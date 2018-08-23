Kim Kardashian is ready to implant ‘the last embryo’ into a gestational carrier

I think both things can be true at once. It’s true that Kim Kardashian is medically incapable of having a healthy pregnancy after Saint’s very difficult birth. I also think it’s true that Kim Kardashian had barely any desire to try to get pregnant again after Saint’s birth, and that all she really cares about is protecting her biggest ASSet, her body. That was why Kim and Kanye decided to go with a gestational carrier for Chicago West. And just FYI, I always thought Kim was more into the idea of having a third child – I don’t think Kanye really cared. It’s not that I believe Kanye is a bad father – I do not. I think he adores his kids and he’s a hands-on dad… when he’s around. He’s just not around all that often, and Kim does the brunt of the child-rearing, with the help of Kris Jenner and a team of nannies. Something else I believe? That Kim was really amazed at how easy everything was with a gestational carrier. So it would not surprise me at all if she wanted to do it again.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have babies on the brain again! Seven months after welcoming daughter Chicago, the couple are planning to have a fourth child, multiple sources reveal exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“[They] have one last embryo left,” one insider says, adding that the sex is male. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, and the Grammy winner, 41, plan to have the embryo implanted in a gestational carrier “soon,” a second insider tells Us.

This will not be the first time Kardashian and West, who wed in May 2014, turn to surrogacy. They hired a gestational carrier for Chicago after the social media mogul suffered high-risk pregnancies with daughter North, 5, and son Saint, 2, due to preeclampsia and placenta accreta.

I rolled my eyes at “they have one last embryo left,” like they don’t have the time or resources to create additional embryos if they wanted to. Other than that, sure, I believe this. I think this is Kim’s desire: she’s the one who wants a big family, and she wants another baby, especially if it means that she doesn’t have to be the pregnant one. So is it too early to talk about what they’ll name a fourth child? My guess is… Bob. Bob West. Also: I wonder if they’ll use the same gestational carrier? Kim said that she loved the woman who carried Chicago and they became friends.

Kim Kardashian gets a helping hand from her man Kanye West while they grab ice cream

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

67 Responses to “Kim Kardashian is ready to implant ‘the last embryo’ into a gestational carrier”

  1. RBC says:
    August 23, 2018 at 7:13 am

    I think the gestational carrier has already been implanted and Kimye will confirm shortly. I wonder if they are planning for another daughter? Kim may be copying her mother and want to eventually have five daughters. Keeping up with The Kardashian/Wests future reality show perhaps?

    Reply
  2. Sensible says:
    August 23, 2018 at 7:18 am

    Off topic, but Ye looks like he just escaped from a less than 5 star Eastern European Health Spa/Sanatarium. The fact that both the people in the picture consider themselves fashion mavens kills me. Plus…Kim’s tan is something else, is she trolling black women? Cause that’s what it looks like from here.

    Reply
  3. Jane says:
    August 23, 2018 at 7:24 am

    Yes kim is trolling black woman with the fakest looking body and tan.

    Reply
  4. SM says:
    August 23, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Fourth? They have 3 already? I missed something.

    Reply
  5. Anon says:
    August 23, 2018 at 7:32 am

    She definitely got ribs removed.

    Reply
  6. Snazzy says:
    August 23, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Is he really wearing socks and slippers? WHY?

    Reply
  7. Lightpurple says:
    August 23, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Trump West

    That man is mentally ill and non-compliant with treatment because it impedes his creative process, according to both him and her. He has been forced into treatment by others while she was away because that’s the only way he gets treatment at all; she enables his non-compliance.
    These children she keeps bringing into the world will have to deal with that, she can’t shield them from it. Very selfish on her part to do that to them just because she wants to be seen as a MILF. I’m not saying that those with mental illness can’t be good parents but this man has only gotten help when outsiders have had him brought in for care. That doesn’t make for a stable, safe environment for children.

    Reply
    • Lynnie says:
      August 23, 2018 at 9:09 am

      That’s my biggest gripe with all this. All the nannies in the world won’t cover up the fact that their parents are two individuals with severe emotional issues, and little kids are veryyyyyy perceptive on picking up stuff like that

      Reply
      • Lightpurple says:
        August 23, 2018 at 10:19 am

        North is already old enough to see what’s happening. They both have indicated he’s not compliant with treatment. Fine if she wants to expose herself to that but the kids have no choice and he will always be their father. They’ll always have to deal with it

  8. Louise177 says:
    August 23, 2018 at 7:39 am

    I don’t think they are trying for another child. I know that most people think Kim is making up that she had difficult pregnancies but I think she’s telling the truth. I also don’t think Kim is refusing to get pregnant because of vanity. If she cared that much she wouldn’t have gotten pregnant twice. I don’t see any fault with not going through months of pain and difficulties again.

    Reply
  9. Mc says:
    August 23, 2018 at 7:40 am

    I don’t think it’s super easy to just “create new embryos”. I’ve never gone through ivf but it sounds pretty horrendous on your body… shots and hormones and egg extraction.

    Reply
    • Marigold says:
      August 23, 2018 at 7:52 am

      Yeah, it’s certainly no walk in the park. I did it and can confirm-it makes you moody, crampy, tired, bloated, it’s uncomfortable (about 25 shots in 11 days) and it usually causes weight gain. We know Kim likes weight gain about as much as she likes raising her own kids…

      Reply
    • Snazzy says:
      August 23, 2018 at 9:10 am

      Yup, I confirm, very difficult. I tried, and after many months of shots, meds etc was only able to have one viable embryo, and when implanted it didn’t stick. So ya, even if you are super rich (we’re not but we paid a s**t load of money to try this), it’s not that simple.

      Reply
    • El says:
      August 23, 2018 at 9:25 am

      Agree, that it is hard an emotionally draining to go through hormone treatments, daily blood draws, and the extraction itself. I can completely understand not wanting to do that again especially if she already has three children. I also understand wanting to have another child because an embryo is sitting there frozen. We were planning on two children, but ended up with an extra embryo and tried again so now we are a crazy family of five. (I understand not everyone feels the same about embryos and that is fine, but after having our first two we felt obligated to the remaining one.)

      Reply
    • Amelie says:
      August 23, 2018 at 11:43 am

      Yeah this. Being able to afford to create new embryos and being physically and mentally prepared to make new embryos are two very different things. I don’t know exactly what’s involved but I’ve been watching an acquaintance’s journey via social media. She had a double mastectomy since she has the BRCA 1 gene and her mom died of breast cancer (along with other family members I believe). I think she had reconstruction and now she is going through the process of extracting eggs and freezing them in case she wants children (I’m not sure but I think she might be thinking of getting her ovaries removed too). I can tell you from looking at her social media posts it is not an easy process at all.

      Reply
  10. grabbyhands says:
    August 23, 2018 at 7:41 am

    A. She needs to lay off the tanner. We get it, you like to play act at being a WOC.

    B. As much as I believe all the family drama is scripted to the umpteenth degree, I wonder if this is supposed to be a one up on Kourtney so that PMK’s first and best hustler has the most kids.

    Reply
  11. PerfectlyObsessed says:
    August 23, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Kanye looks terrible! His suite looks cheap, it’s ill-fitted, & what is with the sandals & socks? I do not understand why he thinks he understands fashion. I feel like Kayne is like the emperors new clothes story.

    Reply
  12. MoGrianach says:
    August 23, 2018 at 7:54 am

    That’s not a deep tan, that’s doing blackface. She is awful.

    Reply
  13. Brunswickstoval says:
    August 23, 2018 at 8:05 am

    If I had their resources and a team of nannies 4 kids would be a breeze. I have 4 kids and am lucky to live on a good income and have access to great education and health care. With their resources it wouldn’t be difficult at all.

    Reply
  14. Kath says:
    August 23, 2018 at 8:10 am

    I see Kim is doing full Black Woman cosplay now. I just can’t…

    Reply
  15. Gippy says:
    August 23, 2018 at 8:12 am

    It can take several cycles to have enough quality eggs (w/Kimye’s $ I’m sure they’re doing all the genetic testing). The egg retrieval cycles are worse and harder on your body than the transfer cycles. Speaking from experience – it sucks. Although with just 1 egg I’m surprised they aren’t wanting to harvest more, like it or not egg quality goes down with age – although Kim could be one of the few that has good genetics (they can test your ovarian reserve and get an idea).

    She looks like a cartoon, but I’m still lovin the dress 🤷🏼‍♀️

    Reply
  16. Babs says:
    August 23, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Not to defend Kim, but I understand how she doesn’t want to lose her body after working hard for it (yes, surgery is hard). I lost my body to pregnancy and I’m actually working my ass off to stop being a fat slob by dieting and working out and man, after all that pain I’m not sure I want to go through all this again in my life.

    Reply
  17. Lynnie says:
    August 23, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Her “tan” is on the same level of that one German woman who is trying to become black. Disgusting

    Reply
  18. Mo' Comments Mo' Problems says:
    August 23, 2018 at 9:32 am

    And people revere him as a fashion icon. BYE!

    Reply
  19. Alisha says:
    August 23, 2018 at 9:47 am

    She wore THAT to a wedding? Goodness. She really needs all of the attention.

    Reply
  20. Commenter says:
    August 23, 2018 at 9:51 am

    “I rolled my eyes at “they have one last embryo left,” like they don’t have the time or resources to create additional embryos if they wanted to.”

    Obviously, you’ve never had to undergo fertility treatments. If you had, you wouldn’t make this comment. She clearly has the resources, but that doesn’t mean she has the emotional wherewithal to go through IVF again, nor does she necessarily want to. It can take several cycles to get even one more embryo, and it’s extremely taxing on your body and emotions. I wouldn’t assume it’s necessarily about time or resources.

    Reply
  21. CharliePenn says:
    August 23, 2018 at 9:51 am

    She’s half Armenian… does that mean her darker coloring could be her natural skin tone when she’s very tan? Honestly I don’t know.
    But i would be surprised if she laid in the sun to get this tan, actually. It’s really bad for your skin to do so and all the Ks are very protective of their looks.

    Reply
  22. Lala11_7 says:
    August 23, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Why would you CONTINUE to have children with someone who has SERIOUS mental health issues?

    Reply

