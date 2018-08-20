David Duchovny, 58, has a 25 year-old girlfriend & they got papped on the beach

I feel a mix of sadness and disgust when I see celebrity men in their 40s and older dating women in their 20s. I’m 45 and have been trying to date, off and on, for a few years. I’m happily attached now but it was frustrating looking through the dating sites and seeing men my age and older who were looking for women starting at 18-20. It wasn’t a case of them not filling out the age section because they definitely had an upper limit that ended a few years younger than they were. I guess I should be grateful that these men are making it clear that they’re not looking for equal partners. Too harsh and judgmental? Maybe. Regardless that’s preface to this story that David Duchovny, 58, has a 25 year-old girlfriend. At least his kids aren’t older than her, but he does have a 19 year-old daughter and 16 year-old son. Does he ever look at his girlfriend and think that she could be his daughter? Because everyone else is thinking that. Apparently they’ve been dating 14 months, meaning she was 24 when they met. The Daily Mail had this report along with photos of them together, which you can see on their site. They’re with three other very young-looking people who must be her friends. I wonder what her friends think about him.
One photo agency has the exclusives of the two of them out together on several occasions, so I guess they’re going public now since they’ve been together for a while. Here’s the Daily Mail’s report:
Things are still going strong between two-time Golden Globe winner David Duchovny and his girlfriend of 14 months Monique Pendleberry, who hit the beach together in Malibu on Sunday.
At 58, the divorced father-of-two is 33 years older than the UC Irvine alum, who celebrated her 25th birthday on June 14.
The former soccer player – showcasing her fit 5ft3in form in a navy-patterned bikini – reportedly met the Twin Peaks guest star while she was still employed at SunLife Organics Juicery.
Trucker hat-clad David – who did a 2008 rehab stint for sex addiction – and Monique were joined on the sand by three friends.
That same day, Duchovny – who boasts 1.1M social media followers – tweeted a snap of the beloved dog he adopted last September, Brick.
Meanwhile, the Miss Subways author’s two children – son Kyd Miller, 16; and Madelaine West, 19 – jetted off Sunday to Manhattan with his ex-wife Téa Leoni (whom he divorced in 2014).
[From The Daily Mail]
I heard David Duchovny on Fresh Air a couple of years ago, when he was promoting his book, Bucky F*cking Dent. His undergraduate degree is from Princeton and he has a masters in English literature from Yale. He did that before he got into acting with his job on The X-Files so it’s not like he got into either ivy league school because he was famous. Educational achievement and intellect can be much different from emotional maturity. I guess this answers the question in the song I always think of when I cover this guy, David Duchovny Why Don’t You Love Me? Because I’m not young enough to be your daughter.
photos credit: WENN
Grow up Fox.
Mulder’s mom would say this.
I side eye most relationships when the age difference is so huge, including this one
But she can go shopping with his daughter- I’m sure they have the same taste in clothes. Now if karma is perfect, his daughter will have the same taste in men. Maybe Charlie Sheen is single! Daddy, meet Charlie- Charlie, meet Daddy. We’re in love 😍 😍😍
Ugh….and to think I had such a crush on him as Fox Mulder in his X-Files days…..:(
Same….during the X Files day he had a boyish charm that you couldn’t stop looking at. Now I just look away.
Me too! This totally ruins his attractiveness AND any “X-Files” reruns I may watch.
Honestly, a middle age dude only looking to date women in their 20s is no prize. I would rather remain single then have to deal with whatever issues he’s got going on.
However, maybe he can now double date with Ben Affleck and his new girlfriend.
yep! in my late 20s I dated one of these kind of dudes (he refused to date anyone over 34, he was 45) – I was not a person to him, I was just an ego boost. It didn’t last long once I realized that he was just a misogynist who views women as trophies to make himself feel better about being alone in his 40s.
No prize to who though? They don’t care what you think. They got the 20 year old and that is all that matters. In a way, they are winninggggggggggg.
He is probably a closeted psychopath. Too bad he was the sex symbol for the thinking person, because this is gross.
Hollywood always disappoints
That got dark quick. Sex addict and possibly crap person, sure, but psychopath? Maybe you’ve read more about him or know him personally though.
He talks openly about his sex addiction.
https://www.google.ca/amp/s/mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSN2835847820080829
@detritus, there’s still a huge gap between sex addiction and being a psychopath! We should also stop with the armchair diagnosis: one can totally be a crappy human being without having a mental condition
I need to take a break from gossip for a while, because I legit get depressed about it. I feel ashamed of my age, and I’m only 34. So…apparantly my mind is too weak to read about DiCaprio, Affleck and Fox.
I said this above, but I’m going to say it again – none of the men you listed are they kind you want to get involved with. Imagine having to deal with DiCaprio and his bros, running around and howling like wolves. Or Ben Affleck and his total inability to not be a total mess 24/7. And Duchovny is also well known for his issues.
That’s why they want younger women. Because they are more likely to put their own needs aside to put up with these man babies.
This. You wouldn’t want one of these creeps anyway. Nice guys are out there-hold out hope.
Thank you both. I just feel hopeless reading about them and the comments under the articles about them. But it actually helps having people remind me that it’s not completely hopeless.
I mean… She’s 25. I feel like that’s a reasonable age if you’re going to date younger. I’d side-eye more if she were 21. (Looking at you, DiCaprio. ) Not that being 25 equals automatic maturity, but by then, you’re likely to have a better sense of yourself and what you want.
My rule is generally once both parties pass 25, age differences don’t matter, it’s more about life stages. This is on the gross side of the borderline.
She just turned 25, so I see what you mean. I didn’t catch that before, and a lot can happen in a year. We don’t really know how they relate to each other; it might not make a difference at this point.
I hear you, but the sheer number of men who go drastically younger. It’s gross and it does bespeak an intellectual and emotional laziness or stuntedness.
Sometimes. I don’t want to judge too harshly because one of my best friends is much older than I am. We meet each other on an intellectual and emotional level, even though there’s a 40-year gap (I’m 30).
Now, mind you, we’re not dating, but if circumstances were different, I feel like we would make a good couple. We’re not interested in each other that way, but if we tried dating, it wouldn’t be hard for me to view him romantically, because we already have a certain connection.
But I’m not here for guys who go for super young girls.
Yuk
She’s just a few years older than his daughter who turns 20 soon. It’s pathetic. He’s almost 60. I will always side eye relationships with a huge age gap, but when the younger person is in their teens or 20′s, it’s even more pathetic. He’s 33 years older than her. She’s barely past college age. It’s so disappointing to see that he’s such a cliche.
It’s not surprising at all. All those jokes on X-Files about Mulder’s playboy collection, the water bed, etc., they were meant to make fun of DD’s tastes. And it’s well-known and admitted that Californication was based on the real Duchovny…
I loved Mulder and enjoy the guy, but he never pretended to be anything but a sex-crazed dude.
“Educational achievement and intellect can be much different from emotional maturity.”
QUOTE OF THE FREAKING WEEK. BAM!
That’s for sure. Several of my college professors were really gross, always on the make for the next year’s naive 19 year old. Many readers are more tolerant than I am, if a 33 year age difference doesn’t scream unequal, objectivication, and grabbing at lost youth.
Also, kinda OT but the DM’s report made me think about it: can magazines stop saying that girls and women “flaunt” or “showcase” their body when they happen to be on the beach wearing an beach/watersport-appropriate outfit? DD’s new gf isn’t showcasing her fit bod in a bikini, she’s wearing a bikini since she’s at the beach
Agreed, but if he/they set up the pap photos, that’s flaunting.
YES. The Daily Fail is notorious for this. All a woman has to do is go out in a t-shirt and she’s ~flaunting her sporty figure~ or ~busting out her buff arms.~ 🙄
Lame, Mulder. Really lame.
I take some satisfaction in how well Gillian Anderson aged compared to him. 😁
How can it be that Gillian looks better today than she did 25 years ago??
I’m telling you, that is some weird Dorian Gray stuff going on right there. LOL!
I can guarantee you, from experience, absolutely NO 20-something woman is looking at a middle-aged 40+ guy and NOT thinking about how old he looks. How desperate he is to be young. How rather of pathetically he is trying to capture his youth through you. Even when you are with them romantically, especially when you are with them romantically, all you can think of is how old he is and what a favour it is you are doing for him just by being there.
Hmm…I think I have to disagree with this. Not all young women look at a middle-aged men and think old. I dated older men in my twenties and thought of looks, experience and stability. Young women sometimes have their own issues to work out by dating older men.
I dated guys in their 40s when I was in my early 20s. I was over the whole kegger/party scene that guys my own age seemed to still be into. The older guys were able to hold a conversation, take me nice places and were a whole lot more interesting. (They were wearing clean clothes and not taking me to fast food restaurants to be clear.) In the end, I found someone wonderful who is 2 years older than I am. But I get the appeal for some young women.
You must have the GOLDEN VAGINA.
Isn’t he one of the ones who claimed sexual addiction while with Tea Leone? I’m sure these two are madly in love and planning for the decades (?) ahead. At night it’s so romantic when she delicately pulls his ba!!s off the ground. Too old for a mid-life crisis. Whatever makes your toe tap I guess. Youth and money….guess which one is for which!
Dang, Nancy, thanks for that visual 😂
LOL. Couldn’t help myself. These old farts think they’re way too hot for woman their own age. He needs a little reality check 🙄
Women need to stop feeding into the cycle. If/When they find themselves single at 40 plus and their males peers want younger, they will have themselves to blame
Your too late. This is the cycle of life.
Women want stability and wealth, which mostly comes from older men. Older men want youth and therefore, it ends up being a perfect match.
Ugh. He’s fallen into Henry Cavill territory for me. Grow up and stop picking up 20-somethings working in juice bars.
The juice bar part just kills me. I can’t get past that part. 😂😭
Ikr? She is beautiful but I side eye her motivations. And that photo of him with all the young folk gathered around him is just bizarre. He really wants to hang out with 20 somethings (who aren’t his children)?
Oh my god, she worked at Sunlife? That is classic! He met her at the organic juice and smoothie place.
I always think of the scene from the never really appreciated Must Love Dogs. Sarah was going out on the blind dates and she was with one middle age dude who told her that he thought she would be younger. Sarah pointed out that in his profile he said he was looking for anyone between the age of 22 and 45. He said that he was hoping for someone younger than 45 and hoping for 22, or younger.
Men are something else, let me tell you.
UGH. Maybe he and Sean Penn can double date. They are the same age and coincidentally so are their “girlfriends.” *rolls eyes a million times.*
Guys (not men) like this are just sad.
I really loved him back in the day and I, too, can’t read anything about him without hearing the David Duchovny song in my head. haha. Although, someone needs to make a song for Tea Leoni. I had the biggest girl crush on her. Especially in The Family Man. David was such an idiot to blow it with her.
Men will never see (or probably care) how ridiculous they look with these super young girls.
These stories just make me remember how tired I am. I go to bed at 9 and like a short nap around 1-2. No way I could keep up with a 25 year old. And I’m more than a decade younger than Him.
The thing is, a 25-year-old woman who dates a much-older man may think, Oh he’s so intelligent and experienced and well-traveled and interesting, etc. b/c of course he is! He’s had more than 4 decades of life to learn about things and see things and meet people and go places! But when that woman is a 45-year-old, she will also be really well-traveled and cosmopolitan and interesting for having seen the world and met people. *And* she will have to be wiping the a– of an old, old man who is her husband.
There is truth to what you are saying. They have done studies that show, young women who marry older men tend to regret it later in life. Same with young men and older women. At first, the difference isn’t so bad but when the older person gets even older, then you really notice a huge difference and get disgusted.
As a matter of fact, I know a few young women who married older men, and vice versa, who after a few years, regret it.
This! Maturity can vary, certainly, as can circumstances, but many 25 year-olds will only have been on their own a few years. 25 can be quite young. I remember dating guys 13+ years older when I was 23, 24, and it was like, OMG they have a home they own! With a guest bedroom! They have ART! Hanging on their walls! and a nice car and know how to order wine in a restaurant, all these things that I had no experience with and so was super impressed with. In retrospect these guys were emotionally stunted tools. They wanted to be impressive to a woman, but didn’t want to do anything to actually earn that admiration. So they went after girls who were used to their drinks coming in cans, who were used to guys who rent and have roommates, who hadn’t yet lived in a bunch of different cities, and who were impressed by someone who says their favorite city is Paris. To have a conversation with any of these guys now, when I’m their same age, would be to want to shoot myself in the face.
He was on red shoe diaries
I am living for that girl’s physique though, she has strength goals.
