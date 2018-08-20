DM: Sources close to Brad Pitt insist Angelina Jolie is still in love with Brad

Angelina Jolie speaks to the press after a NATO meeting in Brussels

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s lawyers will be going into court – I think? – on August 21st, Tuesday. My gut tells me that this hearing won’t be the end of anything, and it probably won’t even be the beginning of the end. But I do know that the hearing is probably why the sniping and leaking has ratcheted up to a crazy level over the past few weeks. My opinion is that Brad has been telegraphing his legal strategy, which is that Difficult Bitch Angelina Has Alienated The Kids. There’s something else Brad wants you to believe as well, and I don’t know why he’s pressing this point so hard, because it makes him look so foolish: there’s this thread of divorce gossip which keeps getting repeated, something about how BRAD is the one who wants the divorce more. Like, his side really, really wants people to forget that Angelina left him and never looked back. Which brings me to this asinine story/recap in the Daily Mail. The Mail’s (Team Brad) sources insist that Angelina is still in love with Brad. Riiiight.

A source, a “friend of Brad,” insists Angelina has been alienating the kids: “It seems that she has been alienating the children from him. First she thought that she could embarrass him into giving up the children. She thought he would just fold. That all backfired.”

The same source claims Angelina is still in love with Brad and that’s why she asked for a bifurcation divorce: A friend of Brad’s explains that, in his view, at some level, Angelina is still a little in love with Brad — and smarting from the cold realisation that he wants her out of his life as quickly as possible. He said: ‘The issue is that she cares about him. There is a lot of emotion and history. There are very strong feelings. When he said that he wanted to file, there was a realisation that he wanted to end it, finally, and she could not take that — which led to her accusing him of not paying to support the children and all the rest of it. I think it’s really hard for her as she doesn’t want to give up on him on some level, and so when he said that he wanted to file [for the quickie divorce] it brought this huge reaction. Meanwhile, he doesn’t want to give up on the kids, so we have a sad situation.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Yeah, no… I don’t think that’s it at all, “unnamed friend of Brad.” There are strong feelings, and those feelings are negative. She is still pissed off at him, full-stop. She’s furious about whatever happened on the plane. She left him. She had enough of his drinking and his bullsh-t. In the immediate months after SHE filed for divorce, there were multiple stories (which have been basically been confirmed since) about how she refused to speak to him or take his calls or meet with him in any way, shape or form. She reportedly even changed her phone number. She’s been done with this marriage from the start, and the only reason why it’s taken this long to deal with all of this is because of the custody battle.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio back in their car on the set of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

97 Responses to “DM: Sources close to Brad Pitt insist Angelina Jolie is still in love with Brad”

  1. L84Tea says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:01 am

    AJ has always struck me as the kind of woman that, once she’s done with you, she’s DONE. I don’t believe for a second she’s still in love with him.

    Reply
    • Snowflake says:
      August 20, 2018 at 8:12 am

      I think both could be true. The love doesn’t go away right when you break up w someone. They have a lot of years and history together

      Reply
      • whatWHAT? says:
        August 20, 2018 at 9:30 am

        What I believe is that sure, she still cares about him…he’s the father of their children and it’s in their best interest that he’s healthy and present. THAT I believe.

        but still “in love” with him? nah.

      • .... says:
        August 20, 2018 at 12:30 pm

        No way…….. And after his goofy howdy doody set photo ….he’s not gonna be signing up any new recruits.

      • Cleo2 says:
        August 20, 2018 at 2:38 pm

        @whatWHAT?

        Bingo. +1

        I believe there were probably steps Brad could have taken early on, that could have enabled her gaining some modicum of respect back. If he had taken responsibility for his actions, been remorseful, publicly contrite since the incident itself was so public and lastly, more importantly, done the work to earn all of his kids trust back, early on.

        Instead there was resistance (not unusual for addicts) a changing of agreed upon therapeutic rehabilitative plans, and snide/sneaky behavior from his camp to gain some kind of public upperhand.

        He and his camp, continue the FAKE ‘War of the Roses’ type bs to this day, look at the two most prominent stories (hits) on Angelina today: 1)Brad wants to dump her quickly because she’s awful but she’s reluctant and still in love and 2) see Page Six: new old lie about how Angelina is so jealous of Amal Clooney because she’s a humanitarian who gets coverage for good deeds too.

        Both tabloid lies are designed to diminish Angelina’s character ina sick sexist way *(i.e., see world, she’s bad bec she went crawling back lovesick, yet golden boy wants nothing to do with her bec she’s bad AND she’s also bad because her humanitarianism is fake, see how bish Jolie hates sweet Amal for doing good deeds.)

        In the Trump era, the usual misogyny needs to be amped up with a more targeted obvious misogyny on steroids.

        Angelina is a good hearted person and understands how addiction, especially a slow moving one like Brad’s can destroy lives. He could have done his part to protect his family from this kind of dreck that was inevitable given Angelina is such a sitting duck for the usual suspect haters- instead he and his CAA PR camp encourages her beatdown and feeds it.

        So no, she is completely done with him. He’s weak. Angelina can’t abide a weak man with zero integrity who has never made things right. She wishes him health and a better relationship with his family, but I’m sure it ends there.

    • MCV says:
      August 20, 2018 at 8:15 am

      Her other divorces went easy and fast so yeah, I don’t believe this either.

      Reply
    • snappyfish says:
      August 20, 2018 at 10:14 am

      I agree. Done is done with her. I do think HE is still in Love with her. He screwed up & I think he is shocked she kicked him to the curb. He is Brad Pitt after all.

      Billy Bob and Jonnie Lee have always only said the nicest things about her. I think that says a great deal about her character. Brad is a spoiled pretty frat brat that is surprised that his “charming good looks” didn’t get him his way.

      Reply
      • Carmen says:
        August 20, 2018 at 11:29 am

        At this point I think he’s so angry, there is no room for any love left.

        Not only did she have the nerve to leave him and take the kids (“How could she do that to me? I’m Brad Pitt! Nobody leaves me!”), but she has the unmitigated gall to look better and happier without him than she looked with him.

        So if he wants to salvage his shriveled pride by insisting she’s still in love with him, let him. It’s probably the only way he can still function.

      • Cleo2 says:
        August 20, 2018 at 3:17 pm

        Interesting point @Carmen

        I believe it’s on point. Even if he has a modicum of humility and on some level realizes Angelina is done, I think his PR camp realizes neither his ego or image can take the hit that she’s washed her hands of him.

        Real talk: the only time Brad gets super angry over a split is when he’s dumped. He famously didn’t utter Paltrow’s name for YEARS even in interviews where he came off looking so not over it, still enraged and stupid. I recall the story about how he, Freeman and Paltrow did the the commentary for Seven, yet he refused to comment on any of her scenes (which he was in!) It was ridiculous made even more weird when you realize he was dating or married to Aniston at the time! That’s why many have always called Jen rebound for him.

        I recall with Aniston he happily walked around referring to their split as not a failure and it was a new chapter and they parted as friends blah blah blah…he was happy as a clam.

        Now with Angie he’s back raging

        That’s how you know it’s love with Pitt.lol

      • Marley31 says:
        August 20, 2018 at 8:36 pm

        People change who they are when kids are involved and when you have kids to protect and people get older and there hole dynamic change because you know your not as young as you use to be and the dating scene has change so Idk but I do believe something bad happened on that plane.

    • arianan says:
      August 20, 2018 at 4:01 pm

      Is this the same Angie who can’t stomach being in the same room with Pitt???

      Reply
  2. Cidy says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:03 am

    And even if she is, that wouldnt be a bad thing. So this is backfiring on Brad’s camp. If you love someone and they do something so f**ked up that they leave you any way and dont want you to see your kids, you did something terrible and you need help. Christ.

    Reply
    • diana says:
      August 20, 2018 at 8:29 am

      Exactly what I came here to say. Maybe she’s still in love with him. Maybe she wouldn’t have left if Brad did not not hit his son in the face😐

      Reply
      • Maya says:
        August 20, 2018 at 8:32 am

        Agree – love cannot be turned off and on per wishes.

        If Brad didn’t become an alcoholic and abused his son, then Angelina probably wouldn’t never left him.

      • Sedanos says:
        August 20, 2018 at 9:07 am

        “If Brad did not not hit his son in the face.” This is beautiful Diana. I wish there were a Man Booker prize for comments.

      • Boodiba says:
        August 20, 2018 at 9:53 am

        Eh – I once went on an internet date w/ a guy who worked in production on one of her movies. This was years before they split and before they married. He said they’d have big fights & never once didn’t look miserable with each other. It’s good for both of them it ended, if this is true & was typical.

      • whatWHAT? says:
        August 20, 2018 at 10:41 am

        Boodiba, though it’s not popular to speculate as such on here, I believe (some of) that.

        I think that they were very passionate for each other. in the beginning, that manifested itself as extreme love and devotion. I don’t doubt that they were very happy together for many years. but I also believe that their trouble started well before this incident. I think that Pitt’s alcohol/drug usage increased as their relationship became more about fighting and less about their love/bond; six kids in a short period with two successful Hollywood careers and Jolie’s extensive humanitarian work…it was just a recipe for trouble with his penchant for drinking/drugging. I think that Jolie was unhappy for a while and Pitt was more just thinking that this was the status quo and why should he change if this was working for him? I think she probably gave him several “chances” to clean himself up and be more of a husband/dad and he continued to live as he was. I think the split was a long(?) time coming and the incident on the plane was the final straw for her; she realized that he cared about the booze/drugs more than the kids, and the minute he lashed out physically, that was it. she did what she needed to do to keep her kids safe.

      • Beth says:
        August 20, 2018 at 12:44 pm

        @maya, Brad didn’t recently become an alcoholic, he’s been one since he was in his 20s. Maybe he had his addiction under control when they started their family, but he had his problem long before he and Angie even met. If his addiction made their children unsafe, then she’s doing the right thing by leaving him even if she still loves him, but I highly doubt she never knew he was an alcoholic

      • Cleo2 says:
        August 20, 2018 at 2:53 pm

        I’m not one who embraces the fervent wish of female firsters, Chelsea Handler and other naysayers that they were never happy and never in love or that HE was miserable bec…of course: six kids and charity work.

        *Come on ladies as Chelsea explained the women ans the kids are why men drink, and the woman couldn’t possibly want to leave the guy…ever. (She’s SUCH a feminist, ain’t she?)

        I don’t believe it because people followed them incessantly and they were blissed out for much of their time together and this was confirmed by people much more intimately acquainted with them than your ‘internet date.’ Maybe he was feeding off your disdain for them and wanted a second date with you. LOL

        That said, I do believe Angelina became aware of his issues with drink and drugs in the last few years and perhaps was going to try and gently urge him into a program but the plane incident sealed the deal for her- she had to protect her kids and he had to get clean and a break would help them do both.

        His inability to do the work and his resistance towards her made her realize they were done.

      • Starkiller says:
        August 20, 2018 at 3:28 pm

        Sedanos—that could have easily been an autocorrect issue. Get off your high horse, and maybe also remember that English isn’t everyone’s first language.

      • Sedanos says:
        August 20, 2018 at 5:26 pm

        @Starkiller, I am being completely sincere in my love of that expertly crafted sentence. Right after the incident on the plane Brad Pitt went to People magazine through a “source” to make clear that “he did not hit his child in the face in any way.” The claim was ridiculous for its specificity. By stating that maybe Angelina wouldn’t have left him if “he had not not hit his son in the face,” @Diana was calling back to that weird defense, and rather brilliantly. So, no high horse for me to get off of. (And FYI I do understand that English isn’t everyone’s first language, because it isn’t mine.)

    • sushi says:
      August 20, 2018 at 10:07 am

      100%. She may still love him but something really bad happened in that plane that she made resolve to leave him without looking back. She is like a lioness defending her curbs. Brad Pitt might not physically hitting his son but mentally hurting him that make Maddox and Pax not wanting to have anything to do with him.

      Reply
  3. Sarah says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Right, Brad. Projecting much?

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:08 am

    so, I rolled my eyes at this headline but I also can see it being partly true. It’s possible that Angelina IS still in love with him, but doesn’t want to be married to him anymore. Especially in situations involving addiction, its not that uncommon.

    But I don’t think for one second that Angelina wants him back.

    Reply
  5. Mia4s says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Oh great, we’ve entered the “she can’t leave me…I left her!” stage of the insecure over-privileged male break up handbook. Lovely. 🙄

    You brought this on yourself Brad. More of us remember that than you think.

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:16 am

    Sure, Jan.

    Reply
  7. Gmab says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:24 am

    That’s the issue for him. He cannot handle the fact that she filed for divorce and now she’s asking to speed up the divorce. She basically dumped his sorry a– twice.

    What is the problem if he wants to speed it up too. Shouldn’t he be happy that she’s wants the divorce to happen like now? He’s an idiot.

    If she wanted to be with him she couldve just seperated for CPS instead she filed to DIVORCE!!

    Reply
  8. Sparkly says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:26 am

    I hope the judge makes him stop talking to the press.

    Reply
  9. Maya says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Lol so Brad & Co are now claiming that she is only divorcing him because she still wants him?

    Brad is the only one who has been leaking last few months and everything he accusesd Angelina of, the truth was revealed to be the opposite.

    If any alienation was done then it was Brad himself who alienated from his children.

    Angelina ghosted him as much as she could (complete ghost is hard with children) and yet everyone knows he was dumped.

    Brad can claim that he asked for the bifurcation first but the truth is she filed it first and Brad has no evidence to back up his lie.

    I do think 21st August will bring some major surprises as there is reason for Brad and Co’s extra vicious and accelated smear campaign against Angelina these past few months. Brad seems to have panicked after Angelina hired those extra 2 specialist lawyers and that his children don’t seem to want to be with him.

    Reply
    • .... says:
      August 20, 2018 at 12:22 pm

      If I were her I’d be done done….his last page six leak shows his intelligence and maturity level….and where his head is at. Any judge should be able to make that assessment also.

      It’s been two years……..and yet hes not focused on his kids…..or being a good father………..he’s worried about you thinking George Clooney likes Angie and not him. He wants to get it straight that he’s dumping Angie, and everyone likes him not her. That’s not reality…….he is delusional.

      Those kids hav known for their whole lives something was off about him…..it’s obvious.

      Reply
  10. Steve says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:33 am

    I’ve been saying this from the beginning.
    While I’m not a fan of the PR machine of either players, Angie wanted him to fight for her. I think someone fell out of love years before the divorce filing and I’m not sure it was her. Its an unfortunate situation. I think there are substance abuse issues on both sides too.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      August 20, 2018 at 8:37 am

      The old “woman scorned” notion? No.

      Reply
    • Maya says:
      August 20, 2018 at 8:38 am

      Oh please – according to Brad himself, he is an alcoholic and alienated himself from the family few years before the split.

      Brad’s constant smearing of Angelina in public just shows he is an a.. who cannot handle she left him and he is getting revenge. Brad is also the one who talked about him dating and moving one when in reality, it seems he is stuck while Angelina is just ignoring his bs and living her life.

      Lastly, Angelina is not under supervision nor do you hear any stories about her being under influence.

      Enough with dragging the woman down to the same level as the man to try and excuse his behaviour.

      Reply
    • Gmab says:
      August 20, 2018 at 8:39 am

      Delusional. LoL Brad is losing it and looks foolish for his non stop attacks against her. She dumped him and hasn’t looked back.

      The crazy Brangelina fans think Angelina was using tough love on him and it backfired lmao. They need to deal with the fact that she left him and nothing in the way she’s acting re -lawyer statements says she wants him back- actually the opposite. She’s given him enough time to get it together with their kids and now she’s over it.

      Reply
    • bap says:
      August 20, 2018 at 8:59 am

      He is an egotistical maniac. Stop smearing Angelina because your Not man enough to except responsibility.

      Reply
    • Liniag says:
      August 20, 2018 at 9:28 am

      Steve? Are you a dude? Gross. Stop.

      He’s a drunk who fought with his own damn kids.

      Reply
    • joanne says:
      August 20, 2018 at 10:04 am

      this is just a version of “very fine people on both sides”. it didn’t work then and won’t work now. Brad has problems and Angelina left him. end of story.

      Reply
    • Ennie says:
      August 20, 2018 at 10:06 am

      I disagree. Obviously he was deep into whatever his addictions are, alcohol, work. That doesn’t mean he wanted a divorce, but that he relapsed and hard, he already had issues. Angelina seems to have it together for the children, she atopped working enough to be around caring dor them. She is the organizer of the family and juggles several things with children, her UNCHR duries and health scares. She does anything she can to ensure she with her children longer, including getting mastectomies and then goes and indulges on drugs? Sorry, nope.
      I think that she have him soace and eaited for him to get it together,
      But he worsened and did something irreparable for a mother.

      Reply
    • arianan says:
      August 20, 2018 at 4:24 pm

      @ Steve: Angelina Jolie is the #1 Most Admired Woman in the World, and the #2 highest paid actress, Brad Pitt is jealous, he makes no lists any longer, he’s looking his age, has addiction issues and his wife and children don’t want to have anything to do with him.

      If anyone fell out of love, it would have been Angie, a person of Angie’s intelligence can live just so long with a narcissistic, drugged out alcoholic. The fact she stayed with him as long as she did was probably for the children,, but once he started started taking his frustrations out on the kids, she was out of there for good, with no looking back. She pulled a “Brad Pitt” on Brad Pitt and his ego is bruised.

      Reply
  11. Jennifer says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Isn’t that what most of them say? It can’t possibly be his bad behavior to blame for her reaction, she must still LOVE him!! LOL.

    Reply
  12. bap says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:54 am

    How do these drive by tabloids know what’s going on in Angelina’s mind when have they ever told the truth? TeamJolie.

    Reply
  13. Pas says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:58 am

    First, it came from “brad’s pals”, so this means, brad is telling his friends that AJ is still in love with him? Boo..she’s done. Imagine telling the Judge she wants to be single before the year ends. Lol

    Reply
  14. Lucy2 says:
    August 20, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Lol, she dumped and ghosted him, but he’s the one who wants out and she still loves him? Suuuuuuure.

    The best thing he could do is just shut up. Stop the tabloid stories, they just make him look bad.

    Reply
  15. mindyourbusiness says:
    August 20, 2018 at 9:15 am

    I think this is a PR from his friends, they are turning the table around now because BP is losing his battle & AJ is going to be proven right. Now the dirty tabloids are turning on the children, what a crap’ thank God only crappy people read & believe what these shitty supermarket magazines writes.

    Reply
  16. A says:
    August 20, 2018 at 9:22 am

    If he wants to get the divorce done quickly…why doesn’t he? Why isn’t he fighting harder for that? So far all I’ve seen from Brad is whinging about how Angie is keeping the children away from him with very little proof of what efforts he is taking to establish a relationship with them in spite of that. If he truly cared about his children, he would realize that shaming the other parent in public to “hand them over” as it were is less effective than just finding ways to spend time with them. Even if it meant abiding the rules set down by the court. Because the children are the most important right? Or is it publicly dragging your former wife’s name through the mud because you’re pissed that she left you and because your own actions made your eldest son so disgusted he doesn’t want to spend time with you voluntarily anymore?

    Brad has all the means in the world to end this divorce quickly and reconcile with his children. Even if Angelina were standing in his way. But he spends his time doing everything except that, and that is entirely his decision. Why people forget that is beyond me tbh.

    Reply
    • .... says:
      August 20, 2018 at 2:25 pm

      I think at this point it keeps his name and her name in the same story……he’s milking it and still glomming onto her and using her image to be relevant.

      Once this is over over…… it’s just him on his own media wise and he doesn’t do well there. He is usually only interesting because of his significant others…and only interesting because of their interests which he quickly always adopts.

      I have never seen such a manipulative shallow person….it’s really quite shocking.

      Reply
  17. Sage says:
    August 20, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Brad is another messy fool that loves drama.

    Reply
  18. TheOriginalMia says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Sure, Brad! When Angie is done, she’s done. It’s only been her pattern for years, but sure…she’s alienating your kids because she’s still in love with you and by your logic, punishing you for daring to divorce you. Even though, we all know she ghosted your ass after the plane, but sure, Jan…I mean Brad.

    Reply
  19. crogirl says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:07 am

    His team is ridiculous. Wasn’t he the one crying on magazine covers, comparing the loss to death and saying stuff like “if you love someone you let them go”.

    Reply
  20. Jessica says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Who is this idiot kidding? She dropped him like a bad habit. Angie doesn’t strike me as the lovesick type. She chose the welfare of her kids over him. He alienated his own kids and he cares more about his public image than putting in the work to fix what he broke.

    Reply
  21. Adorable says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:24 am

    When it involved the care/health happiness of her kids Angelina was DONE!Brad seems to be the “You don’t dump me,I dump you type”& I think his ego is/was more than bruised.

    Reply
  22. Kate says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Next Daily Mail or TMZ story will be about how Angelina once sh*t in their bed and THAT’s what the big plane argument was about.

    Reply
  23. Spylince says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:03 am

    the writing mode in that DM matter is similar to Star Magazine, In Touch, Online Radar, Hollywood Life
    Brad sources do not speak with DM

    Reply
  24. .... says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:18 am

    He has lost his mind.

    Reply
  25. .... says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:44 am

    its getting so weird it’s starting to be concerning……these pr shenanigans. Like his tactics are painting a picture of a very very desperate and out of touch person. We can all see who leaks what….we know this is from Brad all of it……yet he continues on.

    It’s been two years already….everyone in the world except him…..has moved on.

    He definitely seems to be having cognitive issues…… dragging poor George Clooney into this when George ghosted him years ago. he has gotten really creepy…..and no one will ever forget all this. He will NEVER live any of this down. He will be forever known for his behavior these past couple of years……..and rightly so.

    Reply
  26. mela says:
    August 20, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    HAHA thats funny.

    Not a chance

    Reply
  27. Sidewithkids says:
    August 20, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    Lol. My post was prob too long. Anyway, I do think Angie was still in love w/ him last year, they were doing the therapy and everything as a family but now I know she isn’t especially have responding to his lies of her alienating the kids. I think that really hurt her and Angie has let a lot go, that’s how you know she’s a nice person but the stuff that really hurts her she reponds to.

    Brad has been given everything he wanted in life and when he doesn’t get it he whines and behaves like a child. Instead of repairing his relationship w/ his kids, he lies about their mother b/c he believes it will make him feel better which it doesn’t. He’s got some serious issues and no one is helping, they just keep telling him lies. Angie tried but he’s too image conscious to know and do better.

    I actually question how much he really loves the kids. That’s the biggest thing I get from all of this. The more I think about the plane incident, the more I believe he called Maddox and/or Pax a Asian stereotype name. Plus, right after the plane incident Brad did a GQ photoshoot and interview (to protect his image) instead of finding his kids and their mother/his wife. That’s the thing here people have to see. Brad is number 1 in his life. The kids are number 1 in Angie’s life. This explains it all.

    Reply
  28. JustSway says:
    August 20, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    I buy it. Being angry and done with someone does not authomatically remove the love for them. And I remember vividly their last picture together, before the incident and the divorse filing at the Jamba Juice store. She leaning back into his arms and walking together. There was still love there.

    Reply
  29. Avery says:
    August 20, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    I am really shocked at all these comments from women talking about there is still love there and love last forever…? After watching a man hit your child in the face- you still love them and have feeling? Let my child’s father hit her in the face and he will feel the wrath of my rage on him. There will be no love there at all if you physically abuse my child. That’s some bullsh!t. But do you.

    Reply
  30. .... says:
    August 20, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Remember it’s been two years….. he hasn’t been single for a two year stretch for …….thirty years.

    His whole mo is being the golden boyfriend fiancé etc…in the media. He needs a woman of equal preferably greater fame etc than him to help his image…and keep you distracted from the real Brad.

    Now in a last ditch effort he’s trying to sidle up to George Clooney……..AS IF. He has absolutely nothing in common w George and never will. He needs a fix….and has no one to glom onto to and use. The cat is out of the bag permanently.

    Reply
  31. D says:
    August 20, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    “Brad, bye!” Is the new “Bish please” 🤚

    Reply
  32. Lilly says:
    August 20, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Right… Throw some more stereotypical, patriarchal themes out there Brad. You’re really winning, huh?

    Reply
  33. serena says:
    August 20, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Dear god, this is just pathetic (and not in a sympathetic way).

    Reply
  34. Lens horne says:
    August 20, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    I think they are both the loves of each other’s life. That doesn’t mean they can live together or that it always works.

    Reply
  35. Sansa says:
    August 20, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Oh dear. From Sept 22 2016 post “ E!’s sources repeat all of that stuff, with one saying: “Brad did not want the marriage to end. He was committed to doing what he needed to make it work. He was open to counseling.” And “ But the NYP also says Brad “still loves Angelina.”.

    So which is it Brad? You love her, or she loves you? Actually I hope things go as well as possible for their family this week.

    Reply
  36. ocjulia says:
    August 20, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    OMG. This man just won’t stop, will he? Pitt’s people are literally doing *everything* they can to make AJ look bad. It’s so pathetic. If he can treat the mother of his children like this in a public forum, imagine what kind of gas lighting was going on behind closed doors?

    Reply
  37. Andrea1 says:
    August 20, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Couldn’t have said it better

    Reply
  38. Reese says:
    August 20, 2018 at 9:12 am

    ITA

    Reply
  39. Sidewithkids says:
    August 20, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Lol. My bad, another long post. A lot to say about this.

    Reply
  40. bap says:
    August 20, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    @Sidewithkids I would like to read your post about it.

    Reply
  41. Sidewithkids says:
    August 20, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    It’s up after Mela’s post.

    Reply
  42. bap says:
    August 20, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    @Sidewithkids I agree with your post. Let’s hope we get some information tomorrow when Angelina has her court hearing, hopefully she signs the paperwork to get that divorce from that weak and spineless so called man.

    Reply
  43. Sidewithkids says:
    August 20, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    @bap, yeah let’s hope, fingers crossed.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment