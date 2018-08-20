Ben Affleck took a 22 year-old model out to dinner at Nobu, did he split with Lindsay?

I swear that last week, as I was thinking about the fact that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are still not divorced, it occurred to me that at least Ben is dating an age-appropriate woman. Lindsay Shookus is an accomplished TV producer in her late 30s and while Ben may have hooked up with the nanny and be a cliche in so many other ways, at least his official girlfriend is not a model barely out of her teens a la Leo DiCaprio. Maybe not so much though because Affleck took a 22 year old model out to dinner at Nobu on Thursday. They sat outside too. We actually have the pics because multiple paparazzi outlets got them, they’re not exclusives. Affleck wore saggy pants, a stained green t-shirt under a blue jacket and smoked a cigarette on the way in. His date was in a formfitting nude-colored tank dress with heels. If Affleck had even a six figure VP job this woman would be way out of his league.
Ben Affleck stepped out with Playboy model Shauna Sexton on Thursday, August 16, for a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu, and sources are sharing the details of their evening with Us Weekly.
“Ben seemed like he was in a somber mood … He comes in from time to time,” a source says.
The insider adds: “Ben came in with a big team. He had bodyguards all around. He sat outside with Shauna, and they got a lot of food.”
According to a separate source, “Ben arrived by himself and left by himself in his car. He tipped the valet with a $100 bill.”
Affleck, 46, and Sexton, 22, were spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu after a dinner date with the Justice League actor in a green T-shirt, jeans, a navy jacket and sneakers, while the model donned a fitted nude tank dress and black heels.
The outing left some questioning if the director had split from girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, whom he went public with in July 2017. The couple moved into an apartment together in New York City in November 2017 and were last spotted on a trip to Puerto Rico in July.
Nobu is a celebrity hotspot. Affleck absolutely wanted to be spotted. However a source told E! that Affleck was not happy to be photographed. The same source also said that he “feels it is over with Lindsay,” since she’s not moving to Los Angeles as planned. Passive aggressive a-hole. Did Lindsay dump him for not going through with his divorce? The last we heard, sources were heavily insinuating that Garner would not sign off ok the divorce until Affleck got sober. Maybe Lindsay saw that Affleck was dragging his feet, took it as a sign, and got out of there. She’s well rid of him. Maybe he didn’t even split with Lindsay, maybe he pulled this stunt to send her a message. Remember how Ben got caught at a strip club in Vancouver right before he was due to marry Jennifer Lopez? He doesn’t do the dumping, he sabotages the relationship and waits for the other person to pull the plug.
After all this, Lindsay deleted her Instagram. If she’s smart she’ll fade into obscurity like nanny Christine Ouzounian. How much do you want to bet Ben still sees her occasionally?
This is Shauna Sexton. That is so not her real name.
Here’s Ben getting Jack in the Box on Saturday. I heard the Batman theme song in my head when I saw these pics.
Photos credit: Backgrid
Does he own a t-shirt that doesn’t look dirty and greasy?
I know, right? Another sign that money doesn’t buy class or self respect.
The ‘I don’t have to try look’ is a power play. The person who has the upper hand in the relationship and is willing to exploit it does this.
Ahhh Ben. I always thought it odd Garner even looked at you twice let alone have kids with you. He always struck me as the guy who wants to spend his life drinking, smoking, gambling, and banging strippers. An emotionally stunted man will always find his mothership.
He would be a perfect model for the Thomas Markle clothing line.
I just screamed!!!!
Literally LOL.
Hahaha
Omg yes! Comment of the day!
Perfect, thanks for the laff LOLLLLLLLLL.
Brilliant!!!
He buys them at the Please Pity Me boutique for unsympathetic a-holes.
There’s pictures of them together today too. HAHAHAHAHA! After the heavy gossip news this morning I needed that.
Media: Ben Affeck cheated on Jen Garner and is now with an accomplished producer in her late 30s.
Me: Well not stunned by the cheating of course but surprised by with who. Not what I expect…
Media: Nevermind! He’s now with a Playboy model young enough to be his daughter.
Me:…Ahh yes. THERE it is.
God, he’s a douche. She’s 22 ffs. There are further pictures on the Daily Vile of them getting fast food on another day. Paltrow was so right about Ben’s ideal woman being a stripper with a beer. Hope his kids don’t read about him.
He already took the girl for a fast food stop recently. He made sure to be smiling. I guess Lindsay had enough of his bs and he is doing this as some sort of childish revenge.
Lindsay should know that the way you get them is the way you lose.
Lindsay has been through hell and back? Girl! His wife went through hell and back! Lindsay had an affair with a married man. No sympathy for her. She got exactly what she dished out.
That’s exactly what I was thinking. He wants to be spotted with this young girl, he’s making it so obvious that this is some sort of petty game.
He just ended a 3-4 year relationship with Shookus and within days is flaunting Shauna. I mean, could he be any less obvious that this is being done out of spite?
I think Shookus dumped HIM the week of his birthday. She is a smart woman and probably had a come-to-jesus moment about their relationship. This explains why he did a long distance relationship – so he could sleep with Shaunas while Shookus was in NYC. If she moved to LA for Ben, she would have had to give up her career at SNL and he would have to give up his Shaunas. That is a huge sacrifice and with someone as unstable/uncommitted/addicted as Ben – she probably realized that is a huge gamble with likely no pay off. Like she is going to move her entire life for some guy who is sleeping with Shaunas.
Looks like she keyed his bentley too – that is woman scorned behavior. Lindsay has also been through hell and back in order to be with him – and Shauna is his thanks to her for all of it. He did the same thing to Jen. This guy comes in and makes a mess of every woman’s life that he dates.
He is lucky she only keyed his car- I would have set it on fire!
mela I am totally laughing at your use of “Shaunas”…it’s so apt because all these thirsty young I-wanna-be-a-star women are interchangeable.
I mean, “give up his Shaunas”?…DEAD.
Wow, a fast food drive-thru run as her second appearance with him?? what a lucky lady
Messy and predictable. As usual.
Dude is so self destructive and messy. He can land an accomplished woman with a career and maturity (Jen, JLo, Lindsay… women most men would be more than happy to settle down with) and muck it all up by his strong desire to prove his…. I don’t even know, with college-aged girls. Nothing wrong with college girls, it’s just such a cliche.
Guys like this are so predictable and unfortunately it is just as predictable that some young girl will be attracted by his status and bank account.
I don’t know what to think here. Lindsay seemed like she may have enabled Ben’s addictions. They were always seen drinking and buying liquor. Maybe, as he’s gone through therapy, Ben decided that their relationship wouldn’t work with his sobriety. I hope that’s the issue here.
As for the 22-year-old model, Ben’s always dated women his own age. I’m thinking this isn’t a real relationship but just a hook up that got caught by the press. Or a hook up that he wanted the press to see in order to announce his split (or force a split) or maybe he just wants to look like a macho stud who can pull a 22-year-old playboy model. If he’s really concentrating on his sobriety, like I hope he is, I can see why he would want uncomplicated.
But hey, this is Ben Affleck. So he’s probably just being a freaking douche.
Didn’t Lindsay stick around for years, even when he was still married, even during the nanny months, even after Jennifer actually confronted her? I doubt she would dump him so easily, I think he might have done this to send her a message that they are over.
That just means she knew exactly what he was, so she shouldn’t be surprised at all..
Yep. It’s not like he’s going to maturely end a relationship.
This!
But the sequence of events is that Shookus left him after the news broke that Ben’s divorce petition is expiring with no actions by Ben or Jen to finalize it. Sounds like he probably had told her the divorce is happening.
My guess is he was embarrassed by Shookus leaving him and he went to find a 22 year old to try to soothe his ego. Except it will backfire on him, he will look like a bigger A-hole for hooking up with the 22 year old immediately after things ended with a mature career woman. Shookus works behind the scenes, her media image is not important but Batfleck’s is. Furthermore his *wife* is going to also be embarrassed that she decided to stay married to a man who is currently dating a 22 year old. Comparisons to the nanny will be made.
Stage 4 clinger!
What has he done to his face? His nose looks funny.
I can’t believe how he carries himself. Jennifer Garner is a bad dresser just like him but she’s clean. Could you imagine any female celeb going out with stained clothes, undies out and not getting a single headline talking about this?
Yeah, he looks so gross. She clearly took some care with her appearance and he just look like he reeks of smoke and sweat.
Reminds me of the time in high school when my date picked me up wearing overalls (it was the 80s) and his big white basketball shoes and I pretended to suddenly feel sick because I didn’t want to be seen out with him i that getup, lol.
She at least took a shower but she looks cheap IMO.
She is 3 years out of high school. How gross.
Probably just friends.
HAHAHAHAHAHA.
Am I the only one that said “finally” when this came out? I never liked Ben with Lindsay. For all of Ben’s faults, he really did seem to go off the wagon with Lindsay around. And quite honestly, I always thought Jen and Ben never wanted to divorce but the nanny kind of ruined that plan. And I have always believed the reports that Ben wanted Jen back, but she was always the one to say no. Given the press from a few months ago about Lindsay spending more time in LA and the pap photos of her family with Ben, my guess is she wanted more and he didnt. Didn’t she realize he never wanted more with her? My guess is that this has less to do with the playboy girl and more to do with the divorce possibly being dismissed. Well played Jen. She knows her husband better than all of the side chicks.
Ben was off the wagon long before Lindsay became his side piece girlfriend. At least Lindsay didn’t end up married to him and have one oops baby and two bandaid babies to try and stop him leaving her. Ben wanting jen back? If he really wanted her he would never have spent their marriage stepping out on her and having issues with alcohol. At least Lindsay didn’t waste 10 years with this loser and bring 3 childten into the mess.
I know, right? Ben did anything to blow up this marriage and people are now claiming he wants her back? He wants her communication skills and the good, easy PR back but that’s it.
For example, a few years ago, Jen would have gone to the Farmer Market with the full dimple parade to distract us from these pictures of Ben with a 22 yo model. THAT’s what he misses the most.
Reports now saying Shookus left Ben’s fancy car in a Santa Monica parking garage and left town.
God hes such a d-bag lol. All news about Ben Affleck is a big “of course” because hes just a giant cliche of an alcoholic man going through the longest midlife crisis that I’m starting to suspect is just his life.
They probably aren’t broken up, I imagine they got in an argument and he went out with this girl as like a revenge, and Lindsay found out about this through the paps.
If you look through Shauna’s instagram, she frequently professes her love for fast food, booze, and dogs, and mentions that she doesn’t want to have kids (or even hold her friend’s baby) and is content to be “cool Aunt Shauna” who introduces them to fun things once they’re older. This should be interesting. And yet it’s not at all surprising!
I peeked her insta too. In one of the comments someone said, “did an angel send you.” She responded, “No, Batman did.” Chica is beyond thirsty she is dehydrated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shades of Nanny O. He has a type.
Sounds like his dream woman.
Cue a private plane photo session… Which of his buddies will provide props this time?
So she’s basically the Cool Girl stereotype Gillian Flynn so aptly described in her book. Which is just so funny considering Ben played Nick Dunne in the movie Gone Girl.
Gee this is shocking, said no one ever!
Lindsay leaving Ben car in a garage and leaving town, think she saw the writing on the wall with his long drawn out divorce.
She thought she hit the jackpot, then realized it Ben up to his old tricks, hooking up with a stripper or a Playboy model, same thing.
Imagine an actress of Ben’s age showing up a celebrity hangout dressed like a slob in dirty clothes. She would be destroyed by the media.
That’s what I was thinking. Imagine an actress his age showing up at Nobu in a greasy shirt and pants, meeting a younger, more put together looking guy, and tell me that she wouldn’t be getting ripped apart.
Idk what he did to his face but no thank you dude. Just no.
You talking about Leann Rimes? lol
“That is so not her real name.” Love it!
I thought Shookus was someone who drank too much with him, but she’s at least an accomplished adult. This “relationship” is bad news.
Does he now like over processed bottle blonds who don’t believe in brushing their hair? Lindsay ‘s hair , now this one? Garner meanwhile looks like a shampoo model w perfect tresses. Ugh he is so stinky, dirty.
I’m confused about all the speculation that Lindsay was upset that Ben hasn’t finalized his divorce. My understanding is that Lindsay is still legally married to her husband. So why would she care so much that Ben is still married?
I do agree that they were probably fighting about something and he stepped out with the playboy model as a passive aggressive way of telling her that it’s over.
Wait, why is Jennifer Garner waiting until he’s sober to complete the divorce? Stop dragging your feet and trying to control a situation that is dead and done with. If he was so easily able to get sober then he would have done so to preserve the beautiful family he has in Jen and his children. Instead he’s this sad mess shambling around looking like he hasn’t bathed or changed his clothing in six days.
She has some serious control issues that I’m sure don’t mix well with the father of her children being an alcoholic. It’s a heartbreaking thing really. But why is she holding out for the magical sobriety to finally happen… just so she can then finalize a divorce? Makes no sense and she needs to stop trying to control this. It will never be controlled unless Ben spends a looooong time as an inpatient and hopefully truly gains sobriety.
I was wondering the same thing, also how strange it is that Lindsay never met the children. Jen apparently had her reasons for not wanting her around them but I find it odd that Ben would just go along with that, and how far could their relationship really go if she can’t be around his kids?!? Jen must be controlling as hell, or know things we don’t.
Ben doesn’t want to do anything that requires emotional energy on his part. He just wants fun and sex. Of course he isn’t going to navigate introducing his kids to someone other than their mom! That would require care on his part!
Her ex-husband is an addict and she is trying to protect her three young children and give them a normal life with their father in their life. Someone has to be a responsible parent and that is not making her a controlling woman just a good single mother. It must be very difficult for her to give her children a good childhood as most mothers want, with a father like Affleck.. Also, maybe she worries about his addictions, his health and even about his life.
@Dora If he’s so bad, why is she determined to stay married to him? She has never criticized his parenting, the opposite in fact. If he’s an unreliable addict now, he’s going to be in a year, two years, five years, etc. So it’s not a plausible excuse. It’s the reason to finalize.
Because she would have to split custody with him and she doesn’t want to agree to any permanent arrangement until she can trust he’s sober. And, maybe, she’s protecting him in a way by not explicitly saying she wants full custody because he’s an addict. As long as they’re married, none of that gets spelled out.
I agree. I also think that, pragmatically as a mother, there is probably a big part of Jennifer that wants her kids to have a healthy relationship with their father, so she might not go along with a custody arrangement that would cut him out. At the same time, she doesn’t want to give him too much if he isn’t in a good place. I think it would be very hard to share custody with an addict.
Do you think they would default to 50/50 custody? So thats why she won’t sign off? He doesn’t see his kids anywhere near 50/50 as it stands today. I bet she is heartbroken at the thought of handing over her kids 50 percent of the time.
At least for now, while there is nothing official – she has more control over the kids and what Ben expose them too.
Maybe she doesn’t have receipts on him so she can’t prove in court he is unfit so while it remains in limbo she has the divorce to hang over his head so he heeds to her demands with the children.
I think Ben goes along with whatever safeguards Jen puts in place, without having to have it in court record that she thinks he’s a danger to the children unsupervised as an alcoholic that still drinks. Compared to the Brad/Angelina situation, this way is probably healthier for the children. Ben doesn’t push it because he’s self aware enough to know how a custody battle would go, and Jen probably gets to dictate his visits as she sees fit for the children. In their situation, I think it’s best actually. If they had to settle custody right now, Jen would be forced to put on court record that Ben is an alcoholic that shouldn’t have free reign during visits yet, as opposed to Ben agreeing to Jen’s version of custody and keeping their whole mess behind closed doors. At least that’s one explanation for them dragging their feet on the divorce. I hope it’s because of that and not because Jen is hoping to reconcile.
This all makes sense. I wonder how they make sense of it for the kids, though, especially as the kids get older. And I wonder how it enables him by avoiding that public statement about his alcoholism. Isn’t it more important for the kids to be clear about the situation? Aren’t they also at risk and as they move into adolescence, needing to be informed of their (hereditary) risk?
If it were a non celebrity couple, yes she needs that divorce and custody nailed down to protect herself and the kids. In this celebrity couple, they probably don’t want the Brangelina treatment in the press and trying to shield the kids from that. That is probably the more damaging scenario to these kids, not that Mommy and Daddy are able to Co parent mostly peacefully despite their own faults and issues.
Who ARE These People?, keep in mind that public statements don’t matter as much as private statements to the kids. I think it is a big assumption to think they don’t know anything about it.
Could it be because she doesn’t want to finalize custody terms until he’s sober? Maybe she’s also using that as an excuse to drag it out as well?
That’s what I thought it was. I think she’s scared of the kids being alone with him if he’s not sober. Don’t blame her.
I think Jennifer’s problem is her inability to understand that Ben is a narcissist and will never change. That he really is just a shallow and selfish asshole who has been able to con all lot of people into thinking he isn’t. I am sure there are many other ex wives of narcissists who have been through this pain. All the therapy and couples counselling in the world won’t change Ben. Yes her children will suffer and it’s sad.
Yeah I think Jen is a smart woman and knows their marriage is over and he is never coming back, especially now that he is dating a playboy model within days of last being seen with shookus.
Ben did take the kids out for his birthday but I notied they #1 they arrived by a car with a driver #2 a nanny was present
Jennifer doesnt even let Ben take the kids to a resturant without a driver and nanny to protect the children. She isnt overbearing, he really is just that much of a train wreck that he cant even care for his own children.
I completely agree with this. If she is holding off the divorce until he is sober she will be waiting for the rest of her life. Come to terms that this is the man that he is. Finalize this divorce and have structures set in place to protect your children while they are under his care. That’s it. Move forward.
IKR? Jen left him because of his drinking and womanizing BUT she won’t finalize the divorce because of his continued drinking and womanizing? It makes no sense whatsoever. Garner stans are grasping at straws and need to come up with some other excuse.
She (Jen) is codependent.
Codependent and controlling.
She looks like the nanny.
She’s not the most chic or glamorous 22 year old I’ve ever seen. Jesus. She’s a model?
A playboy model.
Can u imagine being 12, going back to school soon, & all the kids at school saying, “Saw your dad pics at the Jack & the Box drive- thru with a Playboy model?!”
Ben, what have you done?! Don’t you realize that this will hurt your children!!! ( divorced or not)
This will definitively sting Lindsay but this will hurt your children more!!! It is sad that he does not see this passive-aggressive act will impact their children more & longer than it will Lindsay Shookus!
There is no way in hell Jennifer Garner is going for joint custody & if they officially divorce, her hand will be forced.
Middle school was the beginning of the truly awful mean girl stuff for my daughters. I do feel for Violet who is going to be entering middle school soon with this being hot news.
Omg Batdad is so trashy hahahahaha
Serious question. Are there any real “Shaunas” in the world or is it just a name people choose when they want to be famous?
I know a Shauna. Met her while my girl was in school. Very cool lady, loud and artistic, wonderful single mom to two rambunctious boys. Very friendly, great with kids and adults alike. lol. Loud personality.
I know a very sweet and lovely Shauna, lol. She’s middle aged and has no aspirations to be famous.
Wow. Way to insult the Shaunas of the world. Check out beadsofesiteti.com and the amazing charity work done by SHAUNA Mistretta.
Get a grip, SLIGHTLYANNONY. 🙄
I’m going to hazard a guess that Ben is not a one woman man.
Ben is so messy. A full time drama queen.
Ben is still a married man. Technically at this point he cannot cheat on a girlfriend, only a wife. He went public with Shookus to send Garner a message that it’s over between them. He is doing the same thing to Shookus by taking this Playmate out in public (twice, they were spotted again today).
Also, this one seems like more his type, which is what Goop said once. Another thing, she is already being a bit messy on social media. On one of her latest pics on her IG, someone asked her “did heaven send you?” and Shauna replied, “no only Batman.” We may have another Nanny Christine on our hands.
Realistically he was in a serious and long term relationship with Lindsay Shookus and had probably some level of committment to her. In reality he was cheating on several women in his life- not just the woman he was married to on paper. He decieved and betrayed all of these women. He is a pig.
The way he juggles women- he is practically at the level of a polygamist!
For all of Batfleck’s messy messes, dude seems to he a solid to great tipper. So, he has that going for him I guess.
I know, right? But WHY did the tippee tell? Wouldn;t that just anger the celebrity, or do the celebs wants the public to know.
Why are we assuming that Lindsay wanted anything more than what they had? She never seemed to be into this beyond a temporary thing, to me anyway. I feel like that’s why Ben liked her, because this relationship wasn’t heavy and demanding. The lines were firmly drawn in the sand and never crossed, so Ben never had to spend an extra second of effort straining his poor brain more than it could handle, thinking about this relationship lol.
I wasn’t a fan of Lindsay in this relationship, but she was astute enough to have his number from the beginning. If they are through, then I don’t think she’s all that broken up about it tbh. If anything, Ben is the one that’s probably pissed about the fact that she isn’t hung up over him like all his other exes, and is working through his feelings by taking out a 22 year old to stoke his ego.
Houston we have a winner! I always got the impression Ben was more into Linds than she was into him. She’s an accomplished woman and doesn’t appear to be a doormat like Jen Garner. Ben is totally acting out because Linds hurt his feelings. He’s so transparent. She was probably over his messy ass. Good for her.
Also, she probably just temporarily deactivated her Instagram. People do it all the time.
This makes a lot of sense. Lindsay dumped him and Ben reacted in the only way he knows.
What is baffling to me is why she thought having her reputation take a hit in the press was worth it for this dude. She has been in this business long enough to know that women, especially if they are casted as ‘the other woman’, will take the hit or worse. She stood by for a marriage (and the wife being freaking Jennifer Garner, who’s rep is very solid and friendly), a affair with his children’s nanny and the ones that were never made public. We know this, this is out there and she still stuck with him.
I think she wanted more and was waiting it out. I think that he offered it to her and that is why she was still around. Ben lust hard with his ladies, until he doesn’t.
I think Ben moved the goal posts on her and she realized moving to LA for him was probably a horrible move because it would end like this. I think Lindsay isnt speaking to him anymore and so he is throwing the playmate in her face. He treats women so so poorly, borderline emotionally abusive with the deception, maniuplation and cheating. He is such a piece of work.
@Tiffany, except Lindsay Shookus’s rep hasn’t actually taken that hit in the press. Yes, she is “the other woman” but the press was unable to cast her into the stereotype primarily because she’s an older woman with a career of her own. She’s no 22 year old ingenue, looking for her big break. She’s not the nanny. She’s not Jennifer Garner, who moonlights as a career housewife on Instagram. And her career is on that perfect margin of show business, where she doesn’t need the spotlight herself, and she was doing perfectly fine without it for a great many years.
This is why I disagree and I don’t think she wanted more. She has what she wants. She probably only ever wanted an affair, or a casual dating relationship where she can continue her life. She wants to date, but doesn’t want something serious, which is why she stuck around. She’s not too concerned about her reputation, because she’s not exactly a celebrity who has to care about the “optics,” and the people in her life who matter already know the score. She’s done the serious relationship thing with her husband, and ended that. She has a child already. She’s at an age where women generally know rather firmly what they want and don’t want, and I think she wanted to date and have a good time, and have the perks of a relationship without all of the pitfalls and heavy lifting. Ben really doesn’t have much more to offer than that, at least to a person like Lindsay Shookus.
Not sure how much ‘more’ Lindsay wanted from Ben in terms of commitment, neither has ever said what their status was. But she certainly was doing more than just dating him. She was flying back and forth from NY to LA constantly to spend large chunks of time with him, and brought her very young child out this summer for a lengthy period staying with him at his house.
Her parents have stayed there too, and Ben’s been invited to events with her family (weddings, etc). They were a serious item there for a while.
I don’t think so, why did she leave her husband for a guy she didn’t really want anything from ? Also seems quite dramatic to delete you entire Instagram when the guy is seem out with someone new.
@Jessie, we don’t know for sure that she left her husband for Ben Affleck though, in the same way that we don’t know for sure that she deleted her (public) Instagram all because Ben was seen with someone new. It’s much more likely that she just wan’t into the marriage with her husband to begin with, and the affair was a symptom of that rather than the other way around. Just like how Ben Affleck’s own affairs and messy private life was a means of sabotaging the relationships he was in at the time but didn’t want to end.
E claimed that Ben figured it was mostly over with LS when she told him that she wasn’t moving to LA. In the next breath, they said that he spent his b-day with Garner, which we know isn’t true. So clearly they don’t know anything real and all of the so-called sources are BS. I think they were on a break and he hooked up with this model. I don’t believe that he didn’t want pics bc he knows how to sneak around when he wants to. I do think that LS deleting her IG is a good sign that she’s done with him, which is a good thing. I don’t know why intelligent women bend over backwards for this loser.
Yeah…This is just what he does when he wants to sabotage a relationship: he goes public with someone else to make it nearly impossible for the wife/gf to go back to him without looking stupid. He did it to Jennifer Lopez with a strippers, he did it to Garner with the nanny and then Shookus, and now he’s doing it to Shookus with the Playboy bunny.
Messy. Just messy. Ben is being his usual passive aggressive self. Instead of ending a relationship, he just causes the woman in his life immense embarrassment to the point she drops his ass. Never liked Lindsay, but kudos to her for leaving his car in a garage and hightailing it back to NYC. Guess she finally understands how Jen felt all those years.
He has side chicks for his side chick. Gross. Shauna has worse morals than Shookus to be okay dating a girl in a long term relationship that is also still married.
And date 2 is a booty call and jack in the box? He should stick to 22 year olds if this is the level of effort he wants to put into a relationship. This Shauna girl might be a trashy as Ben!
I feel like a surprising amount of the Hollywood leading men I grew up with are best sorted on the “imagine that on top of you” scale.
Gross.
Come on now, Jack in the Box is not THAT bad. I was thinking of getting it for lunch.
Lindsay has a child in NYC and Ben’s kids are in LA. How was it ever really going to work? Was LS going to leave her child and move to LA? Jennifer Garner seems pretty committed to having Ben as a regular fixture in his kids lives. He wouldn’t leave LA.
Ben hanging out with a 22 year old playmate makes more sense. She kind of looks like the nanny actually.
He loves the attention.
Exactly. He loves attention more than anything. He’s full aware of how tacky and messy this all looks, and doesn’t care. Going out with a 22 year old Playmate – he’s the center of focus right now and that’s all that matters to him.
It wasn’t supposed to really work. It was a clear shot at Jennifer Garner, a message to tell her that it’s over.
Ben has nieces ( through marriage to Jen) that could be the same age as Shauna Sexton! When you look at it like that, it is just gross!
Everything Jen said ( whether you are a fan ot not) was absolutely true even if paraphased)
“When his sun is shining on you, you feel it, but when it is shining elsewhere, it is cold.” He can cast quite a shadow.” Lindsay Shookus is feeling “that shadow” now….
When Ben ditches Shauna ( and he will), she will be totally fine. She is 22 & just got the biggest career plug. Users using Users….
The JG hot/cold quote is what came to mind after seeing how messy his weekend was. She put it in a nice way, but the meaning was clear.
Leaving his Bentley in a public garage certainly sends a message without saying a word.
How do you know about leaving the car in the garage? I can’t seem to find that information.
@LB That info is from x17online.
Thank you!
Saw photos on the Fail, too.
Leaving a Bentley in a parking garage so his assistant can retrieve it…Reminds me of Nanny O being photographed driving his car and buzzing the gate.
Someone noted elsewhere that on his birthday, Ben traded in the sedan that Lindsey had been photographed driving around LA for several months for the new Range Rover. He made sure there were paps to mark the event and was friendly and engaging with them. I do interpret that as the first (and more subtle) shot across the bow at Lindsey. He is ticked at her for something. Shauna is likely the next shot – albeit a much more public one. Also, her IG account was apparently turned off prior to the Shauna unveiling.
Never liked Affleck. He always reminded me of guys in my hometown over 40. A bloated, greasy, dirty douchebag, who wears too tight shirts and lives on beer and chicken wings, but still thinks they are a GQ model.
When Gwyneth P. was with him during her Oscar win, I thought, Why is she with him? When Jennifer L. was with him at the start of the JLO craze, I thought Why is she with him? When Jennifer G. was riding high with Alias and suddenly married him, I thought Why is she with him? I have never seen the attraction, even in his so-called hotter days. Give me Keanu anytime over this clown.
The Dinner for Five video where a married JG looks at him as if he’s the greatest thing since sliced bread…Never understood why she became so infatuated with him, so quickly.
Especially since she was a married woman at the time. Pathetic.
Meet him. Remember that Gwyneth Paltrow said that her parents adored Ben because he was super intelligent.
Or how the woman who organized fancy poker parties at Hollywood fan girled on him ( « clever,smart,funny,charming »)
This is the type of girl I always figured he’d go for. I bet he’s been secretly hooking up with chicks like this for years and years, especially when he was married to Garner and had that bungalow at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s where he took them. Shookus was actually age-approprite, not a beauty queen and has an accomplished career — it was a weird match tbh and I always figured that he went public with Shooks specifically to really hurt Garner. I laughed at all of the Garner fans on the Daily Fail who are so elated that Shookus is apparently gone. They think that ol’ Ben flaunting this IG model is some kind of improvement?! They must have been really threatened by his relationship with Shooks. There were more than 1k comments on the last Ben post over there. lmao
I doubt Nobu was the real “first” date with this girl. He’s prob been seeing her for awhile. Now he’s taken her out again in full view of the paps. They apparently spent the entire day Sunday at his house, ordered in food that night and then she spent the night. But can we all agree that the tabloid sources know NOTHING? Eonline claimed that he regretted that there were pics of him and Shauna at Nobu. Really? He’s clearly not hiding her.
She is 22. My niece is 22 & she posts everything she does & feels on FB & IG for the world to see. Shauna is also 22 & has already thrown out reference to “Batman” & they have only been dating ( at least publicly) for 2 days!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, at least Shookus was an award-winning, respected producer at a major network and always had her clothes on in public. This girl that he’s now flaunting has her ass all over the web. Violet likes to google, I wonder how this is going to go over at Casa Garner? Ben is acting like a teenager, revolting against Mommy Jen and Girlfriend Lindsay in public the only way he knows how.
Sorry, I’ll never believe that it’s a custody/sobriety issue that’s delaying the divorce. Custody isn’t set in stone and can be modified. Ben cares nothing about his image, so no need for Jen to protect it or him. She won’t keep the kids from him regardless of what a judge says, so um, yeah, that leaves Jen’s obsessive need to try to control Ben as the remaining reason for not finalizing.
I agree. She just can’t let go, and to her credit she outwaited LS who was there for 4-5 years. I think Jen would have been happy to look the other way for the rest of her life had Ben been discreet.
X17 has pics of Shauna’s car at Ben’s house all day Sunday and it’s still there this AM — she spent the night. NOW I see why he picked a house that was so easily accessible to the paps, he wants to show off his conquests to Jen, Shookus, and everyone. In the old days, he would take them to hotels and keep it quiet. That Ben Affleck is long gone.
Jennifer Garner is being very foolish if she’s delaying her divorce until he sobers up!! Better she should go to Al-Anon, request sole custody of the kids until he achieves sobriety, and she should get the heck on with a healthy life of her own! He’s such a mess…
I’ve said it, and so have others, he was hottest with JLo. He always denied the rumors about his hair, but it looks suspicious to me. Opinion 3: I think a wide age difference is sometimes true love and in others a cliche. If you’re hiding insecurities and otherwise putting your finger in the dam, it won’t work.
He must raid Adam Sandler’s closet , but that’s where the similarities end. Sandler’s been married for over 15 years with no whiff of scandal, so there’s that.
Let’s recall this creep and his bud Matt kept throwing shade at Jennifer Lopez, intimating that she messed with his image cause she wasn’t up to his classy standards.
Lol. JLo is a princess next to this truck stop hoser.
I don’t even understand what this man is doing. I realize he has always been this person, but it was carefully hidden behind the farmer’s markets and pap strolls family image. Now, he’s just going full force and doesn’t seem to care about public perception, which doesn’t fit, does it, since we know how much he has typically tried to shape his image? I know others will slam me, but despite what he does, I hope we do not see something terrible with him, similar to other celebs in the news recently.
If he isn’t carefully, Ms. Playboy will be knocked up with an oppsie baby in 5,4,3,2,1……
He’s acting like a fox with its paw caught in a bear trap. I think he’s desperate to finalize the divorce and get Jen off his back, thought taking Shookus would embarrass Doormat enough that she’d want to be done with him. That didn’t work, or Shookus got sick of him, so now he’s onto Playboy. This doesn’t work? Porn stars will be next.
If he is desperate for the divorce to be finalized, then why doesn’t HE get it done?
Lindsay left his bentley with a huge scratch on the side and the KEYS in the car, in some random garage! I hope she sells him out. This man has karma coming to him!
And this 22 year old instagram model is too stupid to realize the pile she just stepped on by getting involved with a man who is in the middle of stalled divorce with his wife, has 3 young children, and a long term girlfriend who left her marriage to be with Ben. She has no clue the dynamics she is interloping on.
My guess is that he was stepping out with this new girl and Lindsay found out. I think Lindsay thought/hoped she had a future with him and it’s surprising Ben ever hooked up with her when playboy playmates is what he ultimately wants in women (cuz he doesn’t want to settle with one). He was the most miserable looking married man whenever he was papped with Jen and the kids.
Instead of subjecting children to these public messes, JG should move on with the divorce. If the two-year rule is like VA and some other states, she/they will have to start over, if they miss the approaching deadline.
Two years is a very long time to have no activity on a divorce proceeding.
Why is Ben Affleck metamorphosing into Dustin Hoffman? When will his midlife crisis finally come to an end? Shall he ever seek therapy for his issues, or does he believe himself to be perfect just as he is? Does he remember how many children he has, or that the most important criterion for his divorce to go ahead is *get sober*? Doesn’t he own a washing machine?
So many questions, so little interest in researching the answers.
The Fail has new pics up of Shauna at a photo shoot today in the ugliest bikini I’ve ever seen. Not sure what to make of that mess lol (killer bod though).
She is going to get a ton of pr traction out of this thing with Ben.
People has an article up with the headline that Ben was never fully committed. Hmmmm… the article has a couple of errors in it (like when they were last spotted together, it was NOT July, it was like 10 days ago, lol). But who is behind this article, I wonder? Ben’s people or Jen’s? Because it makes Ben look terrible. He met LS’s parents, her daughter, spent time with all of them, shared TWO homes with her… not committed? What is his definition of commitment, knocking a woman up and then having to marry her?
I hope Shookus gives an interview and spills ALL his dirt. He’s a pig.
I don’t think it was Jen. She got her Walk of Fame star today and the fact that her ex’s love life is a headline and not this….yeah, I don’t think it Jen was involved.
I don’t get all the negative stuff about Garner here. She is obviously a loving mother who has her kids as a top priority. She married a man she loved, they started a family and then he starts to wander a fall apart. So she fights for her family, swallows hurt for awhile to see if he can change – for the sake of the family they built, ends it when she knows he won’t change and then continues to put the kids first by spending time with him in family settings when I’m sure she would rather not. You call her doormat but to me she is a strong woman putting the blameless kids first and making the best of things.
Th
Thank you. That’s the way I see it too.
I agree with you – she’s a good person, loving mother who is putting up with a lot for the sake of the kids. I guess I don’t think that Ben is good for the kids and he certainly isn’t good for Jennifer. I think she should cut him loose and fight for primary custody. It probably wouldn’t be a difficult fight be cause I sense Ben is about as into being a father as he is a husband.
I agree with you, why do so many people want jen to move on and divorce him? as if they are waiting in the wings or something, my sister has not lived with her husband for 15 years, my friend has not lived with her husband for 12 yrs. Who cares so much?
I don’t want them to ever get divorced. I can’t stand Jennifer Garner’s fake earth mama act and pretending to have the perfect husband and family just for press. Every time Ben does something like this–like spending the weekend with a Playmate and dominating all the headlines when she has her family in town for her Walk of Fame star–she looks like the pathetic idiot that she is. I love when Ben’s antics take her down a peg or five. He drags her down with him… the worse he looks, the less effective her martyr act is, and more people catch onto her fakery. Soooo I’m really enjoying all of this. I enjoyed the antics with the old mistress and the nanny, too. Jen doesn’t deserve any better than this bloated drunk anyway, hah.
Nasty. Not you, Sandy.
What a gross dirty old man he is! He could be her father. Does he not for one minute even think about his kids and the impact of his actions on them. Poor Violet is going to junior high this year where all the gossip girls will be whispering and talking about her father and the playboy bunny who is only 9 years older than her. It is going to be a big embarrassment for her during what is a very impressionable year. He is a moron! Wonder what his pal Damon thinks of this.
It’s been time for Jennifer to move on. Ben can find alot worse than Shookus it doesn’t chane the fact that he does not want to married to Jennifer Garner anymore. Ben will continue bringing women around anytime he pleases. At least for Lindsay she can walk off with her head held high. Why can’t Jenn cut the strings already. This is unhealthy for her to keep trying to control her ex when he is absolutely miserable around her. Set the custody however you want it through the courts, get your payout and start living your own life.
No woman who slept with a married father of three can walk away with her head held high. Shookus got shook. Shookus got played.
I believe there is more going on here than addiction. Addiction is symptomatic of characterological issues with Ben who is selfish, entitled and emotionally abusive. These passive aggressive games are sickeing to me – stepping out with the 22 year old playmate when the mother of you children and still legal wife is getting her star on the walk of fame. Stealing the spotlight and being a major dbag. He just sucks as a human being.
Charlie Sheen 2.0
I’d be pretty sure she is dragging her feet on the divorce because of custody.
My sister’s husband is a drunk and they are in the middle of a divorce.
Right now she can forbid him from driving my niece anywhere, and control my nieces schedule.
The second the custody part of the divorce is settled, she will have no say in what he does.
He doesn’t want the divorce.
The divorce is far enough along that financially they are separate.
So she has been dragging the finalizing/custody part out because she is scared to death of him having any custody.
We all live in Southern California.
Divorces typically take two years to finalize here if kids are involved.
Mine took that long too.
I feel like this is a guy deep into his addiction and he needs help. I hope he realizes this soon and goes back to rehab.
