Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra confirm their engagement with a party in India

My mom is overly invested in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story. I think she relates to it too much – she was a young, somewhat sheltered white woman from the South when she fell in love with my dad, an Indian man who was working in America as an engineer. Right after they got married, my dad took my mom to India to meet his immediate and extended family, and of course there was some profound culture shock. The same thing is happening with Nick Jonas and Priyanka. They got engaged last month, after only dating for about two months. And she decided to bring Nick to India to meet her extended family. I’m just going to say it: Priyanka’s bitchy cousins were totally smack-talking Nick behind his back. I BELIEVE THAT. I believe that with all my soul.

Anyway, now that Nick has met the Chopra family, he and Priyanka have formally confirmed their engagement – if we’re calling Instagram the “formal” announcement. Apparently, Nick brought his parents to Mumbai as well, so it was like Meet the Parents OG and sequel, all rolled into one. Priyanka’s family threw a big engagement party for her, which not only included her extended family, but a lot of Bollywood friends too. Priyanka wore a yellow Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture suit. From People: “During the prayer ceremony, known as a puja, a priest performed rituals, asking the gods to bless the couple and let them live a happy life together.”

Do you think the wedding with actually happen? Now that the Jonas family has made the journey to India and now that the Hindu ceremonies have happened, I’m saying they will absolutely get married. But will it be a mess after that? Um… yes. I think so.

