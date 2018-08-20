Michael Shannon: Trump is not ‘capable of deep reflection… f–k that guy’

Michael Shannon has become one of my favorite people in the world. In the wake of 11/9/16, other famous people – like Leo DiCaprio, #NeverForget – were meeting with Donald Trump at Trump Tower. They were validating him and making him feel special even though most of us already knew that this was going to be a total sh-tshow. Michael Shannon knew it was going to be awful. He didn’t sugarcoat it at all. At the same time Leo D was being drooled on by Ivanka, Michael Shannon was giving interviews about how Trump voters are “ignorant jackasses” who are “ready for the urn” and how Trump is a “black hole, a soulless, evil piece of sh-t.” As it turns out, Michael Shannon was the voice of the Resistance this whole time.
Well, anyway, Shannon is the latest Playboy Interview. It hasn’t come online yet, but there’s a screencap that has gone viral because of just how deliciously profane he is about Trump. Playboy asks him if there’s any way he would portray a “villain” like Trump. Shannon goes off:
Actor Michael Shannon frequently plays a villain on the big screen, but there’s one role the two-time Oscar nominee won’t take. Shannon told Playboy magazine he’ll never portray “that f–king guy” President Donald Trump.
“Just to get inside his head?” interviewer Eric Spitznagel prodded. “You talked about being fascinated with bad men who are suffering.”
But Shannon said Trump wasn’t suffering. “He’s having a blast!” Shannon said. “Are you f–king kidding me? That guy is having so much fun. He’s having the time of his f–king life. He doesn’t even have to work. All the hard work that most people have to do to get to be president of the United States, he just skipped all that. The f–king guy doesn’t even know what’s in the Constitution. He doesn’t have any grasp of history or politics or law or anything. He’s just blindfolded, throwing darts at the side of a bus.”
Shannon said Trump wasn’t capable of deep reflection in any form. Asked what he thinks Trump contemplates at 4 o’clock in the morning, Shannon is similarly blunt. “He’s probably thinking, I want some f–king p–sy. I don’t know. I’m not going to remotely contemplate the notion that Trump is capable of deep reflection. In any form! “It doesn’t happen. F–k that guy. When he’s alone with his thoughts, he’s not capable of anything more complex than ‘I want some p–sy and a cheeseburger. Maybe my wife will blow me if I tell her she’s pretty.’”
After joking that he would play National Security Adviser John Bolton in a Trump movie because of his mustache, Shannon said he hoped no such film was ever made ― not even one critical of the administration. “My preference would be that it just fade into nonexistence,” Shannon said. “I wouldn’t want to memorialize it or celebrate it in any way.”
Shannon was similarly dismissive when asked about Trump voters. “Somebody who thinks Trump is doing a good job, there’s no conversation to have with that person,” he said. “I know they say you should reach across the aisle and all that crap, but to me it feels like putting your hand in a fan.”
Michael Shannon is American hero. I love him so much, you guys. And where are the lies? He’s absolutely right about everything: Trump isn’t a complicated guy. He’s not “suffering” in any traditional sense. Yes, his tweets are getting sweatier and crazier by the minute, but let’s also be clear: he still doesn’t give a sh-t. He’s still a traitor to America. He still got up and sided with Putin in front of the world. Trump is not capable of reflection and there is no angst or ennui there. I also agree with Shannon about not even speaking to Trump supporters – bless him. I love him so much.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I read this on Twitter yesterday, it’s awesome. I will read the full interview when it’s released. I love the way he speaks about trump, he holds nothing back and he is so right on every point
Wow! In my eyes, he’s definitely speaking the truth. I have cut off friendships with people that actually voted for this POS. Shame on them. I don’t want to be associated with them in any way. I question their character, or should I say lack of character.
I have too. One of my best friends married late in life to a older man who now has revealed himself to be a white supremacist and avid Trump supporter, my dear friend, to my horror, is supporting him wholeheartedly and has refused to see what is right in front of her. I haven’t spoken to her in months and can’t imagine what we would have to say to each other now.
I love how he doesn’t try to mince words like so many celebs that are scared of alienating their fanbase. Michael Shannon has no f*cks left to give. He knows that he’s a kickass actor who will always get work and he’s gonna say how he feels, damnit.
Everything he said is spot-on. Love the comment about “reaching across the aisle” feeling like sticking your hand in the fan. Michael Shannon is what we need right now, you guys.
MOAR MICHAEL!!!
Except for the part about Melania and blow jobs. Everyone knows Melania is never getting near that again. Even Trump. Not that he’d want her to. Pretty sure she’s aged out for him.
I want to print this interview and make love to it.
Love it!!!
I would like one Michael Shannon post for every Trump post, please.
Correct! +10K. Speak the truth, Michael. Love this entire item. I wanna hug you Michael!
Truth is truth!
Ha, nice.
I agree that no movies should be made about him and his administration, however critical they might be. Best to just let him fade into obscurity, as he said. Do we really want to relive this again? Gah.
I was always amused by people thinking Trump was playing some elaborate, political chess game. No. The idiot can’t even understand time zones. He watches Fox & Friends, tweets on the toilet, plays golf and eats fast food. That’s as complex as it gets.
Who can’t understand time zones? I am still thrown by that. He’s travelled before but is so incredibly dense about everything.
Because a) he’s basically stupid, and b) there’s something wrong with his brain on top of that.
Also he is a raging narcissist, so he doesn’t even stop to think about what other people may or may be doing at any given time. If he wants to talk to someone, they should be WAITING with bated breath for his call! He truly thinks that the entire world only exists as a function of it’s relationship to his own sweaty, lying, orange ass.
He can’t even play checkers.
He spot on. Especially about the Trump supporters. There’s simply no reasoning with the people who are still following him. They’re total morons.
It’s true. But I realized recently that they’re not all screaming MAGA types. I stumbled into a FB discussion among some old classmates and their friends about how much better Trump is for our country than Obama was, blah blah blah. They calmly shut down the few liberals who tried to chime in, saying in all seriousness that libs were the delusional ones. One guy who said he’s biracial even said that racism is overblown by the media and that in all his 50+ years on earth he’d never experienced discrimination or racism. It was f^&%ing maddening and frightening coming from these seemingly normal, successful businesspeople.
#Truth
I’m absolutely done with anyone who validates the Republican agenda. If you’re cool with them, I’m not cool with you. Your judgment of me regarding that is meaningless because you’re no one I would ever consider meaningful.
total morons and willfully ignorant.
there’s this one guy who’s a friend of one my FB friends, and on any thread my FB friend starts about how corrupt 45 is, this one guy will post something about “Hillary selling uranium” and “Hillary’s uranium deal”. he’s been corrected/schooled SO MANY TIMES on that by other people, but he still will make posts that reference that. it’s like banging your head against a wall to try to educate and/or reason with them. I’ve simply stopped because they want to believe what fits their narrative about someone and won’t hear/believe anything that contradicts that.
As someone who is still really new to the Twitter platform, this has been the hardest lesson for me to learn: don’t bother engaging, facts don’t matter to these people. Just block and move on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know (well – knew) non-morons who voted for him. “Libertarian” types (Bannon type thinkers) or thinly veiled racists or in certain religious groups or gun-owners who shilled for the Second Amendment. None of them could handle the prospect of a women in the presidency, either.
But college-educated professionals not in the South or Midwest. Be aware.
Trump is gonna come after him. And I am here for it because MS will ROAST his ass! Please keep speaking the truth, Mr. Shannon. Nothing but love for this man!
he might not. there seem to be some folks that 45 is actually “afraid” of.
Eminem went after him pretty hard and I don’t think 45 ever said one word about him.
Trump tweeted a “rap” back to Em. (I highly doubt he wrote it though) and then it just….died.
He does not go after white men who attack him, after all, they could be Russians.
Spot on. One of the many things that make 45 so disgusting is that he delights in what he does. And he’s surrounded by people who let him revel in it.
He’s a sadist. It’s part of his personality.
“Time for the urn” is one of the most iconic phrases ever.
I loved his comments, and they were so true!
Michael Shannon rules.
MS is just a treasure. And he is my favourite actor besides Sterling Brown. You tell ‘im Michael.
He is right about trying to talk to Trump supporters. I have tried, but they just repeat Trump’s twitter arguments to me.
I wish celebrities would quit with their political opinions! Seriously, I don’t look to them to form opinions.
The president was a D-list celebrity before his current tenure, and that is the only reason his campaign went the distance. He has populated the White House with a number of other underqualified D-list celebs.
Nowadays we need to pay attention to everyone’s opinions.
But he didn’t ask you to. He stated his own opinion as it pertains to him. He has the right to speak on this subject as a person impacted not as a celebrity.
Your implied disagreement with his statement is your right to make as you decided to do on this site.
RB, that sounds like a statement trump himself would make. Forget the Constitution, the right to Free Speech, only the people who agree with me can speak. Reagan, Schwarzenegger, Franken, Bono, just to name a few went from Hollywood to politics. Reagan is one their shining trophies. Had he not decided to destroy our country after he reached 70 years old, he would be best known for his television show. I would encourage everyone to use their voice in protest, it’s about all we have left.
No one asked you to agree.
if you don’t look to them to form an opinion, the simple solution is NOT TO LISTEN TO THEM, and ignore whatever they say. to add, I don’t think they care if you look to them or not.
but they absolutely have the right to state them, just like you do.
Michael Shannon is still a tax-paying US citizen who has a right to voice his opinion. It doesn’t matter what his profession is. It’s like saying, “He’s just an accountant–he needs to quit with his political opinions. Just balance the books and do taxes and STFU.”
Well said. Their status as creative people doesn’t exempt them from their responsibilities as citizens. Hitler went after the artists early and there was a reason why.
I co-sign this 100%. I love Michael Shannon – ever since Boardwalk Empire.
Oh I love this guy so, so, so much. Michael Shannon says EXACTLY what my own thoughts are on Trump, but he states them much better (and funnier–not that there’s anything remotely funny about what’s happening to our nation–which Shannon clearly gets) than I ever could. Love, love, LOVE him. He’s so right about how Trump isn’t capable of deep thoughts, and how Trump is having a blast, how he doesn’t even know or understand the Constitution, how he skipped all the hard work….Right on!! He’s also my very favorite actor. So talented. THANK YOU Kaiser for covering this awesome article. A little bright spot in my day. (I’m 9 months pregnant and having a hard time.–in pain from my Endometriosis & more uncomfortable than I’ve ever been in my life!)
Hang on, K-Peace. Put your feet up and think of your lovely little one who is almost here. Wishing you the best.
I didn’t know about Leo Di Caprio at the Trump Tower. So awful
I think he was one of those thinking he could advance his ecological agenda if he gave Trump a shot, like pretty much everyone who agreed to be on his business advisory only to end up resigning within months. I would be interested for an interviewer to follow up with Leo, though, given how disastrous Trump’s environmental policies have been.
Every time I think that I couldn’t fall deeper in love with Michael Shannon- he says more awesome sh*t
I sat there agreeing on every statement in my head, yep to that, yep, yep…but the questions remain of how, why, who. There are people in this country who hang on his every word, think he’s the Second Coming. This is what baffles me. He didn’t think he would win, it’s like the biggest party he’s ever had, at our expense, but in the twilight of his life. Perhaps that’s the only saving grace. Can you imagine if he were 50. Good for Michael Shannon for saying his thoughts out loud, something that 45 doesn’t think we have the right to do. A president who doesn’t know the Constitution, yay.
Love Michael Shannon. The interviewer continually trying to push him to be empathetic towards Trump is why people are so pissed with MSM today. Stop normalizing this monster and his family and minions. They are evil, greedy, self-absorbed people who want to destroy life for non-whites.
Michael Shannon is my forever spirit brother. I love this guy.
100% – MS perfectly articulates everything I feel about Trump. Fun story: When the “children in cages” sh*t hit the fan, I sent my MIL a link ti an NPR news story about it. She quickly replied with a denial of the story and showed 0 empathy, instead telling me about a drug case she juried involving a couple Mexicans (i looked up this case – it also involved 8 white Americans – she failed to mention them). Now, I’m sure they got a fair trial in Small Town West Texas (*snickers with derision*), but it was then that I finally cut my Fox News loyal, Bible thumping hypocrites out of my life. Moral: If crying babies cannot move their moral compass in the right direction, they are lost. There is NO reasoning with a true Trumper. None.
I like how he doesn’t give a f*k and speaks his mind. Too many celebs with more space than him are silent or talk but doesn’t transpass a limit.
I adore this man.
Michael Shannon is a goddamn treasure. I swear, everytime he rants about Trump and the morons who voted for him, my cold and shriveled heart grows three sizes.
So much love for this guy.
Reading playboy for the articles? My dad’s dirty friends might have been right all along.
Michael, I love you!
