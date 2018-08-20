Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra confirm their engagement with a party in India

My mom is overly invested in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story. I think she relates to it too much – she was a young, somewhat sheltered white woman from the South when she fell in love with my dad, an Indian man who was working in America as an engineer. Right after they got married, my dad took my mom to India to meet his immediate and extended family, and of course there was some profound culture shock. The same thing is happening with Nick Jonas and Priyanka. They got engaged last month, after only dating for about two months. And she decided to bring Nick to India to meet her extended family. I’m just going to say it: Priyanka’s bitchy cousins were totally smack-talking Nick behind his back. I BELIEVE THAT. I believe that with all my soul.
Anyway, now that Nick has met the Chopra family, he and Priyanka have formally confirmed their engagement – if we’re calling Instagram the “formal” announcement. Apparently, Nick brought his parents to Mumbai as well, so it was like Meet the Parents OG and sequel, all rolled into one. Priyanka’s family threw a big engagement party for her, which not only included her extended family, but a lot of Bollywood friends too. Priyanka wore a yellow Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture suit. From People: “During the prayer ceremony, known as a puja, a priest performed rituals, asking the gods to bless the couple and let them live a happy life together.”
Do you think the wedding with actually happen? Now that the Jonas family has made the journey to India and now that the Hindu ceremonies have happened, I’m saying they will absolutely get married. But will it be a mess after that? Um… yes. I think so.
Love just got a partner. @priyankachopra just found her man- @nickjonas They now are engaged to each other. The smile in her eyes tells a story…Yes, love stories still are alive & blushing red these 2 loverbirds confirm that for me. Happiness was the chief guest of the day!😍 pic.twitter.com/KHrLdENdmc
— Mushtaq Shiekh (@shiekhspear) August 18, 2018
His little dirt beard is so unappealing. Makes it seem like he’s 12.
Agree. He is very “cute” young looking.
I think his beard is gorgeous! How dare you say Priyanka is not pretty 😂😂
I can’t even imagine what her cousins are saying about their age difference. He seems like a little kid.
The age difference isn’t even that bad. Like 10 years, right? Plenty of men much older marry and stay with their younger wives. Do I think they’ll stay together? Who knows. I think he looks much younger than 25, and she looks older than she is. But it’s not the most ridiculous age story I’ve seen today.
I can’t believe that we’re going to likely see Prince Harry at a Jonas brother wedding. The gossip gods are good sometimes!
Nick Jonas looks good in a salwar kameez!
For some reason, I like this couple, and I’m actually rooting for them.
Me too. I really don’t know much about either person, but I like them together.
Me too! For no logical reason, I love this
Me too. I think they’re cute together.
Agreed. I don’t know anything about her, but he totally won me over in his little role in the Jumanji reboot. He was so dang cute and likable. I wouldn’t be sad if he found his way into more movies.
I agree Jess! I knew nothing about Nick until I saw him on an episode of Bear Gryll’s Running Wild show and thought he seemed to be a nice young man. I’ve never seen Priyanka in anything but do love how she talks about Meghan Markle and gosh she sure is beautiful so yeah, I hope they’re happy together.
This is so ridiculous!!! I cannot believe that this is happening.
Two people fell in love amd want to get married! What a travesty! When we live in a world where every headline is depressing..what’s wrong with a little light
You can miss me with the outrage. This reminds me of when Casper Smart was with Jennifer Lopez, I thought that was a ridiculous pairing, and if my memory serves me correctly a few other commenters on this site did as well. I mean, this is a gossip site, and forgive me if I am not caught up in the narrative of this being true, deep, eternal live after them being together for about five minutes. Or that this is the story that will displace all of my anxiety about my own problems and those that exist in the world. You do you but maybe you can refrain from telling me how to feel about this, mkay???
This trend of getting married after 2 months IS ridiculous.
Yes, there are exceptions of people doing that and living a happily life for many years but they’re the exceptions for a reason,
Nick Jonas has been a successful performer since he was in his early teens and is more than capable of taking care of himself. Casper smart was a back up dancer. I don’t get why you’d compare the two.
What you are really saying is that you don’t approve of the age difference. I wonder would you have the same reaction if a 36 year old man married a 25 year old woman?
@Jessie,
I compared the two pairings because they are both May/December couplings that struck me as absurd. And to your Jonas bro in question is super successful yada yada yada, Casper Smart was accomplished and talented, were he not he would not have been chosen as a dancer for JLo and her promotion of him to lead choreographer for her tour would have been disastrous. Why are you so offended by this?? People all up and down this thread are both for and against this. It’s not that serious sis. Calm yourself, lol.
Simmer down sweetheart, I am not offended you however seem easily triggered in your reply to both me and the other commentator. I am simply saying dating Nick Jonas isn’t the same as a backing dancer who may have been promoted to lead choreographer on a tour. Jonas is a very rich 25 year old who has his own fame and fanbase. Casper was employed by jlo and not on her level financially or career wise. Jonas and priyanka don’t have this loop sided power balance.
Jessie/is that you Priyanka???,
I don’t recall insulting Nick Jonas as a person or diminishing his accomplishments but you decided to interpret it in this way and seem to be taking it personally that I am not here for this couple. They will or won’t get married regardless of what my opinion is on their coupling…again, it’s a gossip site and I can continue to state whatever I want on here as long as it is conforms community guidelines. So make sure that you challenge all of the other commenters who expressed views that are similar to mine, or maybe don’t.
Casper is that you? 😂
I have no idea what you’re talking about, nowhere did I say you insulted him or that you aren’t allowed to express your opnion. Its seems like you are completely missing my point or being delibaratly obtuse. People are saying he’s too young not comparing him to random back up dancers with no money which is what you did completly missing out the power balance aspect of such a relationship.Jonas has a personal fortune of 25 million, priyanka has 10 mill. It’s a ludicrous comparison. Have a good night.
This is all so very confusing. Why get engaged after 2 months? WHY?
ETA and he looks like a confused baby.
Yikes, I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: I’m 25 and even I don’t want to date 25 year old men. I mean, obviously I have no personal experience in this but surely he’s going change a lot in the next ten years, wheras at 36 she’s probably more settled in herself, no?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, women are more likely to continue to evolve throughout their lifetimes. Women are also more likely to request a divorce after many years of marriage because they have changed over the duration of the relationship. Men are less likely to make new friends after 25 and frequently lose much of their community after divorce. All broad generalizations and celebrity definitely adds a different level to everything but dude likely is who he is at this point.
Hugh Jackman (49), has been married to his wife Deborah Furness (62) since 1996 (22 years), which means they were about the same age as Priyanka and Nick (or maybe Hugh was even younger than Nick), when they started dating. I’ll just let that sink in.
He just looks so young, like he’s still in college. And she doesn’t look old by the way, but she doesn’t look like she’s 18! Do I believe she will get married? Yes I do. Do I believe they might have kids? I think they might have one. Do I believe they will divorce? Yes, I do and when they do it’ll be pretty messy.
I know some whirlwind relationships do stay together for the long haul but the age difference is not encouraging. I always knew Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore would eventually divorce. I knew Ashton didn’t have the emotional maturity at the time to withstand a long term relationship with an older woman. I don’t think Nick Jonas does either. Some men do of course but… I don’t see this lasting. Congrats I guess on while it lasts.
And I guess we might be seeing Harry and Meghan at the wedding too? I really wonder what Meghan thinks about all this.
But Demi and Ashton lasted a decade or so didn’t they? Isn’t that the same as the average marriage in Hollywood anyway. I don’t really get the point in saying they won’t last forever when chances are he probably wouldn’t last forever with an actress his own age either. If they are in love why not live and let live?
Also it’s not like it’s the same situation anyway. Demi was a woman in her 40s with 3 teenage or adult kids who probably couldn’t or didn’t want to have more kids. Priyanka is 36 and probably want and can have kids. My take away from the Ashton thing was that he really wanted his own family that shouldn’t be an obstacle here.
I feel like this is a joke or something, like, I thought this was just a PR thing. She has to be pregnant.
I don’t understand this because they’re still such a random couple but they seem pretty adorable together.
I got to say credit to him and his family. As a Hindu, I know the rituals can seem a bit overwhelming but he and his family came across quite respectful. Well, one cousin has been very supportive. I love Parineeti Chopra and her Instagram post was gushy but sweet.
This was my main takeaway as well. It’s nice to see him and his family embracing her cultural traditions. The photos are all kinds of cheesy, but that’s most engagement photos. If their coupling makes sense to them I suppose that’s what really matters.
I think it’s happening. Good luck to them.
I’m afraid they are rushing things but then I have to remind myself that these celebrities don’t play by my old fashioned rules about relationships and marry and divorce on a whim.
We know he likes older women…but PeeCee can do so much better. Plus, his family is whack and the thought of her being a part of it is shuddering.
She’s so beautiful and it’s wonderful to see him embrace her traditions. I hope they’re very happy together. Having said that, I remember all her messy drama from Bollywood very well and I very much suspect that she’ll be back to her old ways soon enough.
Two wildly disparate families of an unorthodox couple, all treating each other with respect, kindness, and gentleness? Yes, please, and no matter if he is from that Jonas family.
I feel like this is a long-game version of Punk’d or something. Such an odd match, but I’m happy for them. It’s really cool that his family is embracing her culture and traditions.
At first they didn’t make any sense to me. But when i saw all the hatred, racism, sexism on the internet about their relationship i started to root for them. They seem genuinely in love, i wish them well.
Agreed. And you can add ageism to that. Neither are my faves but I can’t with people who don’t bat an eyelid if a 36 year old man gets engaged to a 25 year old woman but find this coupling odd.
Also I’ll add if people want to talk age difference, his brother tried to get Gigi Hadid number when she was like 14 or 15.I find that far more problematic than this.
Yes, I wasn’t paying much attention to them but the reaction to their relationship has been really ugly and over-the-top, given their relatively low profiles otherwise. Some of Nick’s fans have been particularly unkind.
Me too. Didn’t care one way or other but then saw the vileness and ageism and racism and it was just too much. I hope they are happy and stay married forever. It was the same with Meghan and Harry for me.
I’m glad the families are treating like kther well, unlike the wierd markles.
I can’t explain it but this pairing seems really odd, but good for them
She looks amazing. Glowing. I think she’s pregnant. Good luck to them. Can’t wait to see the wedding photos.
Who knows she could be…or not. I wonder if Nick’s dad’s health also played a part in this “quickey engagement”? He was battling colon cancer but is doing much better now. Priyanka lost her dad about 5 years ago to cancer as well.
I’m not sure why there is such a double standard for men and women dating younger people. If a male celebrity dated someone 11 years younger than him no one would bat an eyelash and he would be applauded for choosing someone age appropriate. Yet somehow this relatively small age difference is going to doom there relationship? I really don’t see anything wrong with them being together.
There was an academic study on dating sites that said men peak between 40-50 while women are most popular at 18! So that cultural bias and baggage is what this couple is facing.
This makes me like Nick more. He’s been to India with Priyanka a few times now…and in the middle of the summer ! That’s love. I really like how his family is embracing her Punjabi/Hindu traditions.
Also, I believe this was a Roka ceremony.
I’m surprised she’s marrying someone younger and also that he’s not uber rich. I know he’s pretty successful and he’s poised to get bigger, but I would have figured her to only settle for a sure thing. I expected her to marry older and very rich, more rich than a Jonas bro..
He’s still way richer than he is, so.
The Jonas Brothers made millionssss at a very young age. Nick then got money acting and doing a solo singing career. He has money. By the way, Priyanka has money too. Honestly though, I think Priyanka cares more about how she is treated by a man than anything else. I’m happy for them !
Nick might make more $ than Priyanka, but I’m considering her past major relationship which was with a married extremely rich man. As I understand, with the emergence of Bollywood, several Indian actors are worth more $ than top earning American actors (i.e. Tom Cruise), and I believe her ex might be pretty high on that scale of top earners.
But I don’t claim to know much about Priyanka and her character aside from the very well known scandal in her past.
@ Cranberry
Who is her ex?
The past is not the present. Just because she was allegedly with an older man at one point in her life doesn’t mean that is how it’s going to be forever.
Shahrukh Khan.
Her ex is Shah Rukh Khan, and he’s #2 richest actor in the world at $740 million. Nick’s net worth is $25 million.
Priyanka’s net worth is $38 million. So for now she’s worth more than Nick, but I estimate Nick’s fan base is going to get a lot bigger – like India bigger.
People are really off base in their reactions to this relationship. First of all he always dated older women it’s hardly a surprise that he would marry someone older. Secondly he’s worth more than she is by quite a lot. And she’s 36 not 45 like Demi or jlo was when they hooked up with younger men.
I don’t have a problem with their age difference at all.
I just think priyanka could do so much better. She could get literally any man that she wanted. He isn’t attractive, his singing voice sucks, so maybe he has a great personality & treats her well?
If so, great. That’s more important anyway, of course.
But WHY the big rush?
I think they both want kids right away. Both of them have been vocal and consistent in past interviews about wanting big families, so I suspect that is something that each finds attractive in the other.
I see people saying that Priyanka could get any man that she wanted. Priyanka is off this generation of women in their thirities who confident, outspoken, passionately feminist, and priortize work and accomplishments. If someone like Priyanka wants a man who loves her for those qualities and embraces them, rather than tolerating or suppressing them then that list of men gets much smaller, and she is really unlikely to find it the older and richer guy that people often suggest would be the right fit. What does an older and richer guy offer a self-made multi-millionaire woman that is used to being in charge of her life? I have noticed a trend. Serena Williams, Meghan Markle, and now Priyanka Chopra will all have married an unexpected man. Men who were all younger to some degree, but had enough of their own wealth and success to have the confidence to pursue these women. In these cases white men pursuing women of color breaking cultural expectations. Enough of a rebllious streak to appreciate ouspoken women who challenge cultural norms themselves. Priyanka likely held off Nick’s advances for a year due to the bigger age gap, but it wouldn’t surprise me if she came back from the Royal Wedding and decided give it a go.
@SV I just had to co-sign this insightful comment. This is absolutely my viewpoint and what influenced my decision to marry my husband….similarly situated as far as profession/ earnings but I am way mOre ambitious, outspoken, black, assertive and rebellious. My husband is of a far different culture and white, and from the beginning he was drawn to my confidence and independence. No older man could have been attracted to me. I don’t offer them anything and they can’t offer me ish. Got my own money and earning potential and I would not on any given day take backseat to an older dudes career or march to his tune. So I totally understand how Chopra and Markle were drawn into those relationships. We’ve got designs for our lives, plans and we want a man who will support us, be willing to be led or understand that he is not master of his woman’s life plan. Younger dude with his own money but from a different culture who loves a fierce feminist is the way to go for women like us.
I don’t consider Priyanka so “self-made” accomplished. She was supported and promoted by her ex who was very, very wealthy and is a Bollywood mogul. Not that she had much of a choice as actresses are extremely subordinated and grossly underpaid in India’s entertainment industry.
But I wouldn’t go so far as to compare her to Serena Williams. Nor would I compare MM to Serena’s hard earned titles which cannot be attributed to luck. PC and MM are successful in their own right, agreed. I just don’t consider their accomplishments any where near as impressive or “self-made” as Serena’s.
@cranberry
By your standards Madonna is not self made either because she had relationships to influential producers early on in her life or Hillary Clinton is not self made because of bill ( as republicans will agree with). I really don’t like this way of undermining women I am sure chopra worked hard to get where she is the notion you are peddling is somewhat sexist.. And look, Serena is a genius i would never say mm or chopra is equal to her in talent but the mechanisms of the acting and music buisness isn’t the same as sports were ability generally tends to be a deciding factor, not so in showbiz.
Nothing wrong with the age difference. But engaged after two months?? Good luck!
They seem to have known each other for a while. They may have only started dating in the last few months but they didn’t just meet in May.
I get the feeling this was moe of a “my friend just got married so I need to, too!” Move from Priyanka but I’m not sure why that’s the vibe I get!
And it’s not just Meghan Markle, a lot of her Bollywood contemporaries are also marrying and having kids. Anushka Sharma married the Indian cricket captain which was a huge deal, Kareena Kapoor is married with a toddler and Deepika Padukone is rumored to be engaged to her long time boyfriend.
It’s funny that you mention it, because several women of her generation in Bollywood have gotten or are getting married within the last year (Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, and probably Deepika Padukone later this year), so you might not be wrong…
They are way better as a couple than Joe Jonas and stuck up Sophie Turner! Yuck! I hope they work out.
Yes, I would bet money that Nick and Pri get married and have kids and Joe/Sophie won’t make it to the alter.
I think his respect for her culture is very sweet and don’t get all the hate.
They have known each other since the MET gala last year. Priyanka is glowing in the engagement photos! They look very much besotted with each other. I thought it was very nice and respectful of Nick and his family towards the Roka ceremony & traditions. They embraced the traditions. He better be ready for a week of sangeet, Mehndi, haldi functions and the big Indian wedding. Wouldn’t be surprised if they get married in the next month or two.
All too quick and he’s very young. They will need more than good luck! Wonder if she’s pregnant.
I feel like there’s some (subconscious? ) racism involved as well as sexism. A lot of people say they are an “odd couple” implying how can these two be a good match. People didn’t go on and on about ” odd couple” when he dated 9 years older delta goodrem or 13 years older Kate Hudson.
It’s funny how opposites attract. But it can work out well. I look very average white woman, my husband is a handsome mixed man. We get a lot of looks when we go out together. He says he gets more looks from women when hes with me than when hes by himself. And i get more looks from men when I’m with him than by myself. Not that we’re interested in anyone else, just saying. Ive noticed that a lot of the really white men at my job like dark complexioned women. My husband doesnt blend in because you can see the mix of ethnicities in his face. I, on the other hand, blend in. I think he wishes he blended in more, where i wish i was more unique looking. The grass is always greener on the other side. I think sometimes you look for in others what you lack yourself. I think we make a great team : )
I dated a 26 year old when I was 31 and it was not a good match. We were peers in our career (he actually was more seasoned and successful than me) but I felt like his big sister. There has to be a maturity difference at that age gap.
Dating a younger guy really opened my eyes to how older men I dated in the past may have viewed me.
It just seems like a contract marriage. Best wishes to them, anyway.
