DM: Sources close to Brad Pitt insist Angelina Jolie is still in love with Brad

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s lawyers will be going into court – I think? – on August 21st, Tuesday. My gut tells me that this hearing won’t be the end of anything, and it probably won’t even be the beginning of the end. But I do know that the hearing is probably why the sniping and leaking has ratcheted up to a crazy level over the past few weeks. My opinion is that Brad has been telegraphing his legal strategy, which is that Difficult Bitch Angelina Has Alienated The Kids. There’s something else Brad wants you to believe as well, and I don’t know why he’s pressing this point so hard, because it makes him look so foolish: there’s this thread of divorce gossip which keeps getting repeated, something about how BRAD is the one who wants the divorce more. Like, his side really, really wants people to forget that Angelina left him and never looked back. Which brings me to this asinine story/recap in the Daily Mail. The Mail’s (Team Brad) sources insist that Angelina is still in love with Brad. Riiiight.
A source, a “friend of Brad,” insists Angelina has been alienating the kids: “It seems that she has been alienating the children from him. First she thought that she could embarrass him into giving up the children. She thought he would just fold. That all backfired.”
The same source claims Angelina is still in love with Brad and that’s why she asked for a bifurcation divorce: A friend of Brad’s explains that, in his view, at some level, Angelina is still a little in love with Brad — and smarting from the cold realisation that he wants her out of his life as quickly as possible. He said: ‘The issue is that she cares about him. There is a lot of emotion and history. There are very strong feelings. When he said that he wanted to file, there was a realisation that he wanted to end it, finally, and she could not take that — which led to her accusing him of not paying to support the children and all the rest of it. I think it’s really hard for her as she doesn’t want to give up on him on some level, and so when he said that he wanted to file [for the quickie divorce] it brought this huge reaction. Meanwhile, he doesn’t want to give up on the kids, so we have a sad situation.’
Yeah, no… I don’t think that’s it at all, “unnamed friend of Brad.” There are strong feelings, and those feelings are negative. She is still pissed off at him, full-stop. She’s furious about whatever happened on the plane. She left him. She had enough of his drinking and his bullsh-t. In the immediate months after SHE filed for divorce, there were multiple stories (which have been basically been confirmed since) about how she refused to speak to him or take his calls or meet with him in any way, shape or form. She reportedly even changed her phone number. She’s been done with this marriage from the start, and the only reason why it’s taken this long to deal with all of this is because of the custody battle.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
AJ has always struck me as the kind of woman that, once she’s done with you, she’s DONE. I don’t believe for a second she’s still in love with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think both could be true. The love doesn’t go away right when you break up w someone. They have a lot of years and history together
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What I believe is that sure, she still cares about him…he’s the father of their children and it’s in their best interest that he’s healthy and present. THAT I believe.
but still “in love” with him? nah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No way…….. And after his goofy howdy doody set photo ….he’s not gonna be signing up any new recruits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@whatWHAT?
Bingo. +1
I believe there were probably steps Brad could have taken early on, that could have enabled her gaining some modicum of respect back. If he had taken responsibility for his actions, been remorseful, publicly contrite since the incident itself was so public and lastly, more importantly, done the work to earn all of his kids trust back, early on.
Instead there was resistance (not unusual for addicts) a changing of agreed upon therapeutic rehabilitative plans, and snide/sneaky behavior from his camp to gain some kind of public upperhand.
He and his camp, continue the FAKE ‘War of the Roses’ type bs to this day, look at the two most prominent stories (hits) on Angelina today: 1)Brad wants to dump her quickly because she’s awful but she’s reluctant and still in love and 2) see Page Six: new old lie about how Angelina is so jealous of Amal Clooney because she’s a humanitarian who gets coverage for good deeds too.
Both tabloid lies are designed to diminish Angelina’s character ina sick sexist way *(i.e., see world, she’s bad bec she went crawling back lovesick, yet golden boy wants nothing to do with her bec she’s bad AND she’s also bad because her humanitarianism is fake, see how bish Jolie hates sweet Amal for doing good deeds.)
In the Trump era, the usual misogyny needs to be amped up with a more targeted obvious misogyny on steroids.
Angelina is a good hearted person and understands how addiction, especially a slow moving one like Brad’s can destroy lives. He could have done his part to protect his family from this kind of dreck that was inevitable given Angelina is such a sitting duck for the usual suspect haters- instead he and his CAA PR camp encourages her beatdown and feeds it.
So no, she is completely done with him. He’s weak. Angelina can’t abide a weak man with zero integrity who has never made things right. She wishes him health and a better relationship with his family, but I’m sure it ends there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her other divorces went easy and fast so yeah, I don’t believe this either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Done is done with her. I do think HE is still in Love with her. He screwed up & I think he is shocked she kicked him to the curb. He is Brad Pitt after all.
Billy Bob and Jonnie Lee have always only said the nicest things about her. I think that says a great deal about her character. Brad is a spoiled pretty frat brat that is surprised that his “charming good looks” didn’t get him his way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At this point I think he’s so angry, there is no room for any love left.
Not only did she have the nerve to leave him and take the kids (“How could she do that to me? I’m Brad Pitt! Nobody leaves me!”), but she has the unmitigated gall to look better and happier without him than she looked with him.
So if he wants to salvage his shriveled pride by insisting she’s still in love with him, let him. It’s probably the only way he can still function.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting point @Carmen
I believe it’s on point. Even if he has a modicum of humility and on some level realizes Angelina is done, I think his PR camp realizes neither his ego or image can take the hit that she’s washed her hands of him.
Real talk: the only time Brad gets super angry over a split is when he’s dumped. He famously didn’t utter Paltrow’s name for YEARS even in interviews where he came off looking so not over it, still enraged and stupid. I recall the story about how he, Freeman and Paltrow did the the commentary for Seven, yet he refused to comment on any of her scenes (which he was in!) It was ridiculous made even more weird when you realize he was dating or married to Aniston at the time! That’s why many have always called Jen rebound for him.
I recall with Aniston he happily walked around referring to their split as not a failure and it was a new chapter and they parted as friends blah blah blah…he was happy as a clam.
Now with Angie he’s back raging
That’s how you know it’s love with Pitt.lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People change who they are when kids are involved and when you have kids to protect and people get older and there hole dynamic change because you know your not as young as you use to be and the dating scene has change so Idk but I do believe something bad happened on that plane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is this the same Angie who can’t stomach being in the same room with Pitt???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And even if she is, that wouldnt be a bad thing. So this is backfiring on Brad’s camp. If you love someone and they do something so f**ked up that they leave you any way and dont want you to see your kids, you did something terrible and you need help. Christ.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly what I came here to say. Maybe she’s still in love with him. Maybe she wouldn’t have left if Brad did not not hit his son in the face😐
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree – love cannot be turned off and on per wishes.
If Brad didn’t become an alcoholic and abused his son, then Angelina probably wouldn’t never left him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“If Brad did not not hit his son in the face.” This is beautiful Diana. I wish there were a Man Booker prize for comments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh – I once went on an internet date w/ a guy who worked in production on one of her movies. This was years before they split and before they married. He said they’d have big fights & never once didn’t look miserable with each other. It’s good for both of them it ended, if this is true & was typical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Boodiba, though it’s not popular to speculate as such on here, I believe (some of) that.
I think that they were very passionate for each other. in the beginning, that manifested itself as extreme love and devotion. I don’t doubt that they were very happy together for many years. but I also believe that their trouble started well before this incident. I think that Pitt’s alcohol/drug usage increased as their relationship became more about fighting and less about their love/bond; six kids in a short period with two successful Hollywood careers and Jolie’s extensive humanitarian work…it was just a recipe for trouble with his penchant for drinking/drugging. I think that Jolie was unhappy for a while and Pitt was more just thinking that this was the status quo and why should he change if this was working for him? I think she probably gave him several “chances” to clean himself up and be more of a husband/dad and he continued to live as he was. I think the split was a long(?) time coming and the incident on the plane was the final straw for her; she realized that he cared about the booze/drugs more than the kids, and the minute he lashed out physically, that was it. she did what she needed to do to keep her kids safe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@maya, Brad didn’t recently become an alcoholic, he’s been one since he was in his 20s. Maybe he had his addiction under control when they started their family, but he had his problem long before he and Angie even met. If his addiction made their children unsafe, then she’s doing the right thing by leaving him even if she still loves him, but I highly doubt she never knew he was an alcoholic
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not one who embraces the fervent wish of female firsters, Chelsea Handler and other naysayers that they were never happy and never in love or that HE was miserable bec…of course: six kids and charity work.
*Come on ladies as Chelsea explained the women ans the kids are why men drink, and the woman couldn’t possibly want to leave the guy…ever. (She’s SUCH a feminist, ain’t she?)
I don’t believe it because people followed them incessantly and they were blissed out for much of their time together and this was confirmed by people much more intimately acquainted with them than your ‘internet date.’ Maybe he was feeding off your disdain for them and wanted a second date with you. LOL
That said, I do believe Angelina became aware of his issues with drink and drugs in the last few years and perhaps was going to try and gently urge him into a program but the plane incident sealed the deal for her- she had to protect her kids and he had to get clean and a break would help them do both.
His inability to do the work and his resistance towards her made her realize they were done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sedanos—that could have easily been an autocorrect issue. Get off your high horse, and maybe also remember that English isn’t everyone’s first language.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Starkiller, I am being completely sincere in my love of that expertly crafted sentence. Right after the incident on the plane Brad Pitt went to People magazine through a “source” to make clear that “he did not hit his child in the face in any way.” The claim was ridiculous for its specificity. By stating that maybe Angelina wouldn’t have left him if “he had not not hit his son in the face,” @Diana was calling back to that weird defense, and rather brilliantly. So, no high horse for me to get off of. (And FYI I do understand that English isn’t everyone’s first language, because it isn’t mine.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
100%. She may still love him but something really bad happened in that plane that she made resolve to leave him without looking back. She is like a lioness defending her curbs. Brad Pitt might not physically hitting his son but mentally hurting him that make Maddox and Pax not wanting to have anything to do with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right, Brad. Projecting much?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad Pitt has always been and always will be in love with ONE person…….BRAD PITT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
so, I rolled my eyes at this headline but I also can see it being partly true. It’s possible that Angelina IS still in love with him, but doesn’t want to be married to him anymore. Especially in situations involving addiction, its not that uncommon.
But I don’t think for one second that Angelina wants him back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I mean they were together for a long time, so I think there will always be some love there. But that doesn’t mean that she wants to be with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Love is a natural feeling that can last forever, even if she doesn’t want to be with him anymore. Maybe over time it will fade, but they have a family together, and it’s believable she still has love for him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh great, we’ve entered the “she can’t leave me…I left her!” stage of the insecure over-privileged male break up handbook. Lovely. 🙄
You brought this on yourself Brad. More of us remember that than you think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, Jan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those were my exact thoughts: sure, Jan. SHE is still in love with him, but HE wants her out of his life and that makes her so angry she is fabricating lies. Sure, Jan. I wish I had an ego like Brad Pitt just for once in my life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the issue for him. He cannot handle the fact that she filed for divorce and now she’s asking to speed up the divorce. She basically dumped his sorry a– twice.
What is the problem if he wants to speed it up too. Shouldn’t he be happy that she’s wants the divorce to happen like now? He’s an idiot.
If she wanted to be with him she couldve just seperated for CPS instead she filed to DIVORCE!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope the judge makes him stop talking to the press.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is this something she could request? I mean he’s always saying “sources” or whatever, but I’ll bet there is a way to stop for, for the good of the kids right? If there is, they need to do it asap, because this is stupid
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Angelina can prove that Brad is smearing her in public, that can affect the custody hearing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. You’d think his ppl would want it too at this point.
He reeks of borderline personality disorder and narcissism. Something is way off with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol so Brad & Co are now claiming that she is only divorcing him because she still wants him?
Brad is the only one who has been leaking last few months and everything he accusesd Angelina of, the truth was revealed to be the opposite.
If any alienation was done then it was Brad himself who alienated from his children.
Angelina ghosted him as much as she could (complete ghost is hard with children) and yet everyone knows he was dumped.
Brad can claim that he asked for the bifurcation first but the truth is she filed it first and Brad has no evidence to back up his lie.
I do think 21st August will bring some major surprises as there is reason for Brad and Co’s extra vicious and accelated smear campaign against Angelina these past few months. Brad seems to have panicked after Angelina hired those extra 2 specialist lawyers and that his children don’t seem to want to be with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I were her I’d be done done….his last page six leak shows his intelligence and maturity level….and where his head is at. Any judge should be able to make that assessment also.
It’s been two years……..and yet hes not focused on his kids…..or being a good father………..he’s worried about you thinking George Clooney likes Angie and not him. He wants to get it straight that he’s dumping Angie, and everyone likes him not her. That’s not reality…….he is delusional.
Those kids hav known for their whole lives something was off about him…..it’s obvious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@says I like your truthful comments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been saying this from the beginning.
While I’m not a fan of the PR machine of either players, Angie wanted him to fight for her. I think someone fell out of love years before the divorce filing and I’m not sure it was her. Its an unfortunate situation. I think there are substance abuse issues on both sides too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The old “woman scorned” notion? No.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brat Pitt overrated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please – according to Brad himself, he is an alcoholic and alienated himself from the family few years before the split.
Brad’s constant smearing of Angelina in public just shows he is an a.. who cannot handle she left him and he is getting revenge. Brad is also the one who talked about him dating and moving one when in reality, it seems he is stuck while Angelina is just ignoring his bs and living her life.
Lastly, Angelina is not under supervision nor do you hear any stories about her being under influence.
Enough with dragging the woman down to the same level as the man to try and excuse his behaviour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Delusional. LoL Brad is losing it and looks foolish for his non stop attacks against her. She dumped him and hasn’t looked back.
The crazy Brangelina fans think Angelina was using tough love on him and it backfired lmao. They need to deal with the fact that she left him and nothing in the way she’s acting re -lawyer statements says she wants him back- actually the opposite. She’s given him enough time to get it together with their kids and now she’s over it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@GBAM you’re 100% right
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is an egotistical maniac. Stop smearing Angelina because your Not man enough to except responsibility.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Steve? Are you a dude? Gross. Stop.
He’s a drunk who fought with his own damn kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this is just a version of “very fine people on both sides”. it didn’t work then and won’t work now. Brad has problems and Angelina left him. end of story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree. Obviously he was deep into whatever his addictions are, alcohol, work. That doesn’t mean he wanted a divorce, but that he relapsed and hard, he already had issues. Angelina seems to have it together for the children, she atopped working enough to be around caring dor them. She is the organizer of the family and juggles several things with children, her UNCHR duries and health scares. She does anything she can to ensure she with her children longer, including getting mastectomies and then goes and indulges on drugs? Sorry, nope.
I think that she have him soace and eaited for him to get it together,
But he worsened and did something irreparable for a mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Steve: Angelina Jolie is the #1 Most Admired Woman in the World, and the #2 highest paid actress, Brad Pitt is jealous, he makes no lists any longer, he’s looking his age, has addiction issues and his wife and children don’t want to have anything to do with him.
If anyone fell out of love, it would have been Angie, a person of Angie’s intelligence can live just so long with a narcissistic, drugged out alcoholic. The fact she stayed with him as long as she did was probably for the children,, but once he started started taking his frustrations out on the kids, she was out of there for good, with no looking back. She pulled a “Brad Pitt” on Brad Pitt and his ego is bruised.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t that what most of them say? It can’t possibly be his bad behavior to blame for her reaction, she must still LOVE him!! LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How do these drive by tabloids know what’s going on in Angelina’s mind when have they ever told the truth? TeamJolie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First, it came from “brad’s pals”, so this means, brad is telling his friends that AJ is still in love with him? Boo..she’s done. Imagine telling the Judge she wants to be single before the year ends. Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly that must really hurt! She sure does want to rid herself of him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, she dumped and ghosted him, but he’s the one who wants out and she still loves him? Suuuuuuure.
The best thing he could do is just shut up. Stop the tabloid stories, they just make him look bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know right? What is he thinking? page six is saying how Angie is jealous of Amal. Lol. What on earth is Brad doing? George Clooney did not choose Brad ……he ditched Brad lonnnnnng ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this is a PR from his friends, they are turning the table around now because BP is losing his battle & AJ is going to be proven right. Now the dirty tabloids are turning on the children, what a crap’ thank God only crappy people read & believe what these shitty supermarket magazines writes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he wants to get the divorce done quickly…why doesn’t he? Why isn’t he fighting harder for that? So far all I’ve seen from Brad is whinging about how Angie is keeping the children away from him with very little proof of what efforts he is taking to establish a relationship with them in spite of that. If he truly cared about his children, he would realize that shaming the other parent in public to “hand them over” as it were is less effective than just finding ways to spend time with them. Even if it meant abiding the rules set down by the court. Because the children are the most important right? Or is it publicly dragging your former wife’s name through the mud because you’re pissed that she left you and because your own actions made your eldest son so disgusted he doesn’t want to spend time with you voluntarily anymore?
Brad has all the means in the world to end this divorce quickly and reconcile with his children. Even if Angelina were standing in his way. But he spends his time doing everything except that, and that is entirely his decision. Why people forget that is beyond me tbh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think at this point it keeps his name and her name in the same story……he’s milking it and still glomming onto her and using her image to be relevant.
Once this is over over…… it’s just him on his own media wise and he doesn’t do well there. He is usually only interesting because of his significant others…and only interesting because of their interests which he quickly always adopts.
I have never seen such a manipulative shallow person….it’s really quite shocking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad is another messy fool that loves drama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, Brad! When Angie is done, she’s done. It’s only been her pattern for years, but sure…she’s alienating your kids because she’s still in love with you and by your logic, punishing you for daring to divorce you. Even though, we all know she ghosted your ass after the plane, but sure, Jan…I mean Brad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His team is ridiculous. Wasn’t he the one crying on magazine covers, comparing the loss to death and saying stuff like “if you love someone you let them go”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who is this idiot kidding? She dropped him like a bad habit. Angie doesn’t strike me as the lovesick type. She chose the welfare of her kids over him. He alienated his own kids and he cares more about his public image than putting in the work to fix what he broke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When it involved the care/health happiness of her kids Angelina was DONE!Brad seems to be the “You don’t dump me,I dump you type”& I think his ego is/was more than bruised.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Next Daily Mail or TMZ story will be about how Angelina once sh*t in their bed and THAT’s what the big plane argument was about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad should start taking notes from Ben Affleck, crazy as that sounds. For all of Ben’s BS, he has never been investigated for child abuse and doesn’t bash their mother on a daily basis. I mean, that should be the bare minimum of respecting your children during and after a divorce. He is the one that’s forcing Angelina’s reactions, which have been handled with a lot of restraint and grace considering the public smear campaign she is enduring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oops didn’t mean to reply to this comment
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kate Your post is disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was being sarcastic Bap…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pretty sure Kate was joking. Maybe making a story compared to how Johnny Depp told a tabloid that his ex wife pooped in the bed
Report this comment as spam or abuse
correct. I was comparing brad’s gross pr to johny depp’s gross pr.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the writing mode in that DM matter is similar to Star Magazine, In Touch, Online Radar, Hollywood Life
Brad sources do not speak with DM
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh it’s Brad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it’s only you see the matters of People in which he always gives updates his is different from tabloids like Daily mail and The Sun
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has lost his mind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
its getting so weird it’s starting to be concerning……these pr shenanigans. Like his tactics are painting a picture of a very very desperate and out of touch person. We can all see who leaks what….we know this is from Brad all of it……yet he continues on.
It’s been two years already….everyone in the world except him…..has moved on.
He definitely seems to be having cognitive issues…… dragging poor George Clooney into this when George ghosted him years ago. he has gotten really creepy…..and no one will ever forget all this. He will NEVER live any of this down. He will be forever known for his behavior these past couple of years……..and rightly so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@…., nobody has stopped him tho. It’s like the Republicans and the Orange Man in the White House. Everybody knows all this is foolishness, allowing that man to be the US President w/ all the shenighans he’s doing, yet they allow it to continue. They profit from it. SMH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@says: And this is the man the Brad stans swear will get full custody of the children. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HAHA thats funny.
Not a chance
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. My post was prob too long. Anyway, I do think Angie was still in love w/ him last year, they were doing the therapy and everything as a family but now I know she isn’t especially have responding to his lies of her alienating the kids. I think that really hurt her and Angie has let a lot go, that’s how you know she’s a nice person but the stuff that really hurts her she reponds to.
Brad has been given everything he wanted in life and when he doesn’t get it he whines and behaves like a child. Instead of repairing his relationship w/ his kids, he lies about their mother b/c he believes it will make him feel better which it doesn’t. He’s got some serious issues and no one is helping, they just keep telling him lies. Angie tried but he’s too image conscious to know and do better.
I actually question how much he really loves the kids. That’s the biggest thing I get from all of this. The more I think about the plane incident, the more I believe he called Maddox and/or Pax a Asian stereotype name. Plus, right after the plane incident Brad did a GQ photoshoot and interview (to protect his image) instead of finding his kids and their mother/his wife. That’s the thing here people have to see. Brad is number 1 in his life. The kids are number 1 in Angie’s life. This explains it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sidewithkids It took him 8 months to take a little responsibility for the divorce. Angelina and Maddox were bashed daily by the drive by media and on social media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I buy it. Being angry and done with someone does not authomatically remove the love for them. And I remember vividly their last picture together, before the incident and the divorse filing at the Jamba Juice store. She leaning back into his arms and walking together. There was still love there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am really shocked at all these comments from women talking about there is still love there and love last forever…? After watching a man hit your child in the face- you still love them and have feeling? Let my child’s father hit her in the face and he will feel the wrath of my rage on him. There will be no love there at all if you physically abuse my child. That’s some bullsh!t. But do you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember it’s been two years….. he hasn’t been single for a two year stretch for …….thirty years.
His whole mo is being the golden boyfriend fiancé etc…in the media. He needs a woman of equal preferably greater fame etc than him to help his image…and keep you distracted from the real Brad.
Now in a last ditch effort he’s trying to sidle up to George Clooney……..AS IF. He has absolutely nothing in common w George and never will. He needs a fix….and has no one to glom onto to and use. The cat is out of the bag permanently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Brad, bye!” Is the new “Bish please” 🤚
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right… Throw some more stereotypical, patriarchal themes out there Brad. You’re really winning, huh?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dear god, this is just pathetic (and not in a sympathetic way).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they are both the loves of each other’s life. That doesn’t mean they can live together or that it always works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh dear. From Sept 22 2016 post “ E!’s sources repeat all of that stuff, with one saying: “Brad did not want the marriage to end. He was committed to doing what he needed to make it work. He was open to counseling.” And “ But the NYP also says Brad “still loves Angelina.”.
So which is it Brad? You love her, or she loves you? Actually I hope things go as well as possible for their family this week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG. This man just won’t stop, will he? Pitt’s people are literally doing *everything* they can to make AJ look bad. It’s so pathetic. If he can treat the mother of his children like this in a public forum, imagine what kind of gas lighting was going on behind closed doors?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Couldn’t have said it better
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. My bad, another long post. A lot to say about this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sidewithkids I would like to read your post about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s up after Mela’s post.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sidewithkids I agree with your post. Let’s hope we get some information tomorrow when Angelina has her court hearing, hopefully she signs the paperwork to get that divorce from that weak and spineless so called man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@bap, yeah let’s hope, fingers crossed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse