult”. I learned about malignant narcissism and borderline personality disorder, and how, unfortunately, some individuals use their mental illnesses to abuse others. This “cult” tidbit is an interesting tell. Projection. It’s an amazing feat to unravel oneself from narcissistic abuse. Abusers attach themselves to people who have all the traits they lack, and isolate the often, kind, empathetic and successful individuals from their networks of support. When abuse victims try to leave, abusers tell everyone that the victim is the one who who committed all the despicable acts of abuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He needs a paycheck and this is easy money if you don’t mind abusing and humiliating your daughter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately, all TM stories are usually picked up by so many outlets and they usually have the highest comments. Cosmo, Elle, Maire Claire and the list goes on and on. American and British media are milking it dry and making money from the clicks. Most British media seem to be gloating and as someone pointed out, they are getting back at Harry by using Meghan’s family to attack her. It hurts so much more when it’s your father attacking you on a daily basis. The media knows this and they are twisting the knife deeper and deeper into Harry’s chest by giving the Markles a platform. The RF definitely has receipts on TM but I doubt it would ever be published because they would only make TM spill dirt on Meghan that she would prefer no one knows. It’s so sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If there was really any dirt on Meghan the queen would not haven’t given Harry permission to marry her. As a not Brit marrying in they had to vet her and the family.
What is scary is some of the Fail comments, that someone needs to do away with Dad, silence him permanently. Someone may take that to heart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I put out comments on another thread about the personal costs William and Harry pay for being royals. Like having a father in law blab for first three months of your marriage.
Nothing I said had anything to do with the amount of public money spent on them. I have no idea and no opinion about the amount. And I do not pay any tax in the UK, so that isn’t my business.
Point I am trying to make is that William and Harry do pay a cost personally for their place in public life.
Not in a way that can be measured in money.
And not in a way that can or should be remedied with money. But those costs should be acknowledged for the arrangement to be fair.
Not by the people here on this thread. By the British press and public in general.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This man is a disgusting excuse for a human being. What I find confusing is how he managed to keep his fat mouth shut for so long before the wedding, and why Meghan even took the risk of inviting him. She is handling the situation expertly, IMO, because eventually he will run out of BS to say and this will taper off. But what on earth happened to make him fly off the handle so spectacularly the week before the wedding?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not sure about the timeline but I thought because he was outed or about to be outed about the posing for photos. In that DM started asking him about having photo proof so he realized it was going to drop and he exploded, kind of like falling off the wagon and he hasn’t been able to climb back on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@inquisitivenewt
Hi again too! Everything you say is very true. His admitted drug problems in the 70s may or may not be connected to the present.
But any significant use 20 years hurt Meghan in some way if she had regular contact with him.
Which he blew right past and failed to acknowledge when he raised the issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aquarius, saying if Meghan had dirt , the Queen wouldn’t have let Harry marry her is like saying Fergie, Camilla etc were investigated and were found to be squeaky clean for the Queen to have given her blessings for her “saintly” sons to marry them. Not forgetting Kate who was photographed in embarrassing positions rolling out of clubs before marrying Will. Her past was whitewashed and many of those embarrassing pictures were scrubbed out of most online sites. Every single person has embarrassing stuff that would not want to be made public, Meghan inclusive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate was not killing anyone, going to clubs and getting drunk, big freaking deal, she lives in England, what’s to white wash.
Was watching a TV show about Friday and Saturday nights in Manchester or some other city, the police and paramedics have their hands full with people coming of clubs drunk, pissing all over the place, vomiting, fighting, and all are not Kate’s age.
Fergie problem was money, Diana was a member of aristocracy, with a little more money, and yes both had affairs.
It’s A fact both Charles and Camilla committed adultery.
Meghan is woman enough to own her mistakes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Peg, everyone has made dumb mistakes in the past and most familes have skeletons in the cupboard. The point I was trying to make is that I believe the royal family has ‘dirt’ ( like the type they released about TMs fake heart attack) on TM but if they decide to go rogue on him, it may end up hurting Meghan the more, because you can’t fight with someone like him who has nothing to lose. TM will only spill stuff and family secrets (which all familes on earth have) about Meghan which would rather not be out in the open. It’s laughable to assume that the fact that Harry was allowed to marry Meghan means she’s squeaky clean. No one on earth is squeaky clean. Even the pope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact that they don’t have diarrhea of the mouth doesn’t make them a cult Mr. Markle. It means that they know how to keep their mouths shut.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This whole fiasco is about money.
The Royals have it and Thomas Markle wants it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thomas said he went to Meghan’s wedding in Jamaica, and he Contributed by selling his FaceBook stock.
Initial public offering of Facebook, The social networking company Facebook held its initial public offering (IPO) on May 18, 2012.
The IPO was the biggest in technology and one of the biggest in Internet history, with a peak market capitalization of over $104 billion.
Meghan’s wedding in Jamaica was September 2011.
So how could Thomas sell shares that were not in existence.
Waiting for the wedding pictures.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good fact checking Peg! Why does he lie about stuff do easily checked?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@peg
You are a better investigative journalist than the folks working at the sad Daily Mail. Can’t believe they get paid for these stories. No effort to check facts, or find additional information.
Thinking to check to see when that stock was made available was great. I wonder what the DM editor would think if you emailed and asked about the omission.
I’m not one of those people that complain about fake news. I’m not on that side of the aisle. But journalists being lazy contributes to the lack of trust out there
Report this comment as spam or abuse