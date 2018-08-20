Rudy Giuliani lectured ‘Meet the Press’ about how ‘truth isn’t truth’

I can’t remember who made this point – Nicolle Wallace, maybe? – but someone spoke the truth about Rudy Giuliani, and it made everything clear to me. Paraphrasing, the point was this: Giuliani is not actually providing legal counsel to Donald Trump and Giuliani’s behavior is not one of a lawyer defending his client publicly. Every time Giuliani is on a TV show, he’s there to muddy the water, to throw sh-t at the wall, to run around and distract and make sh-t up. None of what Rudy does is part of some real legal strategy beyond “distract, misinform and confuse.” With that in mind, here’s Rudy’s latest:
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s attorney, said Sunday that “truth isn’t truth” when explaining that he won’t let special counsel Robert Mueller rush Trump into testifying because he doesn’t want investigators to trap the President into a lie.
“When you tell me that, you know, he should testify because he’s going to tell the truth and he shouldn’t worry, well, that’s so silly because it’s somebody’s version of the truth. Not the truth,” Giuliani told NBC’s Chuck Todd on Sunday morning during “Meet the Press.”
“Truth is truth,” Todd said in response.
“No, no, it isn’t truth,” Giuliani said. “Truth isn’t truth. The President of the United States says, “I didn’t …”
“Truth isn’t truth?” Todd interjected. “Mr. Mayor, do you realize, what … I think this is going to become a bad meme.”
“No, no, no … don’t do this to me,” Giuliani said.
“Don’t do ‘truth isn’t truth’ to me,” Todd continued.
“Donald Trump says I didn’t talk about [former national security adviser Michael] Flynn with [then-FBI Director James] Comey. Comey says you did talk about it. So tell me what the truth is,” Giuliani said.
The truth isn’t the truth now, you guys. 1984 wasn’t a book and knowledge doesn’t exist. To answer Giuliani thought experiment, if Trump says he didn’t talk to Comey about Flynn and Comey says they talked about Flynn, that means the truth is that they talked about Flynn. That’s the truth because Trump is a liar. If Trump says the sky is blue, you know the sky is red.
WATCH: This morning on #MTP, @RudyGiuliani tells @chucktodd "Truth isn't truth," when it comes to the Mueller investigation. pic.twitter.com/EZ1Mr8Zry4
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 19, 2018
Meanwhile, Trump was sweaty-tweeting about White House counsel Don McGahn this weekend. The New York Times reported that McGahn worried that Trump was trying to set him up as some kind of “fall guy,” so McGahn has been cooperating fully with Mueller’s investigation, even providing new information to Mueller.
Wild. NYT reports Don McGahn and his lawyer grew suspicious of Trump, thinking Trump wanted him to be the fall guy in the Russia probe. McGahn didn't want to be the next John Dean. So he fully cooperated, thinking it was the only way to protect himself. https://t.co/6qHUQzX3A6
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 18, 2018
Which led to a number of sweaty tweets from Trump about how John Dean – one of the few men in the middle of Watergate with a conscience – was a “rat” for providing testimony against his conspirators. Trump was also tweeting about how Mueller’s investigation is the new McCarthyism or something. If you can follow his train of thought, I feel sorry for you because your brain is probably just as broken as Trump’s. We’re being “led” by a corrupt moron who thinks he’s being super-clever.
We all continue to feel so sorry for you America😥
Don’t. We’re getting what we deserve.
Amen. He is the president we deserve. The deplorables deserve him because they are deplorable. I deserve him because I’ve been too comfortable for too long and looked away from too much.
@morningcoffee- Speak for yourself. I know I don’t deserve the sh*t.
I didn’t vote for him, I also told all my friends that he’s a con artist who lied and steal all his life and is running a con on them. I don’t deserve this s$&#, and I’m angry that so many fall for the con. Also, so many knew he was a con artist but voted for him because they are racist and black and brown people don’t belong here. Some voted for him because they believe hid his con that their taxes
would go down a few dollars. Yesterday I was in a
dept store and overheard a white woman saying on the phone her SS BENEFITS is being cut $200 and she is looking to get a job under the table. I said to my self, I bet you voted for this, how you like him now. I’ll say it again, I don’t vote for this and I sure as hell does not deserve this ….
94% of Black women and 88% of Black men reject this message.
We don’t deserve this shit. We tried our damndest to vote for his opponent. 67% of white dudes and 54% of white women voted for the white supremacist. They can own all of this.
I don’t deserve him.
A majority voted for Clinton. The electoral college screwed us over. A majority voted for some level of sanity in government and they are not getting it.
While I would like to see all the deplorables or people who were too lazy to vote get exactly what they voted for, unfortunately it means a lot of people who voted for Clinton or were victims of voter suppression will get the shaft also. Trump is currently planning to completely re-write and undo many rules concerning emissions, for example. That’s going to make climate change WORSE and will negatively impact everyone, not just people who voted for him (though the areas that voted for him are actually likely to get hit pretty badly). At this point Trump is posing a national security threat to pretty much every nation on the planet.
If you know ANYONE who leans left and did not vote in the last election, do whatever you can to get them to the polls in November!
Agreed Cate. I don’t deserve this. I also don’t deserve for my vote not to count, but it never will. I live in a red state. Period. It has always been red, and it will always be red. God, guns and country. In order for my vote to count, I’d have to move to a blue or purple state, which just isn’t practical to expect from people, but man would I love to.
Don’t you dare! Most of us did not vote for that asshole!
I didn’t vote for Trump. In fact, for the first time in my life, at age 50, I actually cried with my teenage daughter when I learned he won. I don’t deserve him.
Thanks. I feel sorry for us as well knowing that they are still some dopes who will vote for him again. It’s very scary.
Agreed. My heart goes out to you all. When will this nightmare be over???
Why do they keep giving this ghoul airtime? He’s just a distraction. Maybe they hope he will be struck by lightning on live TV?
Lol. They do need to stop giving him airtime. He adds nothing of substance to the discourse, he’s a treasonous buffoon just like Trump.
We need this s%^$show to just end already.
Because every time he comes on, he says some dumb shit like this. Ratings.
Absolutely. Chuck Todd and the rest of us laugh at this guy, and scream at our TVs, while Rome burns. I just donated to Beto ORourk’s campaign in Texas (I don’t live there) and it took some of the distaste out of my mouth. I encourage others here to do the same. If we can turn Texas, the GOP is officially in the throes of death. Cheers!
Been donating to Beto on the regular and also sent some money to Andrew Janz. If we can turn Texas, I will be ecstatic. Just an anecdotal observation: I live in Houston, which is a pretty liberal city in a red state. I see Beto signs everywhere! In all kinds of neighborhoods. No Cruz signs. Literally none.
@Annie I am also voting for Beto! I live in a rural farming community and there are so many yard signs for Beto that are giving me hope! If there are dozens of Beto signs in MY community, there may be hope to turn Texas blue after all!
By having an official position as Trump’s lawyer, are there any legal consequences that can come from these interviews? He’s technically speaking on behalf of Trump here, correct?
I despise trump and Guiliani. I always assume the opposite of whatever Trump says. obama was a peacemaker, trump is a shit stirrer.
I don’t despise Guiliani or Trump. I think this is pure comedy at its best and you know what makes it so funny… Trump is such a big MORON at this point. All the people who are with him are going now crying because they are not going to jail for Donald Trump, so they decide like scared and pathetic “rats” to now work with Mueller. In addition, Guilani is so stupid and dull to realize that he is contradicting himself yet again and I am loving every minute of his F** ups.
BTW. This is just sarcasm. I loathed Donald Trump.
Giuliani is on Trump’s payroll to go on TV shows and make a complete fool of himself with the only purpose to create confusion in the hopes that undecided voters will not see through Trump’s ongoing train of lies and deception.
No, Rudy, truth is truth. If Donnyboy says one thing and Comey says another, they cannot both be true. One of them has to be lying.
This sh*t makes my head f*cking hurt.
Truth isn’t truth
Alternative facts
What you’re seeing isn’t what’s really happening
I like Emperor Zero’s tie in the last pick…reminds me of……
PRISON
More sweaty tweets this morning. Here is the basic recap.
“Councel”
“Councel”
Angry Dems!
Rigged Witch Hunt!
No Collusion!
Emails
“Councel”
“Councel”
The more he tweets these things, the more stupid and panicked he looks. Has anyone let him know that Mueller, Comey, Rosenstein, etc aren’t “angry dems,” they’re actually lifelong Republicans?
If he bothered to read the twitter responses, yes, many people have told him. I told him just this morning.
He clearly thinks the more he says it that it will magically become the truth plus his base believe it and thats all that matters to him.
I wonder if he actually does read any responses. I do, and I see more insulting ridicule towards Trump, and can’t believe his fragile ego keeps embarrassing himself with his moronic tweets
Now more than half of Americans believe he is being blackmailed by Putin. He presciently predicted many things, such as Hillary’s hacked emails. All the drump’s have stolen from their charitable foundations. Russia has been laundering money through drump properties. He is in deep debt from Russia. He refuses to release his tax returns.
He is so guilty so he must throw dirt to try to make everyone else unbelievable. He doesn’t care who the players are.
The press has one job to do and they keep failing. Why do these hosts and reporters keep talking to Rudy? It’s such a waste of time. Todd could have covered many stories, the kids that are being taken from their parents and haven’t been reunited with their families, Puerto Rico, DACA, The Parkland and MFOL kids, the Transgender Ban, Stephen Miller, Devin Nunes, and Rand Paul and his meeting with Putin. But Rudy is what they cover? It’s ridiculous how the press keeps falling for the WH cons. I am tired of the press telling us that Rudy’s interviews are causing Mueller’s approval rating to go down, when Rudy was booed at a baseball game, therefore showing that no one(except for the bots who have integrated themselves into our systems) finds value in anything that Rudy has to say.
Why does the press keep failing indeed. I was reading twitter and someone said that on one show (MSNBC?) that entire panel, liberal guests included, felt that Brennan’s comments were over the top.
I don’t wish to demonize the media – it’s bad enough that trump is doing that – but on balance, they SUCK. Yes, we can all pick out great media folks who work hard to bring us the objective truth. But the truth is that those people are few and far between. Is it that the owners are such butt folds that the reporters suck? Is it is that the reporters are intellectually and ethically challenged? I mean, what? And this isn’t new! Remember their obsession in 2000 with Al Gore’s perceived lack of likeability? I mean, dear god.
News (especially the cable network variety) is far closer to entertainment than journalism these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope this idiotic quote follows him until the day he dies.
Trump’s again talking about how the Democrats are working things against him. He’s now saying again that they are trying to influence the election. I’m getting seriously scared that we might find our elections canceled as a result of democrat interference.
His stupid followers would swallow it whole.
Does he have the power to cancel the elections? I don’t know so am asking. I’m thinking he can’t just cancel them willy nilly, put them off maybe.
No. Doing so would constitute a coup & dictatorship.
Of course he doesn’t have the authority to do that (cancel elections) . But I doubt that would stop him. He’s also saying he “allowed” McGahn to talk to Mueller. As if.
The level of stupidity is astounding. Tell the truth. Don’t tell the truth and you can perjure yourself. Simple. Apparently Giuliani doesn’t believe Trump can tell the truth.
It’s time for Rudy to remove his lips from DUMPS A**!!!
There’s nothing in this life more dangerous than a stupid man who thinks he’s smart. And I’m including bears in that statement.
Rudy has a reason to be the chief public deflector. He’s likely going to have to explain his public pre-election prediction regarding HRC.
Tweetolini doesn’t seem to realize that McGahn is the WH lawyer, which means protecting interests of the office (not the person).
Question, McGahn is THE White House lawyer correct? He doesn’t work for Trump, he works to keep the White House operational and handles any legal problems the WH corporation might have, world wide. Does Trump think he’s a rat because he wouldn’t swear fealty to him or is it McGahn job to thwart every illegal stunt Trump pulls and that’s why Trump is afraid and hates him? From what I gathered he does not work for Trump at all, so can Trump give him orders?
Also, is McGahn a rat because he spoke to Meuller, or is it his job as WH lawyer? If he did it just to cover his ass, does that make him the same type of person as the rest of the White House staff?
What people seem to forget is that everyone appointed to a position in the Trump Administration is a government employee – including him! Yet they act like they are running a dry cleaners in Queens. They take an oath to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic’ . Nowhere does it mention being personally loyal to Trump, in theory their first loyalty is to the country and its laws.
Everyone in Congress takes that oath too, and if the Republicans actually lived by that oath, especially the ‘I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter’ part, there would be so many hearings into the ethics violations and blatantly criminal actions of this administration no one could keep track of them all.
If they won’t uphold their Constitutional obligations, I want millions of regular citizens uphold to theirs. Everyone needs to vote in November!
This will not be the first or only time McGahn has taken the oath to protect the US and its Constitution. As an attorney, he will have taken the same or VERY similar oath when admitted to the bar(s) under which he holds his license(s) to practice law in any state or US territory. I’ve taken it at least twice and have never held public office or served in the military. Unlike Giuliani who has barely ever given a nod to his ethical obligations as a member of the bar, McGahn (like Dean, who sacrificed his right to practice law when he pled guilty) seems to respect his oath, even if it’s inspired by fear of a conspiracy conviction. I assume his 30+ hours of discussion with Meuller’s team followed a grant of immunity. Cohen, obviously, won’t be so lucky because actual criminality rises to another level entirely.
Someone’s getting indicted very soon. Maybe Don Jr. That’s just my opinion based on the accelerated mental breakdowns.
Poor Rudy, all his lies are all turning into one big 💩. I bet he cannot even remembers his name most days. He is so eager to be in the hip crowd that he sold his soul for a bag of 💩.
Btw, one of the Dotard’s speech writer resigned last week because he’s a white supremist working in our whitehouse. Stephen Miller was photographed in the Oval Office flashing a white supremist gang sign and is still working in the White House making decisions about DACA.
The speechwriter refused to resign when pressured and ultimately was fired.
This morning, Giuliani is walking back his “Truth isn’t truth’ via twitter. From an article on Politico:
“My statement was not meant as a pontification on moral theology but one referring to the situation where two people make precisely contradictory statements, the classic ‘he said,she said’ puzzle. Sometimes further inquiry can reveal the truth other times it doesn’t,” Giuliani wrote on Twitter.
NONE of them ever think before opening their mouths.
Just from reading what you quoted, Giuliani still doesn’t make any sense. He out there causing extreme confusion and mischief to deflect from Russia investigation.
Of course the Dems are “interferring” with the election and so are the Repugants (Republicans). It’s their job to win elections and if the dems stick to the truth they should win by a landslide. This whole administration has trouble with telling the truth and they need to go. I’m going to hopefully be celebrating this so called interference by the dems when they sweep in November!! Buh-bye EZ and take all your sycophants with a you.
EZ is not up for re-election until 2020, this November is the midterm election. However, if the Dems can take over the congress they can do something to put a break on this fraud that he’s perpetuating on America. Not sure if the Senate will flip in November. Without the Senators voting for impeachment it not going to pass, but we can keep hope alive.
Do you think the networks keep inviting Giuliani on as a help to Mueller?
If Truth Isn’t Truth then what is it? Rudi Giuliani and the rest of Trump’s team are full of it. Perjury traps don’t exist for people who tell the truth. Trump will have trouble in a Mueller interview because he lies, not because there’s a trap. Truth is truth & lies are lies.
