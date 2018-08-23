Kim Kardashian is ready to implant ‘the last embryo’ into a gestational carrier

I think both things can be true at once. It’s true that Kim Kardashian is medically incapable of having a healthy pregnancy after Saint’s very difficult birth. I also think it’s true that Kim Kardashian had barely any desire to try to get pregnant again after Saint’s birth, and that all she really cares about is protecting her biggest ASSet, her body. That was why Kim and Kanye decided to go with a gestational carrier for Chicago West. And just FYI, I always thought Kim was more into the idea of having a third child – I don’t think Kanye really cared. It’s not that I believe Kanye is a bad father – I do not. I think he adores his kids and he’s a hands-on dad… when he’s around. He’s just not around all that often, and Kim does the brunt of the child-rearing, with the help of Kris Jenner and a team of nannies. Something else I believe? That Kim was really amazed at how easy everything was with a gestational carrier. So it would not surprise me at all if she wanted to do it again.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have babies on the brain again! Seven months after welcoming daughter Chicago, the couple are planning to have a fourth child, multiple sources reveal exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“[They] have one last embryo left,” one insider says, adding that the sex is male. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, and the Grammy winner, 41, plan to have the embryo implanted in a gestational carrier “soon,” a second insider tells Us.
This will not be the first time Kardashian and West, who wed in May 2014, turn to surrogacy. They hired a gestational carrier for Chicago after the social media mogul suffered high-risk pregnancies with daughter North, 5, and son Saint, 2, due to preeclampsia and placenta accreta.
I rolled my eyes at “they have one last embryo left,” like they don’t have the time or resources to create additional embryos if they wanted to. Other than that, sure, I believe this. I think this is Kim’s desire: she’s the one who wants a big family, and she wants another baby, especially if it means that she doesn’t have to be the pregnant one. So is it too early to talk about what they’ll name a fourth child? My guess is… Bob. Bob West. Also: I wonder if they’ll use the same gestational carrier? Kim said that she loved the woman who carried Chicago and they became friends.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I think the gestational carrier has already been implanted and Kimye will confirm shortly. I wonder if they are planning for another daughter? Kim may be copying her mother and want to eventually have five daughters. Keeping up with The Kardashian/Wests future reality show perhaps?
I read yesterday that the last embryo is male.
They already have enough kast for Keeping Up With The Kids.
good one!
When celebrities casually employee a commercial gestational carrier, it opens up the trend for this amorphous industry. For every one well paid and pampered CGS, many die, becomes infertile or are treated lesss than commercial farm animals. It’s similar to what a high end porn actor is in relation to an average street walker. Renting a body has dire consequences- let’s not take with the same interest as Kim K & her fashion choices.
I was wondering why it was illegal in Seattle to pay a person money to carry your child. This must be why.
I think she wants the replication of the Kardashian Family, with four kids. The two Jenner girls came later on when Robert Kardashian already dumped the cheating PMK. *I saw a clip somewhere, probably on E, where Kourtney was talking about a fourth kid as well.* Bible 👩👩👧👦
he looks like a combo of Mike meyers as the evil villain in Austin powers and an escapee from a psych ward in those weird padded room slippers. And she is trying to be a black woman.
Off topic, but Ye looks like he just escaped from a less than 5 star Eastern European Health Spa/Sanatarium. The fact that both the people in the picture consider themselves fashion mavens kills me. Plus…Kim’s tan is something else, is she trolling black women? Cause that’s what it looks like from here.
I thought the same thing about the tan!! In the last picture she looks almost like a budget Naomi Campbell???
right? she has darkened her skin so much lately
I also noticed how BROWN her skin is…not orange fake-tan, but like she’s been baking in the sun. with her heritage, I don’t doubt that she can get that dark if she tries. It doesn’t look bad, but it is very noticeable, esp with the neon dress.
I gotta give it to her, her body looks fantastic.
Ye, on the other hand…well, he looks like he’s put on about 30 pounds, that suit is ill-fitting, and what the ever-loving F is he wearing on his feet? SHOWER SHOES? WITH SOCKS? I can’t.
Back in the old days, Kim was quite fair. I know that folks with olive tones can go from fair to tan quite easily but this is really pushing the boundaries of “nature” lol.
I’m a black woman with more golden tones in my skin and I have never gotten more than a few shades darker in the summer – even when I was working outside several hours a day.
I call shenanigans!
He wore this to a damn wedding!
Thank you, Sensible – that’s what I wanted to comment on. Perhaps she is trolling, but I think she really believes she now qualifies as a woman of colour. I feel those K women, and Kimbo in particular, have truly appropriated a black look/lifestyle/culture (or what they perceive it to be) to the point where they’ve discounted and discarded who they really are.
I thought the same thing! This woman never stops appropriating smdh
Yes kim is trolling black woman with the fakest looking body and tan.
Fourth? They have 3 already? I missed something.
North, Saint, Chicago
She definitely got ribs removed.
I doubt it. One, almost no doctor would do it – I think your organs start falling out if you do that. Two, I know she’s body obsessed, but I think she does (mostly) legal stuff to her body. She doesn’t have a death wish.
I DO think she has a small frame anyways, and is very thin at the moment, but looks kinda crazy because she has fat injected into her hips and butt and breast implants
You can always find a doctor that is willing to do something like that for the right amount of money.
She definitely got the implants/fillers in her butt recently fixed, and they look a lot better. She’s clearly excited to show them off.
Yeah, with money and the ability to travel you can always find a doctor.
her favorite plastic surgeon has a notoriously sketchy rep – I am sure he would do whatever she wants. including removing ribs or whatever else because $$$
One of the ig models I follow had something done called a corset tummy tuck. I imagine that’s what Kim had done in addition to her hips and butt. Gives you a narrow waist. The girl already had a figure to die for, she just wanted that silhouette.
Hi @Anon, there’s such a thing? I’m so curious? Can you share more with us?
People have been talking about this rib removal thing for years, remember when the rumour was that Marilyn Manson had it done so he could perform oral sex on himself. It’s ridiculous. I know Kim is crazy about having the perfect body but I highly doubt she had a rib removed. That would be a crazy lo recovery and I’m sure it would have strange side effects on the body. Has anybody here ever broken a rib? It’s crazy painful and takes forever to heal
Is he really wearing socks and slippers? WHY?
That’s what I was going to say. The sandle/slippers and socks is the worst look. It’s something elderly snowbird men wear in Florida every winter, and it makes me cringe
Star Trek the Next Generation wants their footwear back.
Captain Jean Luc Picard would not be seen in deep space in socks and sandals! Never!
In another article I read they are Yeezy slides and they were too small. There were even pictures of them. He wore them to a wedding.
Can you believe he wore it to a wedding? He wants to be Jay Z so bad–look at the Apeshit visuals.
He’s trying to make it happen.
Just like lucite heels, $300 moth-eaten trackie pants and $200 t-shirts that have been soaked in mud. What a deluded twat.
Trump West
That man is mentally ill and non-compliant with treatment because it impedes his creative process, according to both him and her. He has been forced into treatment by others while she was away because that’s the only way he gets treatment at all; she enables his non-compliance.
These children she keeps bringing into the world will have to deal with that, she can’t shield them from it. Very selfish on her part to do that to them just because she wants to be seen as a MILF. I’m not saying that those with mental illness can’t be good parents but this man has only gotten help when outsiders have had him brought in for care. That doesn’t make for a stable, safe environment for children.
That’s my biggest gripe with all this. All the nannies in the world won’t cover up the fact that their parents are two individuals with severe emotional issues, and little kids are veryyyyyy perceptive on picking up stuff like that
North is already old enough to see what’s happening. They both have indicated he’s not compliant with treatment. Fine if she wants to expose herself to that but the kids have no choice and he will always be their father. They’ll always have to deal with it
I don’t think they are trying for another child. I know that most people think Kim is making up that she had difficult pregnancies but I think she’s telling the truth. I also don’t think Kim is refusing to get pregnant because of vanity. If she cared that much she wouldn’t have gotten pregnant twice. I don’t see any fault with not going through months of pain and difficulties again.
I’m not gonna judge her on this…id probably have more kids too if I could afford to pay someone else to carry them for me
I don’t think it’s super easy to just “create new embryos”. I’ve never gone through ivf but it sounds pretty horrendous on your body… shots and hormones and egg extraction.
Yeah, it’s certainly no walk in the park. I did it and can confirm-it makes you moody, crampy, tired, bloated, it’s uncomfortable (about 25 shots in 11 days) and it usually causes weight gain. We know Kim likes weight gain about as much as she likes raising her own kids…
Not to mention placenta acreta is a severe high risk pregnancy. It is dangerous to mother and baby. I had it and my daughter was born 7 weeks early and I hemorrhaged and needed a blood transfusion. I also had to lose my uterus.
Yup, I confirm, very difficult. I tried, and after many months of shots, meds etc was only able to have one viable embryo, and when implanted it didn’t stick. So ya, even if you are super rich (we’re not but we paid a s**t load of money to try this), it’s not that simple.
Snazzy, I’m so sorry that your embryo didn’t stick. That’s very hard.
thanks El. Ya, it sucked. I will admit I stayed in bed for a few days feeling sorry for myself and eating a lot of cookies… but life goes on, and I must admit, I am a pretty amazing auntie. So there is that
Agree, that it is hard an emotionally draining to go through hormone treatments, daily blood draws, and the extraction itself. I can completely understand not wanting to do that again especially if she already has three children. I also understand wanting to have another child because an embryo is sitting there frozen. We were planning on two children, but ended up with an extra embryo and tried again so now we are a crazy family of five. (I understand not everyone feels the same about embryos and that is fine, but after having our first two we felt obligated to the remaining one.)
Yeah this. Being able to afford to create new embryos and being physically and mentally prepared to make new embryos are two very different things. I don’t know exactly what’s involved but I’ve been watching an acquaintance’s journey via social media. She had a double mastectomy since she has the BRCA 1 gene and her mom died of breast cancer (along with other family members I believe). I think she had reconstruction and now she is going through the process of extracting eggs and freezing them in case she wants children (I’m not sure but I think she might be thinking of getting her ovaries removed too). I can tell you from looking at her social media posts it is not an easy process at all.
A. She needs to lay off the tanner. We get it, you like to play act at being a WOC.
B. As much as I believe all the family drama is scripted to the umpteenth degree, I wonder if this is supposed to be a one up on Kourtney so that PMK’s first and best hustler has the most kids.
Kanye looks terrible! His suite looks cheap, it’s ill-fitted, & what is with the sandals & socks? I do not understand why he thinks he understands fashion. I feel like Kayne is like the emperors new clothes story.
Cheap and I’ll-fitted describes pretty much everything they’ve ever worn, said or done.
That’s not a deep tan, that’s doing blackface. She is awful.
Is blackbody a thing? Because whew. So Kanye wants to be white, and Kim wants to be black but doesn’t want to be black of course. Boy, the headache. I feel for the kids and the identity struggles they are going to face.
If I had their resources and a team of nannies 4 kids would be a breeze. I have 4 kids and am lucky to live on a good income and have access to great education and health care. With their resources it wouldn’t be difficult at all.
I see Kim is doing full Black Woman cosplay now. I just can’t…
But Kanye doesn’t like Black women lol. He even said his fav vids are “black men with white women”.
It can take several cycles to have enough quality eggs (w/Kimye’s $ I’m sure they’re doing all the genetic testing). The egg retrieval cycles are worse and harder on your body than the transfer cycles. Speaking from experience – it sucks. Although with just 1 egg I’m surprised they aren’t wanting to harvest more, like it or not egg quality goes down with age – although Kim could be one of the few that has good genetics (they can test your ovarian reserve and get an idea).
She looks like a cartoon, but I’m still lovin the dress 🤷🏼♀️
My guess is they might actually have more than one embryo left, they just don’t want to make the pro-lifers mad. My other guess is that the gestational carrier is already pregnant, which is why they are saying for sure it’s a boy.
Not to defend Kim, but I understand how she doesn’t want to lose her body after working hard for it (yes, surgery is hard). I lost my body to pregnancy and I’m actually working my ass off to stop being a fat slob by dieting and working out and man, after all that pain I’m not sure I want to go through all this again in my life.
Her “tan” is on the same level of that one German woman who is trying to become black. Disgusting
And people revere him as a fashion icon. BYE!
She wore THAT to a wedding? Goodness. She really needs all of the attention.
“I rolled my eyes at “they have one last embryo left,” like they don’t have the time or resources to create additional embryos if they wanted to.”
Obviously, you’ve never had to undergo fertility treatments. If you had, you wouldn’t make this comment. She clearly has the resources, but that doesn’t mean she has the emotional wherewithal to go through IVF again, nor does she necessarily want to. It can take several cycles to get even one more embryo, and it’s extremely taxing on your body and emotions. I wouldn’t assume it’s necessarily about time or resources.
She’s half Armenian… does that mean her darker coloring could be her natural skin tone when she’s very tan? Honestly I don’t know.
But i would be surprised if she laid in the sun to get this tan, actually. It’s really bad for your skin to do so and all the Ks are very protective of their looks.
She’s naturally very light. She uses spray tan mostly.
Why would you CONTINUE to have children with someone who has SERIOUS mental health issues?
