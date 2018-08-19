Angelina Jolie steps out to see a movie in LA with her four youngest kids

Here are some photos of Angelina Jolie out and about in LA with her four youngest kids: Knox, Vivienne, Zahara and Shiloh. Pax and Maddox were not part of this outing, but I’ve seen some photos of Maddox solo, driving around LA, so I guess Madd is at the age (driving age, aw!!) where he doesn’t want to hang with his little siblings. He’s got things to do, people to see, etc. He has a car! God, that makes me feel old.
For this outing, it seems like Angelina took the younger kids to see a movie. No one knows which one. Let me look at the releases which are in theaters now… my hope is that she took the kids to see Crazy Rich Asians, which is PG-13 and probably fine for kids of those pre-teen and teen ages. Maybe they went to see Christopher Robin, that’s a Disney film and Angelina’s working on a Disney film right now. I doubt she’s taking them to BlacKkKlansman, Mile 22 or The Meg (just because I don’t think the girls would want to see The Meg). Maybe The Incredibles 2? Ant-Man and the Wasp? The Spy Who Dumped Me? Hahah, probably not. It’s probably Christopher Robin.
Jolie has been in LA for about a week now with the kids. They’ve been getting pap’d every few days as they go to the grocery store or what have you. TMZ and Team Pitt made a BFD about how the judge “ordered” Jolie back to LA, but considering the structured visitation order from a few months ago, it feels like Jolie had already made plans to be in LA for the August 21st hearing. What do I know, though?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I can’t contain myself: Zahara is superchic!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They seem to be a close family unit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly what I was going to say. You can tell when kids that age are unwilling participants. These kids are close.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They all look so cute and happy together! Love Vivs haircut!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The children love being out and about with their mother. Question why do some posters support a man who does not defend his family when being smeared by the drive by tabloid media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love, LOVE Zahara. They all look happy and loving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have loved watching Shiloh grow up through pics. I’m so interested to see who she’ll become. She seems the most interesting right now. But I mean damn all those kids are gonna be stellar I think. I see Zahara as nepotism model or life brand entrepreneur. Vivienne and Knox I don’t really know their personalities yet and Maddox is just to damn cool lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its funny to me that Jolie has a son that will be 18 next year. I remember pics of Maddox with her when he was a baby, now he’s driving. Time flies by fast LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AJ looks pretty and happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina and her children are holding each others hands. You can tell how close they truly are with each other. They love their mother very much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish she wouldnt use her children for positive publicity, when her and Brad were together you only saw those kids when thry had something to sell. Now she is parading them around to battle the crap Brad is putting out in the media. I dont think either of these parents are putting their kids first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You only see them because she’s in LA. She’s been in London for months and we didn’t get photos -it’s why she likes being out of LA
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t call going to a movie “parading them around.” They’re allowed to live their lives without disguises or dashing in and out of cars.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah shame on her for taking her kids to a movie, put your kids first for a change, Angie!
*sarcasm*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the paps just happened to catch them going into a movie. Come on guys, everyone else in hollywood sets up pap walks but not Angie?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. First thing I thought when I saw these pics was “pap walk”. Whether her intentions are good, it still is what it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She might, and they might just follow her from her home.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The paps are all over AJ and BP like a bad rash. I don’t think she particularly has to arrange anything, but even if she did, so what? They’re her kids. Is she supposed to stay 50 yards away from them?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve no idea why people can’t believe AJ organises papwalks etc- all celebs do this kind of stuff?
She can be a good mother AND organise good PR- the 2 aren’t mutually exclusive. Plus we’re the ones on gossip sites who eat it up LOL- it’s not a bad thing?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haters will continue to on Angelina. Haters are upset that her children love her and they show it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad will eventually take them on pap walks too. They did this all the time before they broke up and were promoting films. When they want to stay hidden they can and when they don’t, they don’t. As long as they’re not instructing the kids to dress or behave differently, no harm no foul, IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are just living life….not being paraded around. Life goes on….they have a right to live it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am unsure about a pap walk. The paps have been stationed in from of her gated community for months, and they took the pics of Maddox driving. Of course anyone could take pics of them as has happened at parks, etc. Of course seeing them together and happy with her shows that she is the evil stepmother people judge her to be. I hope everything resolves for the best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jadedone: Do you really think the paps in LA do not know where AJ lives, and are not camped out near her home to watch the comings and goings of the family? Angie and the kids are being followed everywhere they go, and no, it’s not for “publicity”, it’s because she’s Angelina Jolie and she and Brad are in the middle of a custody case.
I know Angie has said she wanted primary custody, which I believe she will get, but she really has nothing to worry about, it’s Pitt who has to worry, I can’t see him getting 50/50 custody at this point, maybe in the future, but by then the kids will be old enough to say who they want to live with.
I truly hope the children will be able at some point to have a healthy relationship with their father, not for his sake, but for their sake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad and co are sinking lower and lower with their smear campaign.
It was on those leaked court documents that a plan was set and both parties agreed to it – that Angelina and children will be in LA before 21st August.
Nonetheless, Angelina is glowing and those children look happy and healthy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So much belly-crawling by he and his team and the tabloids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Maya: You mean the Judge did not force Angie to come back to La kicking and screaming all the way, that’s what team Pitt is implying.
I know Angie knew about the date she was to be back in LA, that was announced weeks ago, team Pitt must think people are as stupid as they are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They look so happy! Yay
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angie looks fab,& I’m glad to see her happy,healthy & stunning.Live that she’s not letting the The headlines get to her & What a gorgeous young lady Zahara is,her skirt,that beautiful natural hair in a bun what she’s almost stealing jolie “shine”..She’s so regal looking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina loves and cares for those children and as long as they are happy, she won’t care about Brad’s pathetic pr games.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Living well is truly the best revenge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Say what you will about Angelina but its very clear those kids LOVE their mother.
I have a feeling a lot of the childrens hesitation towards Brad is because they see him hurt their mommy. Why would they want to spend time with the man who is talking bad about their mom and upsetting their mommy in the divorce? I think these children are very loyal to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In any contentious divorce the children’s loyalties are torn – it’s what makes divorce such a heartbreaker. You’re a kid whose own emotional maturity isn’t fully developed and you’re being asked to take on adult burdens like guilt, emotional care-giving, support, reassurance … and if you’re a teenager trying to deal with your own life it’s even more difficult.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe that she is unable to go on some of these outings without getting papped. Seems like she has an agenda with the multiple photos of the children. It seems very sad to me that she seems unable to recognize how important it is for the children to have a relationship with both parents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was told Pax and Maddoxx have instagram pages. So I went to check and they have a post asking people to respect their privacy and saying they love their dad.
If her fans are truly her fans, they will respect their privacy for the sake of the kids.
I see some posts here calling “HER kids”. It’s their kids. I hope she can also recognize the kids are their kids and not hers. She recognizes financially. Will she recognize beyond that?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please stop the lies, there is no such posting. One of them has only two posts. It is amazing to me that people believe there are on the internet and that is a reason to be lie over a celebrity we will never really know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is an instagram page for Maddox that has the post the person above do mentioned but I don’t think it’s actually Maddox. All the pictures are from tabloids and premieres, none that look either bit personal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Miss M is correct. No lies detected. Feel free to visit their IG, there is no anti-Brad sentiment and there are great pics with both parents. Team Kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you believe those are their real IG accounts I have a bridge to sell you, lol. Those are all public photos, anyone can Google those and put them on IG. Plus, it’s public? Please. They probably do have some form of social media but I bet it’s ultra private and under an alias.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol those Instagram pages are fake as hell. Look at this paparazzi photo of me! Look at this photo of my family from Hello magazine! Why would a teenage boy post photos like that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol Those instagram accounts are definitely fake! There is no original pics, just the ones that everybody has already seen everywhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe there are people who actually believe any of the JP children have public IG accounts. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Maddox and or Pax had pages I’m pretty sure they wouldn’t repost pics that were already on fan pages.Also their pages would be private.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most recognised woman in the world so if she is with the children, they will be papped.
So because people have issues, she shouldn’t take her own children out?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LYNN Clearly you don’t know how the gossip industry works. Brad put the family at the front of the gossip/paparazzi/tabloid industry these past few weeks. They are the top money making subjects. Paps have been waiting outside Jolie’s house knowing she had to be back this week,thanks to pitt’s PR leak. Paps getting lots of money from tabloids & blogs for the photos, so you think they are going to leave them alone? Jolie just going about her business, why should she & kids be cooped up in their house, surrounded by paps & drones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are we to believe that Brad is not taking the children anywhere when he sees them? That the paps don’t follow him?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kacy….yes we don’t believe he’s taking them anywhere…..we don’t really think there is much visitation…..if any ….and def not with all the kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seems to me she does recognize the importance of two parents….she gave him multiple chances and stayed with him for years while he was drunk and angry.
Clearly him admitting he was “not there when he was there” should be an indication to you that he was the one who wasn’t acknowledging the importance of kids having two parents…….as he completely f cked off fatherhood. it made him miserable and unhappy. He’s just not dad material.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love your best life Ang! Look at all hose smiles. All that’s left for Brad is to play Steve Bannon so he can utilize all that bloat
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My goodness the biogical children all look sooo much alike.
Also, Incredibles 2 was a great movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why wouldn’t the girls want to see The Meg? Its a film where they fight a giant prehistoric shark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was obsessed with shark movies when I was a little girl, deep blue sea was my fav. I still watch it every now and again for the nostalgia
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jaws made me scared of dark waters 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girl, I LOVE Deep blue sea. It’s such a great movie, the best shark movie IMO. It’s almost 20 and never got old. I’m 35 and I’m still obsessed with shark movies. I’m dying to see the Meg.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? They seem like adventurous kids that would love that kind of movie to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t Ewan McGregor in the DIsney film, I know he and Angie have been close friends for 25 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a beautiful family they are…clearly, they are very close and loving towards each other and their lovely mother. These photos make me happy. It is great to see that those children look so happy and healthy. I’m glad to see that AJ isn’t hiding away somewhere–and she is NOT using her children; that’s Brad’s deal…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beautiful family. I hope they can back away from the pettiness and anger that has dominated this case the last two months and just put the kiddos first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Psssh…I love this family. I love these adorable kids. Love it. Nothing to hate on here. My goodness , look at Zahara, a true graceful goddess and wow, the twins, ugh, I can’t handle all this sweetness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Viv’s haircut .I also felt old when I saw those pics of Maddox driving his truck I remember when he was a baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s possible she is doing a pap stroll, but remember those leaked documents specified when the paps should start staking out AJ’s home because it had the exact dates of when she would be returning with the kids. With all this tabloid interest, the paps have probably been waiting outside their home and followed them to the grocery store, the movies, anywhere they go basically. Should she keep the kids locked away until this case is settled for fear that she’ll be accused of using the kids for PR? It’s LA and Angelina Jolie is the biggest movie star in the world going through a messy divorce, where else would the paps be??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No need to read court documents, they’re photographed every time they go in or out of Heathrow or LAX.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, exactly! These are two of the biggest stars in the world who are in the middle of a contentious divorce. Of course the paps and reporters are going to be all over them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Live your life Angelina the haters will continue to hate. I never understood why some people support men who show bad behavior toward their families.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love these kids! Kudos to Angie….she has set an amazing example….. Always nice to see a genuinely happy family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1st, Knox is a spitting image of Jolie.
2nd, of course this is a pap stroll. The shots are close and very clear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a pap stroll Angelina and her children are just living their lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? It’s totally a pap stroll.
There is such a divide on Angelina here that it is a little crazy. You can call this what it is -a pap stroll – and it doesn’t mean Angelina should lose custody or that she is the worst mother ever. She probably is a very good mother, who loves her kids – and this is a total pap stroll.
They look happy together regardless.
The only thing I am side-eyeing is Jolie’s outfit. Is she wearing a pantsuit? They look like suit pants, with the heels, and then the jacket. That seems awfully fancy for a day out at the movies. But whatever lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina do your strut walk for the haters because you know your Truth. Angelina is one Tough Lady!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think what most of us fans object to, is the disingenuous idea that Angelina Jolie, one of the most famous women in the world & with this mess of a divorce all over the media currently isn’t followed by paps everywhere she goes . I’m not 100% famaliar with what a pap stroll is exactly? Are we saying she arranges the paps to follow her and the kids & take pics, or is it saying she’s “Ok” with having the paps who just happen to be there for “publicity purposes” taking pics of her and the kids? It’s the Jolie derangement syndrome again, so her living her life and going about her business is considered a pap stroll? Is she supposed to hide at home and never leave her house? She has young kids that want to go to places like the movies and malls, she can’t control those spaces & who is admitted or waits outside the premises etc.
I’m not an idiot, I realise that if Angelina wanted to she could go underground like we know she can and not be photographed for months. But I don’t see why she should though, and it’s L.A. pap HQ. Should she use tunnels to get around & hide, why because it offends Pitt stans that she has custody of her kids and he doesn’t? So she’s never supposed to take her kids out, live her life? So these “pap strolls” does she also arrange for paps to wait outside her house and take pics of that too, because there are pics of the DeMille exterior, so it stands to reason paps are stalking her home too.
Is she responsible for the many people who share her location when she’s out in public on Twitter and instragram, and then have tabloids contacting them for information? Is she also responsible for the many solo pictures of Maddox and Pax going about their business too? There are lots of pics all over the internet of the kids taken by paps out by themselves in the care of bodyguards, friends, nannies etc. So why is it so hard to believe that the paps just follow Angelina and her children, and she just continues with her life unbothered by them as she should? Like I said I’m not naive, but I just find some of these comments disingenuous in acting like she’s not stalked by paps, and the concern trolling that . Also no one is forcing people to click on said pictures of her and her children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now, Becky, please tell us the reason for a pap stroll as you call it? Angelina has been seen with her kids a million times and it doesn’t change the narrative. Those who hate her are gonna hate her and those who like her are gonna like her. A photo isn’t gonna Change opinions and I’m willing to bet AJ is smart enough to know that.
If she’s being paid for the pix then maybe I’d understand why she’d call them. Or perhaps she’s sticking it to her ex- like look at how much our kids love me and hate you. Oh well.
As for her outfit- Angelina Jolie seems like one of those stars who wants to look good at all times – which is funny because her outfits are very simple pant suits and a nice jacket. Not big deal but looks nice . You won’t catch her in sweat pants or even jeans.
Ugh. It’s me gmab. Now when I use Twitter my name is automatically hmmm
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Becks1: Not a chance in this world Angie would ever lose custody of the children. That statement is not even realistic.
The only thing to be be decided is how much time, if any, Pitt will be allowed to be with the children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cute children.
Isn’t hot in LA these days to be dressed like this? I am confused by their clothes beacause I thought the LA climate was Mediterranean.
I live in Greece and I can’t imagine to be dressed in jackets and hoodies in August. These days I live in summer dresses,bikinis and denim shorts 🤗
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s in the mid-80s (Fahrenheit) but places like movie theaters will have the AC blasting. Angelina’s coat is a little much, but she probably just runs cold. A light jacket or hoodie makes sense for the movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Personally, I freeze more in the summer because everywhere you go they have the air conditioner on full blast. I take a sweater every time I go to the movies too…I’ve learned my lesson there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL you too? My children live in Orange County and I visit them every summer. The movies and the restaurants can be glacial. I always take a sweater when we go out to eat, just in case.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Says – me too. I FREEZE all summer long because of the AC. I went to college in Atlanta and wore jeans all summer long because it was just so cold everywhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, I look like a crazy person all bundled up in a sweater when I’m entering my local grocery store. Trust me. Take a sweater. It’s freezing in there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here in the car I have the air blasted for the kids and wear my zipped hoodie.
Even food shopping they the air full blast..I have what my mom called thin blood ….cold all the time
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice looking kids. Too bad their parents are such dolts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dolts dont raise thoughtful kind intelligent down to earth kids. She’s been an amazing parent, especially considering she’s been doing it by herself all these years while Brad was off making a movie, or a drink. But nice try…….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except you – quite rightly – don’t know whether they’re thoughtful, kind, intelligent or down to earth. They could be selfish, mean, dumb as a box of rocks and cocooned inside a bubble of privilege for all any of us know. I guess if any of them choose to live their adult lives in the public eye we might find out – I kind of hope they all go to really good colleges and become, i dunno, dentists and human resource managers and kindergarten teachers … but that’s not what most celebrity offspring seem to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well I know they look and dress age appropriate…..none of them are trying to be sexy or rocking fake fingernails…etc…….and none of them have an album coming out……or are giving interviews….or posting on instagram. So yeah I do know enough to comfortably say that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And as Angie and the kids would tell you….it’s not about looks….it’s about actions.
Pretty is as pretty does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So much fake concern by strangers shown to these over privileged children. Michael Jackson used to be condemned for hidden his children. So easy to sit at home and acting all proper and benevolent when you are not the one being responsible for their well beings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michael Jackson was an alleged pedophile that hung his baby over a high-rise balcony and made his kids wear weird masks in public. What exactly is your argument here? I don’t understand the point you’re trying to make or what it has to do with Angelina and the Jolie-Pitt kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina’s looks radiant, you can really tell she’s doing better since the divorce. But sad for their kids that this has become so drawn out and bitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is clear is the kids adore her. I’ve said it a million times kids can’t fake it for paparazzi which is why Pitt is never seen with them anymore. They are hugging her and even at the preteen age still want to hold her hand and hug her. Nothing has changed on that front so paparazzi pix don’t help her image because those photos that we’ve seen for years do not stop negativity towards her. She’s living her life and enjoying time with her kids before they get to a certain age like Maddox and pax. They seem to be independent and off on their own. Apparently there are photos of Maddox driving around on his own- I haven’t seen those photos but some Fans are talking about em.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@…., I love everything you said b/c you’re right. Facts are just facts. Brad wants to blame everybody but the person he should blame (for running out on his family) is himself. He said it in the GQ article (people try to act like he didn’t tho), he wasn’t there when he was suppose to be and even now, dude is ghost. SMH. I tell you it did surprise me when his team said (if you can believe his team) all the boys don’t want to be around him. Wow. Even (10 year old) Knox. I can see Maddox and Pax not dealing w/ his bs but Knox too. That speaks volumes, these boys telling him to his face, thanks but no thanks, we don’t need your false security, we’ll protect our Mom, our sisters, our family.
This is a beautiful family. Angie has been through a lot but she’s still there. Still moving forward w/ her kids. She does seem happier and lighter since being in LA, which is great to see. She’s a great Mom, a great woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is Jennifer Garner criticized for pap strolls but not Angelina.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh she’s criticised alright, but Garner was the Queen paramount of church/icecream/sunday market strolls. I remember seeing so many, so many pics of that family even when they did not have any movie to promote, nothing.
It reminded me of those Facebook (and now IG) photos of happy families that later it happens that something was amiss. Sometimes people who declare their undying love for the other, proclaiming how happy they are, are broken inside, trying to convince others and maybe themselves/ the partner drifting away, that they are a solid unit with a perfect life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also let me add, all her kids are beautiful but that Zahara and Pax could be models. Both are gorgeous. Even though with Zahara, I wish she would wear her natural hair out. It’s seems her hairline is going back further. This could become a problem later on in her life (I hope not) and I’m not blaming anyone but Angie being a white woman, she may not know what to do w/ black hair so they always pin it up when they shouldn’t b/c it’s pulling the hair back and out. I wish there were more black women in Zahara life. Again nothing against Angie, but things like hair and makeup are totally different btw white and black women. I know they all love each other. It’s just a culture thing. She is different but not different, you know. Lol. I feel like I’m making sense. Hope I’m making sense here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember that they had black teachers with them a few years ago, they probably have, as they had East Asian teachers too. I think they also maintain friendships with people like Marianne Pearl, who has African ancestry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina is Not Pap Strolling. TeamJolie!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So staged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll be glad when there’s a resolution. I look forward to the custody fight being over and the kids setting into whatever their routine turns out to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alpha is also out and its so good! I def recommend watching it, if anyone has a chance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some haters would love for Angelina to lose custody of her children but she is to Great of a mother to her children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angie looks great. Dumping Pitt did wonders for her. The kids are growing up so fast. Good to see them out and happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pap stroll is obvious here. Next we will see Brad do the pap stroll with the kids so the media can scrutinize which parent they look happier with. *eye roll*
Report this comment as spam or abuse