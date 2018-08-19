Angelina Jolie steps out to see a movie in LA with her four youngest kids

Angelina Jolie heads to the movies with her kids

Here are some photos of Angelina Jolie out and about in LA with her four youngest kids: Knox, Vivienne, Zahara and Shiloh. Pax and Maddox were not part of this outing, but I’ve seen some photos of Maddox solo, driving around LA, so I guess Madd is at the age (driving age, aw!!) where he doesn’t want to hang with his little siblings. He’s got things to do, people to see, etc. He has a car! God, that makes me feel old.

For this outing, it seems like Angelina took the younger kids to see a movie. No one knows which one. Let me look at the releases which are in theaters now… my hope is that she took the kids to see Crazy Rich Asians, which is PG-13 and probably fine for kids of those pre-teen and teen ages. Maybe they went to see Christopher Robin, that’s a Disney film and Angelina’s working on a Disney film right now. I doubt she’s taking them to BlacKkKlansman, Mile 22 or The Meg (just because I don’t think the girls would want to see The Meg). Maybe The Incredibles 2? Ant-Man and the Wasp? The Spy Who Dumped Me? Hahah, probably not. It’s probably Christopher Robin.

Jolie has been in LA for about a week now with the kids. They’ve been getting pap’d every few days as they go to the grocery store or what have you. TMZ and Team Pitt made a BFD about how the judge “ordered” Jolie back to LA, but considering the structured visitation order from a few months ago, it feels like Jolie had already made plans to be in LA for the August 21st hearing. What do I know, though?

Angelina Jolie brings her kids to the movies amid a continued divorce battle with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie brings her kids to the movies amid a continued divorce battle with Brad Pitt

101 Responses to “Angelina Jolie steps out to see a movie in LA with her four youngest kids”

  1. Eleonor says:
    August 19, 2018 at 8:14 am

    I can’t contain myself: Zahara is superchic!

    Reply
  2. BooRadley says:
    August 19, 2018 at 8:18 am

    I have loved watching Shiloh grow up through pics. I’m so interested to see who she’ll become. She seems the most interesting right now. But I mean damn all those kids are gonna be stellar I think. I see Zahara as nepotism model or life brand entrepreneur. Vivienne and Knox I don’t really know their personalities yet and Maddox is just to damn cool lol

    Reply
  3. roses says:
    August 19, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Its funny to me that Jolie has a son that will be 18 next year. I remember pics of Maddox with her when he was a baby, now he’s driving. Time flies by fast LOL.

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    August 19, 2018 at 8:41 am

    AJ looks pretty and happy.

    Reply
  5. bap says:
    August 19, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Angelina and her children are holding each others hands. You can tell how close they truly are with each other. They love their mother very much.

    Reply
  6. Maya says:
    August 19, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Brad and co are sinking lower and lower with their smear campaign.

    It was on those leaked court documents that a plan was set and both parties agreed to it – that Angelina and children will be in LA before 21st August.

    Nonetheless, Angelina is glowing and those children look happy and healthy.

    Reply
  7. Snowflake says:
    August 19, 2018 at 8:55 am

    They look so happy! Yay

    Reply
  8. Adorable says:
    August 19, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Angie looks fab,& I’m glad to see her happy,healthy & stunning.Live that she’s not letting the The headlines get to her & What a gorgeous young lady Zahara is,her skirt,that beautiful natural hair in a bun what she’s almost stealing jolie “shine”..She’s so regal looking.

    Reply
  9. InquisitiveNewt says:
    August 19, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Living well is truly the best revenge.

    Reply
  10. Stacey says:
    August 19, 2018 at 9:41 am

    Say what you will about Angelina but its very clear those kids LOVE their mother.

    I have a feeling a lot of the childrens hesitation towards Brad is because they see him hurt their mommy. Why would they want to spend time with the man who is talking bad about their mom and upsetting their mommy in the divorce? I think these children are very loyal to her.

    Reply
    • lingli says:
      August 19, 2018 at 12:50 pm

      In any contentious divorce the children’s loyalties are torn – it’s what makes divorce such a heartbreaker. You’re a kid whose own emotional maturity isn’t fully developed and you’re being asked to take on adult burdens like guilt, emotional care-giving, support, reassurance … and if you’re a teenager trying to deal with your own life it’s even more difficult.

      Reply
  11. Lynn says:
    August 19, 2018 at 9:49 am

    I can’t believe that she is unable to go on some of these outings without getting papped. Seems like she has an agenda with the multiple photos of the children. It seems very sad to me that she seems unable to recognize how important it is for the children to have a relationship with both parents.

    Reply
  12. D says:
    August 19, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Love your best life Ang! Look at all hose smiles. All that’s left for Brad is to play Steve Bannon so he can utilize all that bloat

    Reply
  13. Gutterflower says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:06 am

    My goodness the biogical children all look sooo much alike.
    Also, Incredibles 2 was a great movie.

    Reply
  14. Mara says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Why wouldn’t the girls want to see The Meg? Its a film where they fight a giant prehistoric shark.

    Reply
  15. SolitaryAngel says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:12 am

    What a beautiful family they are…clearly, they are very close and loving towards each other and their lovely mother. These photos make me happy. It is great to see that those children look so happy and healthy. I’m glad to see that AJ isn’t hiding away somewhere–and she is NOT using her children; that’s Brad’s deal…

    Reply
  16. KB says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Beautiful family. I hope they can back away from the pettiness and anger that has dominated this case the last two months and just put the kiddos first.

    Reply
  17. Bc says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Psssh…I love this family. I love these adorable kids. Love it. Nothing to hate on here. My goodness , look at Zahara, a true graceful goddess and wow, the twins, ugh, I can’t handle all this sweetness.

    Reply
  18. JoJo says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:48 am

    I love Viv’s haircut .I also felt old when I saw those pics of Maddox driving his truck I remember when he was a baby.

    Reply
  19. Jennifer says:
    August 19, 2018 at 11:13 am

    It’s possible she is doing a pap stroll, but remember those leaked documents specified when the paps should start staking out AJ’s home because it had the exact dates of when she would be returning with the kids. With all this tabloid interest, the paps have probably been waiting outside their home and followed them to the grocery store, the movies, anywhere they go basically. Should she keep the kids locked away until this case is settled for fear that she’ll be accused of using the kids for PR? It’s LA and Angelina Jolie is the biggest movie star in the world going through a messy divorce, where else would the paps be??

    Reply
  20. bap says:
    August 19, 2018 at 11:31 am

    Live your life Angelina the haters will continue to hate. I never understood why some people support men who show bad behavior toward their families.

    Reply
  21. .... says:
    August 19, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Love these kids! Kudos to Angie….she has set an amazing example….. Always nice to see a genuinely happy family.

    Reply
  22. Sage says:
    August 19, 2018 at 11:54 am

    1st, Knox is a spitting image of Jolie.

    2nd, of course this is a pap stroll. The shots are close and very clear.

    Reply
    • bap says:
      August 19, 2018 at 12:12 pm

      Not a pap stroll Angelina and her children are just living their lives.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      August 19, 2018 at 1:22 pm

      Right? It’s totally a pap stroll.

      There is such a divide on Angelina here that it is a little crazy. You can call this what it is -a pap stroll – and it doesn’t mean Angelina should lose custody or that she is the worst mother ever. She probably is a very good mother, who loves her kids – and this is a total pap stroll.

      They look happy together regardless.

      The only thing I am side-eyeing is Jolie’s outfit. Is she wearing a pantsuit? They look like suit pants, with the heels, and then the jacket. That seems awfully fancy for a day out at the movies. But whatever lol.

      Reply
      • bap says:
        August 19, 2018 at 1:50 pm

        Angelina do your strut walk for the haters because you know your Truth. Angelina is one Tough Lady!

      • Alex says:
        August 19, 2018 at 2:26 pm

        I think what most of us fans object to, is the disingenuous idea that Angelina Jolie, one of the most famous women in the world & with this mess of a divorce all over the media currently isn’t followed by paps everywhere she goes . I’m not 100% famaliar with what a pap stroll is exactly? Are we saying she arranges the paps to follow her and the kids & take pics, or is it saying she’s “Ok” with having the paps who just happen to be there for “publicity purposes” taking pics of her and the kids? It’s the Jolie derangement syndrome again, so her living her life and going about her business is considered a pap stroll? Is she supposed to hide at home and never leave her house? She has young kids that want to go to places like the movies and malls, she can’t control those spaces & who is admitted or waits outside the premises etc.

        I’m not an idiot, I realise that if Angelina wanted to she could go underground like we know she can and not be photographed for months. But I don’t see why she should though, and it’s L.A. pap HQ. Should she use tunnels to get around & hide, why because it offends Pitt stans that she has custody of her kids and he doesn’t? So she’s never supposed to take her kids out, live her life? So these “pap strolls” does she also arrange for paps to wait outside her house and take pics of that too, because there are pics of the DeMille exterior, so it stands to reason paps are stalking her home too.

        Is she responsible for the many people who share her location when she’s out in public on Twitter and instragram, and then have tabloids contacting them for information? Is she also responsible for the many solo pictures of Maddox and Pax going about their business too? There are lots of pics all over the internet of the kids taken by paps out by themselves in the care of bodyguards, friends, nannies etc. So why is it so hard to believe that the paps just follow Angelina and her children, and she just continues with her life unbothered by them as she should? Like I said I’m not naive, but I just find some of these comments disingenuous in acting like she’s not stalked by paps, and the concern trolling that . Also no one is forcing people to click on said pictures of her and her children.

      • Hmmm says:
        August 19, 2018 at 2:40 pm

        Now, Becky, please tell us the reason for a pap stroll as you call it? Angelina has been seen with her kids a million times and it doesn’t change the narrative. Those who hate her are gonna hate her and those who like her are gonna like her. A photo isn’t gonna Change opinions and I’m willing to bet AJ is smart enough to know that.

        If she’s being paid for the pix then maybe I’d understand why she’d call them. Or perhaps she’s sticking it to her ex- like look at how much our kids love me and hate you. Oh well.

        As for her outfit- Angelina Jolie seems like one of those stars who wants to look good at all times – which is funny because her outfits are very simple pant suits and a nice jacket. Not big deal but looks nice . You won’t catch her in sweat pants or even jeans.

        Ugh. It’s me gmab. Now when I use Twitter my name is automatically hmmm

      • arianan says:
        August 19, 2018 at 4:29 pm

        @Becks1: Not a chance in this world Angie would ever lose custody of the children. That statement is not even realistic.

        The only thing to be be decided is how much time, if any, Pitt will be allowed to be with the children.

  23. Rainbow says:
    August 19, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Cute children.

    Isn’t hot in LA these days to be dressed like this? I am confused by their clothes beacause I thought the LA climate was Mediterranean.

    I live in Greece and I can’t imagine to be dressed in jackets and hoodies in August. These days I live in summer dresses,bikinis and denim shorts 🤗

    Reply
  24. Joannie says:
    August 19, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Nice looking kids. Too bad their parents are such dolts.

    Reply
    • .... says:
      August 19, 2018 at 1:14 pm

      Dolts dont raise thoughtful kind intelligent down to earth kids. She’s been an amazing parent, especially considering she’s been doing it by herself all these years while Brad was off making a movie, or a drink. But nice try…….

      Reply
      • lingli says:
        August 19, 2018 at 1:49 pm

        Except you – quite rightly – don’t know whether they’re thoughtful, kind, intelligent or down to earth. They could be selfish, mean, dumb as a box of rocks and cocooned inside a bubble of privilege for all any of us know. I guess if any of them choose to live their adult lives in the public eye we might find out – I kind of hope they all go to really good colleges and become, i dunno, dentists and human resource managers and kindergarten teachers … but that’s not what most celebrity offspring seem to do.

      • .... says:
        August 19, 2018 at 5:05 pm

        Well I know they look and dress age appropriate…..none of them are trying to be sexy or rocking fake fingernails…etc…….and none of them have an album coming out……or are giving interviews….or posting on instagram. So yeah I do know enough to comfortably say that.

    • .... says:
      August 19, 2018 at 1:16 pm

      And as Angie and the kids would tell you….it’s not about looks….it’s about actions.

      Pretty is as pretty does.

      Reply
  25. sushi says:
    August 19, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    So much fake concern by strangers shown to these over privileged children. Michael Jackson used to be condemned for hidden his children. So easy to sit at home and acting all proper and benevolent when you are not the one being responsible for their well beings.

    Reply
    • KB says:
      August 19, 2018 at 5:18 pm

      Michael Jackson was an alleged pedophile that hung his baby over a high-rise balcony and made his kids wear weird masks in public. What exactly is your argument here? I don’t understand the point you’re trying to make or what it has to do with Angelina and the Jolie-Pitt kids.

      Reply
  26. Ladida says:
    August 19, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Angelina’s looks radiant, you can really tell she’s doing better since the divorce. But sad for their kids that this has become so drawn out and bitter.

    Reply
  27. Gmab says:
    August 19, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    What is clear is the kids adore her. I’ve said it a million times kids can’t fake it for paparazzi which is why Pitt is never seen with them anymore. They are hugging her and even at the preteen age still want to hold her hand and hug her. Nothing has changed on that front so paparazzi pix don’t help her image because those photos that we’ve seen for years do not stop negativity towards her. She’s living her life and enjoying time with her kids before they get to a certain age like Maddox and pax. They seem to be independent and off on their own. Apparently there are photos of Maddox driving around on his own- I haven’t seen those photos but some Fans are talking about em.

    Reply
  28. Sidewithkids says:
    August 19, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    @…., I love everything you said b/c you’re right. Facts are just facts. Brad wants to blame everybody but the person he should blame (for running out on his family) is himself. He said it in the GQ article (people try to act like he didn’t tho), he wasn’t there when he was suppose to be and even now, dude is ghost. SMH. I tell you it did surprise me when his team said (if you can believe his team) all the boys don’t want to be around him. Wow. Even (10 year old) Knox. I can see Maddox and Pax not dealing w/ his bs but Knox too. That speaks volumes, these boys telling him to his face, thanks but no thanks, we don’t need your false security, we’ll protect our Mom, our sisters, our family.

    This is a beautiful family. Angie has been through a lot but she’s still there. Still moving forward w/ her kids. She does seem happier and lighter since being in LA, which is great to see. She’s a great Mom, a great woman.

    Reply
  29. Jessica says:
    August 19, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Why is Jennifer Garner criticized for pap strolls but not Angelina.

    Reply
    • ennie says:
      August 19, 2018 at 4:00 pm

      oh she’s criticised alright, but Garner was the Queen paramount of church/icecream/sunday market strolls. I remember seeing so many, so many pics of that family even when they did not have any movie to promote, nothing.
      It reminded me of those Facebook (and now IG) photos of happy families that later it happens that something was amiss. Sometimes people who declare their undying love for the other, proclaiming how happy they are, are broken inside, trying to convince others and maybe themselves/ the partner drifting away, that they are a solid unit with a perfect life.

      Reply
  30. Sidewithkids says:
    August 19, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Also let me add, all her kids are beautiful but that Zahara and Pax could be models. Both are gorgeous. Even though with Zahara, I wish she would wear her natural hair out. It’s seems her hairline is going back further. This could become a problem later on in her life (I hope not) and I’m not blaming anyone but Angie being a white woman, she may not know what to do w/ black hair so they always pin it up when they shouldn’t b/c it’s pulling the hair back and out. I wish there were more black women in Zahara life. Again nothing against Angie, but things like hair and makeup are totally different btw white and black women. I know they all love each other. It’s just a culture thing. She is different but not different, you know. Lol. I feel like I’m making sense. Hope I’m making sense here.

    Reply
  31. bap says:
    August 19, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Angelina is Not Pap Strolling. TeamJolie!

    Reply
  32. Patty says:
    August 19, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    So staged.

    Reply
  33. JennyJazzhands says:
    August 19, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    I’ll be glad when there’s a resolution. I look forward to the custody fight being over and the kids setting into whatever their routine turns out to be.

    Reply
  34. I rarely comment but... says:
    August 19, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Alpha is also out and its so good! I def recommend watching it, if anyone has a chance.

    Reply
  35. bap says:
    August 19, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Some haters would love for Angelina to lose custody of her children but she is to Great of a mother to her children.

    Reply
  36. TheOriginalMia says:
    August 19, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    Angie looks great. Dumping Pitt did wonders for her. The kids are growing up so fast. Good to see them out and happy.

    Reply
  37. OkieOpie says:
    August 19, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    Pap stroll is obvious here. Next we will see Brad do the pap stroll with the kids so the media can scrutinize which parent they look happier with. *eye roll*

    Reply

